Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jul 23: Savannah Harmon
Jul 30: Emma Lee
Aug 7: Randolph Jazz Band
Aug 13: Tyler Millard
Aug 20: Creatio
Aug 21: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Aug 27: Analog Crash
Sep 3: William Nesmith
Sep 4: Randolph Jazz Band
Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed
Sep 17: Ashetoberfest 2022
Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Sep: 24 Kelsey Hurley
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jul 22: Jon Ward Beyle
Jul 23: Honey Magpie
Jul 25: Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine
Jul 26: Merci, My Kid Brother
Jul 27: Elf Power
Jul 28: Spring Summer (aka Jennifer Furches)
Jul 29: Wyatt Easterling
Jul 30: Brick + Mortar
Aug 3: Stephen Day
Aug 4: Bad Bad Hats
Aug 5: Blue Cactus + Libby Rodenbough
Aug 7: A Giant Dog
Aug 11: The Dear Hunter
Aug 12: L.A. Witch
Aug 12: The Blazers 2022 Summer Reunion
Aug 13: Death Valley Girls
Aug 16: Yellow Ostrich
Aug 18: Alesana
Aug 20: Snail Mail
Aug 21: Man or Astro-Man?
Aug 21-22: Lucinda Williams
Aug 30: Boris
Aug 31: Sir Woman
Sep 1: Post Sex Nachos & Similar Kind
Sep 3-4: Mipso
Sep 4: Interpol
Sep 7: Holy Fawn
Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary
Sep 9: Spiritualized Live
Sep 12: Tall Heights
Sep 12: Briston Maroney
Sep 13: Lake Street Dive
Sep 13: Sales
Sep 14: Illiterate Light
Sep 16: Broncho
Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show
Sep 21: S.G. Goodman
Sep 21: Amanda Shires
Sep 22: The Spill Canvas
Sep 23: Flor: The Future Shine Tour
Sep 23: Andrea Gibson’s You Better Be Lightning Tour
Sep 24: Be Loud! ’22
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Ju; 23: Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour
Jul 28: Vince Gill
Jul 30: R&B Kickback Concert
Aug 4: Gladys Knight
Aug 5: MATUTE - Quinceañera World Tour
Aug 12: Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022
Aug 16: A.R. Rahman
Aug 19: Kurtis Conner Live
Aug 21: Bronco Tour USA 2022
Aug 26: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour
Sep 2: Intocable Modus Operandi Tour
Sep 3: Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour
Sep 8 The Temptations & the Four Tops
Sep 9: Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour
Sep 30 Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Jul 24: Coheed and Cambria
Jul 29: Iration and Atmosphere
Jul 30: Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
Aug 2: ALICIA
Aug 5: Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip
Aug 6: Joyfest 2022
Aug 12: David Gray - White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour
Aug 18: Brett Eldredge
Aug 20: Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness & Dashboard Confessional
Aug 25: Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour
Aug 26: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug 27: Jamey Johnson
Aug 30: Lauv: All 4 Nothing Tour
Aug 31: Dispatch and O.A.R. Summer Tour
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 17: Lake Street Dive
Sep 20: The Head and the Heart
Sep 23: Gryffin — Alive Tour
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jul 25: Sleeping With Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL TOUR
Jul 28: Boy Pablo
Jul 28: Iparty With DJ Matt Bennett
Jul 29: Loumuzik
Jul 30: Sean Kingston
Aug 2: Polyphia
Aug 5: Sasha Alex Sloan - I Blame The World Tour
Aug 6: Ken Carson: The X Man Tour
Aug 9: Dance Gavin Dance
Aug 11: Coi Leray
Aug 12: BLXST - Before You Go Tour
Aug 13: Anthrax & Black Label Society
Aug 16: Pinegrove
Aug 17: War on the Catwalk
Aug 19: Cristopher Cross
Aug 19: Sleigh Bells
Aug 20: Chris Webby
Aug 23: Teyana Taylor
Aug 24: Hoodie Allen
Aug 27: Kany Garcia
Aug 28: Giveon
Sep 1: Jay Critch
Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour
Sep 8: DPR — Regime World Tour 2022
Sep 8: Alex Isley — Marigold Tour
Sep 9: In this Moment
Sep 9: Wild Rivers
Sep 11: Lacuna Coil
Sep 16: Denzel Curry
Sep 18: Alec Benjamin
Sep 19: Ashe
Sep 22: Matt Maeson
Sep 24: Movements
Sep 25: LadyGang Presents: The Lady Secrets Tour
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jul 22: Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny
Jul 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 24: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Jul 25: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
