Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jul 2: Jamie Trout

Jul 3: Randolph Jazz Band

Jul 16: 80’s Unleashed

Jul 17: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jun 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Jul 7: Celeste Barber

Jul 9: El Gran Combo

Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie

Jul 16: Steely Dan

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Jul 3: Five Seconds of Summer

Jul 8: Whiskey Myers

Jul 16: Big Time Rush

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jul 1: Des Rocs & The Blue Stones

Jul 2: Social House

Jul 2: Purity Ring

Jul 7: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett: Playing Your Favorite Disney & Nick Hits

Jul 8: DJ Fannie Mae Presents - SAINTED

Jul 10: Billy Howerdel of a Perfect Circle

Jul 12: The Wrecks: Better Than Ever

Jul 19: Avatar: Wicked Tour Title

Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jul 12: New Kids On The Block

  

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jul 16: Nimesh Patel

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jul 6: Celeste Barber

Jul 19: Steely Dan

  

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jul 2: EmiSunshine

Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns

Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

Jul 15: Kelley and the Cowboys

Jul 16: Presley Barker

Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd

  

Barn Dinner TheatrE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Jul 2: High Fidelity

Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band

Jul 10: The Pink Slips

Jul 15: Spindle 45

Jul 16: Killing Fiction

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jul 1: Demeanor

Jul 8: Bob Margolin

Jul 15: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock

Jul 22: Ranford Almond

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jul 8-10: Preacher Lawson

Jul 12: Pauly Shore

Jul 15-16: Thea Vidale

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin

Jul 17: Electric Kif

 

RODY’S TAVERN

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.rodystavern.com

Jul 3: Radio Revolver

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Jul 1: July First Friday

Jul 15: Decades

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jul 5: The Masked Singer

Jul 7: Vince Gill

Jul 9: Unity

Jul 22: Eddie B.

  

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Jul 9: High Octane

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jul 9: First Lady

  

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jun 30: Micah Aueler

Jul 1: Room42

Jul 2: 4th Bash w/ Hampton Drive

Jul 7: Bradley Steele

Jul 8: Stereo Doll

Jul 9: Soul Central

Jul 10: Southern Sounds Band

Jul 14: Kelsey Hurley

Jul 15: The Plaids

Jul 16: Carolina Ambush

Jul 21: Micah Auler

 

Breathe 

Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Jul 2: Unhinged

Jul 7: Gypsy Soul

Jul 9: Smashat

Jul 16: Ross Copley & Wade Ingram

 

CCU Music Park 

at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jul 1: Train

Jul 8: Luke Bryan

Jul 9: OneRepublic

Jul 12: The Chicks

Jul 15: Chris Brown & Lil Baby

Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jul 1: Drag Show! Hosted by: Naomi Dix

Jul 2: Summer In Tha Carolinas

Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band

Jul 10: Jason Adamo and Doug Casteen

Jul 15: The Stews w/ Harvey Street Company/ Late Notice

Jul 16: Litz & Sexbruise? w/ Cosmic Superheroes

Jul 22: ARMNHMR

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Jul 9: Whiskey Myers

Jul 15: Big Time Rush w/ Dixie D’Amelio

Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies

Jul 17: CHEER

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jul 22: New Kids On The Block

Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy

 

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Jun 30: Will Jones

Jul 1: Mighty Fair Lanes

Jul 2: Jason Moss & The Hosses

Jul 7: Will Jones

Jul 8: The Saints

Jul 9: Jesse Ray Carter Band

Jul 14: Will Jones

Jul 15: Time Bandits

Jul 16: Michael Cosner & The Fugitives

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Jun 29: Discount Rothko

Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters

Jul 20: Banjo Earth

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Jul 8: Sidekix

Jul 9: Sidekix

Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore

Jul 15: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Jul 16: Diamond Edge

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Thursdays: Open Mic Night 

w/ Country Dan Collins

Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jun 29: Dopapod, The Wright Ave

Jun 30: Posture, Maia

Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster

Jul 15: Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks

Jul 16: Pinkest Floyd

Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum

 

Winston-Salem 

Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Jul 16: Mother’s Finest w/ Shoot to Thrill & Wafer Thin

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jul 2: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band

Jul 9: Zinc

Jul 16: Love & Valor

