ASHEBORO

 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Feb 12: Graymatter

Feb 19: Corey Hunt and the Wise

Feb 20: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Feb 26: Creatio

Mar 5: William Nesmith

 

 

CHARLOTTE

 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Feb 26: 4th Annual Queen 

City Blues Festival

Mar 3: Tracy Lawrence & 

Clay Walker w/ Alexandra Kay

Mar 10: Celtic Woman

Mar 16: Tyler, The Creator

Mar 25: TOBYMAC

Mar 30: Bob Dylan

Apr 1: Marisela

Apr 16: For King & Country

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Apr 20: Modest Mouse

May 16: Leon Bridges

Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Feb 10: K.Flay

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Apr 30: Jimmy Buffet

May 8: AJR - The OK Orchestra Tour

May 12: Tim McGraw

May 24: Foo Fighters

May 29: Nick Cannon

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Feb 10: Jeff Dunham

 

 

DURHAM

 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Feb 10: Al Strong & Trio

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Feb 11: Nashville Songwriters

Feb 12: Leanne Morgan

Feb 17: Hasan Minhaj

Feb 19: Black Violin

Feb 20: Alton Brown Live

Feb 22-27: Hadestown

Mar 4: The British Invasion

Mar 8: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

 

 

ELKIN

 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Feb 12: Aaron Burdett

Feb 19: Anya Hinkle

Feb 25: Sideline

Mar 4: Della Mae

Mar 5: Amanda Anne Platt 

& The Honeycutters

Mar 12: Ben Sollee

Mar 19: Unspoken Tradition

Apr 2: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

Apr 9: Tinsley Ellis

Apr 22: The Malpass Brothers

 

 

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Apr 9: Dragonforce w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires

Apr 26: Escape The Fate 

w/ The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Feb 12: Walter Johnson Encounter

Feb 19: Ms. Mary & The Boys

 

The Blind Tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

www.theblindtiger.com

Feb 10: Big Mountain 

w/ Mighty Mystic

Feb 12: Zoso: The ultimate 

Led Zeppelin experience

Feb 15: Smile Empty Soul, Autumn Academy, Sunflower Dead

Feb 17: Fish Narc, 8485, 

Blackwinterwells

Feb 18: Tim Montana

Feb 20: Immolation w/ Imperial Triumphant, Mortiferum

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Feb 11: Rock 92’s 2 Guys Named Chris Comedy All-Stars

Feb 11: Gregory Amos

Feb 14: The Ghosts of Liberty

Feb 19: Anthony Harrison

Feb 25: Camel City Yacht Club

Feb 26: MoSOUL

Mar 5: DW & The Spirit Kings

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Feb 11-13: Jesus Trejo

Apr 1-3: Jason Banks

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Feb 12: 3 Chambers: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA

Mar 1: Stephen Marley

Mar 19: Steel Panther

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Feb 10: Charlie Hunter & George Sluppick Duo

Feb 11: Prez

Feb 17: Justin Reid & Farewell Friend

Feb 18: Frazier Sluppick Ware

Feb 19: Bob Fleming and 

The Cambria Iron Co.

Feb 22: Anamika

Feb 26: Antion Scales

Mar 1: Jake La Botz

Mar 4: William Hinson & Kate Yeager

Mar 5: Starlight Speedway

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

Feb 26: Cory Luetjen & 

The Traveling Blues Band

Mar 5: Second Glance Band

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 9: Chris Tomlin

Feb 11: Billy Strings

Feb 12: Mike Epps

 

Little Brother 

Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Feb 11: Matt Walsh

Feb 12: David Childers

Feb 18: Justin Cody Fox

Feb 19: Chris McGinnis

Feb 25: The Dave George Trio

Feb 26: Big Bump and the Stun Gunz

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 12: Andy Gross

Mar 26: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Feb 12: Heather Headley

Feb 15: Yusef Salaam

Feb 17: Home Free

Feb 18: The Temptations 

and The Four Tops

Feb 19: Circle of Friends

Feb 23-Mar 6: The Lion King

Mar 8: Lyle Lovett

Mar 10: Bert Kreischer

Mar 12: 90’s Kickback Concert Part 2

Mar 13: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Mar 15: Anne Lamott

Mar 19: The Ten Tenors

Mar 24: Rodney Carrington

Mar 26: Walker Hayes

Apr 1: Bob Dylan

 

The Idiot Box 

Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Feb 12: Robert Baril

Feb 12: Eric Brown

Feb 16: Drew Harrison

Mar 5: J Bliss 

 

 

HIGH POINT

 

