ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Aug 14: 80’s Unplugged
Aug 21: Casey Noel
Sep 4: Whiskey Pines Duo
Sep 5: Eastern Standard Time
Sep 11: William Nesmith
Sep 19: Eastern Standards Time Jazz Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Sep 25: Emma Lee
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 21: Legends Never Die Tour ft. Three 6 Mafia, No Limit Soldiers, & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Aug 22: Brit Floyd
Aug 27: Fonseca & Cepeda
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Aug 15: Blackberry Smoke
Aug 26: Brothers Osborne
Aug 27: My Morning Jacket
Sep 3: Rod Wave
Sep 4: Glass Animals
Sep 5: PRIMUS - A Tribute to Kings
Sep 14: Trippie Redd
Sep 24: Jelly Roll
Sep 25: Trey Anastasio Band
Sep 28: The Killers
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 20: Rick Ross
Aug 24: The Story So Far
Aug 25: Bryce Vine
Sep 8: Girls Gotta Eat
Sep 9: Theory of a Deadman
Sep 15: Rolling Loud and LN
Sep 17: The Offspring
Sep 19: Phoebe Bridgers
Sep 21: Badflower
Sep 22: State Champs
Sep 23: Anberlin
Sep 26: Band of Horses
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Aug 12: Chris Stapleton
Aug 20: Jason Aldean
Aug 21: Alanis Morissette
Aug 27: Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, & Bethel Music
Aug 28: Brad Paisley
Sep 8: Maroon 5
Sep 10: Shake Your Money Maker
Sep 11: Lil Baby w/ Lil Durk
Sep 13: Judas Priest
Sep 18: Dierks Bentley
Sep 19: Outlaw Music Festival
Sep 30: Brooks & Dunn
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 13: Alabama
Sep 11: Marc Anthony
Sep 25: LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse
Aug 13: Kwik Fixx
Aug 14: Motorvader
Aug 20: Dueling Pianos
Aug 21: Simerson Hill
Aug 28: Honky Tonk Outlaws
DANBURY
Green Heron Ale House
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 2: Mallaremé Chamber Players w/ Hank, Pattie & The Current
Sep 10: Nurse Black
Sep 13: Dawes
Sep 14: Alan Parsons
Sep 22: Gregory Porter
Sep 23: Amy Grant
Sep 25-26: Theo Von
Sep 27: Blues Traveler
Sep 28: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 11: Styx
Aug 21: Brit Floyd
Aug 24: Harry Connick, Jr
Sep 20: Bianca Del Rio
Sep 24: Jeff Foxworthy
Sep 25: Indigo Girls
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Aug 19-Oct 21: The Martha Bassett Show
Aug 20: Phatt City
Aug 21: Bonnie Bishop w/ Clay Parker & Jodi James
Aug 28: Camel City Yacht Club
Sep 18: The Reeves House Band
Sep 24: Big Daddy Love
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Sep 14: Ice Nine Kills w/ Escape The Fate, Currents & Fame On Fire
Sep 29: The Black Dahlia Murder
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 7-Sep 25: The Color Purple
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Fridays: Karaoke
Aug 14: Brothers Pearl
Aug 15: Marsha Morgan Band
Aug 21: Ultimate Rock Machine
Aug 22: Jim Quick & The Coastline Band
Aug 28: Huckleberry Shyne
Aug 29: Cat5 Band
The Blind Tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
Aug 12: Coddle Creek
Aug 13: Muscadine Bloodline
Aug 15: A Light Divided
Aug 16: The Convalescence
Aug 19: Sam Grow
Aug 20: Enrage Against The Machine
Aug 22: Bob Margolin & Friends
Aug 24: King 810
Aug 25: Citizen Cope
Aug 26: The Grass Is Dead
Aug 28: Strawberry Girls w/ Andrés & Amarionette
Aug 29: Kash’d Out
Sep 2: Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow
Sep 3: Flying High Again - Ozzy Tribute
Sep 4: Emo Night Brooklyn
Sep 5: Pigweed, Haymaker, Allusions of Grandeur & more
Sep 8: Consider The Source
Sep 9: Lee Myers Benefit Concert
Sep 10: Unleash The Archers w/ Aether Realm, & Seven Kingdoms
Sep 11: Trial By Fire - Tribute To Journey, w/ Hard Rock Reunion
Sep 15: Spider Gang Tour ft. Lil Darkie, Bruhmanegod, Mkultra, Wendigo, Fl.Vco, Eddison, Cubensis, Christ Dillinger & more
Sep 19: Lost Arks w/ Bit Brigade
Sep 22: Signs Of The Swarm w/ Worm Shepherd
Sep 23: Flatland Calvary
Sep 24: Steely Dead
Sep 27: Thursday w/ Piebald
