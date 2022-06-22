Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jul 2: Jamie Trout

Jul 3: Randolph Jazz Band

Jul 16: 80’s Unleashed

Jul 17: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Jul 23: Savannah Harmon

Jul 30: Emma Lee

Aug 7: Randolph Jazz Band

  

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jun 24: The Masked Singer

Jun 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Jul 7: Celeste Barber

Jul 9: El Gran Combo

Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie

Jul 16: Steely Dan

Jul 28: Vince Gill

Jul 30: R&B Kickback Concert

Aug 4: Gladys Knight

Aug 5: MATUTE - Quinceañera World Tour

Aug 12: Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Jun 23: H.E.R.

Jul 3: Five Seconds of Summer

Jul 8: Whiskey Myers

Jul 16: Big Time Rush

Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria

Jul 29: Iration and Atmosphere

Jul 30: Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless

Aug 2: ALICIA

Aug 5: Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip

Aug 6: Joyfest 2022

Aug 12: David Gray - White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour

Aug 18: Brett Eldredge

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jun 22: Pusha T

Jun 23: ATCK feat. AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys & DJ Lux

Jun 24: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Jun 24: Mephis May Fire

Jun 25: Motion City Soundtrack

Jun 25: LÈON

Jul 1: Des Rocs & The Blue Stones

Jul 2: Social House

Jul 2: Purity Ring

Jul 7: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett: Playing Your Favorite Disney & Nick Hits

Jul 8: DJ Fannie Mae Presents - SAINTED

Jul 10: Billy Howerdel of a Perfect Circle

Jul 12: The Wrecks: Better Than Ever

Jul 19: Avatar: Wicked Tour Title

Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR

Jul 28: Boy Pablo

Jul 30: Sean Kingston

Aug 2: Polyphia

Aug 5: Sasha Alex Sloan - I Blame The World Tour

Aug 6: Ken Carson: The X Man Tour

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny

Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne

Jul 27: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

Jul 29: Jason Aldean

Aug 6: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy

Aug 9: Chris Brown & Lil Baby

Aug 10: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Aug 11: Wiz Khalifa & Logic

Aug 12: Keith Urban

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jun 24: James Taylor

Jun 26: Dude Perfect

Jul 12: New Kids On The Block

Jul 22: Shawn Mendes

Aug 2: Kendrik Lamar

Aug 10: Why Don’t We

Aug 27: The Lumineers 

 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jun 22: Home Free

Jul 16: Nimesh Patel

Jul 31: Tim Heidecker

Aug 6: Judy Collins

Aug 17: John Hiatt & The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth

Aug 20: War on the Catwalk

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jun 22 : Puscifer

Jun 24: Air Supply

Jun 25: Amos Lee

Jul 6: Celeste Barber

Jul 19: Steely Dan

Jul 31: Boz Scaggs

Aug 2-7: Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Aug 9: Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band

Aug 12: Arrival From Sweden The Music of Abba

Aug 14: A.R. Rahman

Aug 15: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jun 24-25: Elkin Roots Music Fest ‘22

Jul 2: EmiSunshine

Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns

Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

Jul 15: Kelley and the Cowboys

Jul 16: Presley Barker

Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Jul 23: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin

Jul 29: Lonesome River Band

Jul 30: Seth Walker

Aug 4: TMBS–The Don Juans / Jennifer Furches

  

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’

Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas

Aug 13: Stephen Freeman - 20 Years of Dinnertainment

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Jun 24: Black Glass

Jun 26: Jim Quick & The Coastline

Jul 2: High Fidelity

Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band

Jul 10: The Pink Slips

Jul 15: Spindle 45

Jul 16: Killing Fiction

Jul 23: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jun 17-26: Shrek The Musical

Jul 1: Demeanor

Jul 8: Bob Margolin

Jul 15: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock

Jul 22: Ranford Almond

July 23: Bianca Jade

Jul 29: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour

Jul 29: Shelby J.

Aug 4: Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus

Aug 6: The HercuLeons

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jun 24-26: Luenell

Jul 8-10: Preacher Lawson

Jul 12: Pauly Shore

Jul 15-16: Thea Vidale

Jul 22-24: Clayton English

Jul 28: Ed Bassmaster

Jul 29-30: Alex Thomas

Aug 4: Ryan Long

Aug 5-7: Tony Roberts

Aug 11-14: Tony Rock

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Aug 27: Eduardo

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Aug 12: Ying Yang Twins

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jun 23: David Childers

Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin

Jul 17: Electric Kif

Jul 21: Tyler Nail

Jul 28: Oracle Blue

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

Jun 23: David Lin

Jun 24: Huckleberry Shyne

Jun 25: Jukebox Revolver

Jun 26: Brandon Snow

Jun 30: Red Dirt Revival

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 24: Hank Williams Jr.

Aug 20: Kodak Black

Sep 10: Alan Jackson

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Jun 24: Davis Tucker Duo

Jun 25: Brad Bailey Duo

Jul 29: Paleface

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.rodystavern.com

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Jun 25: Full Band Show

Jul 1: July First Friday

Jul 15: Decades

Aug 11: T&K

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jul 5: The Masked Singer

Jul 7: Vince Gill

Jul 9: Unity

Jul 22: Eddie B.

Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle

Aug 5: Southern Soul Summer Explosion

Aug 9: War on the Catwalk

Aug 13: Brit Floyd

Aug 20: Smokey Robinson

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Jun 25: Trenton Davis

Aug 19-20: Eddie Pepitone

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 5: ZZ Top

Aug 20: Brett Eldredge

 

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Jun 25: Bad Romeo

Jul 9: High Octane

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

 

Ham’s Palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

www.hamsrestaurants.com

Jun 25: After The Ashes

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jul 9: First Lady

Jul 29: Yesterday: A Tribute To The Beatles

Aug 13: Emma Langford

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jun 23: Ethan Smith

Jun 24: Simerson Hill

Jun 25: Radio Revolver

Jun 30: Micah Aueler

Jul 1: Room42

Jul 2: Hampton Drive

Jul 8: Stereo Doll

Jul 9: The Plaids

Jul 14: Kelsey Hurley

Jul 21: Micah Auler

Jul 22: Retro Vinyl

Jul 23: Jill Goodson

Jul 29: Radio Revolver

Jul 30: Big City

  

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Jul 7: Gypsy Soul

Jul 29: Zack Brock and Good Intentions 

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

kernersvillebrewing.com

Thursdays: Trivia

  

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

  

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150nc.com 

 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jun 25: Backstreet Boys

Jul 1: Train

Jul 8: Luke Bryan

Jul 9: OneRepublic

Jul 12: The Chicks

Jul 15: Chris Brown & Lil Baby

Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jul 22: Dave Matthews Band

Jul 28: Pitbull

Jul 29: Phish

Aug 10: REO Speedwagon and Styx w/ Loverboy

Aug 13: Keith Urban

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jun 24: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute Band w/ Phat Albert

Jun 26: Ian Noe

Jul 1: Drag Show! Hosted by: Naomi Dix

Jul 2: Summer In Tha Carolinas

Jul 7: Carolyn Wonderland

Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band

Jul 10: Jason Adamo and Doug Casteen

Jul 15: The Stews

Jul 16: Litz & Sexbruise? w/ Cosmic Superheroes

Jul 17: Cancelled: Squad House — The Ultimate Influencer Tour

Jul 22: ARMNHMR

Jul 23: Sidewinder w/ Monika Jaymes Band

Jul 28: City Morgue w/ SSGKOBE

Jul 29: The Vegabonds & The Dirty Guv’nahs

Jul 30: Princess Goes to The Butterfly Museum

Aug 5: Cosmic Charlie

Aug 6: Medium Well in Hell Festival

Aug 11: Muscadine Bloodline

Aug 13: Tribute Night Featuring: Sugar (System of a Down), Strength Beyong Strength (Pantera), Pressure (Paramore)

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Jun 24: H.E.R.

Jul 9: Whiskey Myers

Jul 15: Big Time Rush w/ Dixie D’Amelio

Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies

Jul 17: CHEER

Jul 28: Iration & Atmosphere Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour 2022

Jul 29: Fleet Foxes

Jul 30: Kehlani

Aug 3: RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour

Aug 4: Lany: Summer Forever Tour with Surfaces

Aug 6: Rise Against w/ The Used and Senses Fail

Aug 7: Rick Springfield & Men at Work w/ John Waite

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jun 22: Machine Gun Kelly w/ Avril Lavigne & Iann Dior

Jun 25: James Taylor

Jul 22: New Kids On The Block

Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy

Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine w/ Run The Jewels

 

 

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

 

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Jun 23: Will Jones

Jun 24: Flat Black Cadillac

Jun 25: The Hollirockets

Jun 30: Will Jones

Jul 1: Mighty Fair Lanes

Jul 2: Jason Moss & The Hosses

Jul 7: Will Jones

Jul 8: The Saints

Jul 9: Jesse Ray Carter Band

Jul 14: Will Jones

Jul 15: Time Bandits

Jul 16: Michael Cosner & The Fugitives

Jul 21: Will Jones

Jul 22: Drew Foust Band

Jul 23: Daniel Anderson & Heroic Dose

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Jun 24: Kris Atom

Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Jun 22: Colin Cutler

Jun 29: Discount Rothko

Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters

Jul 20: Banjo Earth

Jul 27: Carolina Clay

Aug 3: Colin Cutler

Aug 10: Discount Rothko

Aud 17: Hotwax & The Splinters

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise

Jul 8: Sidekix

Jul 9: Sidekix

Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore

Jul 15: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Jul 16: Diamond Edge

Jul 22: Zack Brock & Good Intentions

Jul 23: Second TIme Around Band

Jul 29: Matt Dylan & The Honkytonk Outlaws

Aug 5: Second Time Around Band

Aug 6: Sidekix

Aug 12: Brett Tolley and Friends

Aug 13: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Aug 14: DJ David Wade

Aug 19: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Thursdays: Open Mic Night 

w/ Country Dan Collins

Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail

Jul 31: Brennen Leigh

Aug 12: Catherine Britt & Daniel Champagne

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jun 23: Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu and Sam Foster

Jun 24: Buckcherry, Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts, Old Heavy Hands

Jun 29: Dopapod, The Wright Ave

Jun 30: Posture, Maia

Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster

Jul 15: Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks

Jul 16: Pinkest Floyd

Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum

Jul 29: Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio

Aug 3: Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys

Aug 9: An Evening with Monsieur Periné

Aug 10: Shovels and Rope, Kyshona

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Jun 25: Charlie Wilson

Jun 25: Indoor Concert Series

Jul 16: Indoor Concert Series

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jun 25: Barefoot Modern

Jul 9: Zinc

Jul 16: Love & Valor

