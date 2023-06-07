ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jun 24: 80’s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jun 7: Ax and the Hatchetmen
Jun 8: Declan McKenna
Jun 8: Dave Hause Mermaid
Jun 9: Cracker
Jun 9: Glove
Jun 10: Quadeca, quickly, quickly
Jun 10: Reggae Reunion
JUn 10: Tank and the Bangas
Jun 14: black midi
Jun 14: NRBQ
Jun 16: Wednesday
Jun 17: Neptune
Jun 20: Shamar Allen
Jun 21: L’Rain
Jun 21: Protomartyr
Jun 22: Glare, Alien Boy
Jun 23: Andrew Marlin
Jun 23: Bonny Doon
Jun 24: Bayonne
Jun 25: Joseph
Jun 25: Joe Pug
Jun 26: Joyce Manor
Jun 26: Sloan
Jun 27: Teeyum Smith
Jun 29: EELS
Jul 1: Kiltro
Jul 7: waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water
Jul 9: Hot Mulligan
Jul 10: binki
Jul 11: Skating Polly
Jul 14: Son Volt
Jul 14: The Weight Band
Jul 15: Shoaldiggers, Mystery Ranch, Country Cruel
Jul 16: Harbour
Jul 19: Motherfolk
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jun 17: Tink Admat
Jun 24: Grupo Frontera El Comienzo Tour
Jun 26: Tori Amos
Jul 16: 85 South Show Live
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jun 7: Sam Morril
Jun 7: The 502s
Jun 8: Big Wreck
Jun 9: Nick Lutsko & The $100K Band
Jun 9: Caifanes
Jun 14: Bastille
Jun 20: $NOT
Jun 21: Jesse & Joy
Jun 26: Animals as Leaders
Jun 30: Larry’s Market Run 2023
Jul 1: Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Electronic Dance Party
Jul 7: Remember The Name
Jul 8: Old Gods Of Appalachia
Jul 8: LPB Poody
Jul 14: Yung Pinch
Jul 15: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jun 17: Dierks Bentley
Jun 24: Weezer, Future Islands & Joyce Manor
Jun 27: Big Time Rush, Max & Jax
Jun 28: Shania Twain
Jun 29: Peso Pluma
Jul 2: Kidz Bop Live
Jul 11: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 19: Boy George, Culture Club & Berlin
Jul 21: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Carr
Jul 22: Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose
Jul 23: Mudvayne
Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill
Jul 29: Post Malone
Jul 30: Lil Durk, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa
Jul 31: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jun 9: Charlotte R&B Experience 2023
Jun 30: Banda MS
Jul 2: Alicia Keys
Jul 6: Santa Fe Klan
Jul 9: LL COOL J
Jul 14: blink-182
Jul 16: Erykah Badu
Jul 22-23: Monster Jam
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jun 8: Anna Mertson
Jun 10: Ross Coppley
Jun 16: Sprockett
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jun 12: Toad the Wet Sprokect
Jun 13-14: Menopause The Musical
Jun 22: Rodrigo y Gabriela
Jun 27: Ziggy Marley
Jul 12: Andy Grammer
Jul 16: Melissa Etheridge
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jun 7: Bluey’s Big Play
Jun 8: Indigo Girls with Full Band
Jun 9: Shane Gillis
Jun 14: Styx
Jun 15: Larry the Cable Guy
Jul 9: John Oliver
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jun 10: Tinsley Ellis
Jun 17: The Malpass Brothers
Jun 23: DaShawn Hickman
Jun 24: Reeves House Band’s Big Blues Night w/ Seth Walker
Jul 7: Hubby Jenkins
Jul 13: Geoff Westley
Jul 14: Paul Thorn
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jun 16: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Jun 24: Maritzada
Jul 8: Our Band
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jun 9-11: Capone
Jun 16-17: Mia Jackson
Jun 23-25: Jon Reep
Jun 30-Jul 1: We’re Not Brothers Tour
Jul 14-15: Rodney Perry
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Jun 7: Eli Lev
Jun 14: Bryan Bielanski
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Jun 16: Jukebox Rehab
Jun 17: Beach Music Summer Party w/ DJ TODD
Jun 23: Huckleberry Shyne
Jul 1: Gypsy Danger
Jul 7: Second Glance Band
Grandover Resort
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 17: Brooks & Dunn
Jun 24: Dude Perfect
Jul 20: Thomas Rhett
Jul 24: NF
Jul 30: The Chicks
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jun 10-11: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
Jun 16: The Love Triange: An Evening of Love
Jun 23: Lady A w/ Dave Barnes
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 24: Straight No Chaser
Jul 1: Barenaked Ladies
Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jun 8: Bradley Steele
Jun 9: Carolina Ambush
Jun 10: Stereo Doll
Jun 15: Dan Miller
Jun 17: Radio Revolver
Jun 22: Jason Bunch
Jun 23: Unhinged
Jun 24: The Plaids
Jun 29: The Aquarius
Jun 30: Second Glance
Jul 6: Ethan Smith
Jul 8: Gipsy Danger
Jul 13: Kelsey Hurley
Jul 14: Hampton Drive
Jul 15: Brother Pearl
Jul 20: Bradley Steele
Jul 21: Huckleberry Shyne
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jun 24: Johnny Lee
Jul 15: Doug Stone
Jul 20: Tracy Byrd
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Jun 10: Jordan & Madisen
Jun 17: Limited Engagement
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jun 7: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston
Jun 16: Dierks Bentley
Jun 30: KIDZ BOP
Jul 8: Tears for Fears
Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind
WINSTON-SALEM
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jun 7: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Jun 8: Hank, Pattie & The Current
Jun 9: An Evening with Jazz is Led
Jun 15: Crenshaw Pentecostal, wolves & wolves & wolves & wolves, Camel City Blackouts
Jun 16: The Vagabond Saints’ Society Performs Music by the Eagles!
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jun 23: Liam Pendergrass
Jul 7: Gypsy Danger
