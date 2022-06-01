Local and Live

local and live

ASHEBORO

 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jun 4: William Nesmith

Jun 5: Randolph Jazz Band

Jun 11: Noodlin Blues Band

Jun 18: Kelsey Hurley

Jun 19: Mark Dillon & Friends

Jul 2: Jamie Trout

 

 

CHARLOTTE

 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jun 1: Bonnie Raitt

Jun 24: The Masked Singer

Jun 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Jul 7: Celeste Barber

Jul 9: El Gran Combo

Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie

Jul 16: Steely Dan

Jul 28: Vince Gill

Jul 30: R&B Kickback Concert

Aug 4: Gladys Knight

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies

Jun 8: Russ

Jun 9: Ben Rector

Jun 10: Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

Jun 14: The War on Drugs

Jun 16: Maren Morris

Jun 17: Cody Johnson & Friends

Jun 23: H.E.R.

Jul 3: Five Seconds of Summer

Jul 8: Whiskey Myers

Jul 16: Big Time Rush

Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria

Jul 29: Iration and Atmosphere

Jul 30: Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless

Aug 2: ALICIA

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jun 1: Jesse McCartney

Jun 3: Lil Xan

Jun 4: Chvrches

Jun 5: GWAR

Jun 6: Still Woozy

Jun 8: Babyface Ray

Jun 15: Tove Lo w/ Noga Erez

Jun 15: Coi Leray

Jun 16: Japanese Breakfast

Jun 17: Role Model

Jun 20: As I Lay Dying

Jun 22: Pusha T

Jun 24: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Jun 24: Mephis May Fire

Jun 25: Motion City Soundtrack

Jun 25: LÈON

Jul 1: Des Rocs & The Blue Stones

Jul 2: Social House

Jul 2: Purity Ring

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jun 2: Morgan Wallen & Hardy

Jun 8: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

Jun 9: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Jun 13: Tears for Fears & Garbage

Jun 17: Kid Rock & Grand Funk Railroad

Jun 24: Backstreet Boys

Jun 30: Train, Jewel & Blues Traveler

Jul 1: Chicago - The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

Jul 8: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe

Jul 14: The Chicks & Patty Griffin

Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny

Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne

Jul 27: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

Jul 29: Jason Aldean

Aug 6: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jun 11: Legends of The Streetz: Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jarule, & Trina

Jun 16: Ana Gabriel

Jun 21: Machine Gun Kelly

Jun 24: James Taylor

Jun 26: Dude Perfect

Jul 12: New Kids On The Block

Jul 22: Shawn Mendes

 

 

CLEMMONS

 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jun 2: JVC w/ Stewart Coley

 

 

DURHAM

 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jun 3: Robert Earl Keen

Jun 4: Ray LaMontagne

Jun 5: Empower Experience

Jun 9: Happy Together Tour

Jun 12: Mandy Moore

Jun 17: Marc Maron

Jun 22: Home Free

Jul 16: Nimesh Patel

Jul 31: Tim Heidecker

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jun 7: Bonnie Raitt

Jun 8: Chris Rock

Jun 11: Chelsea Handler

Jun 14-19: Jesus Christ Superstar

Jun 22 : Puscifer

Jun 24: Air Supply

Jun 25: Amos Lee

Jul 6: Celeste Barber

Jul 19: Steely Dan

Jul 31: Boz Scaggs

 

 

ELKIN

 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jun 2: TMBS - Joe Topping, The Resonant Rogues, Klezmer Local 42

Jun 3: Paul Thorn

Jun 4: Reliably Bad

Jun 9: Blues Jam

Jun 16: TMBS - Dana Cooper, Wendy Hickman, William Hinson

Jun 17: Hollowfade

Jun 24-25: Elkin Roots Music Fest ‘22

Jul 2: EmiSunshine

Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns

Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Jul 30: Seth Walker

 

 

GREENSBORO

 

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Jun 4: Nuclear Assault, Incantation, Demolition Hammer, Nasty Savage, Mark Price, First Jason, False Prophet, Shed The Skin, Eldritch Horror

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’

Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Jun 4: Southern Sounds Band

Jun 18: Shoot To Thrill

Jul 2: High Fidelity

Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band

Jul 10: The Pink Slips

Jul 15: Spindle 45

Jul 16: Killing Fiction

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jun 4-5: Spring Concerts 2022

Jun 9: JJ Grey & Mofro

Jun 17-26: Shrek The Musical

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jun 10-12: Ryan Davis

Jun 17-18: James Murray

Jun 24-26: Luenell

Jul 12: Pauly Shore

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Jun 10: Nightrain

Aug 12: Ying Yang Twins

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jun 2: 2nd Today & Come Clean

Jun 3: Tyler Meacham

Jun 4: Chuck Mountain

Jun 5: Only1Theory w/ DJ Jai Syncere

Jun 9: The Minks

Jun 10: Abby Bryant & The Echoes

Jun 17: Seth Walker

Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin

Jul 21: Tyler Nail

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 8: Chris Tomlin

Jun 11: Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Silk

Jun 24: Hank Williams Jr.