Jul 27: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal
Jul 29: Jason Aldean
Aug 6: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy
Aug 9: Chris Brown & Lil Baby
Aug 10: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Aug 11: Wiz Khalifa & Logic
Aug 12: Keith Urban
Aug 13: Kidz Bop Live
Aug 23: Jack Johnson
Aug 26: Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick
Aug 31: Korn & Evanescence
Sep 6: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & The Hu
Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe
Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats & Billy Strings
Sep 18: Nas & Wu-Tang Clan
Sep 21: Suicideboys
Sep 24: Zac Brown Band
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 2: Kendrik Lamar
Aug 27: The Lumineers
Sep 4: Twenty One Pilots
Sep 11: Kevin Hart
Sep 20: Karol G
Sep 21: Mary J. Blige
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jul 31: Tim Heidecker
Aug 6: Judy Collins
Aug 10: Chris Isaak
Aug 17: John Hiatt & The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth
Aug 20: War on the Catwalk
Sep 4: Crowded House: ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ Tour
Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose - 50th Anniversary
Sep 17: Matt Nathanson
Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band
Sep 28: Billy Bragg
Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour
Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party: Up Close and Personal Tour
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jul 31: Boz Scaggs
Aug 2-7: Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
Aug 9: Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band
Aug 12: Arrival From Sweden The Music of Abba
Aug 14: A.R. Rahman
Aug 15: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Aug 17: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug 20: Kurtis Conner
Aug 27: Jo Koy
Sep 8: Jim Jefferies
Sep 9: The Temptations and The Four Taps
Sep 14 - Oct 2: Frozen
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jul 21: TMBS - Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough, Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Jul 23: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin
Jul 29: Lonesome River Band
Jul 30: Seth Walker
Aug 4: TMBS–The Don Juans / Jennifer Furches
Aug 5: Stillhouse Junkies
Aug 12: EmiSunshine
Aug 18: TMBS–Lilli Lewis / Heather Sarona / Tyler Nail
Aug 19: Alexa Rose
Aug 20: Vagabond Saints’ Society plays Duran Duran’s Rio
Aug 26: Hank, Pattie, & The Current
Sep 1: TMBS --— Jay Bird/ Alice Gerrard/ Our Band
Sep 15: TMBS–Annie Mack / Ordinary Elephant / Django Haskins
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Oct 11: The Contortionist
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas
Aug 13: Stephen Freeman - 20 Years of Dinnertainment
Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive the 60’s Musical
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Jul 22: Flat Black Cadilliac
Jul 23: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
Jul 24: Cat5 Band
Jul 29: WristBand
Jul 30: Mean Street
Jul 31: The Embers
Aug 26: Spindle 45
Aug 27: Southern Sounds Band
Sep 17: RockMachine
Oct 8: Southern Sounds Band
The BLIND TIGER
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
Jul 21: Devil Master w/ The Lousy
Jul 22: The Brian Meyer COver Band w/ Louder
Jul 24: The Goddamn Gallows w/ Rebelmatic
Jul 25: Fish Narc w/ 8485 & Blackwinterwells
Jul 26: Spider Gang
Jul 28: Bobby Sparks (Prince, Snarky Puppy)
Jul 29: Chasin Aldean — A Jason Aldean Experience
Jul 30: Forrest Isn’t Dead
Jul 31: King Lil G
Aug 3: Incantation w/ Goatwhore, Bewitcher & Caveman Cult
Aug 5: Radio Revolver
Aug 11: Eighteen Visions w/ END & Wristmeetrazor
Aug 12: Trial by Fire a Tribute to Journey
Aug 18: New York Ska-Jazz Ensamble w/ Sound System 7
Aug 19: Shot Thru The Heart — A Bon Jovi Tribute
Aug 20: Iya Terra, Mike Love & Nattali Rize
Aug 27: Moonspell w/ Swallow the Sun & Witherfall
Sep 3: Nascar Aloe
Sep 8: Deicide w/ Kataklysm & Inhuman Condition
Sep 16: Shwayze
Sep 18: Revocation w/ Krisiun, Alluvial, Inoculation
Sep 24: Guardians of the Jukebox
Sep 28: Miss May I
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 22: Ranford Almond
July 23: Bianca Jade
Jul 29: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
Jul 29: Shelby J.
