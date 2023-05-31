ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jun 24: 80’s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
May 31: La Luz
Jun 1: Into The Fog
Jun 2L GEEKED, Kal Marks, Cor de Lux, Tongues of Fire
Jun 3: The Gone Ghosts, Heat Preacher, Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band
Jun 5: Fenne Lily and Christian Lee Hutson
Jun 5: Subhumans
Jun 7: Ax and the Hatchetmen
Jun 8: Declan McKenna
Jun 8: Dave Hause Mermaid
Jun 9: Cracker
Jun 9: Glove
Jun 10: Quadeca, quickly, quickly
Jun 10: Reggae Reunion
JUn 10: Tank and the Bangas
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jun 17: Tink Admat
Jun 24: Grupo Frontera El Comienzo Tour
Jun 26: Tori Amos
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
May 31: Eladio Carrion
Jun 4: Bones, Xavier Wulf, Eddy Baker
Jun 4: Palace
Jun 6: Yong Guk
Jun 7: Sam Morril
Jun 7: The 502s
Jun 8: Big Wreck
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Jun 17: Dierks Bentley
Jun 24: Weezer, Future Islands & Joyce Manor
Jun 27: Big Time Rush, Max & Jax
Jun 28: Shania Twain
Jun 29: Peso Pluma
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jun 9: Charlotte R&B Experience 2023
Jun 30: Banda MS
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jun 1: James VIncent Carroll
Jun 2: Lasater Union
Jun 3: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Jun 8: Anna Mertson
Jun 10: Ross Coppley
Jun 16: Sprockett
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jun 5: Happy Together Tour
Jun 12: Toad the Wet Sprokect
Jun 13: Menopause The Musical
Jun 18: Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
May 30-Jun 4: 1776
Jun 6-7: Bluey’s Big Play
Jun 8: Indigo Girls with Full Band
Jun 9: Shane Gillis
Jun 14: Styx
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jun 2: For the Love of Doc
Jun 10: Tinsley Ellis
Jun 17: The Malpass Brothers
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jun 3- Jul 15: Legends Diner: A Musical Tribute
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jun 3: Adam Ezra
Jun 16: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jun 2-3: Guy Torry
Jun 4: The Christi Show
Jun 5: Sam Morril
Jun 9-11: Capone
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Jun 7: Eli Lev
GrANDOVER RESORT
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 17: Brooks & Dunn
Jun 24: Dude Perfect
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
June 2: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
May 31: William Nesmith
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
May 17-Jun 4: Frozen
Jun 10-11: Harry potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
Jun 16: The Love Triange: An Evening of Love
Jun 23: Lady A w/ Dave Barnes
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jun 3: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Jun 24: Straight No Chaser
Jul 1: Barenaked Ladies
Jun 30: Summer Block Party SWV & Dru Hill
HIGH POINT
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jun 1: Ethan Smith
Jun 2: Big City
Jun 3: Brother Pearl
Jun 4: Bandemic
Jun 8: Bradley Steele
Jun 9: Carolina Ambush
Jun 10: Stereo Doll
Jun 15: Dan Miller
Jun 17: Radio Revolver
Jun 22: Jason Bunch
Jun 23: Unhinged
Jun 24: The Plaids
Jun 29: The Aquarius
Jun 30: Second Glance
Jul 15: Brother Pearl
Jul 22: Radio Revolver
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jun 24: Johnny Lee
Jul 15: Doug Stone
Jul 20: Tracy Byrd
Jun 21: Twitty & Lynn
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Jun 10: Jordan & Madisen
Jun 17: Limited Engagement
Jun 24: Wilde - Chris and Amanda Barrens
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Jun 1: Dead & Company
Jun 7: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston
Jun 16: Dierks Bentley
Jun 30: KIDZ BOP
Jul 8: Tears for Fears
Jul 12: Matchbox Twenty
Jul 20: Godsmack and Staind
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
THOMASVILLE
Copper Still Taproom
18 Salem St | 336.313.8666
www.facebook.com/copperstilltaproom
Jun 3: JS & The Footlights
Jun 10: Soul Pancake
Jun 17: No Bad Days
Jun 24: 7 Roads Band
Jul 1: The Bootleggers
Jul 15: Duel Drive
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
May 31: Sam Robinson
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
May 31: Jack Malone & the Pearl Snap Prophets, Chris McGinnis
Jun 2: Nirvani, Foo 4 U
Jun 3: American Aquarium
Jun 7: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Jun 8: Hank, Pattie & The Current
Jun 9: An Evening with Jazz is Led
Jun 15: Crenshaw Pentecostal, wolves & wolves & wolves & wolves, Camel City Blackouts
Jun 16: The Vagabond Saints’ Society Performs Music by the Eagles!
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Jun 2: Camel City Blues
Jun 3: Corky James w/ Steve WIlliard
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Jun 23: Liam Pendergrass
Jul 7: Gypsy Danger
