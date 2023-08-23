ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Sep 2: 80s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Aug 23: With Love
Aug 23: AJJ
Aug 25: Briscoe
Aug 25: Ben Nichols
Aug 26: Little Image
Aug 26: Be Loud! ‘23
Aug 27: Duck, Elora Dash, Dolphin Group
Aug 30: The Thing
Sep 2: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
Sep 3: Jaguar Sun
Sep 8: Colony House
Sep 8: Hannah Jadagu
Sep 9: The Milk Carton Kids
Sep 10: Djunah
Sep 12: Chris Farren
Sep 12: glaive
Sep 13: Beth Orton
Sep 13: Jeff Rosenstock
Sep 14: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Sep 14: Deerhoof
Sep 15-16: Hiss Golden Messenger
Sep 16: The Connells w/ Dillon Fence and Surrender Human
Sep 16: Tom The Mail Man
Sep 17: Igorrr
Sep 17: Joshua Radin
Sep 17: The Astronomers
Sep 18: ONDARA
Sep 20: Islands
Sep 20: Joy Oladokun
Sep 21: Mipso
Sep 22: of Montreal
Sep 22: Whitehall
Sep 23: JULIA., Late Notice
Sep 23: Spafford
Sep 24: Royel Otis
Sep 25: Youth Lagoon
Sep 25: Katie Alice Greer
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 27: Bronco
Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023
Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo
Sep 19: Becky G
Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 26: Becky Robinson
Aug 27: Clutch
Sep 1: Pour Minds
Sep 5: Danna Paola
Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria
Sep 6: Ayra Starr
Sep 7: Chloe
Sep 7: Soulja Boy
Sep 9: Thursday
Sep 10: Delain
Sep 10: Bishop Briggs & MisterWives
Sep 13: Weyes Blood
Sep 13: iann dior
Sep 15: The Wonder Years
Sep 15: Durand Bernarr
Sep 16: Noah Cyrus
Sep 17: Boys Like Girls
Sep 18: Victoria Monet
Sep 19: Jawbreaker with Joyce Manor, Grumpster
Sep 19: Owl City
Sep 20: Ohgeesy
Sep 21: Hatebreed
Sep 22: Joy Oladokun
Sep 23: Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem
Sep 24: Roy Wood Jr.
Sep 25: Nothing More
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker
Sep 6: Tenacious D
Sep 9: Outlaw Music Fesitval: Willie Nelson & Family, Tedeschi Trucks Band, String Cheese Incident & Los Lobos
Sep 12: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses
Sep 5: $uicideboy$
Sep 9: LL COOL J
Sep 12: Lil Baby
Sep 15: Bert Kreischer
Sep 22-23: Drake
Sep 29: Old Dominion
Sep 30: Jonas Brothers
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Aug 24: Kick Back Trio
Aug 25: Whiskey Mic
Aug 26: Matt Dylan & The Honky TOnk Outlaws
Sep 1: Marvelous Funkshun
Sep 2: Ross Copley
Sep 7: James Vincent Carroll
Sep 8: Vinyl Tap
Sep 14: Anna Mertson
Sep 15: Kick Back Trio
Sep 16: Black Glass
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth
Sep 7: The Mavericks
Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Sep 20: Corinne Bailey Rae
Sep 21: Leela James
Sep 22: Chris Botti
Sep 26: The War and Treaty
Sep 28: TEGAN AND SARA
Sep 29: Jake Shimabukuro
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 23-Sep 17: WICKED
Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs
Sep 20: Ben Folds
Sep 21: Nick Cave
Sep 22: Jo Koy
Sep 24: Chris Tucker
Sep 28: Chicago
Sep 29: Patti LaBelle
Sep 30: Nimesh Patel
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road
Sep 9: Mary Gauthier
Sep 22: John Fullbright
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River
Sep 22-Nov 4: Ain’t Misbehavin
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 2: Royal Jelly & Dr. Bacon
Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice
Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest
Sep 22: Matt Stell
Sep 23: Frute with Mellow Swells
Sep 28: Rhiannon Giddens
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Aug 24: Wishful Thinking
Aug 31: Kelsey Hurley
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks
Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton
Sep 1-2: Cliff Cash
Sep 8-10: Jason Banks
Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett
Sep 19: Craig Conant
Sep 22-24: Adele Givens
Sep 29-30: B Simone
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Aug 25: The Billy Creason Band
Grandover Resort
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 1: Peso Pluma
Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest
Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 22-24: Cowboy Days
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin
Aug 26: The Word Alive w/ Dark Divine, Nerv
Aug 31: Cro-mags
Sep 1: Spitalfield
Sep 3: Seven Kingdoms w/ A Sound of Thunder, Osyron
Sep 7: Overtime + Crucifix ft. Sean P, GR1M, Big Murph
Sep 9: Should’ve Been a Cowboy: Country Dance Party
Sep 11: Weedeater w/ King Parrot, Ape Vermin
Sep 12: Galactic Empire w/ Hanabie
Sep 16: holyroller w/ Lie Heavy, Cosmic Reaper, Good Good Grief
Sep 17: Red w/ Saul
Sep 19: Wargasm UK
Sep 20: Flotsam & Jetsam w/ Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth
Sep 22: Shaggy 2 Dope w/ Lardi B, DJ Clay
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Aug 25: Urban Soil Trio
Aug 26: Paleface
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 24: Chris Young w/ Thompson Square
Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Aug 23: Darell Hoots
Aug 25: Soundkraft
Aug 30: Troy Frobeen
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Sep 16: Daniel Tosh
Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical
Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 7: The Doobie Brothers
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Aug 26: Novas Fade w/ Copper Wine
Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
Sep 9: Trailer Park Orchestra w/ Orange Jumpsuit
Sep 30: EDW Lucha Live
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries
Sep 23: The Players
Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival
Sep 30: Unwind Music Festival
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Aug 24: Dan Miller
Aug 25: The Plaids
Aug 26: Radio Revolver
Sep 2: Brother Pearl
Sep 7: Kelsey Hurley
Sep 8: 7 Roads
Sep 9: Stone Parker Band
Sep 15: TOYZ
Sep 16: South Bound 49
Sep 22: Carolina Ambush
Sep 23: Radio Revolver
Sep 29: Big City
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 26: The Isaacs
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Aug 26: Jordan & Madisen
RALEIGH
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Aug 27: Pepe Aquilar
WINSTON-SALEM
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Jul 28: Relay Relay
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Aug 18: Camel City Blues
Aug 23: Grizzly Panda
Aug 30: Jim Mayberry
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 25: Fox ‘N Vead, Owen
Aug 26: Silent Disco Dance Party w/ DJs SK, Slams & Mauve Angeles
Sep 1: Heartbeats! Alternative Dance Party
Sep 2: Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute
Sep 6: WATCHES?, The Camel City Blackouts
Sep 8: The Connells, Them Pants
Sep 13: Jeff Black
Sep 14: Time Sawyer
Sep 15: Bedford, Sam Foster
Sep 16: Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse
Sep 23: Charles Wesley Godwin, Nolan Taylor
Sep 28: Wheeler Walker, Jr., Channing Wilson
Sep 29: Migrant Birds
Sep 30: Futurebirds, Old Heavy Heads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.