ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Sep 3: William Nesmith
Sep 4: Randolph Jazz Band
Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed
Sep 17: Club FSBC with DJ Shainsaw
Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Aug 31: Sir Woman
Sep 1: Post Sex Nachos & Similar Kind
Sep 2: Birds and Arrows w/ Josh Kimbrough
Sep 3: The Sandwich Shoppe Showcase ft. Hot Brains, Orphan Riot, Worthington’s Law, & Pageant
Sep 3: Mipso w/ Rodes Baby & Hazel
Sep 4: Mispo w/ Bella White
Sep 4: Interpol w/ Dante High
Sep 6: almost monday
Sep 7: Holy Fawn w/ Astronoid & Slow Teeth
Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary
Sep 9: Spiritualized Live
Sep 10: Chris Stamey’s A Brand New Shade of Blue
Sep 10: Jordy Searcy
Sep 10: The Pink Stones + Teddy and the Rough Riders
Sep 11: Margo Cilker w/ Gabe Lee
Sep 12: Tall Heights w/ Tow’rs
Sep 12: Briston Maroney w/ Medium Build
Sep 13: Lake Street Dive w/ The Dip
Sep 13: Leo Kottke
Sep 14: Joe Purdy
Sep 14: Illiterate Light
Sep 15: The Deer
Sep 16: DB Edmunds Album Release Show
Sep 16: BRONCHO
Sep 17: The Connells w/ Tonk
Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & Albert Blomquist
Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Miranda and the Beat
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Aug 31: Dispatch & O.A.R.
Sep 10: Halestorm
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 17: Lake Street Dive
Sep 20: The Head and the Heart
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 24: Hoodie Allen
Aug 27: Kany Garcia
Aug 28: Giveon
Sep 1: Jay Critch
Sep 2: Grits & Biscuits
Sep 4: Club 90’s Present Un Verano Contigo — Bad Bunny Dance Night
Sep 6: Aleman — Tour USA 2022
Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour
Sep 8: DPR — Regime World Tour 2022
Sep 8: Alex Isley — Marigold Tour
Sep 9: In this Moment
Sep 9: Wild Rivers
Sep 10: P-Square
Sep 11: Lacuna Coil
Sep 16: Denzel Curry
Sep 18: Alec Benjamin
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Aug 31: KoRn & Evanescence
Sep 6: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & The Hu
Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe
Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats & Billy Strings
Sep 18: Wu-Tan Clan & Nas
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Sep 4: Twenty One Pilots
Sep 11: Kevin Hart
Sep 20: Karol G
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 1: JVC w/ W. Kiley Smith
Sep 9: NOK
Sep 15: Josh Jennings
Sep 17: Big City (Formerly Jukebox Revolver)
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 4: Crowded House
Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose
Sep 17: Matt Nathanson
Sep 19: Brian Culbertson ft. Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan
Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Sep 8: Jim Jefferies
Sep 9: The Temptations & The Four Taps
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Sep 1: Jay Bird, Alice Gerrard, & Our Band
Sep 9: Victoria Victoria
Sep 15: Annie Mack, Ordinary Elephant, & Django Haskins
Sep 16: I Draw Slow
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive the 60’s Musical
Sep 30: Stephen Freeman - 20 Years of Dinnertainment
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 3: Frames + Housewife
Sep 9: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eric Trundy
Sep 10: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eeland Stribling
Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Sep 1: Kevin James Thornton
Sep 2-4: Dusty Slay
Sep 9-11: John Crist
Sep 13: Chad & JT
Sep 17-18: Damon Wayans
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Sep 17: Steel Pulse
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Aug 31: Drew Shamir
Sep 1: Casey Noel & Kevin Daniel
Sep 2: Ed E. Ruger’s Album Release
Sep 7: Elora Dash
Sep 8: Drew Foust Album Release w/ Sam Fribush Organ Trio
Sep 14: Lee Ross
Sep 16: Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools, & Old Heavy Hands
Sep 17: Dashawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel, Randford Almond & Randord’s Dead
Sep 18: Singer-Songwriter Showcase followed by THE HIT
