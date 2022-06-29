Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jul 2: Jamie Trout
Jul 3: Randolph Jazz Band
Jul 16: 80’s Unleashed
Jul 17: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jun 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Jul 7: Celeste Barber
Jul 9: El Gran Combo
Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie
Jul 16: Steely Dan
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Jul 3: Five Seconds of Summer
Jul 8: Whiskey Myers
Jul 16: Big Time Rush
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jul 1: Des Rocs & The Blue Stones
Jul 2: Social House
Jul 2: Purity Ring
Jul 7: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett: Playing Your Favorite Disney & Nick Hits
Jul 8: DJ Fannie Mae Presents - SAINTED
Jul 10: Billy Howerdel of a Perfect Circle
Jul 12: The Wrecks: Better Than Ever
Jul 19: Avatar: Wicked Tour Title
Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jul 12: New Kids On The Block
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jul 16: Nimesh Patel
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jul 6: Celeste Barber
Jul 19: Steely Dan
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jul 2: EmiSunshine
Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns
Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
Jul 15: Kelley and the Cowboys
Jul 16: Presley Barker
Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Barn Dinner TheatrE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Jul 2: High Fidelity
Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band
Jul 10: The Pink Slips
Jul 15: Spindle 45
Jul 16: Killing Fiction
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 1: Demeanor
Jul 8: Bob Margolin
Jul 15: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock
Jul 22: Ranford Almond
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jul 8-10: Preacher Lawson
Jul 12: Pauly Shore
Jul 15-16: Thea Vidale
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin
Jul 17: Electric Kif
RODY’S TAVERN
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Jul 3: Radio Revolver
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Jul 1: July First Friday
Jul 15: Decades
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jul 5: The Masked Singer
Jul 7: Vince Gill
Jul 9: Unity
Jul 22: Eddie B.
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Jul 9: High Octane
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 9: First Lady
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jun 30: Micah Aueler
Jul 1: Room42
Jul 2: 4th Bash w/ Hampton Drive
Jul 7: Bradley Steele
Jul 8: Stereo Doll
Jul 9: Soul Central
Jul 10: Southern Sounds Band
Jul 14: Kelsey Hurley
Jul 15: The Plaids
Jul 16: Carolina Ambush
Jul 21: Micah Auler
Breathe
Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Jul 2: Unhinged
Jul 7: Gypsy Soul
Jul 9: Smashat
Jul 16: Ross Copley & Wade Ingram
CCU Music Park
at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jul 1: Train
Jul 8: Luke Bryan
Jul 9: OneRepublic
Jul 12: The Chicks
Jul 15: Chris Brown & Lil Baby
Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jul 1: Drag Show! Hosted by: Naomi Dix
Jul 2: Summer In Tha Carolinas
Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band
Jul 10: Jason Adamo and Doug Casteen
Jul 15: The Stews w/ Harvey Street Company/ Late Notice
Jul 16: Litz & Sexbruise? w/ Cosmic Superheroes
Jul 22: ARMNHMR
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Jul 9: Whiskey Myers
Jul 15: Big Time Rush w/ Dixie D’Amelio
Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies
Jul 17: CHEER
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jul 22: New Kids On The Block
Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Jun 30: Will Jones
Jul 1: Mighty Fair Lanes
Jul 2: Jason Moss & The Hosses
Jul 7: Will Jones
Jul 8: The Saints
Jul 9: Jesse Ray Carter Band
Jul 14: Will Jones
Jul 15: Time Bandits
Jul 16: Michael Cosner & The Fugitives
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Jun 29: Discount Rothko
Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters
Jul 20: Banjo Earth
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Jul 8: Sidekix
Jul 9: Sidekix
Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore
Jul 15: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Jul 16: Diamond Edge
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Thursdays: Open Mic Night
w/ Country Dan Collins
Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jun 29: Dopapod, The Wright Ave
Jun 30: Posture, Maia
Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster
Jul 15: Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks
Jul 16: Pinkest Floyd
Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum
Winston-Salem
Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Jul 16: Mother’s Finest w/ Shoot to Thrill & Wafer Thin
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jul 2: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band
Jul 9: Zinc
Jul 16: Love & Valor
