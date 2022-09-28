ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Oct 8: Eck McCanless

Oct 16: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Sep 28: King Buffalo w/ Heavy Temple

Sep 29: Electric Six & Supersuckers

Sep 29: The 502s w/ Happy Landing

Sep 30: Titus Andronicus

Oct 1: Watchhouse w/ Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies

Oct 4: Melt w/ FRUTE

Oct 4: Rare Americans w/ DYLYN

Oct 4: of Montreal w/ Locate S,1

Oct 6: Alex G w/ Barrie

Oct 6: The Cactus Blossoms w/ Alexa Rose

Oct 7: Tyrone Wells w/ Nathan Colberg

Oct 7: Steve Kimock & Friends

Oct 8: Wild Rivers w/ Kyndal Inskeep

Oct 8: Clem Snide & Jill Andrews

Oct 9: EddieFest w/ Tha Materials, Secret Monkey Weekend, Phineas Nyang’oro, Nikki Meets the Hibachi, & more!

Oct 9: Caroline Rose w/ Toth

Oct 11: Lucero w/ L.A. Edwards

Oct 11: Sammy Rae & The Friends w/ The Collection

Oct 13: Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkins

Oct 13: Dead Horses w/ Andrea von Kampen

Oct 14: Stereolab w/ Rievel Is Glauque

Oct 15: Psychic Hotline Block Party

Oct 16: Bob Mould Sols Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts! w/ H.C. McEntire

Oct 16: The Luka State w/ Micky James

Oct 16: The Glorious Sons w/ Brother Elsey

Oct 17: Madison Cunningham w/ Bendigo Fletcher

Oct 17: KMFDM

Oct 18: Calexico w/ Ada Lea

Oct 18: Mightmare

Oct 18: Mother Mother w/ Sir Sly & Transviolet

Oct 19: Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Kairos Creature Club

Oct 19: The Maria Present: CINEMA

Oct 19: The Black Angels

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Oct 6: Kevin Gates

Oct 7: Carin Leon

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Oct 21: Demi Lovato

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Sep 28: King Princess

Sep 30: Highly Suspect

Oct 1: Coin

Oct 1: Monolink

Oct 2: New Rory & Mal

Oct 3: Peach Pit

Oct 3: Barns Courtney

Oct 4: Dave East & Friends

Oct 5: Niki

Oct 7: Twin Temple

Oct 9: Judah & the Lion

Oct 11: Turnstile w/ JPEGMAFIA & Snail Mail

Oct 12: Sabrina Claudio

Oct 12: Yung Bae

Oct 13: The Sage Motel Tour ft. Monophonics

Oct 14: DOMi & JD Beck

Oct 15: Noah Kahan

Oct 15: Baynk

Oct 17: Fletcher

Oct 18: Joji

Oct 19: The Front Bottoms

Oct 19: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush w/ special guests

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Oct 2: Charlotte R&B Music Experience ft. Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamer Braxton, H-Town, 112, & NEXT

Oct 8: The Millennium Tour ft. Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, & Day26

Oct 20: Lizzo

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Sep 29: Anna Mertson

Sep 30: Decades

Oct 6: JVC

Oct 14: Spindle 45

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 28: Billy Bragg

Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour

Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party

Oct 1: JB Smoove

Oct 12: Craig Ferguson

Oct 13: Here Come The Mummies

Oct 15: A Walk in August

Oct 15: Pierce Freelon

Oct 17: A Walk in August

Oct 19: Joe Santriani

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Oct 6: Wanda Sykes

Oct 7: Brandi Carlile

Oct 8: Father John Misty w/ Suki Waterhouse

Oct 9: Tauren Wells w/ Aaron Cole & Lakewood Music

Oct 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Oct 12: Wardruna

Oct 15: Diana Krall

Oct 16: Steve Martin & Martin Short

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Oct 1: Dustbowl Revival

Oct 6: Becca Stevens, Jeff Black, & Joe Thrift

Oct 15: The Embers ft Craig Woolard

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Oct 11: The Contortionist

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Sep 30: Stephen Freeman — 20 Years of Dinnertainment

Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 30: KRS-One United Way of Greater Greensboro Concert

Sep 30: Bitch In the Crown

Oct 1: Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights

Oct 7: Spin The Crown

Oct 11: Candyman

Oct 13: Pete The Cat

Oct 15: Abigail Dowd

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Sep 29: Mike Cannon

Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry

Oct 7-8: Chris Wiles

Oct 14-16: Carolanne Miljavac

Oct 19: Ryan Long

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Oct 1: Don Merckle

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Oct 8: B.O.B w/ Live Band

Oct 15: Sabbath

  

