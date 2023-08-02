ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Aug 12: LG Hoover
Aug 19: William Nesmith
Sep 2: 80s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Aug 2: late night drive home
Aug 3: Nikki Lane
Aug 4: Pipe
Aug 5: Alexa Rose
Aug 6: Shakey Graves
Aug 7: Tessa Violet
Aug 10: Alesana
Aug 11: Rod Abernethy, Rebekah Todd
Aug 12: Caique Vidal + Tambien
Aug 13: The Clientele
Aug 15: The Baseball Project
Aug 16: Molly Parden
Aug 17: Hotel Fiction, Trash Panda
Aug 17: The Beths
Aug 18: Arcy Drive
Aug 18: Steep Canyon Rangers
Aug 19: Ruen Brothers
Aug 19: Slow Teeth & Friends
Aug 20: Jill Andrews
Aug 22: The Anchor
Aug 23: With Love
Aug 23: AJJ
Aug 25: Briscoe
Aug 25: Ben Nichols
Aug 26: Little Image
Aug 30: The Thing
Sep 2: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
Sep 3: Jaguar SUn
Sep 8: Colony House
Sep 8: Hannah Jadagu
Sep 9: The Milk Carton Kids
Sep 10: Djunah
Sep 12: Chris Farren
Sep 12: glaive
Sep 13: Beth Orton
Sep 14: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Sep 14: Deerhoof
Sep 15-16: Hiss Golden Messenger
Sep 16: The Connells w/ Dillon Fence and Surrender Human
Sep 16: Tom The Mail Man
Sep 17: Igorrr
Sep 17: Joshua Radin
Sep 17: The Astronomers
Sep 18: ONDARA
Sep 20: Islands
Sep 20: Joy Oladokun
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 5: Indian Idol
Aug 11: Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake
Aug 12: Marca MP
Aug 20: Matute
Aug 27: Bronco
Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023
Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo
Sep 19: Becky G
Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 5: Kari Faux
Aug 10: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Aug 11: Toosii
Aug 12: Death Grips
Aug 13: Ruger
Aug 15: Baylen Levine
Aug 17: Tom Keifer
Aug 18: Ocean Alley
Aug 22: JVKE
Aug 26: Becky Robinson
Aug 27: Clutch
Sep 1: Pour Minds
Sep 5: Danna Paola
Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria
Sep 6: Ayra Starr
Sep 7: Chloe
Sep 7: Soulja Boy
Sep 9: Thursday
Sep 10: Delain
Sep 10: Bishop Briggs & MisterWives
Sep 13: Weyes Blood
Sep 13: iann dior
Sep 15: The Wonder Years
Sep 15: Durand Bernarr
Sep 16: Noah Cyrus
Sep 17: Boys Like Girls
Sep 18: Victoria Monet
Sep 19: Owl City
Sep 20: Ohgeesy
Sep 21: Hatebreed
Sep 22: Joy Oladokun
Sep 23: Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Aug 6: Bret Michaels
Aug 8: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & Too Short
Aug 9: Foreigner & Loverboy
Aug 10: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver
Aug 11: Gov’t Mule
Aug 12: Rufus Du Sol
Aug 13: Pentatonix & Lauren Alaina
Aug 16: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes & Jeremih
Aug 18: The Offspring, Simple Plan & Sum 41
Aug 22: Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons
Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker
Sep 6: Tenacious D
Sep 9: Outlaw Music Fesitval: Willie Nelson & Family, Tedeschi Trucks Band, String Cheese Incident & Los Lobos
Sep 12: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross
Sep 14: Odesza, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, QRTR & Olan
Sep 17: Trippie Redd
Sep 19: Avenged Sevenfold & Falling In Reverse
Sep 23-24: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 6: Moneybagg Yo
Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses
Sep 5: $uicideboy$
Sep 9: LL COOL J
Sep 12: Lil Baby
Sep 15: Bert Kreischer
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Aug 3: Jarrett Raymond
Aug 4: Bad Romeo
Aug 5: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Aug 10: Tatum Sheets
Aug 11: Throwdown Jones
Aug 17: Anna Mertson
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth
Sep 7: The Mavericks
Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Sep 20: Corinne Bailey Rae
Sep 21: Leela James
Sep 22: Chris Botti
Sep 26: The War and Treaty
Sep 28: TEGAN AND SARA
Sep 29: Jake Shimabukuro
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 4: The Rocket Man Show
Aug 5: Johnny Mathis
Aug 9: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Aug 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Aug 15: Brit Floyd
Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan
Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden
Aug 23-Sep 17: WICKED
Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs
Sep 20: Ben Folds
Sep 21: Nick Cave
Sep 22: Jo Koy
Sep 28: Chicago
Sep 29: Patti LaBelle
Sep 30: Nimesh Patel
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Aug 4: Cristina Vane
Aug 5: The Waybacks
Aug 11: Clay Melton
Aug 12: Blue Dogs
Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West
Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road
Sep 9: Mary Gauthier
Sep 22: John Fullbright
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River
Sep 22-Nov 4: Ain’t Misbehavin
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Aug 6: BAZOOKA!
