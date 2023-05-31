ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jun 24: 80’s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

May 31: La Luz

Jun 1: Into The Fog

Jun 2L GEEKED, Kal Marks, Cor de Lux, Tongues of Fire

Jun 3: The Gone Ghosts, Heat Preacher, Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band

Jun 5: Fenne Lily and Christian Lee Hutson

Jun 5: Subhumans

Jun 7: Ax and the Hatchetmen

Jun 8: Declan McKenna

Jun 8: Dave Hause Mermaid

Jun 9: Cracker

Jun 9: Glove

Jun 10: Quadeca, quickly, quickly

Jun 10: Reggae Reunion

JUn 10: Tank and the Bangas

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jun 17: Tink Admat

Jun 24: Grupo Frontera El Comienzo Tour

Jun 26: Tori Amos

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

May 31: Eladio Carrion

Jun 4: Bones, Xavier Wulf, Eddy Baker

Jun 4: Palace

Jun 6: Yong Guk

Jun 7: Sam Morril

Jun 7: The 502s

Jun 8: Big Wreck

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Jun 17: Dierks Bentley

Jun 24: Weezer, Future Islands & Joyce Manor

Jun 27: Big Time Rush, Max & Jax

Jun 28: Shania Twain

Jun 29: Peso Pluma

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jun 9: Charlotte R&B Experience 2023

Jun 30: Banda MS

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jun 1: James VIncent Carroll

Jun 2: Lasater Union

Jun 3: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Jun 8: Anna Mertson

Jun 10: Ross Coppley

Jun 16: Sprockett

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jun 5: Happy Together Tour

Jun 12: Toad the Wet Sprokect

Jun 13: Menopause The Musical

Jun 18: Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

May 30-Jun 4: 1776

Jun 6-7: Bluey’s Big Play

Jun 8: Indigo Girls with Full Band

Jun 9: Shane Gillis

Jun 14: Styx

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jun 2: For the Love of Doc

Jun 10: Tinsley Ellis

Jun 17: The Malpass Brothers

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jun 3: Adam Ezra 

Jun 16: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jun 2-3: Guy Torry

Jun 4: The Christi Show

Jun 5: Sam Morril

Jun 9-11: Capone

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Jun 7: Eli Lev

GrANDOVER RESORT

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 17: Brooks & Dunn

Jun 24: Dude Perfect

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

June 2: Green Queen Bingo

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

May 31: William Nesmith

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

May 17-Jun 4: Frozen

Jun 10-11: Harry potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

Jun 16: The Love Triange: An Evening of Love

Jun 23: Lady A w/ Dave Barnes

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jun 3: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Jun 24: Straight No Chaser

Jul 1: Barenaked Ladies

Jun 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill

 

HIGH POINT 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

Jun 1: Ethan Smith

Jun 2: Big City

Jun 3: Brother Pearl

Jun 4: Bandemic

Jun 8: Bradley Steele

Jun 9: Carolina Ambush

Jun  10: Stereo Doll

Jun 15: Dan Miller

Jun 17: Radio Revolver

Jun 22: Jason Bunch

Jun 23: Unhinged

Jun 24: The Plaids

Jun 29: The Aquarius

Jun 30: Second Glance

Jul 15: Brother Pearl

Jul 22: Radio Revolver

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

 

LIBERTY 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jun 24: Johnny Lee

Jul 15: Doug Stone

Jul 20: Tracy Byrd

Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn

 

OAK RIDGE 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Jun 10: Jordan & Madisen

Jun 17: Limited Engagement

Jun 24: Wilde - Chris and Amanda Barrens

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Jun 1: Dead & Company

Jun 7: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston

Jun 16: Dierks Bentley

Jun 30: KIDZ BOP

Jul 8: Tears for Fears

Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty

Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals

 

RANDLEMAN

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

 

THOMASVILLE

Copper Still Taproom

18 Salem St | 336.313.8666

www.facebook.com/copperstilltaproom

Jun 3: JS & The Footlights

Jun 10: Soul Pancake

Jun 17: No Bad Days

Jun 24: 7 Roads Band

Jul 1: The Bootleggers

Jul 15: Duel Drive

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

May 31: Sam Robinson

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

May 31: Jack Malone & the Pearl Snap Prophets, Chris McGinnis

Jun 2: Nirvani, Foo 4 U

Jun 3: American Aquarium

Jun 7: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Jun 8: Hank, Pattie & The Current

Jun 9: An Evening with Jazz is Led

Jun 15: Crenshaw Pentecostal, wolves & wolves & wolves & wolves, Camel City Blackouts

Jun 16: The Vagabond Saints’ Society Performs Music by the Eagles!

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Jun 2: Camel City Blues

Jun 3: Corky James w/ Steve WIlliard

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Jun 23: Liam Pendergrass

Jul 7: Gypsy Danger

 

 

