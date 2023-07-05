ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

 

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Aug 12: LG Hoover

Aug 19: William Nesmith

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jul 7: waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water

Jul 8: Chris Stamey Group, Skylar Gudasz

Jul 9: Hot Mulligan

Jul 10: binki

Jul 11: Skating Polly

Jul 14: Son Volt

Jul 14: The Weight Band

Jul 15: Shoaldiggers, Mystery Ranch, Country Cruel

Jul 16: Harbour

Jul 19: Motherfolk

Jul 20: Less Than Jake

Jul 21: Hank, Pattie & The Current

Jul 22: George Shingleton

Jul 22: Olive Dares the Darkness

Jul 23: Honey Magpie, Annie Stokes, Colin Cutler and Sam Foster

Jul 25: Sir Woman

Jul 25: The Mountain Grass Unit

Jul 27: School of Rock AllStars

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jul 16: 85 South Show Live

Aug 5: Indian Idol

Aug 11: Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake 

Aug 12: Marca MP

Aug 20: Matute

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jul 7: Remember The Name

Jul 8: Old Gods Of Appalachia

Jul 14: Yung Pinch

Jul 15: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival

Jul 19: Ann Marie

Jul 28: BixXthaPlug

Jul 28: A Flock of Seagulls & Strangelove

Jul 30: Joeyy

Aug 5: Kari Faux

Aug 10: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Aug 11: Toosii

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jul 11: Matchbox Twenty

Jul 19: Boy George, Culture Club & Berlin

Jul 21: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Carr

Jul 22: Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose

Jul 23: Mudvayne

Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill

Jul 29: Post Malone

Jul 30: Lil Durk, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa

Jul 31: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer

Aug 6: Bret Michaels

Aug 8: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & Too Short

Aug 9: Foreigner & Loverboy

Aug 10: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver

Aug 11: Gov’t Mule

Aug 12: Rufus Du Sol

Aug 13: Pentatonix & Lauren Alaina

Aug 16: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes & Jeremih

Aug 18: The Offspring, Simple Plan & Sum 41

Aug 22: Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jul 6: Santa Fe Klan

Jul 14: blink-182

Jul 16: Erykah Badu

Jul 22-23: Monster Jam

Aug 6: Moneybagg Yo

Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jul 7: PhilRay & Friends

Jul 8: Billy Creason Band

Jul 13: James Vincent Carroll

Jul 14: Kids in America

Jul 15: Hampton Drive

Jul 20: Michael Giambelluca

Jul 21: SmasHat

Jul 22: Muddy Creek Revival

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jul 5: Jinx Monsoon

Jul 12: Andy Grammer

Jul 16: Melissa Etheridge

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jul 9: John Oliver

Jul 22: Russell Peters

Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert

Aug 4: The Rocket Man Show

Aug 5: Johnny Mathis

Aug 9: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Aug 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Aug 15: Brit Floyd

Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan

Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jul 7: Hubby Jenkins

Jul 8: B-BAMS

Jul 14: Paul Thorn

Jul 22: Blue Ridge Opry

Jul 28: Town Mountain

Aug 4: Cristina Vane

Aug 5: The Waybacks

Aug 11: Clay Melton

Aug 12: Blue Dogs

Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute

Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jul 8: Our Band

Jul 22: Honey Magpie

Jul 29: The SongBird Raven

Aug 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Aug 19: Elijah Rosario

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jul 7-8: Julie Scoggins

Jul 14-15: Rodney Perry

Jul 21-22: Red Grant

Jul 28-29: Dominique

Aug 1: Jason Cherry

Aug 8: Kevin James Thornton

Aug 11-12: Jess Hilarious

Aug 18-20: Gary Owen

Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks

Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jul 7: Second Glance Band

Jul 15: Stereo Doll

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jul 20: Thomas Rhett

Jul 24: NF

Jul 30: The Chicks

Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Jul 8: Starbenders and The Haunt

Jul 9: Cynic & Atheist

Jul 14: Hardwired

Jul 15: Studs of Steel

Jul 18: Skold

Jul 20: Lylvc

Jul 22: Live, Laugh, Local

Jul 25: Crobot

Jul 26: Montana of 300

Jul 27: Hail The Sun

Jul 28: Emo Night Brooklyn

Jul 30: Havoc & Toxic Holocaust

Aug 5: Arrows In Action

Aug 12: Bear With me

Aug 17: A Light Divided

Aug 19: The Breakfast Club

Aug 21: Sick Of It All

Aug 22: Distant & Left To Suffer

Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Aug 4: Riders in the Sky

Aug 5: Fortune Feimster

Aug 12: Brit Foyd

Aug 18: Arrival from Sweden

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Aug 18: Ali Clayton

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill

Aug 2: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Jul 15: Banger

Jul 21: Elder Bug

Jul 22: Pathway + Regence + Iroh + No Scope

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jul 29: Comedian Henry Cho

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Jul 6: Ethan Smith

Jul 7: Hwy 42

Jul 8: Simerson Hill

Jul 13: Kelsey Hurley

Jul 14: Hampton Drive

Jul 15: Brother Pearl

Jul 20: Bradley Steele

Jul 21: Huckleberry Shyne

Jul 22: Brandon Davis

Jul 27: Dan Miller

Jul 28: no strings attatched

Jul 29: Stone Parker Band

Aug 3: Kelsey Hurley

Aug 4: Retro VInyl

Aug 5: Brother Pearl

Aug 10: Ethan Smith

Aug 11: Unhinged

Aug 12: Stereo Doll

Aug 17: Bradley Steele

Aug 18: Stephen Legree

Aug 19: Muddy Creek Revival

Aug 24: Dan Miller

Aug 25: The Plaids

Aug 26: Radio Revolver

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jul 15: Doug Stone

Jul 20: Tracy Byrd

Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn

Aug 5: Deana Carter

Aug 12: T.G. Sheppard

Aug 18-19: Gene Watson

Aug 26: The Isaacs

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Jul 15: WIlde: Chris & Amanda Barrens

Jul 22: Elena M

Jul 29: Limited Engagement

Aug 5: Elena M

Aug 12: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

Aug 19: Limited Engagement

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jul 8: Tears for Fears

Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty

Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind

Aug 4: Eric Church

Aug 5: Slightly Stoopid and Subline with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Jul 14: Creatio

Jul 21: Holler Choir

Jul 28: Relay Relay

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jul 12: Grizzly Panda

Jul 14: Eddie Clayton and Josh McBride

Jul 15: Rain Check

Jul 16: Evan Blackerby

Jul 19: Jim Mayberry

Jul 21: Anne and the Moonlighters

Jul 22: County Broadcast Service

Jul 23: Jon Montgomery and Friends

Jul 28: Andrew Wakefield

Jul 29: Dustin York

Jul 30: Taylor Mason

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

Jul 8: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Danielle Howle, Jay Bryd

Jul 19: The Kentucky Gentleman, Taylor Aaron Parker Williams

Jul 20: The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph 

Boudreaux Jr. 

Jul 28: Daniel Justin Smith

Jul 31: Between The Buried And Me: The Parallax II Tour

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jul 7: Gypsy Danger

Jul 29: Summertime Live: Parking Lot Parties

 

 

