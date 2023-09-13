ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Sep 13: Beth Orton
Sep 13: Jeff Rosenstock
Sep 14: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Sep 14: Deerhoof
Sep 15-17: Hiss Golden Messenger
Sep 16: The Connells w/ Dillon Fence and Surrender Human
Sep 16: Tom The Mail Man
Sep 17: Igorrr
Sep 17: Joshua Radin
Sep 17: The Astronomers
Sep 18: ONDARA
Sep 20: The Lemonheads
Sep 20: Islands
Sep 20: Joy Oladokun
Sep 21: Mipso
Sep 22: of Montreal
Sep 22: Whitehall
Sep 23: JULIA., Late Notice
Sep 23: Spafford
Sep 24: Boris and Melvins
Sep 25: Youth Lagoon
Sep 25: Katie Alice Greer
Sep 26: Jordana and Dev Lemons
Sep 26: Osees
Sep 27: Katelyn Tarver
Sep 28: Kate Bollinger
Sep 28: Stop Light Observations
Sep 30: Bandalos Chinos
Sep 30: The National Parks
Oct 2: Leigh Nash & Jeremy Lister
Oct 3: Gregory Alan isakov
Oct 3: Shovels And Rope
Oct 5-7: Houndmouth
Oct 5: Frenship
Oct 6: Field Medic
Oct 7: Essenger & Puppet w/ Special Guest Young Medicine
Oct 8: Holy Fawn
Oct 8: Wilderado
Oct 10: Electric Six
Oct 10: Mapache
Oct 10: The Midnight
Oct 12: A Giant Dog
Oct 12: Dan Deacon
Oct 12: Suzanne Vega
Oct 13: Certainly So + Coyote Island
Oct 13: Cian Ducrot
Oct 14: Dan Rodriguez and Noah Guthrie
Oct 14: George Clanton
Oct 15: Neil Frances
Oct 15: The Handsome Family
Oct 16: Blue Cactus
Oct 16: Last Dinosaurs & Vacations
Oct 17: Yam Haus and Sawyer
Oct 18: Trousdale
Oct 18: Be Your Own Pet
Oct 18: Gus Dapperton
Oct 18: Generationals
Oct 19: Nick Shoulders and The Okay Crawdad
Oct 20: Clem Snide
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Sep 19: Becky G
Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq
Oct 4: Diego El Cigala
Oct 11: CeCe Winans
Oct 12: Legacy Reunion: Earth, Wind, And Fire Alumni
Oct 15: Manuel Turizo
Oct 22: CAIN
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Sep 13: Weyes Blood
Sep 13: iann dior
Sep 15: The Wonder Years
Sep 15: Durand Bernarr
Sep 16: Noah Cyrus
Sep 17: Boys Like Girls
Sep 18: Victoria Monet
Sep 19: Jawbreaker with Joyce Manor, Grumpster
Sep 19: Owl City
Sep 20: Ohgeesy
Sep 21: Hatebreed
Sep 22: Joy Oladokun
Sep 23: That Mexican QT
Sep 23: Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem
Sep 24: Roy Wood Jr.
Sep 25: Nothing More
Sep 25: Circle Jerks
Sep 26: EST GEE
Sep 26: NoCap
Sep 27: Flogging Molly
Sep 27: Poolside
Sep 28: Neon Trees
Sep 28: Kany Garcia
Sep 29: Eric Nam
Sep 30: Blue October
Oct 1: Tobi Lou
Oct 1: Teddy Swims
Oct 3: Ashnikko
Oct 4: Lil Yachty
Oct 5: Russell Howard Live
Oct 5: TesseracT
Oct 6: The Aces
Oct 6: The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
Oct 7: The Devil Wears Prada & Fit For A King
Oct 7: Knock2
Oct 10: The JOHNNYSWIM Stories Tour
Oct 10: Kiana Lede
Oct 11: Sturniolo Triplets
Oct 12: Jawny
Oct 13: Girls Gotta Eat
Oct 14: THRICE
Oct 14: Warren Zeiders
Oct 15: Southall
Oct 16: Rawayana
Oct 17: Cradle of Filfth and DevilDriver
Oct 17: Band of Horses
Oct 18: Renee Rapp
Oct 18: Del Water Gap
Oct 20: CloZee
Oct 20: Whoreible Decisions
Oct 21: Jo Dee Messina
Oct 21: Siddhartha
Oct 22: Cafe Tacvba
Oct 22: Chappell Roan
Oct 24: Femme It Foreward Presents NONAME
Oct 25: POLARIS
Oct 26: Lettuce
Oct 27: The Brook & The Bluff
Oct 28: Noah Reid
Oct 29: Les Claypools Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
Oct 30: Free Throw
Oct 31: Dragonforce
Oct 31: Jeremy Zucker
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Sep 14: Odesza, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, QRTR & Olan
Sep 17: Trippie Redd
Sep 19: Avenged Sevenfold & Falling In Reverse
Sep 23-24: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers
Sep 29: Lana Del Rey
Sep 30: Fuerza Regida
Oct 7: Luke Bryan
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater
former Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Sep 15: Bert Kreischer
Sep 22-23: Drake
Sep 29: Old Dominion
Sep 30: Jonas Brothers
Oct 8: Carin Leon
Oct 11: Travis Scott
Oct 12: The Reunion Tour
Oct 17: Aerosmith
Oct 18: Playboi Carti
Oct 20: The 1975
Oct 21: Maluma
Oct 23: John Mayer
Oct 26: Dave Chapelle
Oct 28: Romeo Santos The King of Bachata
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 14: Anna Mertson
Sep 15: Kick Back Trio
Sep 16: Black Glass
Sep 21: Tatum Sheets
Sep 22: SmasHat
Sep 23: Ryan Trotti
Sep 28: Jarrett Raymond
