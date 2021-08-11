ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Aug 14: 80’s Unplugged

Aug 21: Casey Noel

Sep 4: Whiskey Pines Duo

Sep 5: Eastern Standard Time

Sep 11: William Nesmith

Sep 19: Eastern Standards Time Jazz Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Sep 25: Emma Lee

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 21: Legends Never Die Tour ft. Three 6 Mafia, No Limit Soldiers, & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Aug 22: Brit Floyd

Aug 27: Fonseca & Cepeda

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Aug 15: Blackberry Smoke

Aug 26: Brothers Osborne

Aug 27: My Morning Jacket

Sep 3: Rod Wave

Sep 4: Glass Animals

Sep 5: PRIMUS - A Tribute to Kings

Sep 14: Trippie Redd

Sep 24: Jelly Roll

Sep 25: Trey Anastasio Band

Sep 28: The Killers

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Aug 20: Rick Ross

Aug 24: The Story So Far

Aug 25: Bryce Vine

Sep 8: Girls Gotta Eat

Sep 9: Theory of a Deadman

Sep 15: Rolling Loud and LN

Sep 17: The Offspring

Sep 19: Phoebe Bridgers

Sep 21: Badflower

Sep 22: State Champs

Sep 23: Anberlin

Sep 26: Band of Horses

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Aug 12: Chris Stapleton

Aug 20: Jason Aldean

Aug 21: Alanis Morissette

Aug 27: Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, & Bethel Music

Aug 28: Brad Paisley

Sep 8: Maroon 5

Sep 10: Shake Your Money Maker

Sep 11: Lil Baby w/ Lil Durk

Sep 13: Judas Priest

Sep 18: Dierks Bentley

Sep 19: Outlaw Music Festival

Sep 30: Brooks & Dunn

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 13: Alabama

Sep 11: Marc Anthony

Sep 25: LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Aug 13: Kwik Fixx

Aug 14: Motorvader

Aug 20: Dueling Pianos

Aug 21: Simerson Hill

Aug 28: Honky Tonk Outlaws

 

DANBURY

Green Heron Ale House

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

www.greenheronclub.com

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 2: Mallaremé Chamber Players w/ Hank, Pattie & The Current

Sep 10: Nurse Black

Sep 13: Dawes

Sep 14: Alan Parsons

Sep 22: Gregory Porter

Sep 23: Amy Grant

Sep 25-26: Theo Von

Sep 27: Blues Traveler

Sep 28: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 11: Styx

Aug 21: Brit Floyd

Aug 24: Harry Connick, Jr

Sep 20: Bianca Del Rio

Sep 24: Jeff Foxworthy

Sep 25: Indigo Girls

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Aug 19-Oct 21: The Martha Bassett Show

Aug 20: Phatt City

Aug 21: Bonnie Bishop w/ Clay Parker & Jodi James

Aug 28: Camel City Yacht Club

Sep 18: The Reeves House Band

Sep 24: Big Daddy Love

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Sep 14: Ice Nine Kills w/ Escape The Fate, Currents & Fame On Fire

Sep 29: The Black Dahlia Murder

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Aug 7-Sep 25: The Color Purple

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Fridays: Karaoke

Aug 14: Brothers Pearl

Aug 15: Marsha Morgan Band

Aug 21: Ultimate Rock Machine

Aug 22: Jim Quick & The Coastline Band

Aug 28: Huckleberry Shyne

Aug 29: Cat5 Band

 

The Blind Tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

www.theblindtiger.com

Aug 12: Coddle Creek

Aug 13: Muscadine Bloodline

Aug 15: A Light Divided

Aug 16: The Convalescence

Aug 19: Sam Grow

Aug 20: Enrage Against The Machine

Aug 22: Bob Margolin & Friends

Aug 24: King 810

Aug 25: Citizen Cope

Aug 26: The Grass Is Dead

Aug 28: Strawberry Girls w/ Andrés & Amarionette

Aug 29: Kash’d Out

Sep 2: Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow

Sep 3: Flying High Again - Ozzy Tribute

Sep 4: Emo Night Brooklyn

Sep 5: Pigweed, Haymaker, Allusions of Grandeur & more

Sep 8: Consider The Source

Sep 9: Lee Myers Benefit Concert

Sep 10: Unleash The Archers w/ Aether Realm, & Seven Kingdoms

Sep 11: Trial By Fire - Tribute To Journey, w/ Hard Rock Reunion

Sep 15: Spider Gang Tour ft. Lil Darkie, Bruhmanegod, Mkultra, Wendigo, Fl.Vco, Eddison, Cubensis, Christ Dillinger & more

