ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Jul 24: Cory Lutejen

Jul 31: Kelsey Hurley

Aug 7: Sydney Rose

Aug 14: 80’s Unplugged

Aug 21: Casey Noel

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 21: Legends Never Die Tour ft. Three 6 Mafia, No Limit Soldiers, & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Aug 22: Brit Floyd

Aug 27: Fonseca & Cepeda

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Aug 4: Rise Against

Aug 5: Louis The Child Euphoria Tour

Aug 15: Blackberry Smoke

Aug 26: Brothers Osborne

Aug 27: My Morning Jacket

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jul 24: Old Crow Medicine Show

Aug 7: The Purple Madness

Aug 8: Jeezy

Aug 20: Rick Ross

Aug 21: Trial By Fire

Aug 24: The Story So Far

Aug 25: Bryce Vine

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jul 23: Luke Bryan

Jul 24: Dave Matthews Band

Aug 10: Kings of Leon

Aug 12: Chris Stapleton

Aug 20: Jason Aldean

Aug 21: Alanis Morissette

Aug 27: Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, & Bethel Music

Aug 28: Brad Paisley

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 13: Alabama

Aug 17: Michael Bublé

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.vstaphouse.com

Jul 24: Decarlo

Jul 31: Muddy Creek Revival

 

DANBURY

Green Heron Ale House

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

www.greenheronclub.com

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 2: Squeeze w/ Leon Tilbrook

Aug 7: Get The Led Out

Aug 11: Styx

Aug 21: Brit Floyd

Aug 24: Harry Connick, Jr

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

 

Baxter's Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Jul 24: SmasHat

Jul 25: Cat5 Band

Jul 31: Mostley Crue

Aug 1: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Aug 7: Corey Luetjen Band

 

The Blind Tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

www.theblindtiger.com

Jul 22: Riff Raff

Jul 23: The Goddamn Gallows

Jul 26: Struggle Jennings

Jul 30: The Breakfast Club

Aug 1: Rough Cutt

Aug 5: Weedeater w/ Joe Buck Yourself & Adam Faucett

Aug 6: Studs of Steel Live

Aug 7: Camel City Yacht Club

Aug 12: Coddle Creek

Aug 13: Muscadine Bloodline

Aug 15: A Light Divided

Aug 16: The Convalescence

Aug 19: Sam Grow

Aug 20: Enrage Against The Machine

Aug 22: Bob Margolin & Friends

Aug 24: King 810

Aug 26: The Grass Is Dead

Aug 28: Strawberry Girls w/ Andrés & Amarionette

Aug 29: Kash’d Out

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jul 24: Colin Cutler

Aug 13: WristBand & Led Head

Aug 14: Farewell Friend

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jul 22: Kleon

Jul 23-25: Ali Siddiq

Jul 30-31: Kevin Bozeman

Aug 5-7: Tom Segura

Aug 13-15: Trey Kennedy

Aug 20-22: Huggy Lowdown

 

Common Grounds

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Jul 31: Stephanie Quayle

Aug 28: Black Stone Cherry

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Jul 23: Horus Blue

Jul 24: Dylan Smith & Angel Paez

Aug 1: Gabe Lee

Aug 28: Bradley Wik and the Charlatans

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 6: Heather Land

 

Rody’s Tavern

117B W, Lewis St. | 336.285.6406

www.rodystavern.com

Jul 23: Brothers Pearl

Jul 28: Retro Vinyl Acoustic

Jul 31: Second Glance Band

 

South End Brewing Co.

5105 Michaux Road | 336.282.0950 

www.southendbrewing.com

Jul 23: The League of Ordinary Gentlemen

Jul 24: David Lin Music

Jul 31: WristBand

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

502 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Jul 24: Ben Jones

Jul 30: Kenyon and Jeremy

Aug 14: Danny Whitson

Aug 21: Caleb Elliott

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 8: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band

Aug 11: Train

Aug 15: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble

Aug 22: doby

Aug 29: Soultrii

 

HIGH POINT

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Jul 24: Mike Everett

Jul 31: Jared Payne

 

Ham’s Palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

www.hamsrestaurants.com

Jul 23: The Plaids

Jul 24: 90 Proof Punch

Jul 30: Spare Change

Jul 31: Dirty Blonde

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Aug 21: Andy Gross

Aug 28: Billy “Crash” Craddock

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jul 22: Bradley Steele

Jul 23: Carolina Ignition

Jul 24: Jaxon Jill

Jul 29: Kyle Vessa

Jul 30: Jill Goodson

Jul 31: The Plaids

Aug 5: Kelsey Hurley

Aug 6: Stereo Doll

Aug 12: Dylan Mounce

Aug 13: Gipsy Danger

Aug 14: Afterparty

Aug 19: Songs Off The Deck

Aug 20: Southbound 49

Aug 21: Radio Revolver

Aug 26: Danny Skeel

Aug 27: Vinyl Tap

Aug 28: The Plaids

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Jul 29: Ciera Dumas & Patric Rock

