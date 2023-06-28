ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jun 29: EELS
Jun 30: Tumbao!
Jul 1: Kiltro
Jul 7: waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water
Jul 9: Hot Mulligan
Jul 10: binki
Jul 11: Skating Polly
Jul 14: Son Volt
Jul 14: The Weight Band
Jul 15: Shoaldiggers, Mystery Ranch, Country Cruel
Jul 16: Harbour
Jul 19: Motherfolk
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jul 16: 85 South Show Live
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jun 30: Larry’s Market Run 2023
Jul 1: Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Electronic Dance Party
Jul 7: Remember The Name
Jul 8: Old Gods Of Appalachia
Jul 14: Yung Pinch
Jul 15: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival
Jul 19: Ann Marie
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jun 28: Shania Twain
Jun 29: Peso Pluma
Jul 2: Kidz Bop Live
Jul 11: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 19: Boy George, Culture Club & Berlin
Jul 21: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Carr
Jul 22: Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose
Jul 23: Mudvayne
Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jun 30: Banda MS
Jul 2: Alicia Keys
Jul 6: Santa Fe Klan
Jul 14: blink-182
Jul 16: Erykah Badu
Jul 22-23: Monster Jam
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jun 29: Kick Back Trio
Jun 30: Vinyl Tap
Jul 1: Motorvader
Jul 7: PhilRay & Friends
Jul 8: Billy Creason Band
Jul 13: James Vincent Carroll
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jul 5: Jinx Monsoon
Jul 12: Andy Grammer
Jul 16: Melissa Etheridge
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jul 9: John Oliver
Jul 22: Russell Peters
Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jun 29: Elkin Big Band
Jul 7: Hubby Jenkins
Jul 8: B-BAMS
Jul 14: Paul Thorn
Jul 22: Blue Ridge Opry
Jul 28: Town Mountain
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jul 8: Our Band
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Jun 29: Renae Paige
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jun 30-Jul 1: We’re Not Brothers Tour
Jul 14-15: Rodney Perry
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Jul 1: Gypsy Danger
Jul 7: Second Glance Band
GrANDOVER RESORT
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jul 20: Thomas Rhett
Jul 24: NF
Jul 30: The Chicks
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jun 23: Lady A w/ Dave Barnes
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
White Oak Amphitheater
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jul 1: Barenaked Ladies
Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Jul 15: Banger
Jul 21: Elder Bug
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jul 29: Comedian Henry Cho
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jun 29: The Aquarius
Jun 30: Second Glance
Jul 1: Sons of Bootleg
Jul 6: Ethan Smith
Jul 7: Hwy 42
Jul 8: Simerson Hill
Jul 13: Kelsey Hurley
Jul 14: Hampton Drive
Jul 15: Brother Pearl
Jul 20: Bradley Steele
Jul 21: Huckleberry Shyne
Jul 22: Brandon Davis
Jul 27: Dan Miller
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jul 15: Doug Stone
Jul 20: Tracy Byrd
Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jun 30: KIDZ BOP
Jul 8: Tears for Fears
Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind
WINSTON-SALEM
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Jun 30: Delta Stream
Jul 14: Creatio
Jul 21: Holler Choir
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jun 28: Jim Mayberry
Jul 28: Andrew Wakefield
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jun 28: Jeff Black, Dana Coope
Jun 29: The Red Lipstick Society, Cakes of Light
Jun 30: Couldn’t Be Happiers, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Jul 8: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Danielle Howle, Jay Bryd
Jul 19: The Kentucky Gentleman, Taylor Aaron Parker Williams
Jul 20: The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph
Boudreaux Jr.
Jul 28: Daniel Justin Smith
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jul 7: Gypsy Danger
Jul 29: Summertime Live: Parking Lot Parties
