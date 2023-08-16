ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Aug 19: William Nesmith

Sep 2: 80s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Aug 16: Molly Parden

Aug 17: Hotel Fiction, Trash Panda

Aug 17: The Beths

Aug 18: Arcy Drive

Aug 18: Steep Canyon Rangers

Aug 19: Ruen Brothers

Aug 19: Slow Teeth & Friends

Aug 20: Jill Andrews

Aug 22: The Anchor

Aug 23: With Love

Aug 23: AJJ

Aug 25: Briscoe

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 20: Matute

Aug 27: Bronco

Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023

Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo

Sep 19: Becky G

Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Aug 17: Tom Keifer

Aug 18: Ocean Alley

Aug 22: JVKE

Aug 26: Becky Robinson

Aug 27: Clutch

Sep 1: Pour Minds

Sep 5: Danna Paola

Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria

Sep 6: Ayra Starr

Sep 7: Chloe

Sep 7: Soulja Boy

Sep 9: Thursday

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Aug 16: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes & Jeremih

Aug 18: The Offspring, Simple Plan & Sum 41

Aug 22: Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons

Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker

Sep 6: Tenacious D

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses

Sep 5: $uicideboy$

Sep 9: LL COOL J

Sep 12: Lil Baby

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Aug 17: Anna Mertson

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth

Sep 7: The Mavericks

Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan

Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden

Aug 23-Sep 17: WICKED

Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West

Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road

Sep 9: Mary Gauthier

Sep 22: John Fullbright

 

GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Aug 19: Elijah Rosario

Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice

Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Aug 17: David McLaughlin

Aug 24: Wishful Thinking

Aug 31: Kelsey Hurley

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Aug 18-20: Gary Owen

Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks

Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Aug 18: Huckleberry Shyne

Aug 25: The Billy Creason Band

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki

Sep 1: Peso Pluma

Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest

Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Aug 17: A Light Divided

Aug 19: The Breakfast Club

Aug 22: Distant & Left To Suffer

Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin

Aug 26: The Word Alive w/ Dark Divine, Nerv

Aug 31: Cro-mags

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Aug 24: Chris Young w/ Thompson Square

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Aug 18: Arrival from Sweden

Sep 16: Daniel Tosh

Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical

Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Aug 18: Ali Clayton

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 7: The Doobie Brothers

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Aug 26: Novas Fade w/ Copper Wine

Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries

Sep 23: The Players

Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Aug 17: Bradley Steele

Aug 18: Stephen Legree

Aug 19: Muddy Creek Revival

Aug 24: Dan Miller

Aug 25: The Plaids

Aug 26: Radio Revolver

Aug 27: Camel City Yacht Club

Aug 31: The Aquarius

 

KERNERSVILLE 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Aug 18: Stereo Doll

Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 18-19: Gene Watson

 

OAK RIDGE 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Aug 19: Limited Engagement

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Aug 18: Camel City Blues

Aug 23: Grizzly Panda

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

Aug 17: The Watson Twins, Couldn’t Be Happiers

Aug 18: Ace Frehley

Aug 20: The Heavy Heavy, Joelton Mayfield

