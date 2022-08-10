 FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Aug 13: Tyler Millard

Aug 20: Creatio

Aug 21: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Aug 27: Analog Crash

Sep 3: William Nesmith

Sep 4: Randolph Jazz Band

Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed

Sep 17: Ashetoberfest 2022

Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Sep: 24 Kelsey Hurley

Oct 2: Randolph Jazz Band

Oct 8: Eck McCanless

Oct 16: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

 

CAT'S CRADLE

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

catscradle.com

Aug 11: The Dear Hunter

Aug 12: L.A. Witch

Aug 12: The Blazers 2022 Summer Reunion

Aug 13: Death Valley Girls

Aug 16: Yellow Ostrich

Aug 18: Alesana

Aug 20: Abbey Road Live!

Aug 20: Snail Mail

Aug 21: Man or Astro-Man?

Aug 21-22: Lucinda Williams

Aug 28: School of Rock — Chapel Hill’s End of Season Showcase

Aug 30: Boris

Aug 31: Sir Woman

Sep 1: Post Sex Nachos & Similar Kind

Sep 2: Birds and Arrows

Sep 3-4: Mipso

Sep 4: Interpol

Sep 7: Holy Fawn

Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary

Sep 9: Spiritualized Live

Sep 10: Jordy Searcy

Sep 10: The Pink Stones + Teddy and the Rough Riders

Sep 11: Margo Cilker

Sep 12: Briston Maroney

Sep 12: Tall Heights

Sep 13: Lake Street Dive

Sep 13: Sales

Sep 14: Joe Purdy

Sep 14: Illiterate Light

Sep 16: Broncho

Sep 17: The Connells

Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show

Sep 21: Amanda Shires

Sep 21: S.G. Goodman

Sep 22: The Spill Canvas

Sep 22: Sarah Borges

Sep 23: Flor: The Future Shine Tour

Sep 23: Andrea Gibson’s You Better Be Lightning Tour

Sep 24: Be Loud! ’22

Sep 25: Movements

Sep 26: Girlpool

Sep 27: Fleece

Sep 27: Osees

Sep 28: King Buffalo

Sep 29: The 502s

Sep 29: Electric Six, Supersuckers

Sep 29: Tinariwen

Sep 30: Titus Andronicus

Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost

Oct 1: Watchhouse

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus

Oct 4: Melt

Oct 4: Rare Americans

Oct 4: Of Montreal

Oct 5: Ibeyi

Oct 6: Alex G

Oct 6: The Cactus Blossoms

Oct 7: Steve Kimock & Friends

 

BOJANGLES COLISEUM

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 12: Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022

Aug 16: A.R. Rahman

Aug 19: Kurtis Conner Live

Aug 21: Bronco Tour USA 2022

Aug 26: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour

Sep 2: Intocable Modus Operandi Tour

Sep 3: Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour

Sep 8 The Temptations & the Four Tops

Sep 9: Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

Sep 29: Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

Sep 30: Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria

Oct 6: Kevin Gates — Big Lyfe Tour

Oct 7: Carin Leon

Oct 8: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

 

CMCU AMPHITHEATRE

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Aug 12: David Gray - White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour

Aug 18: Brett Eldredge

Aug 20: Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness & Dashboard Confessional

Aug 25: Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour

Aug 26: Goo Goo Dolls

Aug 27: Jamey Johnson

Aug 30: Lauv: All 4 Nothing Tour

Aug 31: Dispatch and O.A.R. Summer Tour

Sep 15: Koe Wetzel

Sep 17: Lake Street Dive

Sep 20: The Head and the Heart

Sep 23: Gryffin — Alive Tour

Oct 21: Demi Lovato

 

THE FILLMORE

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Aug 12: BLXST - Before You Go Tour