Jul 31: Studio 176: Debbie the Artist $ Emanuel Wynter
Aug 4: Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus
Aug 5: Graymatter
Aug 6: The HercuLeons
Aug 7: Studio 176: Maia Kamil and Apollo Knight
Aug 12: Banjo Earth Band
Aug 14: Studio 176: OC from NC & Katie BLVD
Aug 19: Unheard Project GSO
Aug 20: Wildeyes
Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute — BPE Productions
Sep 21: Wednesday
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jul 22-24: Clayton English
Jul 28: Ed Bassmaster
Jul 29-30: Alex Thomas
Aug 4: Ryan Long
Aug 5-7: Tony Roberts
Aug 11-14: Tony Rock
Aug 18-21: Tommy Davidson
Aug 26-27: Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor
Sep 1: Kevin James Thornton
Sep 2-4: Dusty Slay
Sep 9-11 John Crist
Sep 13: Chad & JT
Sep 17-18: Damon Wayans
Sep 20: Navv Greene
Sep 22: Nika King
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Aug 27: Eduardo
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Aug 12: Ying Yang Twins
Aug 20: Yngwie Malmsteen
Oct 21: Girls Night Out
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jul 21: Tyler Nail
Jul 22: Pink Beds w/ Killmatic
Jul 23: Sound Bombing Series ft. Antion Scales, Veteran Eye, Drew Shamir, + Dallasito + G-$antana
Jul 26: Taylor Williams
Jul 27: Oracle Blue
Jul 28: Katharine Whalen, Emily Stewart, Laura Jane Vincent
Jul 29: Chris McGinnis + Sam Foster
Jul 30: Billy Don Burns
Aug 2: Pans
Aug 5: Cosmic Collective
Aug 11: Into the Fog
Aug 12: Sam Frazier + Friends
Aug 13: House Flat Iron Vol III Dance Party
Aug 17: Nightblooms
Aug 18: Swansgate
Aug 20: Snozzberries
Aug 25: The Prescriptions
Aug 26: Deaf Andrews + Ccondado
Aug 27: Del Ward
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Jul 21: Jim Mayberryy
Jul 22: Brother Pearl
Jul 23: Camel City Blues
Jul 24: Mark Harrison
Jul 29: 80’s Tacky Prom Night w/ DJ Todd
Jul 30: Red Dirt Revival Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 20: Kodak Black
Sep 10: Alan Jackson
Sep 17: Mary J. Blige
Sep 24: Lil Durk & Friends
Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre
Oct 22: Casting Crowns
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Jul 22: Banjo Earth
Jul 23: The Good Watts
Jul 29: Paleface
Jul 30: Florencia & The Feeling
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Jul 23: Low Key Live
Aug 11: T&K
Aug 19: ZiNC
Oct 6: T&K
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jul 22: Eddie B.
