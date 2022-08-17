Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Aug 20: Creatio
Aug 21: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Aug 27: Analog Crash
Sep 3: William Nesmith
Sep 4: Randolph Jazz Band
Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed
Sep 17: Ashetoberfest 2022
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Aug 18: Alesana
Aug 20: Abbey Road Live!
Aug 20: Snail Mail
Aug 21: Man or Astro-Man?
Aug 21-22: Lucinda Williams
Aug 27: Tenille Townes
Aug 28: School of Rock — Chapel Hill’s End of Season Showcase
Aug 30: Boris
Aug 31: Sir Woman
Sep 1: Post Sex Nachos & Similar Kind
Sep 2: Birds and Arrows
Sep 3-4: Mipso
Sep 4: Interpol
Sep 7: Holy Fawn
Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary
Sep 9: Spiritualized Live
Sep 10: Chris Stamey’s A Brand New Shade of Blue
Sep 10: Jordy Searcy
Sep 10: The Pink Stones + Teddy and the Rough Riders
Sep 11: Margo Cilker
Sep 12: Tall Heights
Sep 12: Briston Maroney
Sep 13: Lake Street Dive
Sep 13: Sales
Sep 14: Joe Purdy
Sep 14: Illiterate Light
Sep 16: DB Edmunds Album Release Show
Sep 16: Broncho
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 19: Kurtis Conner Live
Aug 21: Bronco Tour USA 2022
Aug 26: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour
Sep 2: Intocable Modus Operandi Tour
Sep 3: Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour
Sep 8 The Temptations & the Four Tops
Sep 9: Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour
Sep 29 - Oct 2: Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Aug 18: Brett Eldredge
Aug 20: Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness & Dashboard Confessional
Aug 25: Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour
Aug 26: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug 27: Jamey Johnson
Aug 30: Lauv: All 4 Nothing Tour
Aug 31: Dispatch and O.A.R. Summer Tour
Sep 10: Halestorm
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 17: Lake Street Dive
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 17: War on the Catwalk
Aug 19: Cristopher Cross
Aug 19: Sleigh Bells
Aug 20: Chris Webby
Aug 23: Teyana Taylor
Aug 24: Hoodie Allen
Aug 27: Kany Garcia
Aug 28: Giveon
Sep 1: Jay Critch
Sep 2: Grits & Biscuits
Sep 4: Club 90’s Present Un Verano Contigo — Bad Bunny Dance Night
Sep 6: Aleman — Tour USA 2022
Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour
Sep 8: DPR — Regime World Tour 2022
Sep 8: Alex Isley — Marigold Tour
Sep 9: In this Moment
Sep 9: Wild Rivers
Sep 10: P-Square
Sep 11: Lacuna Coil
Sep 16: Denzel Curry
Sep 18: Alec Benjamin
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Aug 23: Jack Johnson
Aug 26: Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick
Aug 31: Korn & Evanescence
Sep 6: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & The Hu
Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe
Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats & Billy Strings
Sep 18: Nas & Wu-Tang Clan
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 27: The Lumineers
Sep 4: Twenty One Pilots
Sep 11: Kevin Hart
Sep 20: Karol G
Sep 21: Mary J. Blige
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Aug 17: John Hiatt & The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth
Aug 20: War on the Catwalk
Sep 4: Crowded House: ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ Tour
Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose - 50th Anniversary
Sep 17: Matt Nathanson
Sep 19: Brian Culbertson w/ Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 17: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug 20: Kurtis Conner
Aug 27: Jo Koy
Sep 8: Jim Jefferies
Sep 9: The Temptations and The Four Taps
Sep 14 - Oct 2: Frozen
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Aug 18: TMBS–Lilli Lewis/ Heather Sarona/ Tyler Nail
Aug 19: Alexa Rose
Aug 20: Vagabond Saints’ Society plays Duran Duran’s Rio
Aug 26: Hank, Pattie, & The Current
Aug 27: The Reeves House Band plays the Beatles
Sep 1: TMBS --— Jay Bird/ Alice Gerrard/ Our Band
Sep 9: Victoria Victoria
Sep 15: TMBS–Annie Mack/ Ordinary Elephant/ Django Haskins
Sep 16: I Draw Slow
Sep 23: Mountain Heart
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive the 60’s Musical
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Aug 19: Unheard Project GSO
Aug 21: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round
Aug 27: Jokez N Jamz
Sep 3: Frames + Housewife
Sep 9: NC Comedy Fest 2022 — Eric Trundy
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Aug 18-21: Tommy Davidson
Aug 26-27: Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor
Sep 1: Kevin James Thornton
Sep 2-4: Dusty Slay
Sep 9-11: John Crist
Sep 13: Chad & JT
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Aug 27: Eduardo
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Aug 20: Yngwie Malmsteen
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Aug 17: Nightblooms
Aug 18: Swansgate
Aug 19: The Nubeing Collective
Aug 20: Snozzberries
Aug 21: The Hit Band
Aug 25: The Prescriptions
Aug 26: Deaf Andrews + Ccondado