Aug 13: Anthrax & Black Label Society

Aug 16: Pinegrove

Aug 17: War on the Catwalk

Aug 19: Cristopher Cross

Aug 19: Sleigh Bells

Aug 20: Chris Webby

Aug 23: Teyana Taylor

Aug 24: Hoodie Allen

Aug 27: Kany Garcia

Aug 28: Giveon

Sep 1: Jay Critch

Sep 2: Grits & Biscuits

Sep 4: Club 90’s Present Un Verano Contigo — Bad Bunny Dance Night

Sep 6: Aleman — Tour USA 2022

Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour

Sep 8: DPR — Regime World Tour 2022

Sep 8: Alex Isley — Marigold Tour

Sep 9: In this Moment

Sep 9: Wild Rivers

Sep 10: P-Square

Sep 11: Lacuna Coil

Sep 16: Denzel Curry

Sep 18: Alec Benjamin

Sep 22: Matt Maeson

Sep 23: Conway the Machine

Sep 24: Movements

Sep 25: LadyGang Presents: The Lady Secrets Tour

Sep 25: One Ok Rock

Sep 26: Arizona

Sep 28: King Princess

Sep 29: Fozzy

Sep 30: Highly Suspect

Oct 1: Coin

Oct 1: Monolink

Oct 2: New Rory & Mal

Oct 3: Peach Pit

Oct 3: Barns Courtney

Oct 5: Kiki: The Nicole Tour

 

PNC MUSIC PAVILLION

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Aug 10: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Aug 11: Wiz Khalifa & Logic

Aug 12: Keith Urban

Aug 13: Kidz Bop Live

Aug 23: Jack Johnson

Aug 26: Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick

Aug 31: Korn & Evanescence

Sep 6: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & The Hu

Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe

Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats & Billy Strings

Sep 18: Nas & Wu-Tang Clan

Sep 21: Suicideboys

Sep 24: Zac Brown Band

Sep 26: Shinedown & Jelly Roll

Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin

Oct 22: Stevie Nicks & Vanessa Carlton

 

SPECTRUM CENTER

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 27: The Lumineers

Sep 4: Twenty One Pilots

Sep 11: Kevin Hart

Sep 20: Karol G

Sep 21: Mary J. Blige

Oct 2: Global Events Presents Charlotte R&B Music Experience

Oct 8: Anuel AA

Oct 20: Lizzo

 

VILLAGE SQUARE TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

 

CAROLINA THEATRE

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Aug 10: Chris Isaak

Aug 17: John Hiatt & The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth

Aug 20: War on the Catwalk

Sep 4: Crowded House: ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ Tour

Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose - 50th Anniversary

Sep 17: Matt Nathanson

Sep 19: Brian Culbertson w/ Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan

Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band

Sep 24: The Monti: Schooled!

Sep 28: Billy Bragg

Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour

Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party: Up Close and Personal Tour

Oct 12: Craig Ferguson — The Fancy Rascal Tour

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 12: Arrival From Sweden The Music of Abba

Aug 14: A.R. Rahman

Aug 15: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Aug 17: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Aug 20: Kurtis Conner

Aug 27: Jo Koy

Sep 8: Jim Jefferies

Sep 9: The Temptations and The Four Taps

Sep 14 - Oct 2: Frozen 

Oct 6: Wanda Sykes

 

REEVES THEATER

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Aug 12: EmiSunshine

Aug 18: TMBS–Lilli Lewis / Heather Sarona / Tyler Nail

Aug 19: Alexa Rose

Aug 20: Vagabond Saints’ Society plays Duran Duran’s Rio

Aug 26: Hank, Pattie, & The Current

Aug 27: The Reeves House Band plays the Beatles

Sep 1: TMBS --— Jay Bird/ Alice Gerrard/ Our Band

Sep 9: Victoria Victoria

Sep 15: TMBS–Annie Mack / Ordinary Elephant / Django Haskins

Sep 16: I Draw Slow

Sep 23: Mountain Heart

Oct 6: TMBS–Becca Stevens / Jeff Black / Joe Thrift

 

ARIZONA PETE'S

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Oct 11: The Contortionist

 

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Aug 13 & Sep 30: Stephen Freeman - 20 Years of Dinnertainment

Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive the 60’s Musical

 

CAROLINA THEATRE

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Aug 10: The Meditations - Vibin’ In Peace