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Sep 29: Tony & Katy

Sep 30: Hotwax & The Spinters

Oct 1: Camel City Blues Band

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre

Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour

Oct 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze

Oct 15-16: Hot Wheels Live Glow Party

 

Little Brother 

Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Sep 30: Aaron Woody Wood

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Sep 29: Eversole Brothers

Sep 30: Mason Jar Confessions

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Sep 29: William Hinson

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Oct 1: Michelle Cann

Oct 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Oct 15: That Girl Lay Lay

Oct 16: Diana Krall

 

The Idiot Box 

Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Oct 1: Ben Jones

Oct 15: Jason Allen King

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Oct 1: Susanna Macfarlane

Oct 8: Stewart

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Sep 30: DJ505

Oct 1: Bad Boys

Oct 8: Kwik Fxx

Oct 15: Toyz

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Oct 15: Mike Everett

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers

Oct 14: Don Quixote

Oct 15: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Sep 29: Becky Walton and Zach Smith

Oct 6: Bradley Steele

Oct 13: Buddy Ro and the Fairlanes Trio

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Sep 29: Renae Paige

Sep 30: Big City

Oct 1: Patrick RockBand

Oct 2: Jody Lee Petty w/ Coia

Oct 6: Kelsey Hurley

Oct 7: The Plaids

Oct 8: Cory Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band

Oct 13: Dan Miller

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe 

Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Oct 7: Blue City Bombers

 

Kernersville 

Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Oct 16: Brews-A-Palooza

 

LEWISVILLE

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays: Karaoke

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty 

Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Sep 30: John Anderson

  

RALEIGH

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Sep 27-29: IBMA Bluegrass Ramble

Sep 30: Joe Hero, Deep 6, & Sickman

Oct 1: Whitey Morgan and The 78’s w/ Josh Meloy

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies

Oct 6: Nikki Lane

Oct 7: The Mersiv w/ Lost In The South, Black Carl!, & Saka

Oct 8: The Petty Thieves (Tom Petty Tribute)

Oct 13: Battle of the Broker Bands

Oct 14: Saint Augustine’s Homecoming Kick Off Party ft. The Niito Band

Oct 15: Harvey Street/ The Nasty Habits/ Balsa Gliders

Oct 18: Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Sep 30 - Oct 2: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage

Oct 3: Death Cab for Cutie w/ LOW

Oct 7: Maxwell w/ Ash Minor

Oct 20: Koe Wetzel

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers

Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah ft. Gaither Vocal Band

Oct 7: Katt Williams

Oct 18: Greta Van Flee

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Sep 30: Drew Foust

Oct 1: Jason Moss and The Hosses

Oct 7: Carolina Clay

Oct 8: Mike Cosner and The Fugatives

Oct 14: Zack Brock and The Good Intentions

Oct 15: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Oct 7: Camel City Blues

Oct 14: Joe Dowdy Trio

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 28: Robertson Boys

Sep 30: Camel City Blues

Oct 2: Crystal Fountains

Oct 9: Anne and The Moonlighters

Oct 14: Heavy Peace

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Oct 1: Sidekix

Oct 8: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Oct 15: Diamond Edge

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Oct 13: Jim Messina

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Sep 29: Damn Tall Buildings

Sep 30: Nite Moves

Oct 1: Scythian

Oct 5: Popa Chubby

Oct 6: Handsome Jack w/ Michael Bennett

Oct 7: Couldn’t Be Happiers w/ The Simple Joy

Oct 12: Kitchen Dwellers w/ Daniel Donato

Oct 13: Colin Allured & LB The Poet

Oct 15: Rhymin’ N Stealin’ (The Original Beastie Boys Tribute)

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Sep 28 Trivia Time @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 29: Bill Morris & Friends @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 30: Brave

Sep 30: DJ CHUBBS

Sep 30: DJ FISH

Sep 30: Xcentrix @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 30: Susanna Macfarlane @ JL Caspers

Oct 1: PhilRay @ The Mayfair Club

Oct 1: Hawthorne Curve @ Fords Food Hall

Oct 1: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers

Oct 1: DJ SK101 @ The Mayfair Club

Oct 1: DJ Professor @ Fords Food Hall

Oct 2: Camel City Blues @ Fords Food Hall

Oct 19: Aquaverse 3D Blacklight Immersive Experience

 

Winston-Salem 

Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Oct 3-5: C+C Music Factory & Rob Base

Oct 4: Niko Moon, Restless Road, & Frank Ray

Oct 5: Rend Collective w/ Christian Paul

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Oct 1: William Hinson Band

Oct 8: Southern Groove

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.