Sep 19: Lost Arks w/ Bit Brigade

Sep 22: Signs Of The Swarm w/ Worm Shepherd

Sep 23: Flatland Calvary

Sep 24: Steely Dead

Sep 27: Thursday w/ Piebald

Sep 28: Animals As Leaders w/ Veil of Maya & Krosis

Sep 30: Scary Kids Scaring Kids ft. Cove Rever

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Aug 13: WristBand & Led Head

Aug 14: Farewell Friend

Sep 3: Alexa Rose & Libby Rodenbough

Sep 10-11: Bus Stop

Sep 17: Full Moon Fever - A Tribute to Tom Petty

Sep 25: Tabitha Brown

Sep 30: The Pinkerton Raid

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Aug 12: Cash Out Comedy Show

Aug 13-15: Trey Kennedy

Aug 20-22: Huggy Lowdown

Aug 26: Bubba Dub

Aug 27-29: Benji Brown

Sep 3-4: Mike Paramore

Sep 17-18: NY Kings of Comedy

Sep 21: Lane Moore

 

Common Grounds

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Aug 28: Black Stone Cherry

Sep 10: Drake White w/ Kasey Tyndall

Sep 17: ZZ’s Best - Tribute to ZZ Top

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 16: Jim Gaffigan

Sep 3: Kane Brown

Sep 5: Kevin Gates

Sep 18: Dan + Shay

Sep 28: J. Cole w/ 21 Savage

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Aug 13: Horus Blue

Aug 14: Johnny-O and the Jump-Out Boys

Aug 28: Bradley Wik and the Charlatans

Sep 9: NC Comedy Festival

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 18: Big Head Tood and the Monsters

 

Rody’s Tavern

117B W, Lewis St. | 336.285.6406

www.rodystavern.com

 

South End Brewing Co.

5105 Michaux Road | 336.282.0950 

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Wednesdays: Music Bingo

Aug 12: J Candeed

Aug 14: Second Glance Band

Aug 15: Mike Coia

Aug 19: Hunter McBride

Aug 20: Bandemic

Aug 21: Nathan Pope

Aug 26: Kris Atom

Aug 27: Idle Hands

Aug 28: Retro Vinyl

Aug 29: Matthew Armstrong & Corby Brooke

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Aug 14: Danny Whitson

Aug 21: Caleb Elliott

Aug 22: Jasmine Ellis

Aug 28: Saturday Night Laughs!

Sep 3-12: North Carolina Comedy Festival

Sep 11: Brian Kiley

Sep 18: Everlasting Improvers!

Sep 25: Ryan Bender

Sep 25: Jordan Jensen & Mike Rowland

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 11: Train

Aug 15: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble

Aug 22: doby

Aug 29: Soultrii

Sep 24: Trevor Noah

Sep 28: Counting Crows

Sep 29: Earth, Wind & Fire

 

HIGH POINT

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Aug 14: Bending Fate

Aug 21: Poison’Us

Aug 28: Chasin Aldean

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

 

Ham’s Palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

www.hamsrestaurants.com

Aug 13: Jukebox Revolver

Aug 14: Huckleberry Shine

Aug 20: Stereo Doll

Aug 21: Bad Romeo

Aug 27: Jax On Jill

Aug 28: Fire Bone

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Aug 21: Andy Gross

Aug 28: Billy “Crash” Craddock

Sep 25: Mike Super

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

Aug 13: Hampton Drive

Sep 11: Acoustic Fusion

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Aug 12: Dylan Mounce

Aug 13: Gipsy Danger

Aug 14: Afterparty

Aug 19: Songs Off The Deck

Aug 20: Southbound 49

Aug 21: Radio Revolver

Aug 26: Danny Skeel

Aug 27: Vinyl Tap

Aug 28: The Plaids

Sep 2: Laren Myers

Sep 9: Renae Paige Cooke Duo

Sep 16: Jamie Pruitt

Sep 23: Sean Kaye

Sep 30: Songs by Carey Leigh

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Aug 12: Brothers Pearl

Aug 19: Ciera Dumas & Patric Rock

 

Empourium

734 E Mountain St. | 336.671.9159

www.facebook.com/theempourium

 

J.Peppers Southern Grille

841 Old Winston Rd | 336.497.4727

www.jpeppers.com

 

LEWISVILLE

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

Aug 14: Cumberland Drive

Aug 21: Lasater Union

Aug 28: The Dylan Jackson Band

Sep 18: Hawthorne Curve

 

LIBERTY 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 21: Stephen Freeman

Aug 28: The Oak Ridge Boys

Sep 10: Jimmy Fortune

Sep 11: The Drifters Review ft. Nature-Blu

Sep 18: Exile

Sep 25: The Kentucky Headhunters

 

RAIEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Aug 13: Chris Stapleton

Aug 16: Dead & Company

Aug 19: Jason Aldean

Aug 22: Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage

Aug 27: Brad Paisley

Aug 28: KISS

Sep 10: Lil Baby w/ Lil Durk

Sep 11: Shake Your Money Maker

Sep 15: Maroon 5

Sep 17: Dierks Bentley

Sep 18: Outlaw Music Festival

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Aug 13: Jon Wood, Bryce Mauldin, & Triston Marez

Aug 14: Idlewild South - Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Aug 15: Up Front with Debra ft. Automag, Harvey Dalton Arnold & Friends, & Cliff Wheeler Band

Aug 16: Cracker

Aug 20: The Mantras

Aug 21: Applied Science - Tribute to 311 w/ War Within A Breath - RATM Tribute

Aug 26: Boogie T w/ Space Wizard

Aug 27: Nantucket

Aug 28: Trey Lewis

Sep 3: Todd Snider w/ Aaron Lee Tasjan

Sep 4: Nightrain - Guns N Roses Experience w/ La Maybe

Sep 6: Charley Crockett

Sep 10: Mustache The Band

Sep 11: Mo Lowda & The Humble w/ Little Bird

Sep 14: Yung Bleu

Sep 16: Futurebirds w/ Arson Daily

Sep 17: Love Tribe w/ Your Mama’s New Boyfriend

Sep 23: The Steel Woods w/ Jive Mother Mary

Sep 25: Cherub

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Aug 17: Blackberry Smoke

Aug 27: Brothers Osborne

Sep 4: PRIMUS

Sep 5: Rod Wave

Sep 12: Lord Huron w/ Allison Ponthier

Sep 14: Judas Priest

Sep 15: Trippie Redd

Sep 22: Coheed And Cambria

Sep 23: Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler

Sep 24: TLC w/ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Sep 25: Brett Young w/ Maddie & Tae

Sep 27: The Killers

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Sep 10-11: Luke Combs

Sep 17: Katt Williams

Sep 29: Guns N Roses

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

 

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Aug 13: Afterparty

Aug 14: Zack Brock & Good Intentions

Aug 21: DJ Snow

Aug 27: Audioclypse

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Aug 13: Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners

Aug 14: Jason Leake Band

Aug 17: Scott H Biram

Aug 20: Simmers Hill

Aug 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Aug 27: Lisa & The Saints

Aug 28: Billy Creason Band

Sep 3: Anna Leigh Band

Sep 4: Jack Of Clubs

Sep 10: Wagon Load of Trouble

Sep 11: Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Aug 14: Heavy Peace

Aug 14: Souljam

Aug 27: WristBand

Sep 3: Marvelous Funkshun

Sep 17: Anne & The Moonlighters

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Mondays: Trivia in the Tasting Room

Tuesdays: Trivia at Footnote!

Aug 13: Banjo Earth

Aug 18: The Wyndy Trial Travelers

Aug 22: Anne and the Moonlighters

Aug 24: Banjo Earth

Aug 27: Heavy Peace

Sep 1: Hazy Ridge

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Wednesdays: Line Dancing w/ Denise

Sep 8: Brett Tolley and Friends

Sep 10: Oldskool

Sep 11: Sidekix

Sep 12: Part Time Party Time Band

Sep 17: Branded

Sep 18: Diamond Edge

Sep 24: Woody Powers and Midnight Express

Sep 25: Sidekix

 

Millennium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

www.MCenterevents.com

 

Milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

www.gotomilners.com

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Aug 13: Williamson Brothers, Crenshaw Pentecostal, & The Great Dying

Aug 19: Kendell Marvel, Leah Blevins, & Tyler Nail

Aug 20: Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Aug 21: Nite Moves

Aug 26: Doug Davis & Azure Rain

Aug 28: Victoria Victoria & Tyler Meacham

Sep 1: Todd Snider & Aaron Lee Tasjan

Sep 2: Carolina Uprising Takeover

Sep 3: Colin Allured

Sep 4: Smyle Band Reunion

Sep 10: Cactus Black & The Eybrows

Sep 11: Whitey Morgan

Sep 16: Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Sep 17: Spirit System, Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk, & VIA

Sep 21: The Way Down Wanerers

Sep 30: Colorful Sounds - Marlow Rosado & His Latin Jazz Ensemble

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

Aug 14: Savin’ The USA Tour

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Aug 13: Jukebox Rehab w/ Andrew Millsaps

Aug 14: Bee Younited Festival ft. Mother’s Finest

Sep 11: Montgomery Gentry

Sep 11: Classic Country Concert Series ft. Michael Montgomery w/ Whiskey Fox Trot, Joe Nichols w/ Cooper Alan, Mark Chesnett w/ Jukebox Rehab

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Wednesdays: Game Night

Thursdays: Music Bingo