Jul 23: Jeezy & K. Michelle
Aug 5: Southern Soul Summer Explosion
Aug 9: War on the Catwalk
Aug 13: Brit Floyd
Aug 20: Smokey Robinson
Aug 26: Lady A
Sep 24: Mariachi Cobre
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Aug 19-20: Eddie Pepitone
Sep 2: Cam Wyllie
Sep 2: Rails Comedy
Sep 2: Bustercups
Sep 3: Brick Penguin
Sep 3: Screwup TV
Sep 3: Mom’s Adhesive Improv
Sep 5: Drew Davis
Sep 5: Erin Lok
Sep 5: Wills Maxwell
Sep 7: Vishal Kal
Sep 7: Jacy Lafontaine
Sep 8: Myq Kaplan
Sep 10: Dave Waite
Sep 24: Ben Jones
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 5: ZZ Top
Aug 13: Encanto — The Sing Along Film Concert
Aug 20: Brett Eldredge
Aug 28: Jamey Johnson
Sep 24: Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
Jul 26: Interactive Murder Mystery: Murder at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy
Jul 30: T&K
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Jul 23: Stewart Coley
Jul 30: Michael Chaney
Sep 17: The Williamsons
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 29: Yesterday: A Tribute To The Beatles
Aug 13: Emma Langford
Aug 27: The Ultimate Variety Show
Sep 17: In the Light of Led Zeppelin
Sep 24: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson
Sep 30 - Oct 2: HP Company Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Jul 21: Banjo Earth
Jul 28: Becky Walton and Zach Smith
Aug 4: Bradley Steele
Aug 11: Tin Can Alley
Aug 18: Banjo Earth
Aug 25: Broad Street Blues Band
Sep 1: TBD
Sep 8: Broad Street Blues Band
Sep 15: Tin Can Alley
Sep 22: Metro Jethro’s
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jul 21: Micah Auler
Jul 22: Retro Vinyl
Jul 23: Jill Goodson Band
Jul 28: Dan Miller
Jul 29: Radio Revolver
Jul 30: Big City
Aug 4: Bradley Steele
Aug 6: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
Aug 11: Micah Auler
Aug 12: Decades
Aug 18: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 19: Hampton Drive
Aug 20: Stereo Doll
Aug 25: Dan Miller and Friends
Aug 26: The Plaids
Sep 3: The Dickens
Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley
Sep 9: Radio Revolver
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Jul 21: Pop up chair massages by Chris and Amy
Jul 22: DJ Mike Lawson
Jul 23: Carey Leigh & The 10¢ Pistols
Jul 29: Zack Brock and Good Intentions
Aug 19: Carey Leigh & Andrew Wooten
Sep 16: Sprockett
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
The Liberty
Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 20: Gene Watson
Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn
Sep 30: John Anderson
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
CCU Music Park
at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jul 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul 22: Dave Matthews Band
Jul 28: Pitbull
Jul 29: Phish
Aug 10: REO Speedwagon & Styx w/ Loverboy
Aug 13: Keith Urban
Aug 14: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Aug 21: Jack Johnson
Sep 1: The Black Keys w/ Band of Horses
Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch
Sep 10: OneRepublic
Sep 17: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Sep 27: Alice in Chains w/ Breaking Benjamin & Bush
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jul 22: ARMNHMR
Jul 23: Sidewinder w/ Monika Jaymes Band
Jul 28: Daniel Donato w/ Duck
Jul 28: City Morgue w/ SSGKOBE
Jul 29: The Vegabonds & The Dirty Guv’nahs
Jul 30: Princess Goes to The Butterfly Museum
Aug 5: Cosmic Charlie
Aug 6: Medium Well in Hell Festival
Aug 11: Muscadine Bloodline
Aug 12: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band w/ Nolan Biggins & Tan Sanders
Aug 13: Tribute Night Featuring: Sugar (System of a Down), Strength Beyong Strength (Pantera), Pressure (Paramore)
Aug 19: Fade to Black — A Tribute to Metallica w/ Piece of Time (Iron Maiden Tribute)
Aug 20: Sleigh Bells
Aug 21: Circles Around the Sun
Aug 26: Bring Out Yer Dead
Aug 27: Bear Grillz w/ Oddprophet, OG Nixin, Muerte