Sep 28: Animals As Leaders w/ Veil of Maya & Krosis
Sep 30: Scary Kids Scaring Kids ft. Cove Rever
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Aug 13: WristBand & Led Head
Aug 14: Farewell Friend
Sep 3: Alexa Rose & Libby Rodenbough
Sep 10-11: Bus Stop
Sep 17: Full Moon Fever - A Tribute to Tom Petty
Sep 25: Tabitha Brown
Sep 30: The Pinkerton Raid
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Aug 12: Cash Out Comedy Show
Aug 13-15: Trey Kennedy
Aug 20-22: Huggy Lowdown
Aug 26: Bubba Dub
Aug 27-29: Benji Brown
Sep 3-4: Mike Paramore
Sep 17-18: NY Kings of Comedy
Sep 21: Lane Moore
Common Grounds
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Aug 28: Black Stone Cherry
Sep 10: Drake White w/ Kasey Tyndall
Sep 17: ZZ’s Best - Tribute to ZZ Top
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 16: Jim Gaffigan
Sep 3: Kane Brown
Sep 5: Kevin Gates
Sep 18: Dan + Shay
Sep 28: J. Cole w/ 21 Savage
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Aug 13: Horus Blue
Aug 14: Johnny-O and the Jump-Out Boys
Aug 28: Bradley Wik and the Charlatans
Sep 9: NC Comedy Festival
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 18: Big Head Tood and the Monsters
Rody’s Tavern
117B W, Lewis St. | 336.285.6406
South End Brewing Co.
5105 Michaux Road | 336.282.0950
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Wednesdays: Music Bingo
Aug 12: J Candeed
Aug 14: Second Glance Band
Aug 15: Mike Coia
Aug 19: Hunter McBride
Aug 20: Bandemic
Aug 21: Nathan Pope
Aug 26: Kris Atom
Aug 27: Idle Hands
Aug 28: Retro Vinyl
Aug 29: Matthew Armstrong & Corby Brooke
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Aug 14: Danny Whitson
Aug 21: Caleb Elliott
Aug 22: Jasmine Ellis
Aug 28: Saturday Night Laughs!
Sep 3-12: North Carolina Comedy Festival
Sep 11: Brian Kiley
Sep 18: Everlasting Improvers!
Sep 25: Ryan Bender
Sep 25: Jordan Jensen & Mike Rowland
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 11: Train
Aug 15: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble
Aug 22: doby
Aug 29: Soultrii
Sep 24: Trevor Noah
Sep 28: Counting Crows
Sep 29: Earth, Wind & Fire
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Aug 14: Bending Fate
Aug 21: Poison’Us
Aug 28: Chasin Aldean
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Ham’s Palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
Aug 13: Jukebox Revolver
Aug 14: Huckleberry Shine
Aug 20: Stereo Doll
Aug 21: Bad Romeo
Aug 27: Jax On Jill
Aug 28: Fire Bone
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Aug 21: Andy Gross
Aug 28: Billy “Crash” Craddock
Sep 25: Mike Super
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Aug 13: Hampton Drive
Sep 11: Acoustic Fusion
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Aug 12: Dylan Mounce
Aug 13: Gipsy Danger
Aug 14: Afterparty
Aug 19: Songs Off The Deck
Aug 20: Southbound 49
Aug 21: Radio Revolver
Aug 26: Danny Skeel
Aug 27: Vinyl Tap
Aug 28: The Plaids
Sep 2: Laren Myers
Sep 9: Renae Paige Cooke Duo
Sep 16: Jamie Pruitt
Sep 23: Sean Kaye
Sep 30: Songs by Carey Leigh
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Aug 12: Brothers Pearl
Aug 19: Ciera Dumas & Patric Rock
Empourium
734 E Mountain St. | 336.671.9159
J.Peppers Southern Grille
841 Old Winston Rd | 336.497.4727
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
Aug 14: Cumberland Drive
Aug 21: Lasater Union
Aug 28: The Dylan Jackson Band
Sep 18: Hawthorne Curve
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 21: Stephen Freeman
Aug 28: The Oak Ridge Boys
Sep 10: Jimmy Fortune
Sep 11: The Drifters Review ft. Nature-Blu
Sep 18: Exile
Sep 25: The Kentucky Headhunters
RAIEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Aug 13: Chris Stapleton
Aug 16: Dead & Company
Aug 19: Jason Aldean
Aug 22: Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage
Aug 27: Brad Paisley
Aug 28: KISS
Sep 10: Lil Baby w/ Lil Durk
Sep 11: Shake Your Money Maker
Sep 15: Maroon 5
Sep 17: Dierks Bentley
Sep 18: Outlaw Music Festival
