ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Feb 12: Graymatter
Feb 19: Corey Hunt and the Wise
Feb 20: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Feb 26: Creatio
Mar 5: William Nesmith
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Feb 26: 4th Annual Queen
City Blues Festival
Mar 3: Tracy Lawrence &
Clay Walker w/ Alexandra Kay
Mar 10: Celtic Woman
Mar 16: Tyler, The Creator
Mar 25: TOBYMAC
Mar 30: Bob Dylan
Apr 1: Marisela
Apr 16: For King & Country
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Apr 20: Modest Mouse
May 16: Leon Bridges
Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Feb 10: K.Flay
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Apr 30: Jimmy Buffet
May 8: AJR - The OK Orchestra Tour
May 12: Tim McGraw
May 24: Foo Fighters
May 29: Nick Cannon
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
Feb 10: Jeff Dunham
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Feb 10: Al Strong & Trio
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Feb 11: Nashville Songwriters
Feb 12: Leanne Morgan
Feb 17: Hasan Minhaj
Feb 19: Black Violin
Feb 20: Alton Brown Live
Feb 22-27: Hadestown
Mar 4: The British Invasion
Mar 8: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Feb 12: Aaron Burdett
Feb 19: Anya Hinkle
Feb 25: Sideline
Mar 4: Della Mae
Mar 5: Amanda Anne Platt
& The Honeycutters
Mar 12: Ben Sollee
Mar 19: Unspoken Tradition
Apr 2: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
Apr 9: Tinsley Ellis
Apr 22: The Malpass Brothers
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Apr 9: Dragonforce w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires
Apr 26: Escape The Fate
w/ The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Feb 12: Walter Johnson Encounter
Feb 19: Ms. Mary & The Boys
The Blind Tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
Feb 10: Big Mountain
w/ Mighty Mystic
Feb 12: Zoso: The ultimate
Led Zeppelin experience
Feb 15: Smile Empty Soul, Autumn Academy, Sunflower Dead
Feb 17: Fish Narc, 8485,
Blackwinterwells
Feb 18: Tim Montana
Feb 20: Immolation w/ Imperial Triumphant, Mortiferum
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Feb 11: Rock 92’s 2 Guys Named Chris Comedy All-Stars
Feb 11: Gregory Amos
Feb 14: The Ghosts of Liberty
Feb 19: Anthony Harrison
Feb 25: Camel City Yacht Club
Feb 26: MoSOUL
Mar 5: DW & The Spirit Kings
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Feb 11-13: Jesus Trejo
Apr 1-3: Jason Banks
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Feb 12: 3 Chambers: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA
Mar 1: Stephen Marley
Mar 19: Steel Panther
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Feb 10: Charlie Hunter & George Sluppick Duo
Feb 11: Prez
Feb 17: Justin Reid & Farewell Friend
Feb 18: Frazier Sluppick Ware
Feb 19: Bob Fleming and
The Cambria Iron Co.
Feb 22: Anamika
Feb 26: Antion Scales
Mar 1: Jake La Botz
Mar 4: William Hinson & Kate Yeager
Mar 5: Starlight Speedway
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Feb 26: Cory Luetjen &
The Traveling Blues Band
Mar 5: Second Glance Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 9: Chris Tomlin
Feb 11: Billy Strings
Feb 12: Mike Epps
Little Brother
Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
Feb 11: Matt Walsh
Feb 12: David Childers
Feb 18: Justin Cody Fox
Feb 19: Chris McGinnis
Feb 25: The Dave George Trio
Feb 26: Big Bump and the Stun Gunz
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 12: Andy Gross
Mar 26: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Feb 12: Heather Headley
Feb 15: Yusef Salaam
Feb 17: Home Free
Feb 18: The Temptations
and The Four Tops
Feb 19: Circle of Friends
Feb 23-Mar 6: The Lion King
Mar 8: Lyle Lovett
Mar 10: Bert Kreischer
Mar 12: 90’s Kickback Concert Part 2
Mar 13: The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Mar 15: Anne Lamott
Mar 19: The Ten Tenors
Mar 24: Rodney Carrington
Mar 26: Walker Hayes
Apr 1: Bob Dylan
The Idiot Box
Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Feb 12: Robert Baril
Feb 12: Eric Brown
Feb 16: Drew Harrison
Mar 5: J Bliss
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
