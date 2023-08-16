ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Aug 19: William Nesmith
Sep 2: 80s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Aug 16: Molly Parden
Aug 17: Hotel Fiction, Trash Panda
Aug 17: The Beths
Aug 18: Arcy Drive
Aug 18: Steep Canyon Rangers
Aug 19: Ruen Brothers
Aug 19: Slow Teeth & Friends
Aug 20: Jill Andrews
Aug 22: The Anchor
Aug 23: With Love
Aug 23: AJJ
Aug 25: Briscoe
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 20: Matute
Aug 27: Bronco
Sep 2: Intocable Evolucion 2023
Sep 8: Ivan Cornejo
Sep 19: Becky G
Sep 22: Raphael Saadiq
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Aug 17: Tom Keifer
Aug 18: Ocean Alley
Aug 22: JVKE
Aug 26: Becky Robinson
Aug 27: Clutch
Sep 1: Pour Minds
Sep 5: Danna Paola
Sep 6: Coheed and Cambria
Sep 6: Ayra Starr
Sep 7: Chloe
Sep 7: Soulja Boy
Sep 9: Thursday
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Aug 16: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes & Jeremih
Aug 18: The Offspring, Simple Plan & Sum 41
Aug 22: Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons
Sep 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker
Sep 6: Tenacious D
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses
Sep 5: $uicideboy$
Sep 9: LL COOL J
Sep 12: Lil Baby
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Aug 17: Anna Mertson
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 5: The Tallest Man on Earth
Sep 7: The Mavericks
Sep 15: Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan
Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden
Aug 23-Sep 17: WICKED
Sep 19: Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West
Sep 8: Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road
Sep 9: Mary Gauthier
Sep 22: John Fullbright
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Aug 19: Elijah Rosario
Sep 6: Songs of Hope and Justice
Sep 8: NC Comedy Fest
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Aug 17: David McLaughlin
Aug 24: Wishful Thinking
Aug 31: Kelsey Hurley
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Aug 18-20: Gary Owen
Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks
Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Aug 18: Huckleberry Shyne
Aug 25: The Billy Creason Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki
Sep 1: Peso Pluma
Sep 2: NC Late Night Music Fest
Sep 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Aug 17: A Light Divided
Aug 19: The Breakfast Club
Aug 22: Distant & Left To Suffer
Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin
Aug 26: The Word Alive w/ Dark Divine, Nerv
Aug 31: Cro-mags
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Aug 24: Chris Young w/ Thompson Square
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Aug 18: Arrival from Sweden
Sep 16: Daniel Tosh
Sep 19-24: CHICAGO the Musical
Sep 29-30: Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Aug 18: Ali Clayton
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 7: The Doobie Brothers
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Aug 26: Novas Fade w/ Copper Wine
Sep 3: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 3: Napoleon Dynamite: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries
Sep 23: The Players
Sep 28: Manhattan Short Film Festival
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Aug 17: Bradley Steele
Aug 18: Stephen Legree
Aug 19: Muddy Creek Revival
Aug 24: Dan Miller
Aug 25: The Plaids
Aug 26: Radio Revolver
Aug 27: Camel City Yacht Club
Aug 31: The Aquarius
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Aug 18: Stereo Doll
Sep 23: Wild Wild Burlesk
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 18-19: Gene Watson
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Aug 19: Limited Engagement
WINSTON-SALEM
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Aug 18: Camel City Blues
Aug 23: Grizzly Panda
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Aug 17: The Watson Twins, Couldn’t Be Happiers
Aug 18: Ace Frehley
Aug 20: The Heavy Heavy, Joelton Mayfield