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Sep 3: RetroVinyl
Sep 9: Brother Pearl
Sep 16: Threadbare Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 10: Alan Jackson
Sep 17: Mary J. Blige
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Sep 2: 100 Years of Good Vibes Concert ft. J. Timber
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 2: Green Queen Bingo
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Sep 1: Couldn’t Be Happiers
Sep 2: Retro Vinyl
Sep 3: Coda Junction
Sep 9: Turpentine Shine
Sep 10: Lowkey
Sep 15: Jim Mayberry
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www.steelhandsbrewing.com/greensboro/
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Sep 2: Cam Wyllie
Sep 2: Rails Comedy
Sep 2: Bustercups
Sep 3: Loathsome Wind at Next Door Beer Bar
Sep 3: Brick Penguin
Sep 3: Screwup TV
Sep 3: Mom’s Adhesive Improv
Sep 5: Drew Davis
Sep 5: Erin Lok
Sep 5: Wills Maxwell
Sep 6: Becca Stephenson
Sep 6: Sammie James
Sep 6: Jenny Questell
Sep 7: Vishal Kal
Sep 7: Jacy Lafontaine
Sep 7: Dougie Al
Sep 8: Myq Kaplan
Sep 8: Julian Fernandez
Sep 9: Will Purpura
Sep 9: Ritch Shydner
Sep 9: Brian Sullivan
Sep 9: Colin Rankin
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Sep 3: Jessie Dunks Duo
Sep 10: Emma Lee
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 13: Emma Langford
Sep 17: In the Light of Led Zeppelin
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Sep 1: TBD
Sep 8: Broad Street Blues Band
Sep 15: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Sep 1: Ethan Smith
Sep 2: Dance Party w/ DJ TJ
Sep 3: Brother Pearl
Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley
Sep 9: Radio Revolver
Sep 10: Stereo Doll
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe
Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 2: Makenzie Phipps
Sep 10: Comin’ Home Band
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Sep 1: The Black Keys w/ Band of Horses
Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch
Sep 10: OneRepublic
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Sep 2: ABACAB — The Music of Genesis
Sep 3: Eric Strickland Record Release Party w. 87 & Pine w/ Tan Sanders
Sep 9: Third Eye (Tool Tribute) w/ Ware Within a Breath (Rage Against the Machine Tribute)
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Sep 3: Oliver Tree w/ JAWNY & Huddy
Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean
Sep 14: Zach Bryan w/ Charles Wesley Godwin
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
WINSTON-SALEM
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Sep 2: Lando & The Mando
Sep 3: James Tucker
Sep 5: Billy Creason Band
Sep 10: Time Bandits
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Sep 2: Jeremiah McKinley Band
Sep 16: The Hit
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Aug 31: Palmyra
Sep 2: Colin Allured
Sep 7: Carolina Clay
Sep 11: Anne and The Moonlighters
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Sep 17: Diamond Edge
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Sep 16: Zoe & Cloyd
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 31: Big Daddy Love
Sep 1: Luke Simon Payne & Friends w/ Drake Duffer
Sep 2: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Laurelyn Dossett
Sep 3: Steady Hyperactive Showcase
Sep 8: The Fundamentals w/ Maia Kamil
Sep 9: The Sun God w/ Condado
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Sep 1: Joe Dowdy Trio @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 1: Tony Chambers @ Est! Est!! Est!!!
Sep 2: Corky Jams “Steve Willard” @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 2: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers
Sep 2: DJ FISH @ The Mayfair Club
Sep 2: DJ Redd @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 3: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers
Sep 3: The Blue Genes @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 3: DJ FISH @ The Mayfair Club
Sep 3: DJ Profesor @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 4: DJ @ Mayfair Club
Sep 5: DJ Professor @ The Mayfair Club
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Sep 2: The Hit
Sep 9: Gipsy Danger
