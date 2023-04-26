ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise
May 6: Jamie Trout
May 27: William Nesmith
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Apr 27: Pedro The Lion
Apr 28: Kill Alters
Apr 29: David Cross
Apr 29: Chessa Rich
Apr 30: Nova Twins
May 1: Augustana
May 1: UPSAHL
May 2: Arlie
May 2: James McMurtry
May 3: Yaeji
May 4: Erie Choir, Lud
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
May 3: It’s Time Ft: Naomi, Tasha, Natalie and Taya
May 4: Seal
May 7: Blessd: Blessd Corner
May 12: Ceelo Green, Plies, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Goodie Mob, Lil Webbie
May 26: Ramon Ayala
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Apr 26: Prof
Apr 27: The Cadillac Three
Apr 28: Obituary
Apr 28: The Garden
Apr 29: Snow Tha Product
Apr 29: MUNA
Apr 30: Babyface Ray
Apr 30: Ministry
May 2: Seven Lions: Beyond the Veil
May 2: VALLEY
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
May 6: Tomorrow X Together
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Apr 28: Next O’ Kin
Apr 29: Jill Goodson
May 5: Whiskey Mic
May 6: Matt Dylan & The Honky Tonk
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
May 8: Morgan Wade
May 9: Keb’ Mo’
May 12: Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Apr 26: Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
Apr 27: Travis Tritt
Apr 28-30: Chicago
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
May 13: The Foreign Landers
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Apr 22- May 27: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Apr 27: Coia
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
April 28-29: Carlos Mencia
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Apr 27: Jacob Vaughan
Apr 28: Brother Pearl
Apr 29: Room 42
Apr 30: Buddyro
GrANDOVER RESORT
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini
May 6: MANA
May 12: Straight Jokes! No Chaser
May 17: Kevin Hart
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Apr 28: Swamproots
Apr 29: David Childers
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
May 6: Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour
May 11: Grace Potter
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Apr 26: JVC
Apr 28: Shane Key
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!
Apr 28: Ben Folds
May 5: Jill Scott
May 7: Zach Williams
May 11: Branford Marsalis
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
May 9: Maria Bamford
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Apr 29: Carolina Rhythm Machine
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
May 5-7: HPU Theatre: Matilda
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Apr 28: Carolina Ambush
Apr 29: Radio Revolver
May 5: Brother Pearl
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
May 13: Burlesk Flower Power
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Apr 29: Jimmy Fortune
Apr 29: Doug Stone
May 13: Bryan White
May 20: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
RALEIGH
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Apr 26: The Hip Abduction
Apr 28: Dillon Fence w/ Wonderwhys
Apr 29: Enslaved & Insomnium w/ Black Anvil
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Apr 28: Time Bandits
Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band
Apr 30: Josh McBride Eddie Clayton
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Apr 29: Terra-String
May 5: Fruit Smoothie Trio
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Apr 26: Colin Cutler
Apr 28: Whiskey Mic
Apr 29: Vogan Thompson
Apr 30: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
May 3: The Robertson Boys
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway
May 6: Oldskool Band
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Apr 26: Beer & Banjos: The Brewer’s Brothers
Apr 27: Temperance League, Clay Howard & the Silver Alerts
Apr 28: By George, The Fidgets, Carolina Crossing
Apr 29: Cosmic Charlie
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Apr 28: Chuck Dale Smith, Corky James, DJ Professor
Apr 29: The Blue Genes, DJ Professor
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Apr 28: Friday Night Music Club
Apr 29: Fruhlingsfest
May 12: Gipsy Danger
