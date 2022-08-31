ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Sep 3: William Nesmith

Sep 4: Randolph Jazz Band

Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed

Sep 17: Club FSBC with DJ Shainsaw

Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Aug 31: Sir Woman

Sep 1: Post Sex Nachos & Similar Kind

Sep 2: Birds and Arrows w/ Josh Kimbrough

Sep 3: The Sandwich Shoppe Showcase ft. Hot Brains, Orphan Riot, Worthington’s Law, & Pageant

Sep 3: Mipso w/ Rodes Baby & Hazel

Sep 4: Mispo w/ Bella White

Sep 4: Interpol w/ Dante High

Sep 6: almost monday

Sep 7: Holy Fawn w/ Astronoid & Slow Teeth

Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary

Sep 9: Spiritualized Live

Sep 10: Chris Stamey’s A Brand New Shade of Blue

Sep 10: Jordy Searcy

Sep 10: The Pink Stones + Teddy and the Rough Riders

Sep 11: Margo Cilker w/ Gabe Lee

Sep 12: Tall Heights w/ Tow’rs

Sep 12: Briston Maroney w/ Medium Build

Sep 13: Lake Street Dive w/ The Dip

Sep 13: Leo Kottke

Sep 14: Joe Purdy

Sep 14: Illiterate Light

Sep 15: The Deer

Sep 16: DB Edmunds Album Release Show

Sep 16: BRONCHO

Sep 17: The Connells w/ Tonk

Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & Albert Blomquist

Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Miranda and the Beat

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Aug 31: Dispatch & O.A.R.

Sep 10: Halestorm

Sep 15: Koe Wetzel

Sep 17: Lake Street Dive

Sep 20: The Head and the Heart

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Aug 24: Hoodie Allen

Aug 27: Kany Garcia

Aug 28: Giveon

Sep 1: Jay Critch

Sep 2: Grits & Biscuits

Sep 4: Club 90’s Present Un Verano Contigo — Bad Bunny Dance Night

Sep 6: Aleman — Tour USA 2022

Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour

Sep 8: DPR — Regime World Tour 2022

Sep 8: Alex Isley — Marigold Tour

Sep 9: In this Moment

Sep 9: Wild Rivers

Sep 10: P-Square

Sep 11: Lacuna Coil

Sep 16: Denzel Curry

Sep 18: Alec Benjamin

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Aug 31: KoRn & Evanescence

Sep 6: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & The Hu

Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe

Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats & Billy Strings

Sep 18: Wu-Tan Clan & Nas

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Sep 4: Twenty One Pilots

Sep 11: Kevin Hart

Sep 20: Karol G

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Sep 1: JVC w/ W. Kiley Smith

Sep 9: NOK

Sep 15: Josh Jennings

Sep 17: Big City (Formerly Jukebox Revolver)

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 4: Crowded House

Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose

Sep 17: Matt Nathanson

Sep 19: Brian Culbertson ft. Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan

Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Sep 8: Jim Jefferies

Sep 9: The Temptations & The Four Taps 

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Sep 1: Jay Bird, Alice Gerrard, &  Our Band

Sep 9: Victoria Victoria

Sep 15: Annie Mack, Ordinary Elephant, &  Django Haskins

Sep 16: I Draw Slow

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive the 60’s Musical

Sep 30: Stephen Freeman - 20 Years of Dinnertainment

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 3: Frames + Housewife

Sep 9: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eric Trundy

Sep 10: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eeland Stribling

Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Sep 1: Kevin James Thornton

Sep 2-4: Dusty Slay

Sep 9-11: John Crist

Sep 13: Chad & JT

Sep 17-18: Damon Wayans

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Sep 17: Steel Pulse

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Aug 31: Drew Shamir

Sep 1: Casey Noel & Kevin Daniel

Sep 2: Ed E. Ruger’s Album Release

Sep 7: Elora Dash

Sep 8: Drew Foust Album Release w/ Sam Fribush Organ Trio

Sep 14: Lee Ross

Sep 16: Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools, & Old Heavy Hands

