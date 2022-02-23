Local and Live

ASHEBORO

 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Feb 26: Creatio

Mar 5: William Nesmith

Mar 6: Randolph Jazz Band

Mar 12: Kelsey Hurley

Mar 19: Brooke McBride

Mar 20: Mark Dillon & Friends

Mar 26: Analog Crash

Apr 2: J Floyd and the Grave Sitters

Apr 3: Randolph Jazz Band

Apr 9: Love & Valor

Apr 16: 80’s Unleashed

 

 

CHARLOTTE

 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Feb 26: 4th Annual Queen 

City Blues Festival

Mar 3: Tracy Lawrence & 

Clay Walker w/ Alexandra Kay

Mar 10: Celtic Woman

Mar 11: Iliza

Mar 16: Tyler, The Creator

Mar 25: TOBYMAC

Mar 25: Rodney Carrington

Mar 30: Bob Dylan

Apr 1: Marisela

Apr 8: Brian Regan

Apr 9: No Remorse Comedy Tour

Apr 16: For King & Country

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Apr 20: Modest Mouse

May 3: Khruangbin

May 16: Leon Bridges

May 22: Parway Drive

Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies

Jun 8: Russ

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Feb 24: Hippie Sabotage

Feb 26: Amine

Feb 28: Eric Nam

Mar 3: Goose

Mar 9: Theory of a Deadman

Mar 10: Dylan Scott

Mar 11: Conan Gray

Mar 12: Badfish

Mar 13: Jazmine Sullivan

Mar 15: Jesse & Joy

Mar 17: Chelsea Cutler

Mar 18: Oliver Tree

Mar 21: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Mar 22: 311

Mar 23: Underoath Voyeurist

Mar 25: Lane 8

Mar 26: Epik High

Apr 2: KALEO

Apr 6: Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Apr 30: Jimmy Buffet

May 8: AJR - The OK Orchestra Tour

May 12: Tim McGraw

May 24: Foo Fighters

May 29: Nick Cannon

 

 

DURHAM

 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Mar 1: Elle King

Mar 4: Ronny Chieng

Mar 5: Beverly Botsford

Mar 12: Mike Bigbiglia

Mar 13: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

Mar 15: Graham Nash

Mar 21: Sonia De Los Santos, La Golondrima

Mar 29: Welcome to Night Vale

Apr 1: Trevor Wallace

Apr 2: Gary Gulman

Apr 2: Magic of African Rhythm

Apr 8: Vir Das’ Manic Man

Apr 9: Kountry Wayne

Apr 14: Steve Hackett

Apr 16: Tommy Emmanuel

Apr 21: Little Feat

Apr 22: Three Dog Night

Apr 29: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Feb 22-27: Hadestown

Mar 4: The British Invasion

Mar 8: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Mar 9, 11: Bert Kreischer

Mar 12: Iliza

Mar 16: Celtic Woman

Mar 19: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Mar 20: Wow in the World

Mar 22: Joe Bonamassa

Mar 24: Gregory Alan Isakov

Mar 25: Nate Bargatze

 

 

 

ELKIN

 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Feb 25: Sideline

Mar 3: The Martha Bassett Show

Mar 4: Della Mae

Mar 5: Amanda Anne Platt 

& The Honeycutters

Mar 11: Amythyst Kiah

Mar 12: Ben Sollee

Mar 18: Liam Purcell and 

Cane Mill Road

Mar 19: Unspoken Tradition

Mar 25: Yachtical Mystery Tour

Mar 26: The Revelers

Apr 1: Western Centuries

Apr 2: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

Apr 9: Tinsley Ellis

Apr 15: Luke Mears Band

Apr 22: The Malpass Brothers

Apr 23: Todd Snider

Jun 3: Paul Thorn

 

 

 

GREENSBORO

 

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Apr 9: Dragonforce w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires

Apr 26: Escape The Fate 

w/ The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Mar 12-Apr 3: Smoke on the 

Mountain

Apr 9-May 7: Crowns

Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Feb 26: Daniel Love

Apr 1: Whistler w/ Pathway, Fowler, and Fox Season

Apr 24: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band

 

The Blind Tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

www.theblindtiger.com

Feb 25: Shoot To Thrill - Girls Rockin’ AC/DC

Feb 26: This Wild Life w/ Broadside, The Home Team

Feb 26: Los Alegres Del Barranco

Mar 3: Until They Bleed w/ Box Ghost, Haymaker, Duck Beat

Mar 4: Dark Tranquillity w/ Kataklysm & Nailed To Obscurity

Mar 5: Adelita’s Way, Gemini Syndrome

Mar 5: Eslabon Armado

Mar 6: Defeated Sanity

Mar 10: Paralandra

Mar 11: NIle w/ Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I Am

Mar 12: Lowborn w/ Rookie of the Year at Rockhouse

Mar 12: Reverend Horton Heat w/ Hillbilly Casino

Mar 14: Lich King

Mar 16: Kendall Street Company

Mar 17: Turpentine Shine

Mar 18: L.A. Maybe & Seven Year Witch

Mar 19: Attila w/ He Is Legend, Islander, Crown Magnetar

Mar 20: Uncured w/ Versus Me, Madame Mayhem

Mar 22: Like Moths To Flames & Polaris w/ Alpha Wolf & Invent, Animate

Mar 23: Sepultura w/ Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Feb 26: MoSOUL

