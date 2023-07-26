ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jul 29: The Dave and Tim Experience

Aug 12: LG Hoover

Aug 19: William Nesmith

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jul 27: School of Rock AllStars

Jul 27: Altin Gun

Jul 27: The Drums

Jul 28: Jesse Fox

Jul 30: Wish Queen, Megabitch, Holly Overton

Jul 31: Google Dolls, Soup Dreams, 

Persimmon

Aug 1: Julia Jacklin

Aug 2: late night drive home

Aug 3: Nikki Lane

Aug 4: Pipe Record

Aug 5: Alexa Rose

Aug 6: Shakey Graves

Aug 7: Tessa Violet

Aug 10: Alesana

Aug 11: Rod Abernethy, Rebekah Todd

Aug 12: Caique Vidal + Tambien

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Aug 5: Indian Idol

Aug 11: Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake 

Aug 12: Marca MP

Aug 20: Matute

Aug 27: Bronco

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jul 28: BixXthaPlug

Jul 28: A Flock of Seagulls & Strangelove

Jul 30: Joeyy

Aug 5: Kari Faux

Aug 10: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Aug 11: Toosii

Aug 12: Death Grips

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill

Jul 29: Post Malone

Jul 30: Lil Durk, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa

Jul 31: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer

Aug 6: Bret Michaels

Aug 8: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & Too Short

Aug 9: Foreigner & Loverboy

Aug 10: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver

Aug 11: Gov’t Mule

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Aug 6: Moneybagg Yo

Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses

 

DURHAM

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert

Aug 4: The Rocket Man Show

Aug 5: Johnny Mathis

Aug 9: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Aug 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Aug 15: Brit Floyd

Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan

Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jul 28: Town Mountain

Aug 4: Cristina Vane

Aug 5: The Waybacks

Aug 11: Clay Melton

Aug 12: Blue Dogs

Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jul 29: The SongBird Raven

Aug 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Aug 19: Elijah Rosario

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Jul 27: Darrell Hoots

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jul 28-29: Dominique

Aug 1: Jason Cherry

Aug 8: Kevin James Thornton

Aug 11-12: Jess Hilarious

Aug 18-20: Gary Owen

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jul 27: The Good Watts

Jul 28: Wristband

Jul 29: Swamp Roots Band

Aug 11: Southside Saints

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jul 30: The Chicks

Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Jul 26: Montana of 300

Jul 27: Hail The Sun

Jul 28: Emo Night Brooklyn

Jul 30: Havoc & Toxic Holocaust

Aug 5: Arrows In Action

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Aug 4: Riders in the Sky

Aug 5: Fortune Feimster

Aug 12: Brit Foyd

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill

Aug 2: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

 

HIGH POINT

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jul 29: Comedian Henry Cho

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Jul 27: Dan Miller

Jul 28: no strings attatched

Jul 29: Stone Parker Band

Aug 3: Kelsey Hurley

Aug 4: Retro VInyl

Aug 5: Brother Pearl

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Aug 5: Deana Carter

Aug 12: T.G. Sheppard

Aug 18-19: Gene Watson

 

OAK RIDGE 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Jul 29: Limited Engagement

Aug 5: Elena M

Aug 12: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Aug 4: Eric Church

Aug 5: Slightly Stoopid and Subline with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Aug 1: Sam Smith

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Jul 28: Relay Relay

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jul 28: Andrew Wakefield

Jul 29: Dustin York

Jul 30: Taylor Mason

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

Jul 26: Kyle Caudle & Timberline, Anna Hudson

Jul 27: Jeese Fox, Ryan Johnson

Jul 28: Daniel Justin Smith

Jul 31: Between The Buried And Me: The Parallax II Tour

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Jul 29: Silk Groove

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jul 28: Clay Johnson & The Hard Promises

Jul 29: Summertime Live: Parking Lot Parties

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.