Sep 17: Dashawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel, Randford Almond & Randord’s Dead

Sep 18: Singer-Songwriter Showcase followed by THE HIT

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Sep 3: RetroVinyl

Sep 9: Brother Pearl

Sep 16: Threadbare Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 10: Alan Jackson

Sep 17: Mary J. Blige

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Sep 2: 100 Years of Good Vibes Concert ft. J. Timber

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 2: Green Queen Bingo

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Sep 1: Couldn’t Be Happiers

Sep 2: Retro Vinyl

Sep 3: Coda Junction

Sep 9: Turpentine Shine

Sep 10: Lowkey

Sep 15: Jim Mayberry

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.steelhandsbrewing.com/greensboro/

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Sep 2: Cam Wyllie

Sep 2: Rails Comedy

Sep 2: Bustercups

Sep 3: Loathsome Wind at Next Door Beer Bar

Sep 3: Brick Penguin

Sep 3: Screwup TV

Sep 3: Mom’s Adhesive Improv

Sep 5: Drew Davis

Sep 5: Erin Lok

Sep 5: Wills Maxwell

Sep 6: Becca Stephenson

Sep 6: Sammie James

Sep 6: Jenny Questell

Sep 7: Vishal Kal

Sep 7: Jacy Lafontaine

Sep 7: Dougie Al

Sep 8: Myq Kaplan

Sep 8: Julian Fernandez

Sep 9: Will Purpura

Sep 9: Ritch Shydner

Sep 9: Brian Sullivan

Sep 9: Colin Rankin

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.winestyles.com/greensboro

 

HIGH POINT

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Sep 3: Jessie Dunks Duo

Sep 10: Emma Lee

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 13: Emma Langford

Sep 17: In the Light of Led Zeppelin

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Sep 1: TBD

Sep 8: Broad Street Blues Band

Sep 15: Tin Can Alley 

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Sep 1: Ethan Smith

Sep 2: Dance Party w/ DJ TJ

Sep 3: Brother Pearl

Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley

Sep 9: Radio Revolver

Sep 10: Stereo Doll

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe 

Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 2: Makenzie Phipps

Sep 10: Comin’ Home Band

 

LEWISVILLE

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn

 

OAK RIDGE 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Sep 1: The Black Keys w/ Band of Horses

Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch

Sep 10: OneRepublic

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Sep 2: ABACAB — The Music of Genesis

Sep 3: Eric Strickland Record Release Party w. 87 & Pine w/ Tan Sanders

Sep 9: Third Eye (Tool Tribute) w/ Ware Within a Breath (Rage Against the Machine Tribute)

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Sep 3: Oliver Tree w/ JAWNY & Huddy

Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean

Sep 14: Zach Bryan w/ Charles Wesley Godwin

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Sep 2: Lando & The Mando

Sep 3: James Tucker

Sep 5: Billy Creason Band

Sep 10: Time Bandits

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Sep 2: Jeremiah McKinley Band

Sep 16: The Hit

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Aug 31: Palmyra

Sep 2: Colin Allured

Sep 7: Carolina Clay

Sep 11: Anne and The Moonlighters

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Sep 17: Diamond Edge

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Sep 16: Zoe & Cloyd

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Aug 31: Big Daddy Love

Sep 1: Luke Simon Payne & Friends w/ Drake Duffer

Sep 2: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Laurelyn Dossett

Sep 3: Steady Hyperactive Showcase

Sep 8: The Fundamentals w/ Maia Kamil

Sep 9: The Sun God w/ Condado

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Sep 1: Joe Dowdy Trio @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 1: Tony Chambers @ Est! Est!! Est!!!

Sep 2: Corky Jams “Steve Willard” @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 2: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers

Sep 2: DJ FISH @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 2: DJ Redd @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 3: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers

Sep 3: The Blue Genes @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 3: DJ FISH  @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 3: DJ Profesor  @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 4: DJ @ Mayfair Club

Sep 5: DJ Professor @ The Mayfair Club

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Sep 2: The Hit

Sep 9: Gipsy Danger

