Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jul 16: 80’s Unleashed

Jul 17: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Jul 23: Savannah Harmon

  

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

catscradle.com

Jul 6: Goodnight Texas

Jul 6: Lost Dog Street Band

Jul 8: Horse Jumper of Love

Jul 9: Esme Patterson

Jul 10: Bayside

Jul 10: Vansire

Jul 13: Helen Money

Jul 13: Steve Von Till

Jul 14: Rebekah Todd

Jul 15: Remember Jones

Jul 22: Jon Ward Beyle

Jul 25: Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine

Jul 26: Merci, My Kid Brother

Jul 27: Elf Power

Jul 28: Spring Summer (aka Jennifer Furches)

 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jul 7: Celeste Barber

Jul 9: El Gran Combo

Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie

Jul 16: Steely Dan

Ju; 23: Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour

Jul 28: Vince Gill

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Jul 8: Whiskey Myers

Jul 16: Big Time Rush

Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jul 7: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett: Playing Your Favorite Disney & Nick Hits

Jul 8: DJ Fannie Mae Presents - SAINTED

Jul 10: Billy Howerdel of a Perfect Circle

Jul 12: The Wrecks: Better Than Ever

Jul 19: Avatar: Wicked Tour Title

Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jul 14: The Chicks & Patty Griffin

Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny

Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jul 12: New Kids On The Block

Jul 16-17: Monster Jam

Jul 22: Shawn Mendes

  

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jul 16: Nimesh Patel

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jul 6: Celeste Barber

Jul 19: Steely Dan 

 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns

Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

Jul 15: Kelley and the Cowboys

Jul 16: Presley Barker

Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Jul 23: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Jul 8: Sammy Turner & The Dirty South Band

Jul 9: Mostley Crue

Jul 10: The Pink Slips

Jul 15: Spindle 45

Jul 16: Killing Fiction

Jul 17: Chocolate Chip & Company

Jul 22: Flat Black Cadilliac

Jul 23: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

 

The BLIND TIGER

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Jul 7: We Rise to Fall, LYLVC & Trailer Park Orchestra

Jul 12: Rings of Saturn, Extortionist, Distinguisher & Matt Miller

Jul 14: JSW, Chuck Mountain & Kyle Kelly

Jul 15: Shoot to Thrill

Jul 16: IV and the Strange Band

Jul 21: Devil Master w/ The Lousy

Jul 24: The Goddamn Gallows w/ Rebelmatic

Jul 25: Fish Narc w/ 8485 & Blackwinterwells

Jul 26: Spider Gang

Jul 29: Chasin Aldean — A Jason Aldean Experience

Jul 30: Forrest Isn’t Dead

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jul 8: Bob Margolin

Jul 15: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock

Jul 22: Ranford Almond

July 23: Bianca Jade

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jul 8-10: Preacher Lawson

Jul 12: Pauly Shore

Jul 15-16: Thea Vidale

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin

Jul 17: Electric Kif

Jul 21: Tyler Nail

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

Jul 9: Mighty Fairlanes

 

Little Brother 

Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Jul 8: David Childers

Jul 9: Forrest Taylor

Jul 15: Real Jazz

Jul 16: Imperial Blend

Jul 22: Banjo Earth

Jul 23: The Good Watts

Jul 29: Paleface

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Jul 15: Decades

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jul 7: Vince Gill

Jul 9: Unity

Jul 22: Eddie B.

Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jul 9: First Lady

 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jul 8: Stereo Doll

Jul 9: Soul Central

Jul 14: Kelsey Hurley

Jul 15: The Plaids

Jul 16: Carolina Ambush

Jul 21: Micah Auler

Jul 22: Retro Vinyl

Jul 23: Jill Goodson 

 

Breathe 

Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Jul 7: Gypsy Soul

Jul 8: DJ Mike Lawson

Jul 9: Smashat

Jul 16: Ross Copley & Wade Ingram

Jul 23: Carey Leigh & The 10¢ Pistols

 

Kernersville 

Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

kernersvillebrewing.com

Thursdays: Trivia

Jul 8: Jacob Lindsay

 

CCU Music Park 

at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jul 8: Luke Bryan

Jul 12: The Chicks

Jul 15: Chris Brown & Lil Baby

Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jul 22: Dave Matthews Band

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band

Jul 10: Jason Adamo and Doug Casteen

Jul 15: The Stews w/ Harvey Street Company/ Late Notice

Jul 16: Litz & Sexbruise? w/ Cosmic Superheroes

Jul 22: ARMNHMR

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Jul 9: Whiskey Myers

Jul 15: Big Time Rush w/ Dixie D’Amelio

Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies

Jul 17: CHEER

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jul 22: New Kids On The Block

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Jul 7: Will Jones

Jul 8: The Saints

Jul 9: Jesse Ray Carter Band

Jul 14: Will Jones

Jul 15: Time Bandits

Jul 16: Michael Cosner & The Fugitives

Jul 21: Will Jones

Jul 22: Drew Foust Band

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band

Jul 15: Rain Check Bluegrass

Jul 22: Lisa & The Saints

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters

Jul 20: Banjo Earth

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Jul 8-9: Sidekix

Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore

Jul 15: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Jul 16: Diamond Edge

Jul 22: Zack Brock & Good Intentions

Jul 23: Second TIme Around Band

Jul 29: Matt Dylan & The Honkytonk Outlaws

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Thursdays: Open Mic Night 

w/ Country Dan Collins

Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail

Jul 31: Brennen Leigh

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster

Jul 15: Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks

Jul 16: Pinkest Floyd

Jul 21: Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum

Jul 28: Nightblooms, Mother Marrow

Jul 29: Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio

 

Winston-Salem 

Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Jul 16: Mother’s Finest w/ Shoot to Thrill & Wafer Thin

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jul 9: Zinc

Jul 16: Love & Valor