Feb 12: Hard Rock Reunion
w/ LOUDER
Feb 19: Living Temptation
Feb 26: Throwdown Jones
Ham’s Palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
Feb 12: Company A
Feb 19: Huckleberry Shyne
Feb 26: Jukebox Revolver
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Feb 18: The Machine
Feb 19: Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Feb 26: Jon Reep
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Feb 10: Fairlane’s Trio
Feb 17: Broad Street Blues Band
Feb 24: Eversole Brothers
Mar 10: Decades Band
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Feb 10: Kelsey Hurley
Feb 11: Retro Vinyl
Feb 12: Cory Luetjen &
The Traveling Blues Band
Feb 17: Jamie Pruitt and Coia
Feb 18: Stereo Doll
Feb 19: Radio Revolver
Feb 25: Jill Goodson
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe
Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Feb 19: Jukebox Rehab
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
Feb 19: Jukebox Rehab
Mar 26: Hawthorne Curve
LIBERTY
The Liberty
Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Feb 12: Nature Blu and Drifters Review
Feb 19: Wade Hayes
Feb 26: Lee Greenwood
Mar 12: Lonestar
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Feb 11: Jordan & Madison
Feb12: Jacob Lindsay
Feb 18: Two for the Road
Feb 19: Kris Ferris
Feb 25: William Nesmith
Feb 26: Limited Engagement
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park
at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Apr 23: Jimmy Buffet
May 20: Foo Fithers
May 21: Tim McGraw
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Feb 9: Cory and the Wongnotes feat. Antwaun Stanley w/ Sierra Hull
Feb 11: Cooper Alan w/ Cooper Greer
Feb 12: The Breakfast Club 80’s Part Band w/ Corey Stuart Experience
Feb 18: Dr. Bacon and Litz
Feb 19: Corey Smith
Feb 20: Brian Fallon
w/ The Worriers, Hurry
Feb 25: Big Room EDM,
Butterworth & Bennii
Feb 26: Mother’s Finest w/ Will McBride Group
Feb 27: KCL
Mar 2: Sleigh Bells
Mar 4: Moon Water & Maj Deeka
Mar 5: Cosmic Charlie
Mar 9: BAdfish: Tribute to Sublime 20 Year Anniversary Tour
Mar 10: Marc Broussard
Mar 11: DUCK w/ JULIA.
Mar 12: The Wild Ones
“Thin Lizzy Tribute”
Mar 15: David Archuleta
Mar 16: Relient K
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
May 7: AJR
Jun 16: Cody Johnson
Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Feb 10: Imagine Dragons
Mar 2: Eagles
Mar 19: Winter Jam 2022
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Feb 26: Chaos FM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mar 11: The Comedowns
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Feb 18: Camel City Blues
Feb 25: Souljam Trio
Mar 4: Hot Wax and the Splinters
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Feb 16: Carolina Clay
Feb 23: Discount Rothko
Mar 16: Sam Robinson
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Feb 11: Muddy Creek Revival
Feb 12: Jimmy Shirley Jr and the 8 Track 45 Band
Feb 18: Jimmy Shirley Jr and the 8 Track 45 Band
Feb 19: Diamond Edge
Feb 25: Matt Dylan and The Honkytonk Outlaws
Feb 26: Branded Classic Country
Mar 4: Brett Tolley and Friends
Mar 5: Sidekix
Mar 11: Brett Tolley and Friends
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
Feb 10: Open Mic
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Feb 11: Maiden Voyage:
Iron Maiden Tribute
Feb 12: Cosmic Charlie
Feb 17: Iridium Vessel, LIMN
Feb 18: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Feb 19: Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent
Feb 24: Whistler, Daniel Habib & Instant On, Pathway Acoustic
Feb 25: Superchunk, Torres
Mar 3: Bad Dog, Unknown Nobodies, The Camel City Blackouts
Mar 4: A. Lee Edwards, David Childers, Casey Noel
Mar 5: Aaron Burdett Quartet,
Dori Freeman
Mar 10: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sophia
Mar 18: Victoria Victoria, The Pinkerton Raid, Cashavelly Morrison
Mar 19: Sona Jobarteh
Mar 23: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Caleb Caudle
Mar 24: Mdou Moctar, Emily Robb
Mar 26: Donna the Buffalo
Winston-Salem
Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
May 20: Classic Country
Concert Series
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
