ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Sep: 24 Kelsey Hurley

Oct 8: Eck McCanless

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Sep 21: S.G. Goodman w/ Le Ren

Sep 21: Amanda Shires w/ Honey Harper

Sep 22: The Spill Canvas w/ Michael Flynn

Sep 22: Sarah Borges

Sep 23: flor w/ The Wldlfe & good problem

Sep 24: Be Loud! ’22 ft. Preesh!, What Peggy Wants, The Sexells, & Secret Monkey Weekend

Sep 24: Nighblooms, Charity Lane, & Rodes Baby

Sep 25: Eric Sommer, Ken Stewart, & Red Haired Girl

Sep 25: Movements w/ Angel Du$t, One Step Closer & Snarls

Sep 26: Girlpool w/ Dream & Ivory

Sep 27: Oseesw/ Bronze

Sep 27: Fleece w/ GRAE

Sep 28: King Buffalo w/ Heavy Temple

Sep 29: Electric Six & Supersuckers

Sep 29: Tinariwen w/ Garcia Peoples

Sep 29: The 502s w/ Happy Landing

Sep 30: Titus Andronicus

Oct 1: Watchhouse w/ Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies

Oct 4: Melt w/ FRUTE

Oct 4: Rare Americans w/ DYLYN

Oct 4: of Montreal w/ Locate S,1

Oct 5: Ibeyi

Oct 6: Alex G w/ Barrie

Oct 6: The Cactus Blossoms w/ Alexa Rose

Oct 7: Tyrone Wells w/ Nathan Colberg

Oct 7: Steve Kimock & Friends

Oct 8: Wild Rivers w/ Kyndal Inskeep

Oct 8: Clem Snide & Jill Andrews

Oct 9: EddieFest w/ Tha Materials, Secret Monkey Weekend, Phineas Nyang’oro, Nikki Meets the Hibachi, & more!

Oct 9: Caroline Rose w/ Toth

Oct 11: Lucero w/ L.A. Edwards

Oct 11: Sammy Rae & The Friends w/ The Collection

Oct 13: Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkins

Oct 13: Dead Horses w/ Andrea von Kampen

Oct 14: Stereolab w/ Rievel Is Glauque

Oct 15: Psychic Hotline Block Party

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Oct 6: Kevin Gates

Oct 7: Carin Leon

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Sep 23: Gryffin

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Sep 22: Matt Maeson

Sep 24: Movements

Sep 25: LadyGang

Sep 25: One Ok Rock

Sep 28: King Princess

Sep 29: Fozzy

Sep 30: Highly Suspect

Oct 1: Coin

Oct 1: Monolink

Oct 2: New Rory & Mal

Oct 3: Peach Pit

Oct 3: Barns Courtney

Oct 4: Dave East & Friends

Oct 5: Niki

Oct 7: Twin Temple

Oct 9: Judah & the Lion

Oct 11: Turnstile w/ JPEGMAFIA & Snail Mail

Oct 12: Sabrina Claudio

Oct 12: Yung Bae

Oct 13: The Sage Motel Tour ft. Monophonics

Oct 15: Noah Kahan

Oct 15: Baynk

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Sep 21: $uicideboy$ w/ Ski Mask The Slump God & more

Sep 24: Zac Brown Band

Sep 26: Shinedown

Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush w/ special guests

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Sep 21: Mary J. Blige

Oct 2: Charlotte R&B Music Experience ft. Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamer Braxton, H-Town, 112, & NEXT

Oct 8: The Millennium Tour ft. Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, & Day26

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Sep 22: Joey Whitaker

Sep 23: Black Glass

Sep 29: Anna Mertson

Sep 30: Decades

Oct 6: JVC

Oct 14: Spindle 45

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 25: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

Sep 28: Billy Bragg

Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour

Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party

Oct 13: Here Come The Mummies

Oct 15: Pierce Freelon

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Oct 6: Wanda Sykes

Oct 7: Brandi Carlile

Oct 8: Father John Misty w/ Suki Waterhouse

Oct 9: Tauren Wells w/ Aaron Cole & Lakewood Music

Oct 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Oct 12: Wardruna

Oct 15: Diana Krall

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Sep 23: Mountain Heart

Sep 24: The Reeves House Band plays Fleetwood Mac

Oct 1: Dustbowl Revival

Oct 6: Becca Stevens, Jeff Black, & Joe Thrift

Oct 15: The Embers ft Craig Woolard

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Oct 11: The Contortionist

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive — The 60’s Musical

Sep 30: Stephen Freeman — 20 Years of Dinnertainment

Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 21: Wednesday

Sep 23: Mandisa

Sep 24: LoveFest 2022

Sep 24: Day & Dream

Sep 25: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

Sep 24: Living with Ruthie Mae

Sep 30: KRS-One United Way of Greater Greensboro Concert

Sep 30: Bitch

Oct 1: Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights

Oct 15: Abigail Dowd

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Sep 23-24: D’Lai

Sep 29: Mike Cannon

Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry

Oct 7-8: Chris Wiles

Oct 14-16: Carolanne Miljavac

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Oct 1: Don Merckle

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Oct 8: B.O.B w/ Live Band

Oct 15: Sabbath

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Sep 21: Carri Smithey

Sep 22: David Childers & The Serpents

Sep 23: House Flat Iron Vol III

Sep 24: Hustle Souls

Sep 26: Greg Koch

Sep 28: Will Overman & Will Easter

Sep 29: Travis Williams Group

Sep 30: Dr. Bacon

Oct 1: Oh No! Casino

Oct 2: Dan Davis Trio

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Sep 22: Patrick Rock & Cierra Dumas