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Aug 13: Jon Wood, Bryce Mauldin, & Triston Marez
Aug 14: Idlewild South - Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
Aug 15: Up Front with Debra ft. Automag, Harvey Dalton Arnold & Friends, & Cliff Wheeler Band
Aug 16: Cracker
Aug 20: The Mantras
Aug 21: Applied Science - Tribute to 311 w/ War Within A Breath - RATM Tribute
Aug 26: Boogie T w/ Space Wizard
Aug 27: Nantucket
Aug 28: Trey Lewis
Sep 3: Todd Snider w/ Aaron Lee Tasjan
Sep 4: Nightrain - Guns N Roses Experience w/ La Maybe
Sep 6: Charley Crockett
Sep 10: Mustache The Band
Sep 11: Mo Lowda & The Humble w/ Little Bird
Sep 14: Yung Bleu
Sep 16: Futurebirds w/ Arson Daily
Sep 17: Love Tribe w/ Your Mama’s New Boyfriend
Sep 23: The Steel Woods w/ Jive Mother Mary
Sep 25: Cherub
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Aug 17: Blackberry Smoke
Aug 27: Brothers Osborne
Sep 4: PRIMUS
Sep 5: Rod Wave
Sep 12: Lord Huron w/ Allison Ponthier
Sep 14: Judas Priest
Sep 15: Trippie Redd
Sep 22: Coheed And Cambria
Sep 23: Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler
Sep 24: TLC w/ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Sep 25: Brett Young w/ Maddie & Tae
Sep 27: The Killers
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Sep 10-11: Luke Combs
Sep 17: Katt Williams
Sep 29: Guns N Roses
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
Tuesdays: Trivia
Aug 13: Afterparty
Aug 14: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Aug 21: DJ Snow
Aug 27: Audioclypse
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Aug 13: Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners
Aug 14: Jason Leake Band
Aug 17: Scott H Biram
Aug 20: Simmers Hill
Aug 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Aug 27: Lisa & The Saints
Aug 28: Billy Creason Band
Sep 3: Anna Leigh Band
Sep 4: Jack Of Clubs
Sep 10: Wagon Load of Trouble
Sep 11: Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Aug 14: Heavy Peace
Aug 14: Souljam
Aug 27: WristBand
Sep 3: Marvelous Funkshun
Sep 17: Anne & The Moonlighters
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Mondays: Trivia in the Tasting Room
Tuesdays: Trivia at Footnote!
Aug 13: Banjo Earth
Aug 18: The Wyndy Trial Travelers
Aug 22: Anne and the Moonlighters
Aug 24: Banjo Earth
Aug 27: Heavy Peace
Sep 1: Hazy Ridge
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Wednesdays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Sep 8: Brett Tolley and Friends
Sep 10: Oldskool
Sep 11: Sidekix
Sep 12: Part Time Party Time Band
Sep 17: Branded
Sep 18: Diamond Edge
Sep 24: Woody Powers and Midnight Express
Sep 25: Sidekix
Millennium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
Milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 13: Williamson Brothers, Crenshaw Pentecostal, & The Great Dying
Aug 19: Kendell Marvel, Leah Blevins, & Tyler Nail
Aug 20: Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Aug 21: Nite Moves
Aug 26: Doug Davis & Azure Rain
Aug 28: Victoria Victoria & Tyler Meacham
Sep 1: Todd Snider & Aaron Lee Tasjan
Sep 2: Carolina Uprising Takeover
Sep 3: Colin Allured
Sep 4: Smyle Band Reunion
Sep 10: Cactus Black & The Eybrows
Sep 11: Whitey Morgan
Sep 16: Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Sep 17: Spirit System, Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk, & VIA
Sep 21: The Way Down Wanerers
Sep 30: Colorful Sounds - Marlow Rosado & His Latin Jazz Ensemble
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Aug 14: Savin’ The USA Tour
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Aug 13: Jukebox Rehab w/ Andrew Millsaps
Aug 14: Bee Younited Festival ft. Mother’s Finest
Sep 11: Montgomery Gentry
Sep 11: Classic Country Concert Series ft. Michael Montgomery w/ Whiskey Fox Trot, Joe Nichols w/ Cooper Alan, Mark Chesnett w/ Jukebox Rehab
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Wednesdays: Game Night
Thursdays: Music Bingo
