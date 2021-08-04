ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Fridays: Music Bingo
Aug 6: Pigs and Pedals
Aug 7: Sydney Rose
Aug 14: 80’s Unplugged
Aug 21: Casey Noel
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 21: Legends Never Die Tour ft. Three 6 Mafia, No Limit Soldiers, & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Aug 22: Brit Floyd
Aug 27: Fonseca & Cepeda
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Aug 4: Rise Against
Aug 5: Louis The Child Euphoria Tour
Aug 15: Blackberry Smoke
Aug 26: Brothers Osborne
Aug 27: My Morning Jacket
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 6: Trap Bingo
Aug 7: The Purple Madness - Tribute to Prince
Aug 8: Jeezy
Aug 20: Rick Ross
Aug 21: Trial By Fire
Aug 24: The Story So Far
Aug 25: Bryce Vine
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Aug 10: Kings of Leon
Aug 12: Chris Stapleton
Aug 20: Jason Aldean
Aug 21: Alanis Morissette
Aug 27: Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, & Bethel Music
Aug 28: Brad Paisley
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 13: Alabama
Aug 17: Michael Bublé
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
DANBURY
Green Heron Ale House
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 7: Get The Led Out
Aug 11: Styx
Aug 21: Brit Floyd
Aug 24: Harry Connick, Jr
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Aug 6: Damon Atkins w/ Abigail Dowd
Aug 6-19: The Martha Bassett Show
Aug 20: Phatt City
Aug 21: Bonnie Bishop w/ Clay Parker & Jodi James
Aug 28: Camel City Yacht Club
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 7-Sep 25: The Color Purple
Baxter's Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Fridays: Karaoke
Aug 7: Corey Luetjen Band and the Trveling Blues Band
Aug 14: Brothers Pearl
Aug 21: Ultimate Rock Machine
Aug 28: Huckleberry Shyne
The Blind Tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
Aug 5: Weedeater w/ Joe Buck Yourself & Adam Faucett
Aug 6: Studs of Steel Live
Aug 7: Camel City Yacht Club
Aug 12: Coddle Creek
Aug 13: Muscadine Bloodline
Aug 15: A Light Divided
Aug 16: The Convalescence
Aug 19: Sam Grow
Aug 20: Enrage Against The Machine
Aug 22: Bob Margolin & Friends
Aug 24: King 810
Aug 25: Citizen Cope
Aug 26: The Grass Is Dead
Aug 28: Strawberry Girls w/ Andrés & Amarionette
Aug 29: Kash’d Out
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Aug 13: WristBand & Led Head
Aug 14: Farewell Friend
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
xxx
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Aug 5-7: Tom Segura
Aug 13-15: Trey Kennedy
Aug 20-22: Huggy Lowdown
Aug 26: Bubba Dub
Aug 27-29: Benji Brown
Common Grounds
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Aug 28: Black Stone Cherry
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 16: Jim Gaffigan
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Aug 6: Chuck Mountain
Aug 7: The Williamsons
Aug 28: Bradley Wik and the Charlatans
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 6: Heather Land
Rody's Tavern
117B W, Lewis St. | 336.285.6406
South End Brewing Co.
5105 Michaux Road | 336.282.0950
Wednesdays: Music Bingo
Aug 5: Big Bump Blues
Aug 6: Hunter, Sluppick & Washington
Aug 7: The Firecrackers
Aug 8: David Potter
Aug 12: J Candeed
Aug 14: Second Glance Band
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Aug 7: Tony Castleberry
Aug 14: Danny Whitson
Aug 21: Caleb Elliott
Aug 22: Jasmine Ellis
Aug 28: Saturday Night Laughs!
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 8: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band
Aug 11: Train
Aug 15: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble
Aug 22: doby
Aug 29: Soultrii
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Aug 7: Hammer Down
Aug 14: Bending Fate
Aug 21: Poison’Us
Aug 28: Chasin Aldean
Goofy Foot Taproom
GOOFY FOOT TAPROOM
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Ham’s Palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
Aug 6: After Party
Aug 7: Brother’s Pearl
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Aug 21: Andy Gross
Aug 28: Billy “Crash” Craddock
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Aug 5: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 6: Stereo Doll
Aug 7: Hampton Drive
Aug 12: Dylan Mounce
Aug 13: Gipsy Danger
Aug 14: Afterparty
Aug 19: Songs Off The Deck
Aug 20: Southbound 49
Aug 21: Radio Revolver
Aug 26: Danny Skeel
Aug 27: Vinyl Tap
Aug 28: The Plaids
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Aug 5: Megan Doss & Friends
Aug 12: Brothers Pearl
Empourium
734 E Mountain St. | 336.671.9159
J.Peppers Southern Grille
841 Old Winston Rd | 336.497.4727
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 7: Dailey & Vincent
Aug 21: Stephen Freeman
Aug 28: The Oak Ridge Boys
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Aug 8: Kings of Leon
Aug 10: Korn & Staind
Aug 13: Chris Stapleton
Aug 16: Dead & Company
Aug 19: Jason Aldean
Aug 22: Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage
Aug 27: Brad Paisley
Aug 28: KISS
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Aug 6: Cosmic Charlie
Aug 7: Monsters of Mock Tribute Festival
Aug 13: Jon Wood, Bryce Mauldin, & Triston Marez
Aug 14: Idlewild South - Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
Aug 16: Cracker
Aug 20: The Mantras
Aug 21: Applied Science - Tribute to 311 w/ War Within A Breath - RATM Tribute
Aug 26: Boogie T w/ Space Wizard
Aug 27: Nantucket
Aug 28: Trey Lewis
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Aug 4: Bright Eyes w/ Lucy Dacus
Aug 7: Louis The Child
Aug 17: Blackberry Smoke
Aug 27: Brothers Osborne
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Aug 18: Michael Bublé
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
Tuesdays: Trivia
Aug 14: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Aug 21: DJ Snow
Aug 27: Audioclypse
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Aug 6: Diamonds Duo
Aug 7: Russ Parnell Band
Aug 13: Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners
Aug 14: Jason Leake Band
Aug 17: Scott H Biram
Aug 20: Simmers Hill
Aug 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Aug 27: Lisa & The Saints
Aug 28: Billy Creason Band
Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Aug 6: Chuck Dale Smith Band
Aug 14: Heavy Peace
Aug 14: Souljam
Aug 27: WristBand
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Mondays: Trivia in the Tasting Room
Tuesdays: Trivia at Footnote!
Aug 8: Heavy Peace
Aug 13: Banjo Earth
Aug 22: Anne and the Moonlighters
Aug 27: Heavy Peace
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Wednesdays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Aug 7: Flat Blak Cadillac
Millennium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
Milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Aug 5: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 5: Rayn Johnson & Crumb Catcher
Aug 6: Them Pants, The Maybyrds, & Andy Mabe
Aug 7: Jeffrey Dean Foster & Beth McKee
Aug 13: Williamson Brothers, Crenshaw Pentecostal, & The Great Dying
Aug 19: Kendell Marvel, Leah Blevins, & Tyler Nail
Aug 20: Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Aug 21: Nite Moves
Aug 26: Doug Davis & Azure Rain
Aug 28: Victoria Victoria & Tyler Meacham
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Aug 14: Savin’ The USA Tour
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Aug 13: Jukebox Rehab w/ Andrew Millsaps
Aug 14: Bee Younited Festival ft. Mother’s Finest
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Wednesdays: Game Night
Thursdays: Music Bingo