Aug 12: Banjo Earth Band

Aug 14: Studio 176: OC from NC & Katie BLVD

Aug 19: Unheard Project GSO

Aug 20: Wildeyes

Aug 21: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

Aug 27: Jokez N Jamz

Sep 3: Frames + Housewife

Sep 9: NC Comedy Fest 2022 — Eric Trundy

Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute — BPE Productions

Sep 21: Wednesday

Sep 25: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

Sep 30: KRS-One

Oct 15: Abigail Dowd

 

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

COMEDY ZONE

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Aug 11-14: Tony Rock

Aug 18-21: Tommy Davidson

Aug 26-27: Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor

Sep 1: Kevin James Thornton

Sep 2-4: Dusty Slay

Sep 9-11: John Crist

Sep 13: Chad & JT

Sep 17-18: Damon Wayans

Sep 20: Navv Greene

Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry

Oct 7-8: Chris Wiles

Oct 14-16: Carolanne Miljavac

 

COMMON GROUNDS

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Aug 27: Eduardo

 

CONE DENIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Aug 12: Ying Yang Twins

Aug 20: Yngwie Malmsteen

Oct 21: Girls Night Out

 

FLAT IRON

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Aug 10: Chris Meadows

Aug 11: Into the Fog

Aug 12: Sam Frazier + Friends

Aug 13: House Flat Iron Vol III Dance Party

Aug 17: Nightblooms

Aug 18: Swansgate

Aug 19: The Nubeing Collective

Aug 20: Snozzberries

Aug 21: The Hit Band

Aug 25: The Prescriptions

Aug 26: Deaf Andrews + Ccondado

Aug 27: Del Ward

Aug 28: The Ellipses

Aug 31: Drew Shamir

Sep 24: Hustle Souls

 

GARAGE TAVERN

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.garagetaverngso.com

Aug 11: Renae Paige Cooke

Aug 12: Tin Can Alley

Aug 13: Wishful Thinking Band

Aug 14: Tony & Katy

Aug 18: Savannah Grace Dunn

Aug 19: Huckleberry Shyne

Aug 20: Jukebox Rehab

Aug 21: Megan Doss & John Montgomery

Aug 25: Jim Mayberry

Aug 26: Room 42 Band

Aug 27: Big Bump & The Stunguns

 

GREENSBORO COLISEUM

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 10: Alan Jackson

Sep 17: Mary J. Blige

Sep 24: Lil Durk & Friends

Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre

Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Hour

Oct 22: Casting Crowns

 

LITTLE BROTHER BREWING

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

 

PIEDMONT HALL

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

SOUTH END BREWING CO.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Aug 11: T&K

Aug 18: BMLB

Aug 19: ZiNC

Aug 28: Low Key Duo

Oct 1: Oktoberfest

Oct 6: T&K

 

STEEL HANDS BREWING

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www://steelhandsbrewing.com/greensboro/

Aug 11: Wet Nose Dogs

Aug 12: Gabe Lee

Aug 13: Kris Atom

Aug 13: Ready River String Band

Aug 14: Brooks Herring

Aug 18: Brandi Colt & Andrew Crawford

Aug 19: Slim Pickens

Aug 21: Scott Rankin

Aug 25: Clay Johnson

Aug 26: Sam Bryant & Illia Dia

Aug 27: Mark Webb Jr

Aug 27: Trent Jeffcoat Trio

Aug 28: Freeway Music Showcase

Aug 28: Brent Lundy

 

STEVEN TANGER CENTER

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Aug 13: Brit Floyd

Aug 20: Smokey Robinson

Sep 24: Mariachi Cobre

Oct 1: Michelle Cann

Oct 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

 

THE IDIOT BOX COMEDY CLUB

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Aug 19-20: Eddie Pepitone

Sep 2: Cam Wyllie

Sep 2: Rails Comedy

Sep 2: Bustercups

Sep 3: Brick Penguin

Sep 3: Screwup TV

Sep 3: Mom’s Adhesive Improv

Sep 5: Drew Davis

Sep 5: Erin Lok

Sep 5: Wills Maxwell

Sep 6: Becca Stephenson

Sep 6: Sammie James

Sep 6: Jenny Questell

Sep 7: Vishal Kal

Sep 7: Jacy Lafontaine

Sep 7: Dougie Al

Sep 8: Myq Kaplan

Sep 8: Julian Fernandez

Sep 9: Will Purpura

Sep 9: Brian Sullivan

Sep 9: Colin Rankin

Sep 10: Andy Forrester

Sep 10: Dave Waite

Sep 11: Sarah Harvard

Sep 24: Ben Jones

Oct 15: Jason Allen King

 

