ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Apr 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise
May 1: Randolph Jazz Band
May 7: Tim Wolf
May 14: Caeland Garner
May 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
May 21: Creatio
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Apr 21: Theresa Caputo
Apr 26: Jason Bonham
Apr 28: Zach Williams
Apr 29: David Spade
May 1: No Cap Comedy Tour
May 6: KEM & Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
May 8: Ricardo Arjona
May 15: Kountry Wayne
May 29: Dean Cole
June 1: Bonnie Raitt
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Apr 20: Modest Mouse
May 3: Khruangbin
May 16: Leon Bridges
May 22: Parway Drive
Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies
Jun 8: Russ
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Apr 21: Band Camino
Apr 21: Saba
Apr 22: Big K.R.I.T.
Apr 22: Two Feet
Apr 23: Arch Enemy & Behemoth
Apr 23: Todrick Hall
Apr 24: Yeat
Apr 26: Trinity of Terror Tour
Apr 27: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Apr 28: Indigo Girls
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Apr 30: Jimmy Buffet
May 8: AJR - The OK Orchestra Tour
May 12: Tim McGraw
May 24: Foo Fighters
May 29: Nick Cannon
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Apr 28: Journey
May 4: Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom
May 8: Mount Westmore
May 18: J Balvin
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
www.vstaphouse.com | www.facebook.com/vstaphouse
Apr 21: Corky Jams
Apr 22: Lasater Union
Apr 23: Billy Creason Band
Apr 28: Joey Whitaker
Apr 30: Soundkraft
May 5: JVC and Anna Mertson
May 13: Whiskey Mic
Jun 2: JVC w/ Stewart Coley
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Apr 21: Little Feat
Apr 22: Three Dog Night
Apr 29: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
May 1: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
May 3: Melissa Etheridge
May 5: Beth Hart
May 6: The Steeldrivers
May 7: Rissi Palmer
May 7: Stay Prayed Up
May 11: Joe Jackson
May 14: Leonid & Friends
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Apr 26: Gladys Knight
Apr 27: Hannah Gadsby
May 11: Triangle Rising Stars
May 12: Get The Led Out
May 17-Jun 5: HAMILTON
Jun 7: Bonnie Raitt
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Apr 22: The Malpass Brothers
Apr 23: Todd Snider
May 6: Phatt City
May 13: Bill & The Belles
May 27: Jeff Little Trio
May 28: Reeves House Band
Jun 3: Paul Thorn
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Apr 26: Escape The Fate
w/ The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed
May 24: After The Burial & Thy Art Is Murder w/ Currents & Brand Of Sacrifice
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Apr 9-May 7: Crowns
Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’
Jul 8-Aug 6: Soul Sistas
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Apr 24: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
Apr 29: The Stallions
Apr 30: Big Bump & The Stun Gunz
Jun 4: Southern Sounds Band
Jul 2: High Fidelity
Jul 3: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blyes Band
Jul 10: The Pink Slips
Jul 15: Spindle 45
Jul 16: Killing Fiction
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Apr 22-23: Bus Stop in The Crown
May 1: ABBAFAB
May 4: Future Fund 10
May 8: Always... Patsy Cline
May 15: Dori Freeman
May 19: Chelcie Lynn
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Apr 22-24: Anthony Rodia
Apr 29-30: Tyler Chronicles
May 5: Shayne Smith
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Mar 19: Steel Panther
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Apr 21: Lord Nelson
Apr 22: Angie Aparo
Apr 28: Saphron
Apr 29: Glory Fires, Totally Slow, Sugar Meat
Apr 29: Lee Brains + The Glory Fires w/ Suzanne
Apr 30: Hustle Souls
Apr 30: Joe Troop
May 5: Jack Marion & Pearl Snap Prophets
May 8: Jeff Plankenhorn and Scrappy Jud
May 14: Royal Jelly
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 20: Stars On Ice
May 3: Shinedown
May 21: Banda MS
May 27: Erykah Badu & Friends
Jun 8: Tomlin
Jun 11: Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Silk
Little Brother
Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Apr 22: Alan Peterson
Apr 23: Jake Eddy
Apr 29: Good Watts
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
May 21: Asking Alexandria w/ Atreyu
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Apr 22: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
May 12: Tony & Katy
May 19: Decades
Jun 4: Jon Ward Beyle Band
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Apr 6-24: HAMILTON
Apr 26: José Andrés
Apr 30: Get The Led Out
May 7: A String Spectacular
May 10: Steven Martin
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Apr 23: JJ Curry
Apr 30: Pedro Gonzalez
May 21: Mo Alexander
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
May 25: The Smashing Pumpkins
Jun 18: Crowder
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Jul 9: Living Temptation
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
May 28: Michael Chaney Music
Ham’s Palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
Apr 23: Sprockett
Apr 30: Shugga Daddies
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Apr 29: Viva Mexico! Viva America!
May 6-8: Cinderella
May 13-14: Celtic Legends
May 15: Raleigh Ringers
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Apr 21: Turpentine Alley
Apr 28: Banjo Earth
May 5: JB and Company
May 12: Chris Sheppard
May 19: Banjo Earth
May 26: Michael and the Pentecost
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Apr 22: Jill Goodson
Apr 23: UBU Band
Apr 29: The Plaids
Apr 30: Simerson Hill
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Apr 22: DJ Mike Lawson
Kernersville
Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
May 22: Brews-A-Palooza
Jun 11: Taylor Mason
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
Apr 23: Spindle 45
Jun 18: Carolina Pines
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Apr 22: Tony and Katy
Apr 29: Limited Engagement
Apr 30: Renae Paige
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Apr 23: Jimmy Buffet
May 20: Foo Fithers
May 21: Tim McGraw
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Apr 20: Twiddle
Apr 21: Digital Roses Tour; Big K.R.I.T. w/ Price/Elhae
Apr 23: Arson Daily w/ Mo Lowda & The Humble
Apr 24: Stick Men
Apr 25: Wage War
Apr 29: Spring In Tha Carolinas
Apr 30: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
May 7: AJR
Jun 16: Cody Johnson
Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
May 16: Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom
Mar 22: John Mulaney
Jul 23: Shawn Mendes w/ Dermot Kennedy
Jul 31: Rage Against The Machine
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Apr 29: The Kind Thieves
Apr 30: Scene Kid Saturday
May 20: Sun Dried Vibes
May 28: Pure Fiyah
Jul 2: Viva La Muerte
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Apr 22: Mighty Fairlanes
Apr 23: Michael Corner & The Fugitives
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
May 12: Jessie Dunks
May 27: Camel City Blues
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Apr 20: Folkknot
Apr 27: Sam Robinson
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Apr 23: Red Dirt Revival
Apr 29: Brett Tolley and Friends
Apr 30: Sprockett
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com
Thursdays: Open Mic Night
w/ Country Dan Collins
May 14: The Muddy Creek Players
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Apr 21: The Veldt, Candy Coffins, The Mystery Plan
Apr 22: Cedric Burnside
Apr 23: River Whyless, Alexa Rose
Apr 29: Daniel Donato, withdrew
May 3: Orquesta Akokan
May 5: Mauve Angeles, Earl
May 7: Tribute to Chris Garges
May 12: Spirit System, Irata, Petrov
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
May 19-20: Classic Country Concert
Jun 17: Classic Country COncert
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
May 7: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band
Jul 16: Love & Valor
