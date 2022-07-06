Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jul 16: 80’s Unleashed
Jul 17: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Jul 23: Savannah Harmon
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jul 6: Goodnight Texas
Jul 6: Lost Dog Street Band
Jul 8: Horse Jumper of Love
Jul 9: Esme Patterson
Jul 10: Bayside
Jul 10: Vansire
Jul 13: Helen Money
Jul 13: Steve Von Till
Jul 14: Rebekah Todd
Jul 15: Remember Jones
Jul 22: Jon Ward Beyle
Jul 25: Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine
Jul 26: Merci, My Kid Brother
Jul 27: Elf Power
Jul 28: Spring Summer (aka Jennifer Furches)
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jul 7: Celeste Barber
Jul 9: El Gran Combo
Jul 15: Tribute to Biz Markie
Jul 16: Steely Dan
Ju; 23: Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour
Jul 28: Vince Gill
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Jul 8: Whiskey Myers
Jul 16: Big Time Rush
Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jul 7: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett: Playing Your Favorite Disney & Nick Hits
Jul 8: DJ Fannie Mae Presents - SAINTED
Jul 10: Billy Howerdel of a Perfect Circle
Jul 12: The Wrecks: Better Than Ever
Jul 19: Avatar: Wicked Tour Title
Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jul 14: The Chicks & Patty Griffin
Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny
Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jul 12: New Kids On The Block
Jul 16-17: Monster Jam
Jul 22: Shawn Mendes
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jul 16: Nimesh Patel
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jul 6: Celeste Barber
Jul 19: Steely Dan
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jul 7: TMBS - Ben de la Cour, Angela Easterling, Jodi Burns
Jul 8: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
Jul 15: Kelley and the Cowboys
Jul 16: Presley Barker
Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Jul 23: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Jul 8: Sammy Turner & The Dirty South Band
Jul 9: Mostley Crue
Jul 10: The Pink Slips
Jul 15: Spindle 45
Jul 16: Killing Fiction
Jul 17: Chocolate Chip & Company
Jul 22: Flat Black Cadilliac
Jul 23: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
The BLIND TIGER
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
Jul 7: We Rise to Fall, LYLVC & Trailer Park Orchestra
Jul 12: Rings of Saturn, Extortionist, Distinguisher & Matt Miller
Jul 14: JSW, Chuck Mountain & Kyle Kelly
Jul 15: Shoot to Thrill
Jul 16: IV and the Strange Band
Jul 21: Devil Master w/ The Lousy
Jul 24: The Goddamn Gallows w/ Rebelmatic
Jul 25: Fish Narc w/ 8485 & Blackwinterwells
Jul 26: Spider Gang
Jul 29: Chasin Aldean — A Jason Aldean Experience
Jul 30: Forrest Isn’t Dead
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 8: Bob Margolin
Jul 15: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock
Jul 22: Ranford Almond
July 23: Bianca Jade
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jul 8-10: Preacher Lawson
Jul 12: Pauly Shore
Jul 15-16: Thea Vidale
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jul 14: Tea Cup Gin
Jul 17: Electric Kif
Jul 21: Tyler Nail
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Jul 9: Mighty Fairlanes
Little Brother
Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Jul 8: David Childers
Jul 9: Forrest Taylor
Jul 15: Real Jazz
Jul 16: Imperial Blend
Jul 22: Banjo Earth
Jul 23: The Good Watts
Jul 29: Paleface
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Jul 15: Decades
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jul 7: Vince Gill
Jul 9: Unity
Jul 22: Eddie B.
Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 9: First Lady
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jul 8: Stereo Doll
Jul 9: Soul Central
Jul 14: Kelsey Hurley
Jul 15: The Plaids
Jul 16: Carolina Ambush
Jul 21: Micah Auler
Jul 22: Retro Vinyl
Jul 23: Jill Goodson
Breathe
Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Jul 7: Gypsy Soul
Jul 8: DJ Mike Lawson
Jul 9: Smashat
Jul 16: Ross Copley & Wade Ingram
Jul 23: Carey Leigh & The 10¢ Pistols
Kernersville
Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
Jul 8: Jacob Lindsay
CCU Music Park
at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jul 8: Luke Bryan
Jul 12: The Chicks
Jul 15: Chris Brown & Lil Baby
Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 22: Dave Matthews Band
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jul 8: Mustache The Band: 90’s Country Party band
Jul 10: Jason Adamo and Doug Casteen
Jul 15: The Stews w/ Harvey Street Company/ Late Notice
Jul 16: Litz & Sexbruise? w/ Cosmic Superheroes
Jul 22: ARMNHMR
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Jul 9: Whiskey Myers
Jul 15: Big Time Rush w/ Dixie D’Amelio
Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies
Jul 17: CHEER
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jul 22: New Kids On The Block
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Jul 7: Will Jones
Jul 8: The Saints
Jul 9: Jesse Ray Carter Band
Jul 14: Will Jones
Jul 15: Time Bandits
Jul 16: Michael Cosner & The Fugitives
Jul 21: Will Jones
Jul 22: Drew Foust Band
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Jul 8: Chuck Dale Smith Band
Jul 15: Rain Check Bluegrass
Jul 22: Lisa & The Saints
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Jul 6: Hotwax & The Splinters
Jul 20: Banjo Earth
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Jul 8-9: Sidekix
Jul 10: DJ Bill Moore
Jul 15: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Jul 16: Diamond Edge
Jul 22: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Jul 23: Second TIme Around Band
Jul 29: Matt Dylan & The Honkytonk Outlaws
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Thursdays: Open Mic Night
w/ Country Dan Collins
Jul 16: Aaron Burdett, Jess Klean, Abigail Dowd, Tyler Nail
Jul 31: Brennen Leigh
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jul 9: Beth McKee w/ DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster
Jul 15: Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks
Jul 16: Pinkest Floyd
Jul 21: Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet
Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum
Jul 28: Nightblooms, Mother Marrow
Jul 29: Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio
Winston-Salem
Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Jul 16: Mother’s Finest w/ Shoot to Thrill & Wafer Thin
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jul 9: Zinc
Jul 16: Love & Valor
