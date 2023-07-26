ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jul 29: The Dave and Tim Experience
Aug 12: LG Hoover
Aug 19: William Nesmith
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jul 27: School of Rock AllStars
Jul 27: Altin Gun
Jul 27: The Drums
Jul 28: Jesse Fox
Jul 30: Wish Queen, Megabitch, Holly Overton
Jul 31: Google Dolls, Soup Dreams,
Persimmon
Aug 1: Julia Jacklin
Aug 2: late night drive home
Aug 3: Nikki Lane
Aug 4: Pipe Record
Aug 5: Alexa Rose
Aug 6: Shakey Graves
Aug 7: Tessa Violet
Aug 10: Alesana
Aug 11: Rod Abernethy, Rebekah Todd
Aug 12: Caique Vidal + Tambien
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Aug 5: Indian Idol
Aug 11: Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake
Aug 12: Marca MP
Aug 20: Matute
Aug 27: Bronco
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jul 28: BixXthaPlug
Jul 28: A Flock of Seagulls & Strangelove
Jul 30: Joeyy
Aug 5: Kari Faux
Aug 10: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Aug 11: Toosii
Aug 12: Death Grips
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill
Jul 29: Post Malone
Jul 30: Lil Durk, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa
Jul 31: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer
Aug 6: Bret Michaels
Aug 8: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & Too Short
Aug 9: Foreigner & Loverboy
Aug 10: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver
Aug 11: Gov’t Mule
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
Aug 6: Moneybagg Yo
Aug 29: Guns N’ Roses
DURHAM
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert
Aug 4: The Rocket Man Show
Aug 5: Johnny Mathis
Aug 9: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Aug 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Aug 15: Brit Floyd
Aug 17-18: Leanne Morgan
Aug 19: Arrival From Sweden
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jul 28: Town Mountain
Aug 4: Cristina Vane
Aug 5: The Waybacks
Aug 11: Clay Melton
Aug 12: Blue Dogs
Aug 19: Abigail Dowd and Bill West
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 29- Sep 9: Peace Like a River
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 29: The SongBird Raven
Aug 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug 19: Elijah Rosario
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Jul 27: Darrell Hoots
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jul 28-29: Dominique
Aug 1: Jason Cherry
Aug 8: Kevin James Thornton
Aug 11-12: Jess Hilarious
Aug 18-20: Gary Owen
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Jul 27: The Good Watts
Jul 28: Wristband
Jul 29: Swamp Roots Band
Aug 11: Southside Saints
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jul 30: The Chicks
Aug 19: Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Jul 26: Montana of 300
Jul 27: Hail The Sun
Jul 28: Emo Night Brooklyn
Jul 30: Havoc & Toxic Holocaust
Aug 5: Arrows In Action
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Aug 4: Riders in the Sky
Aug 5: Fortune Feimster
Aug 12: Brit Foyd
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill
Aug 2: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
HIGH POINT
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 29: Comedian Henry Cho
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jul 27: Dan Miller
Jul 28: no strings attatched
Jul 29: Stone Parker Band
Aug 3: Kelsey Hurley
Aug 4: Retro VInyl
Aug 5: Brother Pearl
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Aug 5: Deana Carter
Aug 12: T.G. Sheppard
Aug 18-19: Gene Watson
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Jul 29: Limited Engagement
Aug 5: Elena M
Aug 12: Barefoot Modern Acoustic
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Aug 4: Eric Church
Aug 5: Slightly Stoopid and Subline with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Aug 1: Sam Smith
WINSTON-SALEM
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Jul 28: Relay Relay
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jul 28: Andrew Wakefield
Jul 29: Dustin York
Jul 30: Taylor Mason
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jul 26: Kyle Caudle & Timberline, Anna Hudson
Jul 27: Jeese Fox, Ryan Johnson
Jul 28: Daniel Justin Smith
Jul 31: Between The Buried And Me: The Parallax II Tour
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
Jul 29: Silk Groove
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jul 28: Clay Johnson & The Hard Promises
Jul 29: Summertime Live: Parking Lot Parties