Aug 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug 19: Elijah Rosario
Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice
Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Aug 4-5: T Murph
Aug 8: Kevin James Thornton
Aug 11-12: Jess Hilarious
Aug 18-20: Gary Owen
Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks
Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton
Sep 8-10: Jason Banks
Sep 15-16: Affion Crockett
Sep 19: Craig Conant
Sep 22-24: Adele Givens
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Aug 4: Bandemic
Aug 5: The Toyz Band
Aug 11: Southside Saints
Aug 12: Radio Revolver
Aug 18: Huckleberry Shyne
Aug 25: The Billy Creason Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki
Sep 1: Peso Pluma
Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest
Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 22-24: Cowboy Days
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Aug 5: Arrows In Action
Aug 12: Bear With me
Aug 17: A Light Divided
Aug 19: The Breakfast Club
Aug 22: Distant & Left To Suffer
Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin
Aug 26: The Word Alive w/ Dark Divine, Nerv
Aug 31: Cro-mags
Sep 1: Spitalfield
Sep 3: Seven Kingdoms w/ A Sound of Thunder, Osyron
Sep 7: Overtime + Crucifix ft. Sean P, GR1M, Big Murph
Sep 9: Should’ve Been a Cowboy: Country Dance Party
Sep 11: Weedeater w/ King Parrot, Ape Vermin
Sep 12: Galactic Empire w/ Hanabie
Sep 16: holyroller w/ Lie Heavy, Cosmic Reaper, Good Good Grief
Sep 17: Red w/ Saul
Sep 19: Wargasm UK
Sep 20: Flotsam & Jetsam w/ Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth
Sep 22: Shaggy 2 Dope w/ Lardi B, DJ Clay
Sep 24: Paleface Swiss w/ Eneterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnetar
Sep 30: Invent Animate w/ Void Of Vision, Thrown, Aviana
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 24: Chris Young w/ Thompson Square
Sep 8: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Aug 4: Riders in the Sky
Aug 5: Fortune Feimster
Aug 12: Brit Foyd
Aug 18: Arrival from Sweden
Sep 16: Daniel Tosh
Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical
Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Aug 18: Ali Clayton
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 7: The Doobie Brothers
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Aug 5: Deadbeat Barbie
Aug 12: The Hurt Line w/ Parallel Lives
Aug 26: Novas Fade w/ Copper Wine
Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries
Sep 23: The Players
Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival
Sep 30: Unwind Music Festival
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Aug 3: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 4: Retro VInyl
Aug 5: Brother Pearl
Aug 10: Ethan Smith
Aug 11: Unhinged
Aug 12: Stereo Doll
Aug 17: Bradley Steele
Aug 18: Stephen Legree
Aug 19: Muddy Creek Revival
Aug 24: Dan Miller
Aug 25: The Plaids
Aug 26: Radio Revolver
Sep 2: Brother Pearl
Sep 7: Kelsey Hurley
Sep 8: 7 Roads
Sep 9: Stone Parker Band
Sep 15: TOYZ
Sep 16: South Bound 49
Sep 22: Carolina Ambush
Sep 23: Radio Revolver
Sep 29: Big City
Sep 30: Megan Doss and Jon Montgomery
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Aug 18: Stereo Doll
Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 5: Deana Carter
Aug 12: T.G. Sheppard
Aug 18-19: Gene Watson
Aug 26: The Isaacs
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Aug 5: Elena M
Aug 12: Barefoot Modern Acoustic
Aug 19: Limited Engagement
Aug 26: Jordan & Madisen
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Aug 4: Eric Church
Aug 5: Slightly Stoopid and Subline with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Aug 27: Pepe Aquilar
RANADLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Jul 28: Relay Relay
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 9: The Shootouts
Aug 11: The Collection, AJ Smith
Aug 17: The Watson Twins, Couldn’t Be Happiers
Aug 18: Ace Frehley
Aug 20: The Heavy Heavy, Joelton Mayfield
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