Sep 23: Soundkraft

Sep 24: Diamond Edge Band

Sep 29: Tony & Katy

Sep 30: Hotwax & The Spinters

Oct 1: Camel City Blues Band

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre

Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour

Oct 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Sep 23: Johnny-O and the Jump Out Boys

Sep 24: Paris Avenue

Sep 30: Aaron Woody Wood

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Sep 23: Drew Holgate Band

Sep 24: Sammy Turner & The Dirty South Band

Sep 25: Barefoot Modern

Sep 29: Eversole Brothers

Sep 30: Mason Jar Confessions

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Sep 22: Jim Mayberry

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Sep 24: Mariachi Cobre

Oct 1: Michelle Cann

Oct 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Oct 15: That Girl Lay Lay

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Sep 24: Nick Youssef

Oct 1: Ben Jones

Oct 15: Jason Allen King

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Sep 24: T&K

Oct 1: Susanna Macfarlane

Oct 8: Stewart

 

HIGH POINT

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Sep 24: Michael Chaney

Oct 15: Mike Everett

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 24: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson

Oct 7: Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr

Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers

Oct 15: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Sep 22: Metro Jethro’s

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Sep 22: Dan Miller

Sep 23: Simerson Hill

Sep 24: Retro Vinyl

Sep 29: Renae Paige

Sep 30: Big City

Oct 1: Patrick Rock

Oct 6: Kelsey Hurley

Oct 7: The Plaids

Oct 8: Cory Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band

Oct 13: Dan Miller

Oct 14: Jill Goodson

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Sep 23: Stone Parker Band

Oct 7: Blue City Bombers

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 24: Killer Wabbits

 

LEWISVILLE

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Sep 30: John Anderson

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Sep 24: Farm Aid 2022

Sep 27: Alice in Chains w/ Breaking Benjamin & Bush

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Sep 24: The Breakfast Club (80’s Party Band)

Sep 27-29: IBMA Bluegrass Ramble

Sep 30: Joe Hero, Deep 6, & Sickman

Oct 1: Whitey Morgan and The 78’s w/ Josh Meloy

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies

Oct 6: Nikki Lane

Oct 7: The Mersiv w/ Lost In The South, Black Carl!, & Saka

Oct 13: Battle of the Broker Bands

Oct 14: Saint Augustine’s Homecoming Kick Off Party ft. The Niito Band

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Sep 30 - Oct 2: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage

Oct 3: Death Cab for Cutie w/ LOW

Oct 7: Maxwell w/ Ash Minor

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers

Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah ft. Gaither Vocal Band

Oct 7: Katt Williams

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Sep 23: Jesse Ray Carter

Sep 24: Industry Hill Block Party

Sep 24: Kyle Kelly

Sep 30: Drew Foust

Oct 1: Jason Moss and The Hosses

Oct 7: Carolina Clay

Oct 8: Mike Cosner and The Fugatives

Oct 14: Zack Brock and The Good Intentions

Oct 15: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Sep 23: Hotwax & The Splinters

Oct 7: Camel City Blues

Oct 14: Joe Dowdy Trio

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 21: Discount Rothko

Sep 23: The Grand Ole Uproar

Sep 28: Robertson Boys

Sep 30: Heavy Peace

Oct 2: Crystal Fountains

Oct 9: Anne and The Moonlighters

Oct 14: Heavy Peace

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Sep 23:  Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights

Sep 24: Classic Country & Oldies

Oct 1: Sidekix

Oct 8: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Oct 15: Diamond Edge

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Oct 13: Jim Messina

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Sep 21: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors w/ The National Parks

Sep 22: Time Sawyer w/ The Pinkerton Raid

Sep 23: Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Sep 24: Silent Disco Dance Party!

Sep 29: Damn Tall Buildings

Sep 30: Nite Moves

Oct 1: Scythian

Oct 5: Popa Chubby

Oct 6: Handsome Jack w/ Michael Bennett

Oct 7: Couldn’t Be Happiers w/ The Simple Joy

Oct 12: Kitchen Dwellers w/ Daniel Donato

Oct 15: Rhymin’ N Stealin’ (The Original Beastie Boys Tribute)

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Sep 21: Trivia Time @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 22: Siren Series @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 23: Tracey Bentley @ JL Caspers

Sep 23: DJ FISH @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 23: DJ SK101 @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 23: REWIND @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 24: The Carolina Pines @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 24: The Usual Suspects @ JL Caspers

Sep 24: Torch Songs @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 24: DJ CHUBBS @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 24: DJ FISH @ Fords Food Hall

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Oct 3-5: C+C Music Factory & Rob Base

Oct 4: Niko Moon, Restless Road, & Frank Ray

Oct 5: Rend Collective w/ Christian Paul

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Oct 1: William Hinson Band

Oct 8: Southern Groove

