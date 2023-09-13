ARCHDALE 

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

 

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Sep 13: Beth Orton

Sep 13: Jeff Rosenstock

Sep 14: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Sep 14: Deerhoof

Sep 15-17: Hiss Golden Messenger

Sep 16: The Connells w/ Dillon Fence and Surrender Human

Sep 16: Tom The Mail Man

Sep 17: Igorrr

Sep 17: Joshua Radin

Sep 17: The Astronomers

Sep 18: ONDARA

Sep 20: The Lemonheads

Sep 20: Islands

Sep 20: Joy Oladokun

Sep 21: Mipso

Sep 22: of Montreal

Sep 22: Whitehall

Sep 23: JULIA., Late Notice

Sep 23: Spafford

Sep 24: Boris and Melvins

Sep 25: Youth Lagoon

Sep 25: Katie Alice Greer

Sep 26: Jordana and Dev Lemons

Sep 26: Osees

Sep 27: Katelyn Tarver

Sep 28: Kate Bollinger

Sep 28: Stop Light Observations

Sep 30: Bandalos Chinos

Sep 30: The National Parks

Oct 2: Leigh Nash & Jeremy Lister

Oct 3: Gregory Alan isakov

Oct 3: Shovels And Rope

Oct 5-7: Houndmouth

Oct 5: Frenship

Oct 6: Field Medic

Oct 7: Essenger & Puppet w/ Special Guest Young Medicine

Oct 8: Holy Fawn

Oct 8: Wilderado

Oct 10: Electric Six

Oct 10: Mapache

Oct 10: The Midnight

Oct 12: A Giant Dog

Oct 12: Dan Deacon

Oct 12: Suzanne Vega

Oct 13: Certainly So + Coyote Island

Oct 13: Cian Ducrot

Oct 14: Dan Rodriguez and Noah Guthrie

Oct 14: George Clanton

Oct 15: Neil Frances

Oct 15: The Handsome Family

Oct 16: Blue Cactus

Oct 16: Last Dinosaurs & Vacations

Oct 17: Yam Haus and Sawyer

Oct 18: Trousdale

Oct 18: Be Your Own Pet

Oct 18: Gus Dapperton

Oct 18: Generationals

Oct 19: Nick Shoulders and The Okay Crawdad

Oct 20: Clem Snide

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Sep 19: Becky G

Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq

Oct 4: Diego El Cigala

Oct 11: CeCe Winans

Oct 12: Legacy Reunion: Earth, Wind, And Fire Alumni

Oct 15: Manuel Turizo

Oct 22: CAIN

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Sep 13: Weyes Blood

Sep 13: iann dior

Sep 15: The Wonder Years

Sep 15: Durand Bernarr

Sep 16: Noah Cyrus

Sep 17: Boys Like Girls

Sep 18: Victoria Monet

Sep 19: Jawbreaker with Joyce Manor, Grumpster

Sep 19: Owl City

Sep 20: Ohgeesy

Sep 21: Hatebreed

Sep 22: Joy Oladokun

Sep 23: That Mexican QT

Sep 23: Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem

Sep 24: Roy Wood Jr.

Sep 25: Nothing More

Sep 25: Circle Jerks

Sep 26: EST GEE

Sep 26: NoCap

Sep 27: Flogging Molly

Sep 27: Poolside

Sep 28: Neon Trees

Sep 28: Kany Garcia

Sep 29: Eric Nam

Sep 30: Blue October

Oct 1: Tobi Lou

Oct 1: Teddy Swims

Oct 3: Ashnikko

Oct 4: Lil Yachty

Oct 5: Russell Howard Live

Oct 5: TesseracT

Oct 6: The Aces

Oct 6: The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

Oct 7: The Devil Wears Prada & Fit For A King

Oct 7: Knock2

Oct 10: The JOHNNYSWIM Stories Tour

Oct 10: Kiana Lede

Oct 11: Sturniolo Triplets

Oct 12: Jawny

Oct 13: Girls Gotta Eat

Oct 14: THRICE

Oct 14: Warren Zeiders

Oct 15: Southall

Oct 16: Rawayana

Oct 17: Cradle of Filfth and DevilDriver

Oct 17: Band of Horses

Oct 18: Renee Rapp

Oct 18: Del Water Gap

Oct 20: CloZee

Oct 20: Whoreible Decisions

Oct 21: Jo Dee Messina

Oct 21: Siddhartha

Oct 22: Cafe Tacvba

Oct 22: Chappell Roan

Oct 24: Femme It Foreward Presents NONAME

Oct 25: POLARIS

Oct 26: Lettuce

Oct 27: The Brook & The Bluff

Oct 28: Noah Reid

Oct 29: Les Claypools Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

Oct 30: Free Throw

Oct 31: Dragonforce

Oct 31: Jeremy Zucker

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Sep 14: Odesza, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, QRTR & Olan

Sep 17: Trippie Redd

Sep 19: Avenged Sevenfold & Falling In Reverse

Sep 23-24: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers

Sep 29: Lana Del Rey

Sep 30: Fuerza Regida

Oct 7: Luke Bryan

 

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

former Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Sep 15: Bert Kreischer

