ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Aug 12: LG Hoover
Aug 19: William Nesmith
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jul 7: waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water
Jul 8: Chris Stamey Group, Skylar Gudasz
Jul 9: Hot Mulligan
Jul 10: binki
Jul 11: Skating Polly
Jul 14: Son Volt
Jul 14: The Weight Band
Jul 15: Shoaldiggers, Mystery Ranch, Country Cruel
Jul 16: Harbour
Jul 19: Motherfolk
Jul 20: Less Than Jake
Jul 21: Hank, Pattie & The Current
Jul 22: George Shingleton
Jul 22: Olive Dares the Darkness
Jul 23: Honey Magpie, Annie Stokes, Colin Cutler and Sam Foster
Jul 25: Sir Woman
Jul 25: The Mountain Grass Unit
Jul 27: School of Rock AllStars
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jul 16: 85 South Show Live
Aug 5: Indian Idol
Aug 11: Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake
Aug 12: Marca MP
Aug 20: Matute
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jul 7: Remember The Name
Jul 8: Old Gods Of Appalachia
Jul 14: Yung Pinch
Jul 15: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival
Jul 19: Ann Marie
Jul 28: BixXthaPlug
Jul 28: A Flock of Seagulls & Strangelove
Jul 30: Joeyy
Aug 5: Kari Faux
Aug 10: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Aug 11: Toosii
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jul 11: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 19: Boy George, Culture Club & Berlin
Jul 21: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Carr
Jul 22: Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose
Jul 23: Mudvayne
Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill
Jul 29: Post Malone
Jul 30: Lil Durk, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa
Jul 31: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer
Aug 6: Bret Michaels
Aug 8: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & Too Short
Aug 9: Foreigner & Loverboy
Aug 10: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver
Aug 11: Gov’t Mule
Aug 12: Rufus Du Sol
Aug 13: Pentatonix & Lauren Alaina
Aug 16: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes & Jeremih
Aug 18: The Offspring, Simple Plan & Sum 41
Aug 22: Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jul 6: Santa Fe Klan
Jul 14: blink-182
Jul 16: Erykah Badu
Jul 22-23: Monster Jam
Aug 6: Moneybagg Yo
Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jul 7: PhilRay & Friends
Jul 8: Billy Creason Band
Jul 13: James Vincent Carroll
Jul 14: Kids in America
Jul 15: Hampton Drive
Jul 20: Michael Giambelluca
Jul 21: SmasHat
Jul 22: Muddy Creek Revival
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jul 5: Jinx Monsoon
Jul 12: Andy Grammer
Jul 16: Melissa Etheridge
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jul 9: John Oliver
Jul 22: Russell Peters
Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert
Aug 4: The Rocket Man Show
Aug 5: Johnny Mathis
Aug 9: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Aug 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Aug 15: Brit Floyd
Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan
Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jul 7: Hubby Jenkins
Jul 8: B-BAMS
Jul 14: Paul Thorn
Jul 22: Blue Ridge Opry
Jul 28: Town Mountain
Aug 4: Cristina Vane
Aug 5: The Waybacks
Aug 11: Clay Melton
Aug 12: Blue Dogs
Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute
Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 8: Our Band
Jul 22: Honey Magpie
Jul 29: The SongBird Raven
Aug 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug 19: Elijah Rosario
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jul 7-8: Julie Scoggins
Jul 14-15: Rodney Perry
Jul 21-22: Red Grant
Jul 28-29: Dominique
Aug 1: Jason Cherry
Aug 8: Kevin James Thornton
Aug 11-12: Jess Hilarious
Aug 18-20: Gary Owen
Aug 25-26: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks
Aug 27: The Magic of Eric Eaton
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Jul 7: Second Glance Band
Jul 15: Stereo Doll
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jul 20: Thomas Rhett
Jul 24: NF
Jul 30: The Chicks
Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Jul 8: Starbenders and The Haunt
Jul 9: Cynic & Atheist
Jul 14: Hardwired
Jul 15: Studs of Steel
Jul 18: Skold
Jul 20: Lylvc
Jul 22: Live, Laugh, Local
Jul 25: Crobot
Jul 26: Montana of 300
Jul 27: Hail The Sun
Jul 28: Emo Night Brooklyn
Jul 30: Havoc & Toxic Holocaust
Aug 5: Arrows In Action
Aug 12: Bear With me
Aug 17: A Light Divided
Aug 19: The Breakfast Club
Aug 21: Sick Of It All
Aug 22: Distant & Left To Suffer
Aug 23: Shallow Side & Any Given Sin
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Aug 4: Riders in the Sky
Aug 5: Fortune Feimster
Aug 12: Brit Foyd
Aug 18: Arrival from Sweden
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Aug 18: Ali Clayton
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill
Aug 2: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Jul 15: Banger
Jul 21: Elder Bug
Jul 22: Pathway + Regence + Iroh + No Scope
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 29: Comedian Henry Cho
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jul 6: Ethan Smith
Jul 7: Hwy 42
Jul 8: Simerson Hill
Jul 13: Kelsey Hurley
Jul 14: Hampton Drive
Jul 15: Brother Pearl
Jul 20: Bradley Steele
Jul 21: Huckleberry Shyne
Jul 22: Brandon Davis
Jul 27: Dan Miller
Jul 28: no strings attatched
Jul 29: Stone Parker Band
Aug 3: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 4: Retro VInyl
Aug 5: Brother Pearl
Aug 10: Ethan Smith
Aug 11: Unhinged
Aug 12: Stereo Doll
Aug 17: Bradley Steele
Aug 18: Stephen Legree
Aug 19: Muddy Creek Revival
Aug 24: Dan Miller
Aug 25: The Plaids
Aug 26: Radio Revolver
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jul 15: Doug Stone
Jul 20: Tracy Byrd
Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn
Aug 5: Deana Carter
Aug 12: T.G. Sheppard
Aug 18-19: Gene Watson
Aug 26: The Isaacs
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Jul 15: WIlde: Chris & Amanda Barrens
Jul 22: Elena M
Jul 29: Limited Engagement
Aug 5: Elena M
Aug 12: Barefoot Modern Acoustic
Aug 19: Limited Engagement
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jul 8: Tears for Fears
Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind
Aug 4: Eric Church
Aug 5: Slightly Stoopid and Subline with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement
WINSTON-SALEM
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Jul 14: Creatio
Jul 21: Holler Choir
Jul 28: Relay Relay
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jul 12: Grizzly Panda
Jul 14: Eddie Clayton and Josh McBride
Jul 15: Rain Check
Jul 16: Evan Blackerby
Jul 19: Jim Mayberry
Jul 21: Anne and the Moonlighters
Jul 22: County Broadcast Service
Jul 23: Jon Montgomery and Friends
Jul 28: Andrew Wakefield
Jul 29: Dustin York
Jul 30: Taylor Mason
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jul 8: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Danielle Howle, Jay Bryd
Jul 19: The Kentucky Gentleman, Taylor Aaron Parker Williams
Jul 20: The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph
Boudreaux Jr.
Jul 28: Daniel Justin Smith
Jul 31: Between The Buried And Me: The Parallax II Tour
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jul 7: Gypsy Danger
Jul 29: Summertime Live: Parking Lot Parties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.