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Feb 12: Hard Rock Reunion 

w/ LOUDER

Feb 19: Living Temptation

Feb 26: Throwdown Jones

 

Ham’s Palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

www.hamsrestaurants.com

Feb 12: Company A

Feb 19: Huckleberry Shyne

Feb 26: Jukebox Revolver

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Feb 18: The Machine

Feb 19: Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Feb 26: Jon Reep

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Feb 10: Fairlane’s Trio

Feb 17: Broad Street Blues Band

Feb 24: Eversole Brothers

Mar 10: Decades Band

 

 

JAMESTOWN

 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Feb 10: Kelsey Hurley

Feb 11: Retro Vinyl

Feb 12: Cory Luetjen & 

The Traveling Blues Band

Feb 17: Jamie Pruitt and Coia

Feb 18: Stereo Doll

Feb 19: Radio Revolver

Feb 25: Jill Goodson

 

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe 

Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Feb 19: Jukebox Rehab

 

 

LEWISVILLE

 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

Feb 19: Jukebox Rehab

Mar 26: Hawthorne Curve

 

 

LIBERTY

 

The Liberty 

Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Feb 12: Nature Blu and Drifters Review

Feb 19: Wade Hayes

Feb 26: Lee Greenwood

Mar 12: Lonestar

 

 

OAK RIDGE

 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150nc.com

Feb 11: Jordan & Madison

Feb12: Jacob Lindsay

Feb 18: Two for the Road

Feb 19: Kris Ferris

Feb 25: William Nesmith

Feb 26: Limited Engagement

 

 

 

RALEIGH

 

CCU Music Park 

at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Apr 23: Jimmy Buffet

May 20: Foo Fithers

May 21: Tim McGraw

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Feb 9: Cory and the Wongnotes feat. Antwaun Stanley w/ Sierra Hull

Feb 11: Cooper Alan w/ Cooper Greer

Feb 12: The Breakfast Club 80’s Part Band w/ Corey Stuart Experience

Feb 18: Dr. Bacon and Litz

Feb 19: Corey Smith

Feb 20: Brian Fallon 

w/ The Worriers, Hurry

Feb 25: Big Room EDM, 

Butterworth & Bennii

Feb 26: Mother’s Finest w/ Will McBride Group

Feb 27: KCL

Mar 2: Sleigh Bells

Mar 4: Moon Water & Maj Deeka

Mar 5: Cosmic Charlie

Mar 9: BAdfish: Tribute to Sublime 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Mar 10: Marc Broussard

Mar 11: DUCK w/ JULIA.

Mar 12: The Wild Ones 

“Thin Lizzy Tribute”

Mar 15: David Archuleta

Mar 16: Relient K

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

May 7: AJR

Jun 16: Cody Johnson

Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Feb 10: Imagine Dragons

Mar 2: Eagles

Mar 19: Winter Jam 2022

 

 

WINSTON-SALEM

 

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Feb 26: Chaos FM

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mar 11: The Comedowns

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Feb 18: Camel City Blues

Feb 25: Souljam Trio

Mar 4: Hot Wax and the Splinters

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Feb 16: Carolina Clay

Feb 23: Discount Rothko

Mar 16: Sam Robinson

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise

Feb 11: Muddy Creek Revival

Feb 12: Jimmy Shirley Jr and the 8 Track 45 Band

Feb 18: Jimmy Shirley Jr and the 8 Track 45 Band

Feb 19: Diamond Edge

Feb 25: Matt Dylan and The Honkytonk Outlaws

Feb 26: Branded Classic Country

Mar 4: Brett Tolley and Friends

Mar 5: Sidekix

Mar 11: Brett Tolley and Friends

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Feb 10: Open Mic

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Feb 11: Maiden Voyage: 

Iron Maiden Tribute

Feb 12: Cosmic Charlie

Feb 17: Iridium Vessel, LIMN

Feb 18: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Feb 19: Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent

Feb 24: Whistler, Daniel Habib & Instant On, Pathway Acoustic

Feb 25: Superchunk, Torres

Mar 3: Bad Dog, Unknown Nobodies, The Camel City Blackouts

Mar 4: A. Lee Edwards, David Childers, Casey Noel

Mar 5: Aaron Burdett Quartet, 

Dori Freeman

Mar 10: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sophia

Mar 18: Victoria Victoria, The Pinkerton Raid, Cashavelly Morrison

Mar 19: Sona Jobarteh

Mar 23: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Caleb Caudle

Mar 24: Mdou Moctar, Emily Robb

Mar 26: Donna the Buffalo

 

Winston-Salem 

Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

May 20: Classic Country 

Concert Series

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

