ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Aug 12: LG Hoover

Aug 19: William Nesmith

Sep 2: 80s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Aug 10: Alesana

Aug 11: Rod Abernethy, Rebekah Todd

Aug 12: Caique Vidal + Tambien

Aug 13: The Clientele

Aug 15: The Baseball Project

Aug 16: Molly Parden

Aug 17: Hotel Fiction, Trash Panda

Aug 17: The Beths

Aug 18: Arcy Drive

Aug 18: Steep Canyon Rangers

Aug 19: Ruen Brothers

Aug 19: Slow Teeth & Friends

Aug 20: Jill Andrews

Aug 22: The Anchor

Aug 23: With Love

Aug 23: AJJ

Aug 25: Briscoe

Aug 25: Ben Nichols

Aug 26: Little Image

Aug 30: The Thing

Sep 2: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

Sep 3: Jaguar SUn

Sep 8: Colony House

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 11: Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake 

Aug 12: Marca MP

Aug 20: Matute

Aug 27: Bronco

Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023

Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Aug 10: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Aug 11: Toosii

Aug 12: Death Grips

Aug 13: Ruger

Aug 15: Baylen Levine

Aug 17: Tom Keifer

Aug 18: Ocean Alley

Aug 22: JVKE

Aug 26: Becky Robinson

Aug 27: Clutch

Sep 1: Pour Minds

Sep 5: Danna Paola

Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria

Sep 6: Ayra Starr

Sep 7: Chloe

Sep 7: Soulja Boy

Sep 9: Thursday

Sep 10: Delain

Sep 10: Bishop Briggs & MisterWives

Sep 13: Weyes Blood

Sep 13: iann dior

Sep 15: The Wonder Years

Sep 15: Durand Bernarr

Sep 16: Noah Cyrus

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Aug 9: Foreigner & Loverboy

Aug 10: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver

Aug 11: Gov’t Mule

Aug 12: Rufus Du Sol

Aug 13: Pentatonix & Lauren Alaina

Aug 16: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes & Jeremih

Aug 18: The Offspring, Simple Plan & Sum 41

Aug 22: Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons

Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker

Sep 6: Tenacious D

Sep 9: Outlaw Music Fesitval: Willie Nelson & Family, Tedeschi Trucks Band, String Cheese Incident & Los Lobos

Sep 12: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses

Sep 5: $uicideboy$

Sep 9: LL COOL J

Sep 12: Lil Baby

Sep 15: Bert Kreischer

Sep 22-23: Drake

Sep 29: Old Dominion

Sep 30: Jonas Brothers

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Aug 10: Tatum Sheets

Aug 11: Throwdown Jones

Aug 17: Anna Mertson

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth

Sep 7: The Mavericks

Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Sep 20: Corinne Bailey Rae

Sep 21: Leela James

Sep 22: Chris Botti

Sep 26: The War and Treaty

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 9: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Aug 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Aug 15: Brit Floyd

Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan

Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden

Aug 23-Sep 17: WICKED

Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs

Sep 20: Ben Folds

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Aug 11: Clay Melton

Aug 12: Blue Dogs

Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West

Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road

Sep 9: Mary Gauthier

 

GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River

Sep 22-Nov 4: Ain’t Misbehavin

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Aug 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Aug 19: Elijah Rosario

Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice

Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Aug 10: Megan Doss

Aug 17: David McLaughlin

Aug 24: Wishful Thinking

Aug 31: Kelsey Hurley

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Aug 11-12: Jess Hilarious

Aug 18-20: Gary Owen

Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks

Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton

Sep 8-10: Jason Banks

Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett

Sep 19: Craig Conant

Sep 22-24: Adele Givens

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Aug 11: Southside Saints

Aug 12: Radio Revolver

Aug 18: Huckleberry Shyne

Aug 25: The Billy Creason Band

 

Grandover Resort

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki

Sep 1: Peso Pluma

Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest

Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour

Sep 15: Koe Wetzel

Sep 22-24: Cowboy Days

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Aug 12: Bear With me

Aug 17: A Light Divided

Aug 19: The Breakfast Club

Aug 22: Distant & Left To Suffer

Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin

Aug 26: The Word Alive w/ Dark Divine, Nerv

Aug 31: Cro-mags

Sep 1: Spitalfield

Sep 3: Seven Kingdoms w/ A Sound of Thunder, Osyron

Sep 7: Overtime + Crucifix ft. Sean P, GR1M, Big Murph

Sep 9: Should’ve Been a Cowboy: Country Dance Party

Sep 11: Weedeater w/ King Parrot, Ape Vermin

Sep 12: Galactic Empire w/ Hanabie

Sep 16: holyroller w/ Lie Heavy, Cosmic Reaper, Good Good Grief

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 24: Chris Young w/ Thompson Square

Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Aug 12: Brit Foyd

Aug 18: Arrival from Sweden

Sep 16: Daniel Tosh

Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical

Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

The Idiot Box 

Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Aug 18: Ali Clayton

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 7: The Doobie Brothers

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Aug 12: The Hurt Line w/ Parallel Lives

Aug 26: Novas Fade w/ Copper Wine

Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries

Sep 23: The Players

Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival

Sep 30: Unwind Music Festival

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Aug 10: Ethan Smith

Aug 11: Unhinged

Aug 12: Stereo Doll

Aug 17: Bradley Steele

Aug 18: Stephen Legree

Aug 19: Muddy Creek Revival

Aug 24: Dan Miller

Aug 25: The Plaids

Aug 26: Radio Revolver

Sep 2: Brother Pearl

Sep 7: Kelsey Hurley

Sep 8: 7 Roads

Sep 9: Stone Parker Band

Sep 15: TOYZ

Sep 16: South Bound 49

 

KERNERSVILLE 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Aug 18: Stereo Doll

Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 12: T.G. Sheppard

Aug 18-19: Gene Watson

Aug 26: The Isaacs

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Aug 12: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

Aug 19: Limited Engagement

 

RALEIGH 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Aug 27: Pepe Aquilar

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Aug 9: Jim Mayberry

Aug 11: Megan Doss

Aug 13: Carolina Clay

Aug 18: Camel City Blues

Aug 23: Grizzly Panda

Aug 30: Jim Mayberry

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

Aug 9: The Shootouts

Aug 11: The Collection, AJ Smith

Aug 17: The Watson Twins, Couldn’t Be Happiers

Aug 18: Ace Frehley

Aug 20: The Heavy Heavy, Joelton Mayfield

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Aug 11: Scoby The Band

Aug 12: Evan Blackerby Trio

