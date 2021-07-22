ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Jul 24: Cory Lutejen
Jul 31: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 7: Sydney Rose
Aug 14: 80’s Unplugged
Aug 21: Casey Noel
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 21: Legends Never Die Tour ft. Three 6 Mafia, No Limit Soldiers, & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Aug 22: Brit Floyd
Aug 27: Fonseca & Cepeda
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Aug 4: Rise Against
Aug 5: Louis The Child Euphoria Tour
Aug 15: Blackberry Smoke
Aug 26: Brothers Osborne
Aug 27: My Morning Jacket
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jul 24: Old Crow Medicine Show
Aug 7: The Purple Madness
Aug 8: Jeezy
Aug 20: Rick Ross
Aug 21: Trial By Fire
Aug 24: The Story So Far
Aug 25: Bryce Vine
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jul 23: Luke Bryan
Jul 24: Dave Matthews Band
Aug 10: Kings of Leon
Aug 12: Chris Stapleton
Aug 20: Jason Aldean
Aug 21: Alanis Morissette
Aug 27: Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, & Bethel Music
Aug 28: Brad Paisley
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 13: Alabama
Aug 17: Michael Bublé
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jul 24: Decarlo
Jul 31: Muddy Creek Revival
DANBURY
Green Heron Ale House
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 2: Squeeze w/ Leon Tilbrook
Aug 7: Get The Led Out
Aug 11: Styx
Aug 21: Brit Floyd
Aug 24: Harry Connick, Jr
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Baxter's Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Jul 24: SmasHat
Jul 25: Cat5 Band
Jul 31: Mostley Crue
Aug 1: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
Aug 7: Corey Luetjen Band
The Blind Tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
Jul 22: Riff Raff
Jul 23: The Goddamn Gallows
Jul 26: Struggle Jennings
Jul 30: The Breakfast Club
Aug 1: Rough Cutt
Aug 5: Weedeater w/ Joe Buck Yourself & Adam Faucett
Aug 6: Studs of Steel Live
Aug 7: Camel City Yacht Club
Aug 12: Coddle Creek
Aug 13: Muscadine Bloodline
Aug 15: A Light Divided
Aug 16: The Convalescence
Aug 19: Sam Grow
Aug 20: Enrage Against The Machine
Aug 22: Bob Margolin & Friends
Aug 24: King 810
Aug 26: The Grass Is Dead
Aug 28: Strawberry Girls w/ Andrés & Amarionette
Aug 29: Kash’d Out
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 24: Colin Cutler
Aug 13: WristBand & Led Head
Aug 14: Farewell Friend
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jul 22: Kleon
Jul 23-25: Ali Siddiq
Jul 30-31: Kevin Bozeman
Aug 5-7: Tom Segura
Aug 13-15: Trey Kennedy
Aug 20-22: Huggy Lowdown
Common Grounds
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Jul 31: Stephanie Quayle
Aug 28: Black Stone Cherry
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Jul 23: Horus Blue
Jul 24: Dylan Smith & Angel Paez
Aug 1: Gabe Lee
Aug 28: Bradley Wik and the Charlatans
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 6: Heather Land
Rody’s Tavern
117B W, Lewis St. | 336.285.6406
Jul 23: Brothers Pearl
Jul 28: Retro Vinyl Acoustic
Jul 31: Second Glance Band
South End Brewing Co.