Mar 4: Royal Jelly

Mar 6: Last Waking Moment

Mar 13: Doug Baker

Mar 15: Cane Mill Road

Mar 18: Carly Burruss and Casey Noel

Apr 1: Beatles vs Stones

Apr 2: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Apr 9: Gregory Amos

Apr 15: A Purple Rain Experienc

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Feb 25-27: DL Hughley

Mar 4-5: Burpie

Mar 11-12: Mutzie

Mar 18-20: Nick Thune

Mar 25-27: Steven Trevino

Apr 1-3: Jason Banks

May 5: Shayne Smith

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Mar 11: Niko Moon

Mar 19: Steel Panther

Apr 7: Key Glock

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Feb 26: Antion Scales

Mar 1: Jake La Botz

Mar 4: William Hinson & Kate Yeager

Mar 5: Starlight Speedway

Mar 10: Chasing Sunsets

Mar 31: Marcus Rezak’s Truth in Sound

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

Feb 26: Cory Luetjen & 

The Traveling Blues Band

Mar 5: Second Glance Band

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 26: Winterjam 22

Mar 11: Korn, Chevelle, Code Orange

Mar 12: No Cap Comedy Tour

Mar 19: The Avett Brothers

Mar 20: Maxwell

Mar 31: Rod Wave, DaBaby, and Boosie Badazz

Apr 1: Slipknot

Apr 2: New Edition w/ Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

Apr 5: Justin Bieber

Apr 9: Katt Williams

Apr 19: Elton John

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Feb 25: The Dave George Trio

Feb 26: Big Bump and the Stun Gunz

Mar 18: Paleface

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Mar 26: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Feb 26: Buddy Ro & Glenn Bickel

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Feb 23-Mar 6: The Lion King

Mar 8: Lyle Lovett

Mar 10: Bert Kreischer

Mar 12: 90’s Kickback Concert Part 2

Mar 13: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Mar 15: Anne Lamott

Mar 19: The Ten Tenors

Mar 24: Rodney Carrington

Mar 26: Walker Hayes

Apr 1: Bob Dylan

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Feb 26: Grant Lyon

Feb 26: Nick Ciacia

Mar 5: J Bliss

Mar 12: David Goolsby

Mar 18: Steve Lesser

Mar 19: Erik Terrell

Mar 26: Brian O’Sullivan

Mar 26: Juice Adkins

Apr 2: Lindsay Glazer

Apr 9: Paul Hooper

Apr 30: Pedro Gonzalez

 

 

HIGH POINT

 

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Feb 26: Throwdown Jones

Apr 2: Bad Romeo

 

Ham’s Palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

www.hamsrestaurants.com

Feb 26: Jukebox Revolver

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Feb 26: Jon Reep

Mar 4-6: Ruthless

Mar 7: Voctave

Mar 17: Sister Sledge 

feat. Sledgendary

Mar 25: Jump, Jive, & Wail

Mar 26: Sons of Mystro

Apr 9: The Rick Webb Family w/ Tim Lovelace

Apr 10: Me, Myself, & Shirley

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

Apr 1: Randy Condor Williams

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Feb 24: Eversole Brothers

Mar 3: Davis Tucker and Zach Smith

Mar 10: Decades Band

Mar 17: Johnny O’ and the Jump out Boys 

Mar 24: Tin Can Alley

 

 

JAMESTOWN

 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Feb 25: Jill Goodson

Mar 10: Wesley Bryan

 

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Feb 19: Jukebox Rehab

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

kernersvillebrewing.com

Thursdays: Trivia

Feb 26: Patrick Rock & Ciera Duma

 

 

LEWISVILLE

 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

Mar 26: Hawthorne Curve

 

 

LIBERTY

 

The Liberty 

Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Feb 26: Lee Greenwood

Mar 12: Lonestar

 

 

OAK RIDGE

 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150nc.com

Feb 25: William Nesmith

Feb 26: Limited Engagement 

 

 

RALEIGH

 

CCU Music Park 

at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Apr 23: Jimmy Buffet

May 20: Foo Fithers

May 21: Tim McGraw

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Feb 25: Big Room EDM, 

Butterworth & Bennii

Feb 26: Mother’s Finest w/ Will McBride Group

Feb 27: KCL

Mar 2: Sleigh Bells

Mar 4: Moon Water & Maj Deeka

Mar 5: Cosmic Charlie

Mar 9: BAdfish: Tribute to Sublime 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Mar 10: Marc Broussard

Mar 11: DUCK w/ JULIA.

Mar 12: The Wild Ones 

“Thin Lizzy Tribute”

Mar 15: David Archuleta

Mar 16: Relient K

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

May 7: AJR

Jun 16: Cody Johnson

Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Mar 2: Eagles

Mar 19: Winter Jam 2022

 

 

WINSTON-SALEM

 

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Feb 26: Chaos FM

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mar 11: The Comedowns

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Feb 25: Souljam Trio

Mar 4: Hot Wax and the Splinters

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Feb 23: Discount Rothko

Mar 16: Sam Robinson

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise

Feb 25: Matt Dylan and The Honkytonk Outlaws

Feb 26: Branded Classic Country

Mar 4: Brett Tolley and Friends

Mar 5: Sidekix

Mar 11: Brett Tolley and Friends

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Feb 24: Whistler, Daniel Habib & Instant On, Pathway Acoustic

Feb 25: Superchunk, Torres

Mar 3: Bad Dog, Unknown Nobodies, The Camel City Blackouts

Mar 4: A. Lee Edwards, David Childers, Casey Noel

Mar 5: Aaron Burdett Quartet, Dori Freeman

Mar 10: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sophia

Mar 18: Victoria Victoria, The Pinkerton Raid, Cashavelly Morrison

Mar 19: Sona Jobarteh

Mar 23: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Caleb Caudle

Mar 24: Mdou Moctar, Emily Robb

Mar 26: Donna the Buffalo

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

May 20: Classic Country Concert Series

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

