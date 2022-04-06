Local and Live

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Apr 9: Love & Valor

Apr 16: 80’s Unleashed

Apr 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise

May 1: Randolph Jazz Band

May 7: Tim Wolf

May 14: Caeland Garner

May 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

May 21: Creatio 

 

 

CHARLOTTE

 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Apr 8: Brian Regan

Apr 9: No Remorse Comedy Tour

Apr 15: Harlem Globetrotters

Apr 15: Tim Dillon

Apr 16: For King & Country

Apr 21: Theresa Caputo

Apr 26: Jason Bonham

Apr 28: Zach Williams

Apr 29: David Spade

May 1: No Cap Comedy Tour

May 6: KEM & Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

May 8: Ricardo Arjona

May 15: Kountry Wayne

May 29: Dean Cole

June 1: Bonnie Raitt

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Apr 20: Modest Mouse

May 3: Khruangbin

May 16: Leon Bridges

May 22: Parway Drive

Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies

Jun 8: Russ

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Apr 6: Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey

Apr 7: The Far Side (Imani, Fatlip, & Slimkid3)

Apr 7: Black Tiger Sex Machine

Apr 8: Chris Renzema

Apr 9: Wizard Fest

Apr 10: Jerry Cantrell

Apr 12: JOHNNYSWIM

Apr 13: Mt. Joy

Apr 14: Badflower

Apr 14: Yacht Rock Revue 2022

Apr 15: Grits & Biscuits

Apr 16: Lucki

Apr 19: Latto 777 Tour

Apr 21: Band Camino

Apr 21: Saba

Apr 22: Big K.R.I.T.

Apr 22: Two Feet

Apr 23: Arch Enemy & Behemoth

Apr 23: Todrick Hall

Apr 24: Yeat

Apr 26: Trinity of Terror Tour

Apr 27: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Apr 28: Indigo Girls

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Apr 30: Jimmy Buffet

May 8: AJR - The OK Orchestra Tour

May 12: Tim McGraw

May 24: Foo Fighters

May 29: Nick Cannon

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Apr 8: Bon Jovi

Apr 11: John Mayer

Apr 28: Journey

May 4: Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom

May 8: Mount Westmore

May 18: J Balvin

 

 

 

CLEMMONS

 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Apr 7: JVC

Apr 8: Kwik Fixx ROcks

Apr 9: Jill Goodson

Apr 15: Decades

Aor 16: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Apr 21: Corky Jams

Apr 22: Lasater Union

Apr 23: Billy Creason Band

Apr 28: Joey Whitaker

Apr 30: Soundkraft

May 5: JVC and Anna Mertson

May 13: Whiskey Mic

Jun 2: JVC w/ Stewart Coley

 

 

DURHAM

 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Apr 8: Vir Das’ Manic Man

Apr 9: Kountry Wayne

Apr 14: Steve Hackett

Apr 16: Tommy Emmanuel

Apr 21: Little Feat

Apr 22: Three Dog Night

Apr 29: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

May 1: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

May 3: Melissa Etheridge

May 5: Beth Hart

May 6: The Steeldrivers

May 7: Rissi Palmer

May 7: Stay Prayed Up

May 11: Joe Jackson

May 14: Leonid & Friends

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Apr 6: 2CELLOS

Apr 7: Letterkenny Live

Apr 8: Brit Floyd

Apr 9: Brian Regan

Apr 13: Postmodern Jukebox

Apr 14: Trey Kennedy

Apr 16-17: Chris Rock

Apr 26: Gladys Knight

Apr 27: Hannah Gadsby

May 11: Triangle Rising Stars

May 12: Get The Led Out

May 17-Jun 5: HAMILTON

Jun 7: Bonnie Raitt

 

 

ELKIN

 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Apr 8: Ward Davis

Apr 9: Tinsley Ellis

Apr 15: Luke Mears Band

Apr 22: The Malpass Brothers

Apr 23: Todd Snider

May 6: Phatt City

May 13: Bill & The Belles

May 27: Jeff Little Trio

May 28: Reeves House Band

Jun 3: Paul Thorn

 

  

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Apr 9: Dragonforce w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires

Apr 26: Escape The Fate 

w/ The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed

May 24: After The Burial & Thy Art Is Murder w/ Currents & Brand Of Sacrifice

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Apr 9-May 7: Crowns

Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’

Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas

 

Baxter’s Tavern

536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837

www.baxterstavern.com

Apr 9: Company A

Apr 10: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Apr 15: Low Down Dirty Heathens

Apr 24: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band

Apr 29: The Stallions

Apr 30: Big Bump & The Stun Gunz

Jun 4: Southern Sounds Band

Jul 2: High Fidelity

Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band

Jul 10: The Pink Slips

Jul 15: Spindle 45

Jul 16: Killing Fiction

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Apr 9: Gregory Amos

Apr 15: Lightnin’ Wells

Apr 15: A Purple Rain Experience

Apr 22-23: Bus Stop in The Crown

May 1: ABBAFAB

May 4: Future Fund 10

May 8: Always... Patsy Cline

May 15: Dori Freeman

May 19: Chelcie Lynn

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Apr 8-9: Sherman Golden

Apr 15-16: Tanyalee Davis w/ Shelly Belly

Apr 22-24: Anthony Rodia

Apr 29-30: Tyler Chronicles

May 5: Shayne Smith

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Apr 12: MG Bailey

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Apr 7: Key Glock

Mar 19: Steel Panther

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Apr 8: Ed E. Ruger w/ Ty Bru, Mr. Rozzi, Kush Tha Rapper

Apr 9: Sam Fribush

Apr 14: Megan Jean

Apr 15: Kenny George Band w/ Seth Williams

Apr 16: Royal Jelly

Apr 21: Lord Nelson

Apr 22: Angie Aparo

Apr 28: Saphron

Apr 29: Glory Fires, Totally Slow, Sugar Meat

Apr 29: Lee Brains + The Glory Fires w/ Suzanne

Apr 30: Hustle Souls

Apr 30: Joe Troop

May 5: Jack Marion & Pearl Snap Prophets

May 8: Jeff Plankenhorn and Scrappy Jud

May 14: Royal Jelly

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Apr 9: Katt Williams

Apr 8: Harlem Globetrotters

Apr 19: Elton John

Apr 20: Stars On Ice

May 3: Shinedown

May 21: Banda MS

May 27: Erykah Badu & Friends

Jun 8: Tomlin

Jun 11: Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Silk

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Apr 8: Real Jazz

Apr 9: David Childers

Apr 15: Elora Dash

Apr 16: Chris and Bonnie Reed

Apr 22: Alan Peterson

Apr 23: Jake Eddy

Apr 29: Good Watts

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

May 21: Asking Alexandria w/ Atreyu

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Apr 16: Jon Ward Beyle Band

Apr 22: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band

May 12: Tony & Katy

May 19: Decades

Jun 4: Jon Ward Beyle Band

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Apr 6-24: HAMILTON

Apr 26: José Andrés

Apr 30: Get The Led Out

May 7: A String Spectacular

May 10: Steven Martin

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Apr 9: Neil Hoover

Apr 16: Lucas Gumbrecht

Apr 23: JJ Curry

Apr 30: Pedro Gonzalez

May 21: Mo Alexander

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

May 25: The Smashing Pumpkins

Jun 18: Crowder

 

 

HIGH POINT

 

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Jul 9: Living Temptation

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

May 28: Michael Chaney Music

 

Ham’s Palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

www.hamsrestaurants.com

Apr 9: 90 Proof Punch

Apr 16: After Party

Apr 23: Sprockett

Apr 30: Shugga Daddies

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Apr 9: The Rick Webb Family w/ Tim Lovelace

Apr 10: Me, Myself, & Shirley

Apr 29: Viva Mexico! Viva America!