Sep 22-23: Drake

Sep 29: Old Dominion

Sep 30: Jonas Brothers

Oct 8: Carin Leon

Oct 11: Travis Scott

Oct 12: The Reunion Tour

Oct 17: Aerosmith

Oct 18: Playboi Carti

Oct 20: The 1975

Oct 21: Maluma

Oct 23: John Mayer

Oct 26: Dave Chapelle

Oct 28: Romeo Santos The King of Bachata

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Sep 14: Anna Mertson

Sep 15: Kick Back Trio

Sep 16: Black Glass

Sep 21: Tatum Sheets

Sep 22: SmasHat

Sep 23: Ryan Trotti

Sep 28: Jarrett Raymond

Sep 30: Muddy Creek Revival

Oct 27: Spindle 45

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Sep 20: Corinne Bailey Rae

Sep 21: Leela James

Sep 22: Chris Botti

Sep 26: The War and Treaty

Sep 28: TEGAN AND SARA

Sep 29: Jake Shimabukuro

Oct 1: Alfredo Rodriguez

Oct 3: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Oct 7: Rissi Palmer

Oct 8: Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Sep 13-Sep 17: WICKED

Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs

Sep 20: Ben Folds

Sep 21: Nick Cave

Sep 22: Jo Koy

Sep 24: Chris Tucker

Sep 28: Chicago

Sep 29: Patti LaBelle

Sep 30: Nimesh Patel

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Sep 22: John Fullbright

Sep 29: Hannah Aldridge

Sep 30: Phatt City

 

GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Sep 22-Nov 4: Ain’t Misbehavin

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 22: Matt Stell

Sep 23: Frute with Mellow Swells

Sep 28: Rhiannon Giddens

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett

Sep 19: Craig Conant

Sep 22-24: Adele Givens

Sep 29-30: B Simone

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

 

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Sep 15: Stereo Doll

Sep 16: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Oct 19: Tony Andrews

 

Grandover Resort

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 15: Koe Wetzel

Sep 22-24: Cowboy Days

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Sep 16: holyroller w/ Lie Heavy, Cosmic Reaper, Good Good Grief

Sep 17: Red w/ Saul

Sep 19: Wargasm UK

Sep 20: Flotsam & Jetsam w/ Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth

Sep 22: Shaggy 2 Dope w/ Lardi B, DJ Clay

Sep 24: Paleface Swiss w/ Eneterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnetar

Sep 29: Emo Night Karaoke w/ The Second After, Never Home & Palm Dreams

Sep 30: Invent Animate w/ Void Of Vision, Thrown, Aviana

Oct 5: Between The Buried And Me w/ He Is Legend, akissforjersey, Yearling

Oct 6: Stretch Arm Strong w/ Advent, Blankface, Torch Runner

Oct 7: Glass Casket w Knives, Exchanging Hands, Wretched

Oct 8: Tantric & Waking Tera w/ Novas Fade, Strike The Tower, Fox n’ Vead

Oct 10: Unearth & Revocation w/ Entheos & High Command

Oct 11: Kings Kaleidoscope w/ Mike Mains & The Branches

Oct 12: Wolves In The Room w/ Blackbraid. Gaerea, HOAXED

Oct 14: Riff Raff ft. Dollabillgates

Oct 15: HAARPER w/ Sxmpra, Sinizter

Oct 20: Citizen Soldier

Oct 21: Dying Fetus w/ The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death

Oct 24: Carnifex w/ Signs Of The Swarm, To The Grave, The Last Ten Seconds, Heft

Oct 25: Ouija Macc w/ Darby Otrill

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Sep 15: Real Jazz

Sep 16: Unheard Project

Sep 22: Johnny O and the Jump Out Boys

Sep 23: Royal Jelly

Sep 29: Sam Robinson Band

Sep 30: Bala Roots

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Sep 16: Daniel Tosh

Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical

Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Sep 30: EDW Lucha Live

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 23: The Players

Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival

Sep 30: Unwind Music Festival

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Sep 14: Ethan Smith

Sep 15: TOYZ

Sep 16: Southbound 49

Sep 22: Carolina Ambush

Sep 23: Radio Revolver

Sep 28: Alex Ottaway

Sep 29: Jukebox Revolver

Sep 30: Megan Doss and Jon Montgomery

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Sep 28: Jonas Brothers

Sep 30: Old Dominon

Oct 10: Kirk Franklin

Oct 13-14: Travis Scott

Oct 18: Shania Twain

 

RANDLEMAN 

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Sep 15: Will Easter

Sep 16: BIlly Creason

Sep 22: Kyle Kelly

Sep 23: Flat Back Cadillac

Sep 29: The Mighty Fairlanes

Sep 30: Fox N Vead

Oct 6-7: Zack Brock And Good Intentions

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Sep 15: Ears to the Ground

Sep 16: Oktoberfest 2023

Sep 22: Swingbillies Of Boonetown

Sep 29: Hotwax and the Splinters

Oct 6: Tyler Dodson

Oct 7: Day of The Dead

Oct 13: Sam Robinson

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Sep 13: Jeff Black

Sep 14: Time Sawyer

Sep 15: Bedford, Sam Foster

Sep 16: Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse

Sep 23: Charles Wesley Godwin, Nolan Taylor

Sep 28: Wheeler Walker, Jr., Channing Wilson

Sep 29: Migrant Birds

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Sep 23: Tyler Dodson Duo

Oct 20: Gipsy Danger