Aug 5: Megan Doss & Friends

Aug 12: Brothers Pearl

 

Empourium

734 E Mountain St. | 336.671.9159

www.facebook.com/theempourium

 

J.Peppers Southern Grille

841 Old Winston Rd | 336.497.4727

www.jpeppers.com

 

LEWISVILLE

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Jul 24: Travis Grubb and the Stoned Rangers

Jul 31: Exit 180 Band

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jul 23-24: Gene Watson

Jul 31: Henry Cho

Aug 7: Dailey & Vincent

Aug 21: Stephen Freeman

Aug 28: The Oak Ridge Boys

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jul 23: Dave Matthews Band

Jul 24: Luke Bryan

Aug 8: Kings of Leon

Aug 10: Korn & Staind

Aug 13: Chris Stapleton

Aug 16: Dead & Company

Aug 19: Jason Aldean

Aug 22: Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage

Aug 27: Brad Paisley

Aug 28: KISS

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jul 23: DJ Cleve

Jul 24: The Fifth w/ Stone Whiskey, Testarossa, & Among The Machines

Jul 30: Moon Water - Tribute to Widespread Panic w/ Liquid Garcia

Jul 31: Sidewinder w/ Driver & Michelle Boyette

Aug 1: JJ Grey & Mofro w/ LORE

Aug 6: Cosmic Charlie

Aug 7: Monsters of Mock Tribute Festival

Aug 13: Jon Wood, Bryce Mauldin, & Triston Marez

Aug 14: Idlewild South - Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Aug 16: Cracker

Aug 20: The Mantras

Aug 26: Boogie T w/ Space Wizard

Aug 27: Nantucket

Aug 28: Trey Lewis

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Jul 29: Lindsey Stirling

Aug 4: Bright Eyes w/ Lucy Dacus

Aug 7: Louis The Child

Aug 17: Blackberry Smoke

Aug 27: Brothers Osborne

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Aug 18: Michael Bublé

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.facebook.com/bulls-tavern

 

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Jul 23: Time Bandits

Jul 24: Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band

Jul 30: Travis Grubb & The Stoned Rangers

Jul 31: Hearts Gone South

Aug 6: Diamonds Duo

Aug 7: Russ Parnell Band

Aug 13: Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners

Aug 14: Jason Leake Band

Aug 17: Scott H Biram

Aug 20: Simmers Hill

Aug 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Aug 27: Lisa & The Saints

Aug 28: Billy Creason Band

 

Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Jul 23: Lisa & The Saints

Aug 6: Chuck Dale Smith Band

Aug 27: WristBand

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Jul 23: Tim Poovey

Jul 23: Crystal Fountains

Jul 25: Ryan Johnson

Jul 30: The Grand Ole Uproar

Aug 13: Banjo Earth

Aug 22: Anne and the Moonlighters

Aug 27: Heavy Peace

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Jul 23: Woody Powers and Midnite Express

Jul 24: Sidekix

Jul 30: Crimson Rose

Jul 31: Night Train

Aug 6: Mike Cosner and The Fugitives

Aug 7: Flat Blak Cadillac

Aug 13: Sidekix

Aug 14: Sidekix

Aug 20: Crimson Rose

Aug 21: Cheyenne

Aug 27: Branded

Aug 28: Granite City Rollers

 

Millennium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

www.MCenterevents.com

 

Milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

www.gotomilners.com

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

www. muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jul 23: His & Hers, Hot Wax & The Splinters

Jul 24: Silent Disco Party!

Jul 29: Carhop & Condado

Jul 30: Cashavelly Morrison, I, Anomaly, & David Wimbish

Jul 30: Sam Moss

Aug 5: Rayn Johnson & Crumb Catcher

Aug 7: Jeffrey Dean Foster & Beth McKee

Aug 10: Soul Asylum, Local H, & Juliana Hatfield

Aug 13: Williamson Brothers, Crenshaw Pentecostal, & The Great Dying

Aug 19: Kendell Marvel, Leah Blevins, & Tyler Nail

Aug 20: Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Aug 21: Nite Moves

Aug 26: Doug Davis & Azure Rain

Aug 28: Victoria Victoria & Tyler Meacham

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Aug 13: Jukebox Rehab w/ Andrew Millsaps

Aug 14: Bee Younited Festival ft. Mother’s Finest

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

