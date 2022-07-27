Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.