WHITE OAK AMPITHEATRE

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 13: Encanto — The Sing Along Film Concert

Aug 14: MUSEP: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park

Aug 20: Brett Eldredge

Aug 28: Jamey Johnson

Sep 24: Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival

 

WINESTYLES

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.winestyles.com/greensboro

Aug 13: Stewart Coley

Aug 26: Tony Andrews

Sep 3: Susanna Macfarlane

Sep 24: T&K

Oct 1: Susanna Macfarlane

 

AFTER HOURS TAVERN

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Aug 13: Throwdown Jones

 

GOOFY FOOT TAPROOM

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Sep 17: The Williamsons

 

HIGH POINT THEATRE

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Aug 13: Emma Langford

Aug 27: The Ultimate Variety Show

Sep 17: In the Light of Led Zeppelin

Sep 24: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson

Sep 30 - Oct 2: HP Company Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors

Oct 7: Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr

Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers

Oct 15: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss

 

PLANK STREET TAVERN

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

SWEET OLD BILL'S

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Aug 11: Tin Can Alley

Aug 18: Banjo Earth

Aug 25: Broad Street Blues Band 

Sep 1: TBD

Sep 8: Broad Street Blues Band

Sep 15: Tin Can Alley 

Sep 22: Metro Jethro’s

 

THE DECK

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Aug 11: Micah Auler

Aug 12: Unhinged

Aug 13: Big City

Aug 18: Kelsey Hurley

Aug 19: Hampton Drive

Aug 20: Stereo Doll

Aug 21: Antawonpalooza

Aug 25: Dan Miller and Friends

Aug 26: The Plaids

Aug 27: Muddy Creek Revival

Sep 3: Brother Pearl

Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley

Sep 9: Radio Revolver

Sep 10: Stereo Doll

Sep 16: Second Glance

Sep 17:  South Bound 49

Sep 23: Simerson Hill

Sep 30: Big City

Oct 1: patrick Rock

Oct 6: Kelsey Hurley

Oct 7: The Plaids

Oct 8: Cory Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band

 

BREATHE COCKTAIL LOUNGE

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Aug 10: Karaoke w/ Mike Lawson

Aug 19: Carey Leigh & Andrew Wooten

Aug 24: Karaoke w/ Mike Lawson

Sep 16: Sprockett

 

KERNERSVILLE BREWING COMPANY

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

kernersvillebrewing.com

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 2: Makenzie Phipps

Sep 10: Comin’ Home Band

 

OLD NICK'S PUB

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

 

THE LIBERTY SHOWCASE THEATER

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 20: Gene Watson

Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn

Sep 30: John Anderson

Oct 22: Rhonda Vincent

 

BISTRO 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150nc.com

 

CCU MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Aug 10: REO Speedwagon & Styx w/ Loverboy

Aug 13: Keith Urban

Aug 14: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Aug 21: Jack Johnson

Sep 1: The Black Keys w/ Band of Horses

Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch

Sep 10: OneRepublic

Sep 17: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Sep 24: Farm Aid 2022

Sep 27: Alice in Chains w/ Breaking Benjamin & Bush

 

LINCOLN THEATRE

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Aug 11: Muscadine Bloodline

Aug 12: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band w/ Nolan Biggins & Tan Sanders

Aug 13: Tribute Night Featuring: Sugar (System of a Down), Strength Beyong Strength (Pantera), Pressure (Paramore)

Aug 19: Fade to Black — A Tribute to Metallica w/ Piece of Time (Iron Maiden Tribute)