Sep 2: ABACAB — The Music of Genesis
Sep 3: Eric Strickland Record Release Party w. 87 & Pine / Tan Sanders
Sep 15: The Grass is Dead
Sep 17: Avi Kaplan
Oct 2: Black Pumas
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Jul 28: Iration & Atmosphere Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour 2022
Jul 29: Fleet Foxes
Jul 30: Kehlani
Aug 3: RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour
Aug 4: LANY: Summer Forever Tour with Surfaces
Aug 6: Rise Against w/ The Used and Senses Fail
Aug 7: Rick Springfield & Men at Work w/ John Waite
Aug 13: David Gray
Aug 20: Greensky Bluegrass w/ The Wood Brothers
Aug 23: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug 25: Jon Pardi w/ Lainey Wilson & Hailey Whitters
Aug 26: Jamey Johnson 2/ Blackberry Smoke & Megan Moroney
Sep 3: Oliver Tree w/ JAWNY & Huddy
Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean
Sep 14: Zach Bryan: American Heartbreak Tour w/ Charles Wesley Godwin
Sep 30 - Oct 1: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jul 22: New Kids On The Block
Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy
Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine w/ Run The Jewels
Aug 18: Roger Waters
Aug 20: Kevin Hart
Aug 26: My Chemical Romance w/ Turnstile & Soul Glo
Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Jul 21: Will Jones
Jul 22: Drew Foust Band
Jul 23: Daniel Anderson & Heroic Dose
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Jul 22: Lisa & The Saints
Aug 4: Will Bagley
Aug 5: Down the Mountain
Aug 12: City Dirt Trio
Aug 13: WristBand
Aug 19: Migrant Birds
Aug 26: Sam Robinson
Sep 2: Jeremiah McKinley Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jul 20: Banjo Earth
Jul 27: Carolina Clay
Aug 3: Colin Cutler
Aug 10: Discount Rothko
Aud 17: Hotwax & The Splinters
Aug 24: Banjo Earth
Sep 14: Hotwax & The Splinters
Sep 21: Discount Rothko
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Jul 22: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Jul 23: Second TIme Around Band
Aug 6: Sidekix
Aug 13: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Aug 20: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Aug 26: Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights
Aug 27: Dark Horse
Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Sep 17: Diamond Edge
Sep 23: Aug 26: Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights
Oct 1: Sidekix
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Jul 31: Brennen Leigh
Aug 12: Catherine Britt & Daniel Champagne
Sep 16: Zoe & Cloyd
Sep 23: Jackie Bristow and Rick Price
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jul 20: Jarrett Raymond
Jul 21: Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet
Jul 22: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum
Jul 27: His & Hers
Jul 28: Mother Marrow, Nightblooms
Jul 29: Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio
Aug 3: Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys
Aug 3: Love & Valor
Aug 5: Kenny Roby Album Release Party with special guest Tyler Nail
Aug 6: Maiden Voyage: Iron Maiden Tribute, Pageant
Aug 9: An Evening with Monsieur Periné
Aug 10: Shovels and Rope, Kyshona
Aug 13: Mauve Angeles, Dead Cool
Aug 18: Larry & Joe
Aug 25-27: The End of Isolation Tour
Sep 2: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Laurelyn Dossett
Sep 20: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Alvin Youngblood Hart
Sep 21: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, The National Parks
Sep 23: Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Oct 1: Scythian
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Winston-Salem
Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Aug 26: Indoor Concert Series
Aug 26: Classic Country Concert Series: Little Texas w/ Crawford & Power
Aug 27: The BB King Experience featuring Kenny Neal & Claudette King
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jul 30: “Summer Jam”