5105 Michaux Road | 336.282.0950
Jul 23: The League of Ordinary Gentlemen
Jul 24: David Lin Music
Jul 31: WristBand
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
502 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Jul 24: Ben Jones
Jul 30: Kenyon and Jeremy
Aug 14: Danny Whitson
Aug 21: Caleb Elliott
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 8: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band
Aug 11: Train
Aug 15: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble
Aug 22: doby
Aug 29: Soultrii
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Jul 24: Mike Everett
Jul 31: Jared Payne
Ham’s Palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
Jul 23: The Plaids
Jul 24: 90 Proof Punch
Jul 30: Spare Change
Jul 31: Dirty Blonde
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Aug 21: Andy Gross
Aug 28: Billy “Crash” Craddock
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jul 22: Bradley Steele
Jul 23: Carolina Ignition
Jul 24: Jaxon Jill
Jul 29: Kyle Vessa
Jul 30: Jill Goodson
Jul 31: The Plaids
Aug 5: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 6: Stereo Doll
Aug 12: Dylan Mounce
Aug 13: Gipsy Danger
Aug 14: Afterparty
Aug 19: Songs Off The Deck
Aug 20: Southbound 49
Aug 21: Radio Revolver
Aug 26: Danny Skeel
Aug 27: Vinyl Tap
Aug 28: The Plaids
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Jul 29: Ciera Dumas & Patric Rock
Aug 5: Megan Doss & Friends
Aug 12: Brothers Pearl
Empourium
734 E Mountain St. | 336.671.9159
J.Peppers Southern Grille
841 Old Winston Rd | 336.497.4727
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Jul 24: Travis Grubb and the Stoned Rangers
Jul 31: Exit 180 Band
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jul 23-24: Gene Watson
Jul 31: Henry Cho
Aug 7: Dailey & Vincent
Aug 21: Stephen Freeman
Aug 28: The Oak Ridge Boys
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jul 23: Dave Matthews Band
Jul 24: Luke Bryan
Aug 8: Kings of Leon
Aug 10: Korn & Staind
Aug 13: Chris Stapleton
Aug 16: Dead & Company
Aug 19: Jason Aldean
Aug 22: Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage
Aug 27: Brad Paisley
Aug 28: KISS
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jul 23: DJ Cleve
Jul 24: The Fifth w/ Stone Whiskey, Testarossa, & Among The Machines
Jul 30: Moon Water - Tribute to Widespread Panic w/ Liquid Garcia
Jul 31: Sidewinder w/ Driver & Michelle Boyette
Aug 1: JJ Grey & Mofro w/ LORE
Aug 6: Cosmic Charlie
Aug 7: Monsters of Mock Tribute Festival
Aug 13: Jon Wood, Bryce Mauldin, & Triston Marez
Aug 14: Idlewild South - Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
Aug 16: Cracker
Aug 20: The Mantras
Aug 26: Boogie T w/ Space Wizard
Aug 27: Nantucket
Aug 28: Trey Lewis
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Jul 29: Lindsey Stirling
Aug 4: Bright Eyes w/ Lucy Dacus
Aug 7: Louis The Child
Aug 17: Blackberry Smoke
Aug 27: Brothers Osborne
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Aug 18: Michael Bublé
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Jul 23: Time Bandits
Jul 24: Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band
Jul 30: Travis Grubb & The Stoned Rangers
Jul 31: Hearts Gone South
Aug 6: Diamonds Duo
Aug 7: Russ Parnell Band
Aug 13: Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners
Aug 14: Jason Leake Band
Aug 17: Scott H Biram
Aug 20: Simmers Hill
Aug 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Aug 27: Lisa & The Saints
Aug 28: Billy Creason Band
Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Jul 23: Lisa & The Saints
Aug 6: Chuck Dale Smith Band
Aug 27: WristBand
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Jul 23: Tim Poovey
Jul 23: Crystal Fountains
Jul 25: Ryan Johnson
Jul 30: The Grand Ole Uproar
Aug 13: Banjo Earth
Aug 22: Anne and the Moonlighters
Aug 27: Heavy Peace
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Jul 23: Woody Powers and Midnite Express
Jul 24: Sidekix
Jul 30: Crimson Rose
Jul 31: Night Train
Aug 6: Mike Cosner and The Fugitives
Aug 7: Flat Blak Cadillac
Aug 13: Sidekix
Aug 14: Sidekix
Aug 20: Crimson Rose
Aug 21: Cheyenne
Aug 27: Branded
Aug 28: Granite City Rollers
Millennium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
Milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
www. muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jul 23: His & Hers, Hot Wax & The Splinters
Jul 24: Silent Disco Party!
Jul 29: Carhop & Condado
Jul 30: Cashavelly Morrison, I, Anomaly, & David Wimbish
Jul 30: Sam Moss
Aug 5: Rayn Johnson & Crumb Catcher
Aug 7: Jeffrey Dean Foster & Beth McKee
Aug 10: Soul Asylum, Local H, & Juliana Hatfield
Aug 13: Williamson Brothers, Crenshaw Pentecostal, & The Great Dying
Aug 19: Kendell Marvel, Leah Blevins, & Tyler Nail
Aug 20: Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Aug 21: Nite Moves
Aug 26: Doug Davis & Azure Rain
Aug 28: Victoria Victoria & Tyler Meacham
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Aug 13: Jukebox Rehab w/ Andrew Millsaps
Aug 14: Bee Younited Festival ft. Mother’s Finest
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