Sep 30: Muddy Creek Revival
Oct 27: Spindle 45
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Sep 20: Corinne Bailey Rae
Sep 21: Leela James
Sep 22: Chris Botti
Sep 26: The War and Treaty
Sep 28: TEGAN AND SARA
Sep 29: Jake Shimabukuro
Oct 1: Alfredo Rodriguez
Oct 3: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Oct 7: Rissi Palmer
Oct 8: Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Sep 13-Sep 17: WICKED
Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs
Sep 20: Ben Folds
Sep 21: Nick Cave
Sep 22: Jo Koy
Sep 24: Chris Tucker
Sep 28: Chicago
Sep 29: Patti LaBelle
Sep 30: Nimesh Patel
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Sep 22: John Fullbright
Sep 29: Hannah Aldridge
Sep 30: Phatt City
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Sep 22-Nov 4: Ain’t Misbehavin
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 22: Matt Stell
Sep 23: Frute with Mellow Swells
Sep 28: Rhiannon Giddens
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett
Sep 19: Craig Conant
Sep 22-24: Adele Givens
Sep 29-30: B Simone
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Sep 15: Stereo Doll
Sep 16: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Oct 19: Tony Andrews
Grandover Resort
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 22-24: Cowboy Days
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Sep 16: holyroller w/ Lie Heavy, Cosmic Reaper, Good Good Grief
Sep 17: Red w/ Saul
Sep 19: Wargasm UK
Sep 20: Flotsam & Jetsam w/ Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth
Sep 22: Shaggy 2 Dope w/ Lardi B, DJ Clay
Sep 24: Paleface Swiss w/ Eneterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnetar
Sep 29: Emo Night Karaoke w/ The Second After, Never Home & Palm Dreams
Sep 30: Invent Animate w/ Void Of Vision, Thrown, Aviana
Oct 5: Between The Buried And Me w/ He Is Legend, akissforjersey, Yearling
Oct 6: Stretch Arm Strong w/ Advent, Blankface, Torch Runner
Oct 7: Glass Casket w Knives, Exchanging Hands, Wretched
Oct 8: Tantric & Waking Tera w/ Novas Fade, Strike The Tower, Fox n’ Vead
Oct 10: Unearth & Revocation w/ Entheos & High Command
Oct 11: Kings Kaleidoscope w/ Mike Mains & The Branches
Oct 12: Wolves In The Room w/ Blackbraid. Gaerea, HOAXED
Oct 14: Riff Raff ft. Dollabillgates
Oct 15: HAARPER w/ Sxmpra, Sinizter
Oct 20: Citizen Soldier
Oct 21: Dying Fetus w/ The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death
Oct 24: Carnifex w/ Signs Of The Swarm, To The Grave, The Last Ten Seconds, Heft
Oct 25: Ouija Macc w/ Darby Otrill
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Sep 15: Real Jazz
Sep 16: Unheard Project
Sep 22: Johnny O and the Jump Out Boys
Sep 23: Royal Jelly
Sep 29: Sam Robinson Band
Sep 30: Bala Roots
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Sep 16: Daniel Tosh
Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical
Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Sep 30: EDW Lucha Live
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 23: The Players
Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival
Sep 30: Unwind Music Festival
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Sep 14: Ethan Smith
Sep 15: TOYZ
Sep 16: Southbound 49
Sep 22: Carolina Ambush
Sep 23: Radio Revolver
Sep 28: Alex Ottaway
Sep 29: Jukebox Revolver
Sep 30: Megan Doss and Jon Montgomery
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Sep 28: Jonas Brothers
Sep 30: Old Dominon
Oct 10: Kirk Franklin
Oct 13-14: Travis Scott
Oct 18: Shania Twain
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Sep 15: Will Easter
Sep 16: BIlly Creason
Sep 22: Kyle Kelly
Sep 23: Flat Back Cadillac
Sep 29: The Mighty Fairlanes
Sep 30: Fox N Vead
Oct 6-7: Zack Brock And Good Intentions
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Sep 15: Ears to the Ground
Sep 16: Oktoberfest 2023
Sep 22: Swingbillies Of Boonetown
Sep 29: Hotwax and the Splinters
Oct 6: Tyler Dodson
Oct 7: Day of The Dead
Oct 13: Sam Robinson
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Sep 13: Jeff Black
Sep 14: Time Sawyer
Sep 15: Bedford, Sam Foster
Sep 16: Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse
Sep 23: Charles Wesley Godwin, Nolan Taylor
Sep 28: Wheeler Walker, Jr., Channing Wilson
Sep 29: Migrant Birds
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Sep 23: Tyler Dodson Duo
Oct 20: Gipsy Danger
