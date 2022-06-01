ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jun 4: William Nesmith
Jun 5: Randolph Jazz Band
Jun 11: Noodlin Blues Band
Jun 18: Kelsey Hurley
Jun 19: Mark Dillon & Friends
Jul 2: Jamie Trout
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jun 1: Bonnie Raitt
Jun 24: The Masked Singer
Jun 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Jul 7: Celeste Barber
Jul 9: El Gran Combo
Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie
Jul 16: Steely Dan
Jul 28: Vince Gill
Jul 30: R&B Kickback Concert
Aug 4: Gladys Knight
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies
Jun 8: Russ
Jun 9: Ben Rector
Jun 10: Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
Jun 14: The War on Drugs
Jun 16: Maren Morris
Jun 17: Cody Johnson & Friends
Jun 23: H.E.R.
Jul 3: Five Seconds of Summer
Jul 8: Whiskey Myers
Jul 16: Big Time Rush
Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria
Jul 29: Iration and Atmosphere
Jul 30: Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
Aug 2: ALICIA
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jun 1: Jesse McCartney
Jun 3: Lil Xan
Jun 4: Chvrches
Jun 5: GWAR
Jun 6: Still Woozy
Jun 8: Babyface Ray
Jun 15: Tove Lo w/ Noga Erez
Jun 15: Coi Leray
Jun 16: Japanese Breakfast
Jun 17: Role Model
Jun 20: As I Lay Dying
Jun 22: Pusha T
Jun 24: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Jun 24: Mephis May Fire
Jun 25: Motion City Soundtrack
Jun 25: LÈON
Jul 1: Des Rocs & The Blue Stones
Jul 2: Social House
Jul 2: Purity Ring
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jun 2: Morgan Wallen & Hardy
Jun 8: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
Jun 9: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Jun 13: Tears for Fears & Garbage
Jun 17: Kid Rock & Grand Funk Railroad
Jun 24: Backstreet Boys
Jun 30: Train, Jewel & Blues Traveler
Jul 1: Chicago - The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin
Jul 8: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe
Jul 14: The Chicks & Patty Griffin
Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny
Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Jul 27: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal
Jul 29: Jason Aldean
Aug 6: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jun 11: Legends of The Streetz: Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jarule, & Trina
Jun 16: Ana Gabriel
Jun 21: Machine Gun Kelly
Jun 24: James Taylor
Jun 26: Dude Perfect
Jul 12: New Kids On The Block
Jul 22: Shawn Mendes
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse
Jun 2: JVC w/ Stewart Coley
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jun 3: Robert Earl Keen
Jun 4: Ray LaMontagne
Jun 5: Empower Experience
Jun 9: Happy Together Tour
Jun 12: Mandy Moore
Jun 17: Marc Maron
Jun 22: Home Free
Jul 16: Nimesh Patel
Jul 31: Tim Heidecker
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jun 7: Bonnie Raitt
Jun 8: Chris Rock
Jun 11: Chelsea Handler
Jun 14-19: Jesus Christ Superstar
Jun 22 : Puscifer
Jun 24: Air Supply
Jun 25: Amos Lee
Jul 6: Celeste Barber
Jul 19: Steely Dan
Jul 31: Boz Scaggs
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jun 2: TMBS - Joe Topping, The Resonant Rogues, Klezmer Local 42
Jun 3: Paul Thorn
Jun 4: Reliably Bad
Jun 9: Blues Jam
Jun 16: TMBS - Dana Cooper, Wendy Hickman, William Hinson
Jun 17: Hollowfade
Jun 24-25: Elkin Roots Music Fest ‘22
Jul 2: EmiSunshine
Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns
Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Jul 30: Seth Walker
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Jun 4: Nuclear Assault, Incantation, Demolition Hammer, Nasty Savage, Mark Price, First Jason, False Prophet, Shed The Skin, Eldritch Horror
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’
Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Jun 4: Southern Sounds Band
Jun 18: Shoot To Thrill
Jul 2: High Fidelity
Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band
Jul 10: The Pink Slips
Jul 15: Spindle 45
Jul 16: Killing Fiction
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jun 4-5: Spring Concerts 2022
Jun 9: JJ Grey & Mofro
Jun 17-26: Shrek The Musical
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jun 10-12: Ryan Davis
Jun 17-18: James Murray
Jun 24-26: Luenell
Jul 12: Pauly Shore
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Jun 10: Nightrain
Aug 12: Ying Yang Twins
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jun 2: 2nd Today & Come Clean
Jun 3: Tyler Meacham
Jun 4: Chuck Mountain
Jun 5: Only1Theory w/ DJ Jai Syncere
Jun 9: The Minks
Jun 10: Abby Bryant & The Echoes
Jun 17: Seth Walker
Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin
Jul 21: Tyler Nail
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 8: Chris Tomlin
Jun 11: Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Silk
Jun 24: Hank Williams Jr.
