ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Oct 8: Eck McCanless
Oct 16: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Sep 28: King Buffalo w/ Heavy Temple
Sep 29: Electric Six & Supersuckers
Sep 29: The 502s w/ Happy Landing
Sep 30: Titus Andronicus
Oct 1: Watchhouse w/ Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost
Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies
Oct 4: Melt w/ FRUTE
Oct 4: Rare Americans w/ DYLYN
Oct 4: of Montreal w/ Locate S,1
Oct 6: Alex G w/ Barrie
Oct 6: The Cactus Blossoms w/ Alexa Rose
Oct 7: Tyrone Wells w/ Nathan Colberg
Oct 7: Steve Kimock & Friends
Oct 8: Wild Rivers w/ Kyndal Inskeep
Oct 8: Clem Snide & Jill Andrews
Oct 9: EddieFest w/ Tha Materials, Secret Monkey Weekend, Phineas Nyang’oro, Nikki Meets the Hibachi, & more!
Oct 9: Caroline Rose w/ Toth
Oct 11: Lucero w/ L.A. Edwards
Oct 11: Sammy Rae & The Friends w/ The Collection
Oct 13: Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkins
Oct 13: Dead Horses w/ Andrea von Kampen
Oct 14: Stereolab w/ Rievel Is Glauque
Oct 15: Psychic Hotline Block Party
Oct 16: Bob Mould Sols Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts! w/ H.C. McEntire
Oct 16: The Luka State w/ Micky James
Oct 16: The Glorious Sons w/ Brother Elsey
Oct 17: Madison Cunningham w/ Bendigo Fletcher
Oct 17: KMFDM
Oct 18: Calexico w/ Ada Lea
Oct 18: Mightmare
Oct 18: Mother Mother w/ Sir Sly & Transviolet
Oct 19: Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Kairos Creature Club
Oct 19: The Maria Present: CINEMA
Oct 19: The Black Angels
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Oct 6: Kevin Gates
Oct 7: Carin Leon
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Oct 21: Demi Lovato
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Sep 28: King Princess
Sep 30: Highly Suspect
Oct 1: Coin
Oct 1: Monolink
Oct 2: New Rory & Mal
Oct 3: Peach Pit
Oct 3: Barns Courtney
Oct 4: Dave East & Friends
Oct 5: Niki
Oct 7: Twin Temple
Oct 9: Judah & the Lion
Oct 11: Turnstile w/ JPEGMAFIA & Snail Mail
Oct 12: Sabrina Claudio
Oct 12: Yung Bae
Oct 13: The Sage Motel Tour ft. Monophonics
Oct 14: DOMi & JD Beck
Oct 15: Noah Kahan
Oct 15: Baynk
Oct 17: Fletcher
Oct 18: Joji
Oct 19: The Front Bottoms
Oct 19: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush w/ special guests
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Oct 2: Charlotte R&B Music Experience ft. Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamer Braxton, H-Town, 112, & NEXT
Oct 8: The Millennium Tour ft. Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, & Day26
Oct 20: Lizzo
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 29: Anna Mertson
Sep 30: Decades
Oct 6: JVC
Oct 14: Spindle 45
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 28: Billy Bragg
Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour
Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party
Oct 1: JB Smoove
Oct 12: Craig Ferguson
Oct 13: Here Come The Mummies
Oct 15: A Walk in August
Oct 15: Pierce Freelon
Oct 17: A Walk in August
Oct 19: Joe Santriani
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Oct 6: Wanda Sykes
Oct 7: Brandi Carlile
Oct 8: Father John Misty w/ Suki Waterhouse
Oct 9: Tauren Wells w/ Aaron Cole & Lakewood Music
Oct 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Oct 12: Wardruna
Oct 15: Diana Krall
Oct 16: Steve Martin & Martin Short
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Oct 1: Dustbowl Revival
Oct 6: Becca Stevens, Jeff Black, & Joe Thrift
Oct 15: The Embers ft Craig Woolard
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Oct 11: The Contortionist
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Sep 30: Stephen Freeman — 20 Years of Dinnertainment
Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 30: KRS-One United Way of Greater Greensboro Concert
Sep 30: Bitch In the Crown
Oct 1: Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights
Oct 7: Spin The Crown
Oct 11: Candyman
Oct 13: Pete The Cat
Oct 15: Abigail Dowd
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Sep 29: Mike Cannon
Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry
Oct 7-8: Chris Wiles
Oct 14-16: Carolanne Miljavac
Oct 19: Ryan Long
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Oct 1: Don Merckle
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Oct 8: B.O.B w/ Live Band
Oct 15: Sabbath
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Sep 29: Tony & Katy
Sep 30: Hotwax & The Spinters
Oct 1: Camel City Blues Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre
Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour
Oct 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze
Oct 15-16: Hot Wheels Live Glow Party
Little Brother
Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Sep 30: Aaron Woody Wood
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Sep 29: Eversole Brothers
Sep 30: Mason Jar Confessions
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro
Sep 29: William Hinson
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Oct 1: Michelle Cann
Oct 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Oct 15: That Girl Lay Lay
Oct 16: Diana Krall
The Idiot Box
Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Oct 1: Ben Jones
Oct 15: Jason Allen King
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Oct 1: Susanna Macfarlane
Oct 8: Stewart
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Sep 30: DJ505
Oct 1: Bad Boys
Oct 8: Kwik Fxx
Oct 15: Toyz
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Oct 15: Mike Everett
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers
Oct 14: Don Quixote
Oct 15: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Sep 29: Becky Walton and Zach Smith
Oct 6: Bradley Steele
Oct 13: Buddy Ro and the Fairlanes Trio
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Sep 29: Renae Paige
Sep 30: Big City
Oct 1: Patrick RockBand
Oct 2: Jody Lee Petty w/ Coia
Oct 6: Kelsey Hurley
Oct 7: The Plaids
Oct 8: Cory Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band
Oct 13: Dan Miller
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe
Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Oct 7: Blue City Bombers
Kernersville
Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Oct 16: Brews-A-Palooza
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty
Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Sep 30: John Anderson
RALEIGH
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Sep 27-29: IBMA Bluegrass Ramble
Sep 30: Joe Hero, Deep 6, & Sickman
Oct 1: Whitey Morgan and The 78’s w/ Josh Meloy
Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies
Oct 6: Nikki Lane
Oct 7: The Mersiv w/ Lost In The South, Black Carl!, & Saka
Oct 8: The Petty Thieves (Tom Petty Tribute)
Oct 13: Battle of the Broker Bands
Oct 14: Saint Augustine’s Homecoming Kick Off Party ft. The Niito Band
Oct 15: Harvey Street/ The Nasty Habits/ Balsa Gliders
Oct 18: Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Sep 30 - Oct 2: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage
Oct 3: Death Cab for Cutie w/ LOW
Oct 7: Maxwell w/ Ash Minor
Oct 20: Koe Wetzel
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers
Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah ft. Gaither Vocal Band
Oct 7: Katt Williams
Oct 18: Greta Van Flee
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Sep 30: Drew Foust
Oct 1: Jason Moss and The Hosses
Oct 7: Carolina Clay
Oct 8: Mike Cosner and The Fugatives
Oct 14: Zack Brock and The Good Intentions
Oct 15: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Oct 7: Camel City Blues
Oct 14: Joe Dowdy Trio
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 28: Robertson Boys
Sep 30: Camel City Blues
Oct 2: Crystal Fountains
Oct 9: Anne and The Moonlighters
Oct 14: Heavy Peace
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Oct 1: Sidekix
Oct 8: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Oct 15: Diamond Edge
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Oct 13: Jim Messina
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Sep 29: Damn Tall Buildings
Sep 30: Nite Moves
Oct 1: Scythian
Oct 5: Popa Chubby
Oct 6: Handsome Jack w/ Michael Bennett
Oct 7: Couldn’t Be Happiers w/ The Simple Joy
Oct 12: Kitchen Dwellers w/ Daniel Donato
Oct 13: Colin Allured & LB The Poet
Oct 15: Rhymin’ N Stealin’ (The Original Beastie Boys Tribute)
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Sep 28 Trivia Time @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 29: Bill Morris & Friends @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 30: Brave
Sep 30: DJ CHUBBS
Sep 30: DJ FISH
Sep 30: Xcentrix @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 30: Susanna Macfarlane @ JL Caspers
Oct 1: PhilRay @ The Mayfair Club
Oct 1: Hawthorne Curve @ Fords Food Hall
Oct 1: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers
Oct 1: DJ SK101 @ The Mayfair Club
Oct 1: DJ Professor @ Fords Food Hall
Oct 2: Camel City Blues @ Fords Food Hall
Oct 19: Aquaverse 3D Blacklight Immersive Experience
Winston-Salem
Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Oct 3-5: C+C Music Factory & Rob Base
Oct 4: Niko Moon, Restless Road, & Frank Ray
Oct 5: Rend Collective w/ Christian Paul
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Oct 1: William Hinson Band
Oct 8: Southern Groove