Sep 10: Alan Jackson

 

Little Brother 

Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Jul 29: Paleface

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.rodystavern.com

Jun 4: Simerson Hill

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Jun 4: Jon Ward Beyle Band

Jul 14: Decades

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jun 1: Chris Rock

Jun 4-5: Harry Potter In Concert

Jun 8: Bonnie Raitt

Jul 5: The Masked Singer

Jul 7: Vince Gill

Jul 9: Unity

Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle

Aug 5: Southern Soul Summer Explosion

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Jun 4: Kevin McCaffrey

Jun 11: Danny Whitson

Jun 25: Trenton Davis

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 18: Crowder

Aug 5: ZZ Top

Aug 28: Jamey Johnson

 

 

HIGH POINT

 

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Jul 9: Living Temptation

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Jun 4: Stewart Coley

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jun 4-18: Recital 2022

Jun 23: Miss NC Outstanding Teen

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Jun 2: Zach Smith and Davis Tucker

 

 

JAMESTOWN

 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jun 2: The Miller Brothers

Jun 3: The Plaids

Jun 4: Gipsy Danger

Jun 9: Bradley Steele

Jun 10: Men in Black

Jun 11: The Finns

Jun 16: Corky Jams

Jun 17: Vinyl Tap

Jun 23: Ethan Smith

Jun 24: Smerson Hill

Jun 25: Radio Revolver

Jun 30: Micah Aueler

Jul 1: Room42

Jul 2: Hampton Drive

 

 

KERNERSVILLE

 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Jun 10: Stone Parker Band

Jun 11: DJ Mike Lawson

Jun 18: Vinyl Tap

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

kernersvillebrewing.com

Thursdays: Trivia

Jun 11: Taylor Mason

 

 

LEWISVILLE

 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

Jun 18: Carolina Pines

 

 

LIBERTY

 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 20: Gene Watson

 

  

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jun 3: Morgan Wallen

Jun 10: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

Jun 11: The Doobie Brothers

Jun 18: Kid Rock w/ Grand Funk Railroad

Jun 25: Backstreet Boys

Jul 1: Train

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jun 3: Applied Science, War Within A Breath, Make Yourself

Jun 4: Buried Alive & Moon Water

Jun 10: Pinkest Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd

Jun 11: Abby Road

Jun 17: Mariah The Scientist

Jun 18: Garcia Peoples

Jun 24: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute Band w/ Phat Albert

Jun 26: Ian Noe

Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Jun 4: Parker McCollum

Jun 9: Maren Morris w/ Brent Cobb

Jun 10: Ben Rector

Jun 11: Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour 22 w/ JP Saxe, Jordy Searcy, & Stephen Day

Jun 12: Flume w/ Tinashe and Jim-E Stack

Jun 13: The War On Drugs w/ Lo Moon

Jun 14: Belle & Sebastian and Japanese Breakfast w/ Los Bitchos

Jun 15: GOOSE

Jun 16: Cody Johnson

Jul 21: Flogging Molly w/ The Interrupters, Tiger Army, The Skints

Jun 24: H.E.R.

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jun 22: Machine Gun Kelly w/ Avril Lavigne & Iann Dior

Jun 25: James Taylor

Jul 22: New Kids On The Block

Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy

Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine w/ Run The Jewels

Aug 18: Roger Waters

Aug 20: Kevin Hart

Aug 26: My Chemical Romance w/ Turnstile & Soul Glo

 

  

WINSTON-SALEM

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Jul 2: Viva La Muerte

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Jun 2: Will Jones

Jun 3: Jason Leak Band

Jun 4: Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band

Jun 9: Will Jones

Jun 10: Jack of Clubs

Jun 11: Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band

Jun 16: Will Jones

Jun 17: The Saints

Jun 18: Billy Creason & Damn Fi Know Band

Jun 23: Will Jones

Jun 24: Flat Black Cadillac

Jun 25: The Hollirockets

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Jun 3: Pat Bourque

Jun 10: Hot Wax & The Splinters

Jun 17: Susan B.B.

Jun 24: Kris Atom

Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Jun 1: Carolina Clay

Jun 5: Sunday Jazz

Jun 8: Banjo Earth

Jun 12: Sunday Jazz

Jun 22: Colin Cutler

Jun 26: Sunday Jazz

Jun 29: Discount Rothko

Jul 3: Sunday Jazz

Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise

Jun 3: Sidekix

Jun 4: Sidekix

Jun 10: Zack Brock and Good Intentions

Jun 11: Jimmy Shirley Jr and The 8 Track 45 Band

Jun 17: Jimmy Shirley Jr and The 8 Track 45 Band

Jul 8: Sidekix

Jul 9: Sidekix

Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Thursdays: Open Mic Night 

w/ Country Dan Collins

Jun 18: Muddy Creek Band

Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail

Jul 31: Brennen Leigh

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jun 1: Bombino

Jun 2: Dirty Logic - Steely Dan Tribute

Jun 3: Them Pants, It’s Snakes

Jun 4: Robert Earl Keen

Jun 9: Runaway Gin: Tribute to Phish

Jun 10: Jesse Jones

Jun 11: Smyle Band Reunion

Jun 16: Will Easter & The Nomads, Migrant Birds

Jun 18: 1Love Festival

Jun 23: Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu and Sam Foster

Jun 24: Buckcherry

Jun 29: Dopapod, The Wright Ave

Jun 30: Posture, Maia

Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

Jun 3: Men In Black w/ Punk Floyd Project

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Jun 17: Classic Country Concert

Jun 25: Charlie Wilson

Jun 25: Indoor Concert Series

Jul 16: Indoor Concert Series

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jun 3: Time Sawyer

Jun 10: Gipsy Danger

Jun 11: William Hinson

Jul 16: Love & Valor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.