Sep 10: Alan Jackson
Little Brother
Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Jul 29: Paleface
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Jun 4: Simerson Hill
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Jun 4: Jon Ward Beyle Band
Jul 14: Decades
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jun 1: Chris Rock
Jun 4-5: Harry Potter In Concert
Jun 8: Bonnie Raitt
Jul 5: The Masked Singer
Jul 7: Vince Gill
Jul 9: Unity
Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle
Aug 5: Southern Soul Summer Explosion
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Jun 4: Kevin McCaffrey
Jun 11: Danny Whitson
Jun 25: Trenton Davis
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 18: Crowder
Aug 5: ZZ Top
Aug 28: Jamey Johnson
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Jul 9: Living Temptation
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Jun 4: Stewart Coley
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jun 4-18: Recital 2022
Jun 23: Miss NC Outstanding Teen
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Jun 2: Zach Smith and Davis Tucker
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jun 2: The Miller Brothers
Jun 3: The Plaids
Jun 4: Gipsy Danger
Jun 9: Bradley Steele
Jun 10: Men in Black
Jun 11: The Finns
Jun 16: Corky Jams
Jun 17: Vinyl Tap
Jun 23: Ethan Smith
Jun 24: Smerson Hill
Jun 25: Radio Revolver
Jun 30: Micah Aueler
Jul 1: Room42
Jul 2: Hampton Drive
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Jun 10: Stone Parker Band
Jun 11: DJ Mike Lawson
Jun 18: Vinyl Tap
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
Jun 11: Taylor Mason
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
Jun 18: Carolina Pines
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 20: Gene Watson
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jun 3: Morgan Wallen
Jun 10: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
Jun 11: The Doobie Brothers
Jun 18: Kid Rock w/ Grand Funk Railroad
Jun 25: Backstreet Boys
Jul 1: Train
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jun 3: Applied Science, War Within A Breath, Make Yourself
Jun 4: Buried Alive & Moon Water
Jun 10: Pinkest Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd
Jun 11: Abby Road
Jun 17: Mariah The Scientist
Jun 18: Garcia Peoples
Jun 24: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute Band w/ Phat Albert
Jun 26: Ian Noe
Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Jun 4: Parker McCollum
Jun 9: Maren Morris w/ Brent Cobb
Jun 10: Ben Rector
Jun 11: Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour 22 w/ JP Saxe, Jordy Searcy, & Stephen Day
Jun 12: Flume w/ Tinashe and Jim-E Stack
Jun 13: The War On Drugs w/ Lo Moon
Jun 14: Belle & Sebastian and Japanese Breakfast w/ Los Bitchos
Jun 15: GOOSE
Jun 16: Cody Johnson
Jul 21: Flogging Molly w/ The Interrupters, Tiger Army, The Skints
Jun 24: H.E.R.
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jun 22: Machine Gun Kelly w/ Avril Lavigne & Iann Dior
Jun 25: James Taylor
Jul 22: New Kids On The Block
Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy
Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine w/ Run The Jewels
Aug 18: Roger Waters
Aug 20: Kevin Hart
Aug 26: My Chemical Romance w/ Turnstile & Soul Glo
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Jul 2: Viva La Muerte
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Jun 2: Will Jones
Jun 3: Jason Leak Band
Jun 4: Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band
Jun 9: Will Jones
Jun 10: Jack of Clubs
Jun 11: Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Jun 16: Will Jones
Jun 17: The Saints
Jun 18: Billy Creason & Damn Fi Know Band
Jun 23: Will Jones
Jun 24: Flat Black Cadillac
Jun 25: The Hollirockets
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Jun 3: Pat Bourque
Jun 10: Hot Wax & The Splinters
Jun 17: Susan B.B.
Jun 24: Kris Atom
Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Jun 1: Carolina Clay
Jun 5: Sunday Jazz
Jun 8: Banjo Earth
Jun 12: Sunday Jazz
Jun 22: Colin Cutler
Jun 26: Sunday Jazz
Jun 29: Discount Rothko
Jul 3: Sunday Jazz
Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Jun 3: Sidekix
Jun 4: Sidekix
Jun 10: Zack Brock and Good Intentions
Jun 11: Jimmy Shirley Jr and The 8 Track 45 Band
Jun 17: Jimmy Shirley Jr and The 8 Track 45 Band
Jul 8: Sidekix
Jul 9: Sidekix
Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Thursdays: Open Mic Night
w/ Country Dan Collins
Jun 18: Muddy Creek Band
Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail
Jul 31: Brennen Leigh
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jun 1: Bombino
Jun 2: Dirty Logic - Steely Dan Tribute
Jun 3: Them Pants, It’s Snakes
Jun 4: Robert Earl Keen
Jun 9: Runaway Gin: Tribute to Phish
Jun 10: Jesse Jones
Jun 11: Smyle Band Reunion
Jun 16: Will Easter & The Nomads, Migrant Birds
Jun 18: 1Love Festival
Jun 23: Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu and Sam Foster
Jun 24: Buckcherry
Jun 29: Dopapod, The Wright Ave
Jun 30: Posture, Maia
Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Jun 3: Men In Black w/ Punk Floyd Project
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Jun 17: Classic Country Concert
Jun 25: Charlie Wilson
Jun 25: Indoor Concert Series
Jul 16: Indoor Concert Series
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jun 3: Time Sawyer
Jun 10: Gipsy Danger
Jun 11: William Hinson
Jul 16: Love & Valor
