ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Sep: 24 Kelsey Hurley
Oct 8: Eck McCanless
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Sep 14: Lake Street Dive w/ The Dip
Sep 14: Joe Purdy
Sep 14: Illiterate Light w/ Paimyra
Sep 15: The Deer
Sep 16: DB Edmunds Album Release Show
Sep 16: BRONCHO
Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & C. Albert Blomquist
Sep 17: The Connells w/ Tonk
Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Miranda and the Beat
Sep 21: S.G. Goodman w/ Le Ren
Sep 21: Amanda Shires w/ Honey Harper
Sep 22: The Spill Canvas w/ Michael Flynn
Sep 22: Sarah Borges
Sep 23: flor w/ The Wldlfe & good problem
Sep 24: Be Loud! ’22 ft. Preesh!, What Peggy Wants, The Sexells, & Secret Monkey Weekend
Sep 24: Nighblooms, Charity Lane, & Rodes Baby
Sep 25: Eric Sommer, Ken Stewart, & Red Haired Girl
Sep 25: Movements w/ Angel Du$t, One Step Closer & Snarls
Sep 26: Girlpool w/ Dream & Ivory
Sep 27: Oseesw/ Bronze
Sep 27: Fleece w/ GRAE
Sep 28: King Buffalo w/ Heavy Temple
Sep 29: Electric Six & Supersuckers
Sep 29: Tinariwen w/ Garcia Peoples
Sep 29: The 502s w/ Happy Landing
Sep 30: Titus Andronicus
Oct 1: Watchhouse w/ Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost
Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies
Oct 4: Melt w/ FRUTE
Oct 4: Rare Americans w/ DYLYN
Oct 4: of Montreal w/ Locate S,1
Oct 5: Ibeyi
Oct 6: Alex G w/ Barrie
Oct 6: The Cactus Blossoms w/ Alexa Rose
Oct 7: Tyrone Wells w/ Nathan Colberg
Oct 7: Steve Kimock & Friends
Oct 8: Wild Rivers w/ Kyndal Inskeep
Oct 8: Clem Snide & Jill Andrews
Oct 9: EddieFest w/ Tha Materials, Secret Monkey Weekend, Phineas Nyang’oro, Nikki Meets the Hibachi, & more!
Oct 9: Caroline Rose w/ Toth
Oct 11: Lucero w/ L.A. Edwards
Oct 11: Sammy Rae & The Friends w/ The Collection
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Oct 6: Kevin Gates
Oct 7: Carin Leon
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 17: Lake Street Dive
Sep 20: The Head and the Heart
Sep 23: Gryffin
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Sep 16: Denzel Curry
Sep 18: Alec Benjamin
Sep 20: 100 gecs
Sep 22: Matt Maeson
Sep 24: Movements
Sep 25: LadyGang
Sep 25: One Ok Rock
Sep 28: King Princess
Sep 29: Fozzy
Sep 30: Highly Suspect
Oct 1: Coin
Oct 1: Monolink
Oct 2: New Rory & Mal
Oct 3: Peach Pit
Oct 3: Barns Courtney
Oct 4: Dave East & Friends
Oct 5: Niki
Oct 7: Twin Temple
Oct 9: Judah & the Lion
Oct 11: Turnstile w/ JPEGMAFIA & Snail Mail
Oct 12: Sabrina Claudio
Oct 12: Yung Bae
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Sep 18: Wu-Tan Clan & Nas
Sep 21: $uicideboy$ w/ Ski Mask The Slump God & more
Sep 24: Zac Brown Band
Sep 26: Shinedown
Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush w/ special guests
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Sep 20: Karol G
Sep 21: Mary J. Blige
Oct 2: Charlotte R&B Music Experience ft. Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamer Braxton, H-Town, 112, & NEXT
Oct 8: The Millennium Tour ft. Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, & Day26
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 15: Josh Jennings
Sep 16: Bad Romeo
Sep 17: Simerson Hill
Sep 22: Joey Whitaker
Sep 23: Black Glass
Sep 29: Anna Mertson
Sep 30: Decades
Oct 6: JVC
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 17: Matt Nathanson
Sep 19: Brian Culbertson ft. Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan
Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band
Sep 25: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
Sep 28: Billy Bragg
Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour
Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Oct 6: Wanda Sykes
Oct 7: Brandi Carlile
Oct 8: Father John Misty w/ Suki Waterhouse
Oct 9: Tauren Wells w/ Aaron Cole & Lakewood Music
Oct 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Oct 12: Wardruna
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Sep 15: Maia Kamil, Ordinary Elephant, & Django Haskins
Sep 16: I Draw Slow
Sep 23: Mountain Heart
Sep 24: The Reeves House Band plays Fleetwood Mac
Oct 1: Dustbowl Revival
Oct 6: Becca Stevens, Jeff Black, & Joe Thrift
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Oct 11: The Contortionist
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive — The 60’s Musical
Sep 30: Stephen Freeman — 20 Years of Dinnertainment
Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 16: Lakeesha Rice
Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute
Sep 21: Wednesday
Sep 23: Mandisa
Sep 24: LoveFest 2022
Sep 24: Day & Dream
Sep 25: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round
Sep 24: Living with Ruthie Mae
Sep 30: KRS-One United Way of Greater Greensboro Concert
Sep 30: Bitch
Oct 1: Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Sep 16-17: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks
Sep 23-24: D’Lai
Sep 29: Mike Cannon
Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry
Oct 7-8: Chris Wiles
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Oct 1: Don Merckle
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Sep 17: Steel Pulse
Oct 8: B.O.B w/ Live Band
Oct 15: Sabbath
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Sep 16: Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools, & Old Heavy Hands
