ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jun 24: 80’s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jun 14: black midi

Jun 14: NRBQ

Jun 16: Wednesday

Jun 17: Neptune

Jun 20: Shamar Allen

Jun 21: L’Rain

Jun 21: Protomartyr

Jun 22: Glare, Alien Boy

Jun 23: Andrew Marlin

Jun 23: Bonny Doon

Jun 24: Bayonne

Jun 25: Joseph

Jun 25: Joe Pug

Jun 26: Joyce Manor

Jun 26: Sloan

Jun 27: Teeyum Smith

Jun 29: EELS

Jul 1: Kiltro

Jul 7: waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water

Jul 9: Hot Mulligan

Jul 10: binki

Jul 11: Skating Polly

Jul 14: Son Volt

Jul 14: The Weight Band

Jul 15: Shoaldiggers, Mystery Ranch, Country Cruel

Jul 16: Harbour

Jul 19: Motherfolk

Jul 20: Less Than Jake

Jul 22: George Shingleton

Jul 22: Olive Dares the Darkness

Jul 23: Honey Magpie, Annie Stokes, Colin Cutler and Sam Foster

Jul 25: The Mountain Grass Unit

Jul 27: School of Rock AllStars

Jul 27: Altin Gun

Jul 27: The Drums

Jul 28: Jesse Fox

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jun 17: Tink Admat

Jun 24: Grupo Frontera El Comienzo Tour

Jun 26: Tori Amos

Jul 16: 85 South Show Live

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jun 14: Bastille

Jun 20: $NOT

Jun 21: Jesse & Joy

Jun 26: Animals as Leaders

Jun 30: Larry’s Market Run 2023

Jul 1: Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Electronic Dance Party

Jul 7: Remember The Name

Jul 8: Old Gods Of Appalachia

Jul 8: LPB Poody

Jul 14: Yung Pinch

Jul 15: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival

Jul 28: A Flock of Seagulls & Strangelove

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jun 17: Dierks Bentley

Jun 24: Weezer, Future Islands & Joyce Manor

Jun 27: Big Time Rush, Max & Jax

Jun 28: Shania Twain

Jun 29: Peso Pluma

Jul 2: Kidz Bop Live

Jul 11: Matchbox Twenty

Jul 19: Boy George, Culture Club & Berlin

Jul 21: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Carr

Jul 22: Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose

Jul 23: Mudvayne

Jul 28: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill

Jul 29: Post Malone

Jul 30: Lil Durk, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa

Jul 31: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer

 

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

former Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jun 30: Banda MS

Jul 2: Alicia Keys

Jul 6: Santa Fe Klan

Jul 9: LL COOL J

Jul 14: blink-182

Jul 16: Erykah Badu

Jul 22-23: Monster Jam

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jun 16: Sprockett

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jun 13-14: Menopause The Musical

Jun 22: Rodrigo y Gabriela

Jun 27: Ziggy Marley

Jul 12: Andy Grammer

Jul 16: Melissa Etheridge

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jun 14: Styx

Jun 15: Larry the Cable Guy

Jul 9: John Oliver

Jul 22: Russell Peters

Jul 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert

 

 ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jun 17: The Malpass Brothers

Jun 23: DaShawn Hickman

Jun 24: Reeves House Band’s Big Blues Night w/ Seth Walker

Jul 7: Hubby Jenkins

Jul 13: Geoff Westley

Jul 14: Paul Thorn

Jul 22: Blue Ridge Opry

 

 GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jun 16: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Jun 24: Maritzada

Jul 8: Our Band

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Jun 15: David McLaughlin

Jun 22: Coia

Jun 29: Renae Paige

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jun 16-17: Mia Jackson

Jun 23-25: Jon Reep

Jun 30-Jul 1: We’re Not Brothers Tour

Jul 14-15: Rodney Perry

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Jun 14: Bryan Bielanski

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jun 16: Jukebox Rehab

Jun 17: Beach Music Summer Party w/ DJ TODD

Jun 23: Huckleberry Shyne

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 17: Brooks & Dunn

Jun 24: Dude Perfect

Jul 20: Thomas Rhett

Jul 24: NF

Jul 30: The Chicks

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jun 16: The Love Triange: An Evening of Love

Jun 23: Lady A w/ Dave Barnes

 

White Oak Amphitheater

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 24: Straight No Chaser

Jul 1: Barenaked Ladies

Jul 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Jun 17: The Threat

Jun 24: Vinyl Rox

Jul 15: Banger

Jul 21: Elder Bug

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Jun 15: Dan Miller

Jun 17: Radio Revolver

Jun 22: Jason Bunch

Jun 23: Unhinged

Jun 24: The Plaids

Jun 29: The Aquarius

Jun 30: Second Glance

 

 LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jun 24: Johnny Lee

Jul 15: Doug Stone

Jul 20: Tracy Byrd

Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Jun 17: Limited Engagement

Jun 24: Wilde - Chris and Amanda Barrens

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jun 16: Dierks Bentley

Jun 30: KIDZ BOP

Jul 8: Tears for Fears

Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Jun 16: Jeremiah McKinley

Jun 17: Sam Robinson

Jun 23: Jeremiah McKinley

Jun 24: Red Umber

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jun 14: Sam Robinson

Jun 16: Delta Stream

Jun 17: Phillip Caudle

Jun 18: Ears to the Ground

Jun 21: The Robertson Boys

Jun 23: Heather Rogers

Jun 24: The Robertson Boys

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

Jun 15: Crenshaw Pentecostal, wolves & wolves & wolves & wolves, Camel City Blackouts

Jun 16: The Vagabond Saints’ Society Performs Music by the Eagles!

Jun 20: 1970s Film Stock, Canine Heart Sounds

Jun 21: Andrew Marlin Quartet, Josh Kimbrough

Jun 22: Bombadil, Migrant Birds

Jun 23: Old Heavy Hands, Chuck Mountain

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jun 23: Time Sawyer

Jun 24: Liam Pendergrass