May 6-8: Cinderella

May 13-14: Celtic Legends

May 15: Raleigh Ringers

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Apr 7: Matt Walsh

Apr 14: Turpentine Shine Trio

 

 

JAMESTOWN

 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Apr 7: Bradley Steele

Apr 8: Gipsy Danger

Apr 16: Radio Revolver

Apr 22: Jill Goodson

Apr 23: UBU Band

Apr 29: The Plaids

Apr 30: Simerson Hill

 

 

KERNERSVILLE

 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Fridays: DJ

Apr 7: Brother Pearl

Apr 8: DJ Mike Lawson

Apr 9: DJ Mike Lawson

Apr 12: William Nesmith

Apr 14: Ciera & Patrick

Apr 15: DJ Mike Lawson

Apr 16: DJ Mike Lawson

Apr 22: DJ Mike Lawson

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

kernersvillebrewing.com

Thursdays: Trivia

May 22: Brews-A-Palooza

Jun 11: Taylor Mason

 

 

LEWISVILLE

 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

Apr 9: Lasater Union

Apr 23: Spindle 45

Jun 18: Carolina Pines

 

 

LIBERTY

 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Apr 8: Sammy Kershaw

 

 

OAK RIDGE

 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150nc.com

Apr 8: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

Apr 9: Decades Duo

Apr 15: Two for the Road

Apr 16: Kris Ferris

Apr 22: Tony and Katy

Apr 29: Limited Engagement

Apr 30: Renae Paige

 

 

RALEIGH

 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Apr 23: Jimmy Buffet

May 20: Foo Fithers

May 21: Tim McGraw

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Apr 8: Runaway Gin

Apr 9: Steamroom Etiquette

Apr 10: Chris Renzema w/ Antoine Bradford

Apr 14-15: Futurebirds w/ Illiterate Light

Apr 16: Idlewood South: A tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Apr 19: Cody Canada and the Departed w/ Them Dirty Roses

Apr 20: Twiddle

Apr 21: Digital Roses Tour; Big K.R.I.T. w/ Price/Elhae

Apr 23: Arson Daily w/ Mo Lowda & The Humble

Apr 24: Stick Men

Apr 25: Wage War

Apr 29: Spring In Tha Carolinas

Apr 30: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

May 7: AJR

Jun 16: Cody Johnson

Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Apr 9: Bon Jovi

May 16: Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom

Mar 22: John Mulaney

Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy

Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine

 

 

WINSTON-SALEM

 

Bull’s Tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

www.bullswsnc.com

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Apr 9: Supper Break

Apr 15: Souljam Trio

Apr 16: Jukebox Rehab

Apr 29: The Kind Thieves

Apr 30: Scene Kid Saturday

May 20: Sun Dried Vibes

May 28: Pure Fiyah

Jul 2: Viva La Muerte

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Apr 8: Anna Leigh Band

Apr 9: Bully Creason & Damn Fi Know

Apr 15: Jesse Ray Carter

Apr 16: Megan Doss Band

Apr 22: Mighty Fairlanes

Apr 23: Michael Corner & The Fugitives

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Apr 8: Jessie Dunks

Apr 15: Chuck Mountain

May 12: Jessie Dunks

May 27: Camel City Blues

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Apr 13: Carolina Clay

Apr 20: Folkknot

Apr 27: Sam Robinson

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise

Apr 8: Sidekix

Apr 9: Jimmy Shirley Jr

Apr 10: DJ Steve Carter

Apr 23: Red Dirt Revival

Apr 29: Brett Tolley and Friends

Apr 30: Sprockett

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

Thursdays: Open Mic Night 

w/ Country Dan Collins

May 14: The Muddy Creek Players

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Apr 6: Henhouse Prowlers

Apr 7: 1970s Film Stock, Condado, RUGG

Apr 8: The Wormholes, Lofield, The Sun God

Apr 9: Travis Williams Group, Chi Sharpe

Apr 13: The Ghost of Paul Revere, Daniel Rodriguez

Apr 16: Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts, Killing Gophers

Apr 21: The Veldt, Candy Coffins, The Mystery Plan

Apr 22: Cedric Burnside

Apr 23: River Whyless, Alexa Rose

Apr 29: Daniel Donato, withdrew

May 3: Orquesta Akokan

May 5: Mauve Angeles, Earl

May 7: Tribute to Chris Garges

May 12: Spirit System, Irata, Petrov

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

May 19-20: Classic Country Concert

Jun 17: Classic Country COncert

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Apr 8: Souljam 80’s Night

Apr 9: Zinc

May 7: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band

Jul 16: Love & Valor