Sep 17: Dashawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel, Randford Almond & Randord’s Dead
Sep 18: Singer-Songwriter Showcase ft. Laura Jane Vincent, Garrett Clemens, Maia Kamil, Taylor Williams, Larry Wayne, Josh Moore, Josh King, Alan Peterson, Jess Klein, Abigail Dowd, Drew Foust, & Nate Hall, followed by THE HIT
Sep 21: Carri Smithey
Sep 22: David Childers & The Serpents
Sep 23: House Flat Iron Vol III
Sep 24: Hustle Souls
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Sep 15: Audio Clypse Duo
Sep 16: Clay Howard & Threadbare Trio
Sep 17: Muddy Creek Revival
Sep 22: Patrick Rock & Cierra Dumas
Sep 23: Soundkraft
Sep 24: Diamond Edge Band
Sep 29: Tony & Katy
Sep 30: Hotwax & The Spinters
Oct 1: Camel City Blues Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 17: Mary J. Blige
Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre
Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Sep 17: Kris Atom
Sep 23: Johnny-O and the Jump Out Boys
Sep 24: Paris Avenue
Sep 30: Aaron Woody Wood
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Sep 15: Jim Mayberry
Sep 16: Barefoo dModern
Sep 17: Sam Robinson Band
Sep 18: Matthew Armstrong & Ranford Almond
Sep 23: Drew Holgate Band
Sep 24: Sammy Turner & The Dirty South Band
Sep 25: Barefoot Modern
Sep 29: Eversole Brothers
Sep 30: Mason Jar Confessions
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro
Sep 15: Tre Smith
Sep 16: Russell Henderson
Sep 17: Laura Jane Vincent
Sep 17: Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets
Sep 18: Bryan Toney
Sep 22: Jim Mayberry
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Sep 24: Mariachi Cobre
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Sep 24: Nick Youssef
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Sep 24: T&K
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Sep 17: The Williamsons
Sep 24: Michael Chaney
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 24: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Sep 15: Tin Can Alley
Sep 22: Metro Jethro’s
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Sep 16: Second Glance
Sep 17: South Bound 49
Sep 22: Dan Miller
Sep 23: Simerson Hill
Sep 24: Retro Vinyl
Sep 29: Renae Paige
Sep 30: Big City
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Sep 16: Sprockett
Sep 23: Stone Parker Band
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 24: Killer Wabbits
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Sep 30: John Anderson
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Sep 17: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Sep 24: Farm Aid 2022
Sep 27: Alice in Chains w/ Breaking Benjamin & Bush
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Sep 15: The Grass is Dead
Sep 17: Avi Kaplan
Sep 24: The Breakfast Club (80’s Party Band)
Sep 27-29: IBMA Bluegrass Ramble
Sep 30: Joe Hero, Deep 6, & Sickman
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Sep 14: Zach Bryan w/ Charles Wesley Godwin
Sep 30 - Oct 2: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers
WINSTON-SALEM
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Sep 16: Flat Blak Cadillac
Sep 17: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band
Sep 23: Jesse Ray Carter
Sep 24: Industry Hill Block Party
Sep 24: Kyle Kelly
Sep 30: Drew Foust
Oct 1: Jason Moss and The Hosses
Oct 7: Carolina Clay
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Sep 16: The Hit
Sep 23: Hotwax & The Splinters
Oct 7: Camel City Blues
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 21: Discount Rothko
Sep 23: The Grand Ole Uproar
Sep 28: Robertson Boys
Sep 30: Heavy Peace
Oct 2: Crystal Fountains
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Sep 17: Diamond Edge
Sep 23: Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights
Sep 24: Classic Country & Oldies
Oct 1: Sidekix
Oct 8: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Sep 16: Dai Cheri w/ Shadowgraphs
Sep 18: Kyle Kinane
Sep 20: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs w/ Alvin Youngblood Hart
Sep 21: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors w/ The National Parks
Sep 22: Time Sawyer w/ The Pinkerton Raid
Sep 23: Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Sep 24: Silent Disco Dance Party!
Sep 29: Damn Tall Buildings
Sep 30: Nite Moves
Oct 1: Scythian
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Sep 14: Trivia Time @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 15: Joe Dowdy Trio @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 16: Ciera Dumas & Patrick Rock @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 16: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers
Sep 16: DJ SK101 @ The Mayfair Club
Sep 16: DJ CHUBBS @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 17: PhilRay @ The Mayfair Club
Sep 17: Susanna Macfarlane @ JL Caspers
Sep 17: The Rockers @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 17: DJ FISH @ Fords Food Hall
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Oct 3-5: C+C Music Factory & Rob Base
Oct 4: Niko Moon, Restless Road, & Frank Ray
Oct 5: Rend Collective w/ Christian Paul
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Sep 17: The Slys
Oct 1: William Hinson Band
Oct 8: Southern Groove
