ASHEBORO 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jun 29: EELS

Jun 30: Tumbao!

Jul 1: Kiltro

Jul 7: waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water

Jul 9: Hot Mulligan

Jul 10: binki

Jul 11: Skating Polly

Jul 14: Son Volt

Jul 14: The Weight Band

Jul 15: Shoaldiggers, Mystery Ranch, Country Cruel

Jul 16: Harbour

Jul 19: Motherfolk

 

 CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jul 16: 85 South Show Live

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jun 30: Larry’s Market Run 2023

Jul 1: Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Electronic Dance Party

Jul 7: Remember The Name

Jul 8: Old Gods Of Appalachia

Jul 14: Yung Pinch

Jul 15: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival

Jul 19: Ann Marie

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jun 28: Shania Twain

Jun 29: Peso Pluma

Jul 2: Kidz Bop Live

Jul 11: Matchbox Twenty

Jul 19: Boy George, Culture Club & Berlin

Jul 21: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Carr

Jul 22: Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose

Jul 23: Mudvayne

Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jun 30: Banda MS

Jul 2: Alicia Keys

Jul 6: Santa Fe Klan

Jul 14: blink-182

Jul 16: Erykah Badu

Jul 22-23: Monster Jam

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jun 29: Kick Back Trio

Jun 30: Vinyl Tap

Jul 1: Motorvader

Jul 7: PhilRay & Friends

Jul 8: Billy Creason Band

Jul 13: James Vincent Carroll

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jul 5: Jinx Monsoon

Jul 12: Andy Grammer

Jul 16: Melissa Etheridge

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jul 9: John Oliver

Jul 22: Russell Peters

Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jun 29: Elkin Big Band

Jul 7: Hubby Jenkins

Jul 8: B-BAMS

Jul 14: Paul Thorn

Jul 22: Blue Ridge Opry

Jul 28: Town Mountain

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jul 8: Our Band

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Jun 29: Renae Paige

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jun 30-Jul 1: We’re Not Brothers Tour

Jul 14-15: Rodney Perry

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jul 1: Gypsy Danger

Jul 7: Second Glance Band

 

GrANDOVER RESORT

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jul 20: Thomas Rhett

Jul 24: NF

Jul 30: The Chicks

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jun 23: Lady A w/ Dave Barnes

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jul 1: Barenaked Ladies

Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Jul 15: Banger

Jul 21: Elder Bug

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jul 29: Comedian Henry Cho

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Jun 29: The Aquarius

Jun 30: Second Glance

Jul 1: Sons of Bootleg

Jul 6: Ethan Smith

Jul 7: Hwy 42

Jul 8: Simerson Hill

Jul 13: Kelsey Hurley

Jul 14: Hampton Drive

Jul 15: Brother Pearl

Jul 20: Bradley Steele

Jul 21: Huckleberry Shyne

Jul 22: Brandon Davis

Jul 27: Dan Miller

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jul 15: Doug Stone

Jul 20: Tracy Byrd

Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jun 30: KIDZ BOP

Jul 8: Tears for Fears

Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty

Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Jun 30: Delta Stream

Jul 14: Creatio

Jul 21: Holler Choir

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jun 28: Jim Mayberry

Jul 28: Andrew Wakefield

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

Jun 28: Jeff Black, Dana Coope

Jun 29: The Red Lipstick Society, Cakes of Light

Jun 30: Couldn’t Be Happiers, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Jul 8: Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows, Danielle Howle, Jay Bryd

Jul 19: The Kentucky Gentleman, Taylor Aaron Parker Williams

Jul 20: The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph 

Boudreaux Jr. 

Jul 28: Daniel Justin Smith

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jul 7: Gypsy Danger

Jul 29: Summertime Live: Parking Lot Parties

 

 

