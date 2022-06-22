Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jul 2: Jamie Trout
Jul 3: Randolph Jazz Band
Jul 16: 80’s Unleashed
Jul 17: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Jul 23: Savannah Harmon
Jul 30: Emma Lee
Aug 7: Randolph Jazz Band
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jun 24: The Masked Singer
Jun 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Jul 7: Celeste Barber
Jul 9: El Gran Combo
Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie
Jul 16: Steely Dan
Jul 28: Vince Gill
Jul 30: R&B Kickback Concert
Aug 4: Gladys Knight
Aug 5: MATUTE - Quinceañera World Tour
Aug 12: Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Jun 23: H.E.R.
Jul 3: Five Seconds of Summer
Jul 8: Whiskey Myers
Jul 16: Big Time Rush
Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria
Jul 29: Iration and Atmosphere
Jul 30: Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
Aug 2: ALICIA
Aug 5: Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip
Aug 6: Joyfest 2022
Aug 12: David Gray - White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour
Aug 18: Brett Eldredge
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jun 22: Pusha T
Jun 23: ATCK feat. AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys & DJ Lux
Jun 24: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Jun 24: Mephis May Fire
Jun 25: Motion City Soundtrack
Jun 25: LÈON
Jul 1: Des Rocs & The Blue Stones
Jul 2: Social House
Jul 2: Purity Ring
Jul 7: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett: Playing Your Favorite Disney & Nick Hits
Jul 8: DJ Fannie Mae Presents - SAINTED
Jul 10: Billy Howerdel of a Perfect Circle
Jul 12: The Wrecks: Better Than Ever
Jul 19: Avatar: Wicked Tour Title
Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR
Jul 28: Boy Pablo
Jul 30: Sean Kingston
Aug 2: Polyphia
Aug 5: Sasha Alex Sloan - I Blame The World Tour
Aug 6: Ken Carson: The X Man Tour
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny
Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Jul 27: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal
Jul 29: Jason Aldean
Aug 6: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy
Aug 9: Chris Brown & Lil Baby
Aug 10: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Aug 11: Wiz Khalifa & Logic
Aug 12: Keith Urban
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jun 24: James Taylor
Jun 26: Dude Perfect
Jul 12: New Kids On The Block
Jul 22: Shawn Mendes
Aug 2: Kendrik Lamar
Aug 10: Why Don’t We
Aug 27: The Lumineers
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jun 22: Home Free
Jul 16: Nimesh Patel
Jul 31: Tim Heidecker
Aug 6: Judy Collins
Aug 17: John Hiatt & The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth
Aug 20: War on the Catwalk
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jun 22 : Puscifer
Jun 24: Air Supply
Jun 25: Amos Lee
Jul 6: Celeste Barber
Jul 19: Steely Dan
Jul 31: Boz Scaggs
Aug 2-7: Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
Aug 9: Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band
Aug 12: Arrival From Sweden The Music of Abba
Aug 14: A.R. Rahman
Aug 15: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jun 24-25: Elkin Roots Music Fest ‘22
Jul 2: EmiSunshine
Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns
Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
Jul 15: Kelley and the Cowboys
Jul 16: Presley Barker
Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Jul 23: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin
Jul 29: Lonesome River Band
Jul 30: Seth Walker
Aug 4: TMBS–The Don Juans / Jennifer Furches
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’
Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas
Aug 13: Stephen Freeman - 20 Years of Dinnertainment
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Jun 24: Black Glass
Jun 26: Jim Quick & The Coastline
Jul 2: High Fidelity
Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band
Jul 10: The Pink Slips
Jul 15: Spindle 45
Jul 16: Killing Fiction
Jul 23: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jun 17-26: Shrek The Musical
Jul 1: Demeanor
Jul 8: Bob Margolin
Jul 15: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock
Jul 22: Ranford Almond
July 23: Bianca Jade
Jul 29: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
Jul 29: Shelby J.
Aug 4: Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus
Aug 6: The HercuLeons
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jun 24-26: Luenell
Jul 8-10: Preacher Lawson
Jul 12: Pauly Shore
Jul 15-16: Thea Vidale
Jul 22-24: Clayton English
Jul 28: Ed Bassmaster
Jul 29-30: Alex Thomas
Aug 4: Ryan Long
Aug 5-7: Tony Roberts
Aug 11-14: Tony Rock
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Aug 27: Eduardo
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Aug 12: Ying Yang Twins
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jun 23: David Childers
Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin
Jul 17: Electric Kif
Jul 21: Tyler Nail
Jul 28: Oracle Blue
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Jun 23: David Lin
Jun 24: Huckleberry Shyne
Jun 25: Jukebox Revolver
Jun 26: Brandon Snow
Jun 30: Red Dirt Revival
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 24: Hank Williams Jr.
Aug 20: Kodak Black
Sep 10: Alan Jackson
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Jun 24: Davis Tucker Duo
Jun 25: Brad Bailey Duo
Jul 29: Paleface
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Jun 25: Full Band Show
Jul 1: July First Friday
Jul 15: Decades
Aug 11: T&K
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jul 5: The Masked Singer
Jul 7: Vince Gill
Jul 9: Unity
Jul 22: Eddie B.
Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle
Aug 5: Southern Soul Summer Explosion
Aug 9: War on the Catwalk
Aug 13: Brit Floyd
Aug 20: Smokey Robinson
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Jun 25: Trenton Davis
Aug 19-20: Eddie Pepitone
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 5: ZZ Top
Aug 20: Brett Eldredge
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Jun 25: Bad Romeo
Jul 9: High Octane
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Ham’s Palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
Jun 25: After The Ashes
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 9: First Lady
Jul 29: Yesterday: A Tribute To The Beatles
Aug 13: Emma Langford
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jun 23: Ethan Smith
Jun 24: Simerson Hill
Jun 25: Radio Revolver
Jun 30: Micah Aueler
Jul 1: Room42
Jul 2: Hampton Drive
Jul 8: Stereo Doll
Jul 9: The Plaids
Jul 14: Kelsey Hurley
Jul 21: Micah Auler
Jul 22: Retro Vinyl
Jul 23: Jill Goodson
Jul 29: Radio Revolver
Jul 30: Big City
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Jul 7: Gypsy Soul
Jul 29: Zack Brock and Good Intentions
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jun 25: Backstreet Boys
Jul 1: Train
Jul 8: Luke Bryan
Jul 9: OneRepublic
Jul 12: The Chicks
Jul 15: Chris Brown & Lil Baby
Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 22: Dave Matthews Band
Jul 28: Pitbull
Jul 29: Phish
Aug 10: REO Speedwagon and Styx w/ Loverboy
Aug 13: Keith Urban
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jun 24: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute Band w/ Phat Albert
Jun 26: Ian Noe
Jul 1: Drag Show! Hosted by: Naomi Dix
Jul 2: Summer In Tha Carolinas
Jul 7: Carolyn Wonderland
Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band
Jul 10: Jason Adamo and Doug Casteen
Jul 15: The Stews
Jul 16: Litz & Sexbruise? w/ Cosmic Superheroes
Jul 17: Cancelled: Squad House — The Ultimate Influencer Tour
Jul 22: ARMNHMR
Jul 23: Sidewinder w/ Monika Jaymes Band
Jul 28: City Morgue w/ SSGKOBE
Jul 29: The Vegabonds & The Dirty Guv’nahs
Jul 30: Princess Goes to The Butterfly Museum
Aug 5: Cosmic Charlie
Aug 6: Medium Well in Hell Festival
Aug 11: Muscadine Bloodline
Aug 13: Tribute Night Featuring: Sugar (System of a Down), Strength Beyong Strength (Pantera), Pressure (Paramore)
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Jun 24: H.E.R.
Jul 9: Whiskey Myers
Jul 15: Big Time Rush w/ Dixie D’Amelio
Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies
Jul 17: CHEER
Jul 28: Iration & Atmosphere Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour 2022
Jul 29: Fleet Foxes
Jul 30: Kehlani
Aug 3: RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour
Aug 4: Lany: Summer Forever Tour with Surfaces
Aug 6: Rise Against w/ The Used and Senses Fail
Aug 7: Rick Springfield & Men at Work w/ John Waite
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jun 22: Machine Gun Kelly w/ Avril Lavigne & Iann Dior
Jun 25: James Taylor
Jul 22: New Kids On The Block
Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy
Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine w/ Run The Jewels
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Jun 23: Will Jones
Jun 24: Flat Black Cadillac
Jun 25: The Hollirockets
Jun 30: Will Jones
Jul 1: Mighty Fair Lanes
Jul 2: Jason Moss & The Hosses
Jul 7: Will Jones
Jul 8: The Saints
Jul 9: Jesse Ray Carter Band
Jul 14: Will Jones
Jul 15: Time Bandits
Jul 16: Michael Cosner & The Fugitives
Jul 21: Will Jones
Jul 22: Drew Foust Band
Jul 23: Daniel Anderson & Heroic Dose
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Jun 24: Kris Atom
Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Jun 22: Colin Cutler
Jun 29: Discount Rothko
Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters
Jul 20: Banjo Earth
Jul 27: Carolina Clay
Aug 3: Colin Cutler
Aug 10: Discount Rothko
Aud 17: Hotwax & The Splinters
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Jul 8: Sidekix
Jul 9: Sidekix
Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore
Jul 15: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Jul 16: Diamond Edge
Jul 22: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Jul 23: Second TIme Around Band
Jul 29: Matt Dylan & The Honkytonk Outlaws
Aug 5: Second Time Around Band
Aug 6: Sidekix
Aug 12: Brett Tolley and Friends
Aug 13: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Aug 14: DJ David Wade
Aug 19: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Thursdays: Open Mic Night
w/ Country Dan Collins
Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail
Jul 31: Brennen Leigh
Aug 12: Catherine Britt & Daniel Champagne
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jun 23: Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu and Sam Foster
Jun 24: Buckcherry, Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts, Old Heavy Hands
Jun 29: Dopapod, The Wright Ave
Jun 30: Posture, Maia
Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster
Jul 15: Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks
Jul 16: Pinkest Floyd
Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum
Jul 29: Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio
Aug 3: Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys
Aug 9: An Evening with Monsieur Periné
Aug 10: Shovels and Rope, Kyshona
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Jun 25: Charlie Wilson
Jun 25: Indoor Concert Series
Jul 16: Indoor Concert Series
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jun 25: Barefoot Modern
Jul 9: Zinc
Jul 16: Love & Valor
