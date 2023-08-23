ASHEBORO 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Sep 2: 80s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Aug 23: With Love

Aug 23: AJJ

Aug 25: Briscoe

Aug 25: Ben Nichols

Aug 26: Little Image

Aug 26: Be Loud! ‘23

Aug 27: Duck, Elora Dash, Dolphin Group

Aug 30: The Thing

Sep 2: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

Sep 3: Jaguar Sun

Sep 8: Colony House

Sep 8: Hannah Jadagu

Sep 9: The Milk Carton Kids

Sep 10: Djunah

Sep 12: Chris Farren

Sep 12: glaive

Sep 13: Beth Orton

Sep 13: Jeff Rosenstock

Sep 14: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Sep 14: Deerhoof

Sep 15-16: Hiss Golden Messenger

Sep 16: The Connells w/ Dillon Fence and Surrender Human

Sep 16: Tom The Mail Man

Sep 17: Igorrr

Sep 17: Joshua Radin

Sep 17: The Astronomers

Sep 18: ONDARA

Sep 20: Islands

Sep 20: Joy Oladokun

Sep 21: Mipso

Sep 22: of Montreal

Sep 22: Whitehall

Sep 23: JULIA., Late Notice

Sep 23: Spafford

Sep 24: Royel Otis

Sep 25: Youth Lagoon

Sep 25: Katie Alice Greer

 

 CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 27: Bronco

Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023

Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo

Sep 19: Becky G

Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Aug 26: Becky Robinson

Aug 27: Clutch

Sep 1: Pour Minds

Sep 5: Danna Paola

Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria

Sep 6: Ayra Starr

Sep 7: Chloe

Sep 7: Soulja Boy

Sep 9: Thursday

Sep 10: Delain

Sep 10: Bishop Briggs & MisterWives

Sep 13: Weyes Blood

Sep 13: iann dior

Sep 15: The Wonder Years

Sep 15: Durand Bernarr

Sep 16: Noah Cyrus

Sep 17: Boys Like Girls

Sep 18: Victoria Monet

Sep 19: Jawbreaker with Joyce Manor, Grumpster

Sep 19: Owl City

Sep 20: Ohgeesy

Sep 21: Hatebreed

Sep 22: Joy Oladokun

Sep 23: Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem

Sep 24: Roy Wood Jr.

Sep 25: Nothing More

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker

Sep 6: Tenacious D

Sep 9: Outlaw Music Fesitval: Willie Nelson & Family, Tedeschi Trucks Band, String Cheese Incident & Los Lobos

Sep 12: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses

Sep 5: $uicideboy$

Sep 9: LL COOL J

Sep 12: Lil Baby

Sep 15: Bert Kreischer

Sep 22-23: Drake

Sep 29: Old Dominion

Sep 30: Jonas Brothers

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Aug 24: Kick Back Trio

Aug 25: Whiskey Mic

Aug 26: Matt Dylan & The Honky TOnk Outlaws

Sep 1: Marvelous Funkshun

Sep 2: Ross Copley

Sep 7: James Vincent Carroll

Sep 8: Vinyl Tap

Sep 14: Anna Mertson

Sep 15: Kick Back Trio

Sep 16: Black Glass

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth

Sep 7: The Mavericks

Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Sep 20: Corinne Bailey Rae

Sep 21: Leela James

Sep 22: Chris Botti

Sep 26: The War and Treaty

Sep 28: TEGAN AND SARA

Sep 29: Jake Shimabukuro

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 23-Sep 17: WICKED

Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs

Sep 20: Ben Folds

Sep 21: Nick Cave

Sep 22: Jo Koy

Sep 24: Chris Tucker

Sep 28: Chicago

Sep 29: Patti LaBelle

Sep 30: Nimesh Patel

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road

Sep 9: Mary Gauthier

Sep 22: John Fullbright

 

GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River

Sep 22-Nov 4: Ain’t Misbehavin

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 2: Royal Jelly & Dr. Bacon

Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice

Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest

Sep 22: Matt Stell

Sep 23: Frute with Mellow Swells

Sep 28: Rhiannon Giddens

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Aug 24: Wishful Thinking

Aug 31: Kelsey Hurley

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks

Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton

Sep 1-2: Cliff Cash

Sep 8-10: Jason Banks

Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett

Sep 19: Craig Conant

Sep 22-24: Adele Givens

Sep 29-30: B Simone

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Aug 25: The Billy Creason Band

 

Grandover Resort

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 1: Peso Pluma

Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest

Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour

Sep 15: Koe Wetzel

Sep 22-24: Cowboy Days

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin

Aug 26: The Word Alive w/ Dark Divine, Nerv

Aug 31: Cro-mags

Sep 1: Spitalfield

Sep 3: Seven Kingdoms w/ A Sound of Thunder, Osyron

Sep 7: Overtime + Crucifix ft. Sean P, GR1M, Big Murph

Sep 9: Should’ve Been a Cowboy: Country Dance Party

Sep 11: Weedeater w/ King Parrot, Ape Vermin

Sep 12: Galactic Empire w/ Hanabie

Sep 16: holyroller w/ Lie Heavy, Cosmic Reaper, Good Good Grief

Sep 17: Red w/ Saul

Sep 19: Wargasm UK

Sep 20: Flotsam & Jetsam w/ Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth

Sep 22: Shaggy 2 Dope w/ Lardi B, DJ Clay

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Aug 25: Urban Soil Trio

Aug 26: Paleface

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 24: Chris Young w/ Thompson Square

Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Aug 23: Darell Hoots

Aug 25: Soundkraft

Aug 30: Troy Frobeen

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Sep 16: Daniel Tosh

Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical

Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 7: The Doobie Brothers

  

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Aug 26: Novas Fade w/ Copper Wine

Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

Sep 9: Trailer Park Orchestra w/ Orange Jumpsuit

Sep 30: EDW Lucha Live

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries

Sep 23: The Players

Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival

Sep 30: Unwind Music Festival

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Aug 24: Dan Miller

Aug 25: The Plaids

Aug 26: Radio Revolver

Sep 2: Brother Pearl

Sep 7: Kelsey Hurley

Sep 8: 7 Roads

Sep 9: Stone Parker Band

Sep 15: TOYZ

Sep 16: South Bound 49

Sep 22: Carolina Ambush

Sep 23: Radio Revolver

Sep 29: Big City

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 26: The Isaacs

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Aug 26: Jordan & Madisen

 

RALEIGH

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Aug 27: Pepe Aquilar

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Jul 28: Relay Relay

  

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Aug 18: Camel City Blues

Aug 23: Grizzly Panda

Aug 30: Jim Mayberry

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Aug 25: Fox ‘N Vead, Owen

Aug 26: Silent Disco Dance Party w/ DJs SK, Slams & Mauve Angeles

Sep 1: Heartbeats! Alternative Dance Party

Sep 2: Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute

Sep 6: WATCHES?, The Camel City Blackouts

Sep 8: The Connells, Them Pants

Sep 13: Jeff Black

Sep 14: Time Sawyer

Sep 15: Bedford, Sam Foster

Sep 16: Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse

Sep 23: Charles Wesley Godwin, Nolan Taylor

Sep 28: Wheeler Walker, Jr., Channing Wilson

Sep 29: Migrant Birds

Sep 30: Futurebirds, Old Heavy Heads