Aug 20: Sleigh Bells

Aug 21: Circles Around the Sun

Aug 25: Niito Album Release Show

Aug 26: Bring Out Yer Dead

Aug 27: Bear Grillz w/ Oddprophet, OG Nixin, Muerte

Sep 2: ABACAB — The Music of Genesis

Sep 3: Eric Strickland Record Release Party w. 87 & Pine / Tan Sanders

Sep 15: The Grass is Dead

Sep 17: Avi Kaplan

Sep 24: The Breakfast Club (80’s Party Band)

Oct 2: Black Pumas

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus

Oct 6: Nikki Lane

 

RED HAT AMPHITHEATER

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Aug 13: David Gray

Aug 20: Greensky Bluegrass w/ The Wood Brothers

Aug 23: Goo Goo Dolls

Aug 25: Jon Pardi w/ Lainey Wilson & Hailey Whitters

Aug 26: Jamey Johnson 2/ Blackberry Smoke & Megan Moroney

Sep 3: Oliver Tree w/ JAWNY & Huddy

Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean

Sep 14: Zach Bryan: American Heartbreak Tour w/ Charles Wesley Godwin

Sep 30 - Oct 1: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage

Oct 2: Black Pumas

Oct 3: Death Cab for Cutie

 

PNC ARENA

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Aug 18: Roger Waters

Aug 20: Kevin Hart

Aug 26: My Chemical Romance w/ Turnstile & Soul Glo

Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco

Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah w/ Gaither Vocal Band

Oct 7: Katt Williams

 

BULL'S TAVERN

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

 

BURKE STREET PUB

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’S TAVERN

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

EARL'S

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Aug 12: The Comedowns

Aug 13: Jason Leak Band

Aug 19: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Aug 20: Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band

Aug 26: Anna Leigh Band

Aug 27: Megan Doss Band

 

FIDDLIN' FISH BREWING COMPANY

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Aug 12: City Dirt Trio

Aug 13: WristBand

Aug 19: Migrant Birds

Aug 26: Sam Robinson

Sep 2: Jeremiah McKinley Band

         

FOOTHILLS BREWING

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Aug 10: Discount Rothko

Aug 24: Banjo Earth

Aug 31: Palmyra

Sep 7: Carolina Clay

Sep 21: Discount Rothko

Sep 28: Robertson Boys

 

MIDWAY MUSIC HALL

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Aug 12: DJ David Wade

Aug 13: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Aug 19: DJ Robbie Leggett

Aug 20: Zack Brock & Good Intentions

Aug 26:  Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights

Aug 27: Dark Horse

Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Sep 17: Diamond Edge

Sep 23:  Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights

Sep 24: David Widener & Friends

Oct 1: Sidekix

Oct 8: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

 

MUDDY CREEK CAFE & MUSIC HALL

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Aug 12: Catherine Britt & Daniel Champagne

Sep 16: Zoe & Cloyd

Sep 23: Jackie Bristow and Rick Price

Oct 13: Jim Messina

Oct 15: Appalachian Road Show

 

THE RAMKAT

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Aug 10: Shovels and Rope, Kyshona

Aug 12: Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio

Aug 13: Mauve Angeles, Dead Cool

Aug 18: Larry & Joe

Aug 19: Tiffany Thompson

Aug 20: Nite Moves

Aug 25-27: The End of Isolation Tour

Sep 1: Luke Simon Payne & Friends w/ Drake Duffer

Sep 2: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Laurelyn Dossett

Sep 16: Dai Cheri

Sep 18: Kyle Kinane

Sep 20: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Alvin Youngblood Hart

Sep 21: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, The National Parks

Sep 23: Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Oct 1: Scythian

Oct 12: Kitchen Dwellers, Daniel Donato

 

SECOND & GREEN

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

WINSTON-SALEM FAIRGROUND

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Aug 20: Carolina Showout

Aug 26: Indoor Concert Series

Aug 26: Classic Country Concert Series: Little Texas w/ Crawford & Power

Aug 27: Shmedfest

Aug 27: Indoor Concert Series

Aug 27: The BB King Experience featuring Kenny Neal & Claudette King

 

WISE MAN BREWING

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Aug 12: Barefoot Modern

Aug 20: Gipsy Danger

Aug 27: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band

Sep 17: Oktoberfest

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.