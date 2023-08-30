ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Sep 2: 80s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO 

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Aug 30: The Thing

Sep 1: Skyblew & Friends

Sep 2: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

Sep 3: Jaguar Sun

Sep 8: Colony House

Sep 8: Hannah Jadagu

Sep 9: The Milk Carton Kids

Sep 10: Djunah

Sep 12: Chris Farren

Sep 12: glaive

Sep 13: Beth Orton

Sep 13: Jeff Rosenstock

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023

Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo

Sep 19: Becky G

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Sep 1: Pour Minds

Sep 5: Danna Paola

Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria

Sep 6: Ayra Starr

Sep 7: Chloe

Sep 7: Soulja Boy

Sep 9: Thursday

Sep 10: Delain

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker

Sep 6: Tenacious D

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Sep 5: $uicideboy$

Sep 9: LL COOL J

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Sep 1: Marvelous Funkshun

Sep 2: Ross Copley

Sep 7: James Vincent Carroll

Sep 8: Vinyl Tap

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth

Sep 7: The Mavericks

Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of

the Bee Gees

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 30-Sep 17: WICKED

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road

Sep 9: Mary Gauthier

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 2: Royal Jelly & Dr. Bacon

Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice

Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest

Sep 22: Matt Stell

Sep 23: Frute with Mellow Swells

Sep 28: Rhiannon Giddens

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Sep 1-2: Cliff Cash

Sep 8-10: Jason Banks

Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 1: Peso Pluma

Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest

Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Aug 31: Cro-mags

Sep 1: Spitalfield

Sep 3: Seven Kingdoms w/ A Sound of Thunder, Osyron

Sep 7: Overtime + Crucifix ft. Sean P, GR1M, Big Murph

Sep 9: Should’ve Been a Cowboy: Country Dance Party

Sep 11: Weedeater w/ King Parrot, Ape Vermin

Sep 12: Galactic Empire w/ Hanabie

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Aug 30: Troy Frobeen

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Sep 16: Daniel Tosh

Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

Sep 9: Trailer Park Orchestra w/ Orange Jumpsuit

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Sep 2: Brother Pearl

Sep 7: Kelsey Hurley

Sep 8: 7 Roads

Sep 9: Stone Parker Band

Sep 15: TOYZ

Sep 16: South Bound 49

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Sep 2: Kris Ferris

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Aug 30: Jim Mayberry

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Sep 1: Heartbeats! Alternative Dance Party

Sep 2: Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute

Sep 6: WATCHES?, The Camel City Blackouts

Sep 8: The Connells, Them Pants

Sep 13: Jeff Black

Sep 14: Time Sawyer

 

 

 

 

 

 