Aug 27: Del Ward
Aug 28: The Ellipses
Aug 31: Drew Shamir
Sep 24: Hustle Souls
Sep 30: Dr. Bacon
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Aug 18: Savannah Grace Dunn
Aug 19: Huckleberry Shyne
Aug 20: Jukebox Rehab
Aug 21: Megan Doss & John Montgomery
Aug 25: Jim Mayberry
Aug 26: Room 42 Band
Aug 27: Big Bump & The Stunguns
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 10: Alan Jackson
Sep 17: Mary J. Blige
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Aug 18: BMLB
Aug 19: ZiNC
Aug 28: Low Key Duo
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www://steelhandsbrewing.com/greensboro/
Aug 18: Brandi Colt & Andrew Crawford
Aug 19: Slim Pickens
Aug 21: Scott Rankin
Aug 25: Clay Johnson
Aug 26: Sam Bryant & Illia Dia
Aug 27: Mark Webb Jr
Aug 27: Trent Jeffcoat Trio
Aug 28: Freeway Music Showcase
Aug 28: Brent Lundy
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Aug 20: Smokey Robinson
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Aug 19-20: Eddie Pepitone
Sep 2: Cam Wyllie
Sep 2: Rails Comedy
Sep 2: Bustercups
Sep 3: Brick Penguin
Sep 3: Screwup TV
Sep 3: Mom’s Adhesive Improv
Sep 5: Drew Davis
Sep 5: Erin Lok
Sep 5: Wills Maxwell
Sep 6: Becca Stephenson
Sep 6: Sammie James
Sep 6: Jenny Questell
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 20: Brett Eldredge
Aug 28: Jamey Johnson
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
Aug 26: Tony Andrews
Sep 3: Susanna Macfarlane
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Aug 27: The Ultimate Variety Show
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Aug 18: Banjo Earth
Aug 25: Broad Street Blues Band
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Aug 18: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 19: Hampton Drive
Aug 20: Stereo Doll
Aug 21: Antawonpalooza
Aug 25: Dan Miller and Friends
Aug 26: The Plaids
Aug 27: Muddy Creek Revival
Sep 3: Brother Pearl
Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Aug 19: Carey Leigh & Andrew Wooten
Aug 24: Karaoke w/ Mike Lawson
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 2: Makenzie Phipps
Sep 10: Comin’ Home Band
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 20: Gene Watson
Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn
OAKRIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Aug 21: Jack Johnson
Sep 1: The Black Keys w/ Band of Horses
Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Aug 19: Fade to Black — A Tribute to Metallica w/ Piece of Time (Iron Maiden Tribute)
Aug 20: Sleigh Bells
Aug 21: Circles Around the Sun
Aug 25: Niito Album Release Show
Aug 26: Bring Out Yer Dead
Aug 27: Bear Grillz w/ Oddprophet, OG Nixin, Muerte
Sep 2: ABACAB — The Music of Genesis
Sep 3: Eric Strickland Record Release Party w. 87 & Pine / Tan Sanders
Sep 9: Third Eye (Tool Tribute) W/ Ware Within a Breath (Rage Against the Machine Tribute)
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Aug 20: Greensky Bluegrass w/ The Wood Brothers
Aug 23: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug 25: Jon Pardi w/ Lainey Wilson & Hailey Whitters
Aug 26: Jamey Johnson 2/ Blackberry Smoke & Megan Moroney
Sep 3: Oliver Tree w/ JAWNY & Huddy
Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean
Sep 14: Zach Bryan: American Heartbreak Tour w/ Charles Wesley Godwin
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Aug 18: Roger Waters
Aug 20: Kevin Hart
Aug 26: My Chemical Romance w/ Turnstile & Soul Glo
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Aug 19: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Aug 20: Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Aug 26: Anna Leigh Band
Aug 27: Megan Doss Band
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Aug 19: Migrant Birds
Aug 26: Sam Robinson
Sep 2: Jeremiah McKinley Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Aug 24: Banjo Earth
Aug 31: Palmyra
Sep 7: Carolina Clay
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Aug 19: DJ Robbie Leggett
Aug 20: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Aug 26: Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights
Aug 27: Dark Horse
Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Aug 18: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Sep 16: Zoe & Cloyd
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 17: Eversole Brothers
Aug 18: Larry & Joe
Aug 19: Tiffany Thompson
Aug 20: Nite Moves
Aug 24: Bathtub of the South
Aug 25-27: The End of Isolation Tour
Aug 31: Big Daddy Love
Sep 1: Luke Simon Payne & Friends w/ Drake Duffer
Sep 2: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Laurelyn Dossett
Sep 8: The Fundamentals, Maia Kamil
Sep 9: The Sun God, Condado
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Aug 20: Carolina Showout
Aug 26: Indoor Concert Series
Aug 26: Classic Country Concert Series: Little Texas w/ Crawford & Power
Aug 27: Shmedfest
Aug 27: Indoor Concert Series
Aug 27: The BB King Experience featuring Kenny Neal & Claudette King
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Aug 20: Gipsy Danger
Aug 27: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band
