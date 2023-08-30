ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Sep 2: 80s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Aug 30: The Thing
Sep 1: Skyblew & Friends
Sep 2: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
Sep 3: Jaguar Sun
Sep 8: Colony House
Sep 8: Hannah Jadagu
Sep 9: The Milk Carton Kids
Sep 10: Djunah
Sep 12: Chris Farren
Sep 12: glaive
Sep 13: Beth Orton
Sep 13: Jeff Rosenstock
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023
Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo
Sep 19: Becky G
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Sep 1: Pour Minds
Sep 5: Danna Paola
Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria
Sep 6: Ayra Starr
Sep 7: Chloe
Sep 7: Soulja Boy
Sep 9: Thursday
Sep 10: Delain
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker
Sep 6: Tenacious D
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Sep 5: $uicideboy$
Sep 9: LL COOL J
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 1: Marvelous Funkshun
Sep 2: Ross Copley
Sep 7: James Vincent Carroll
Sep 8: Vinyl Tap
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth
Sep 7: The Mavericks
Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of
the Bee Gees
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 30-Sep 17: WICKED
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road
Sep 9: Mary Gauthier
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 2: Royal Jelly & Dr. Bacon
Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice
Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest
Sep 22: Matt Stell
Sep 23: Frute with Mellow Swells
Sep 28: Rhiannon Giddens
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Sep 1-2: Cliff Cash
Sep 8-10: Jason Banks
Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 1: Peso Pluma
Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest
Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Aug 31: Cro-mags
Sep 1: Spitalfield
Sep 3: Seven Kingdoms w/ A Sound of Thunder, Osyron
Sep 7: Overtime + Crucifix ft. Sean P, GR1M, Big Murph
Sep 9: Should’ve Been a Cowboy: Country Dance Party
Sep 11: Weedeater w/ King Parrot, Ape Vermin
Sep 12: Galactic Empire w/ Hanabie
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Aug 30: Troy Frobeen
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Sep 16: Daniel Tosh
Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
Sep 9: Trailer Park Orchestra w/ Orange Jumpsuit
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Sep 2: Brother Pearl
Sep 7: Kelsey Hurley
Sep 8: 7 Roads
Sep 9: Stone Parker Band
Sep 15: TOYZ
Sep 16: South Bound 49
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Sep 2: Kris Ferris
WINSTON-SALEM
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Aug 30: Jim Mayberry
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Sep 1: Heartbeats! Alternative Dance Party
Sep 2: Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute
Sep 6: WATCHES?, The Camel City Blackouts
Sep 8: The Connells, Them Pants
Sep 13: Jeff Black
Sep 14: Time Sawyer
