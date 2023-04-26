ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise

May 6: Jamie Trout

May 27: William Nesmith

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Apr 27: Pedro The Lion

Apr 28: Kill Alters

Apr 29: David Cross

Apr 29: Chessa Rich

Apr 30: Nova Twins

May 1: Augustana

May 1: UPSAHL

May 2: Arlie

May 2: James McMurtry

May 3: Yaeji

May 4: Erie Choir, Lud

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

May 3: It’s Time Ft: Naomi, Tasha, Natalie and Taya

May 4: Seal

May 7: Blessd: Blessd Corner

May 12: Ceelo Green, Plies, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Goodie Mob, Lil Webbie

May 26: Ramon Ayala

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Apr 26: Prof

Apr 27: The Cadillac Three

Apr 28: Obituary

Apr 28: The Garden

Apr 29: Snow Tha Product

Apr 29: MUNA

Apr 30: Babyface Ray

Apr 30: Ministry

May 2: Seven Lions: Beyond the Veil

May 2: VALLEY

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

May 6: Tomorrow X Together

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Apr 28: Next O’ Kin

Apr 29: Jill Goodson

May 5: Whiskey Mic

May 6: Matt Dylan & The Honky Tonk

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

May 8: Morgan Wade

May 9: Keb’ Mo’

May 12: Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Apr 26: Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee

Apr 27: Travis Tritt

Apr 28-30: Chicago

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

May 13: The Foreign Landers

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Apr 22- May 27: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Apr 27: Coia

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

April 28-29: Carlos Mencia

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Apr 27: Jacob Vaughan

Apr 28: Brother Pearl

Apr 29: Room 42

Apr 30: Buddyro

 

GrANDOVER RESORT

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini

May 6: MANA

May 12: Straight Jokes! No Chaser

May 17: Kevin Hart

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Apr 28: Swamproots

Apr 29: David Childers

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

May 6: Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour

May 11: Grace Potter

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Apr 26: JVC

Apr 28: Shane Key

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!

Apr 28: Ben Folds

May 5: Jill Scott

May 7: Zach Williams

May 11: Branford Marsalis

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

May 9: Maria Bamford

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Apr 29: Carolina Rhythm Machine

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

May 5-7: HPU Theatre: Matilda

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Apr 28: Carolina Ambush

Apr 29: Radio Revolver

May 5: Brother Pearl

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

May 13: Burlesk Flower Power

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Apr 29: Jimmy Fortune

Apr 29: Doug Stone

May 13: Bryan White

May 20: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

 

RALEIGH

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Apr 26: The Hip Abduction

Apr 28: Dillon Fence w/ Wonderwhys

Apr 29: Enslaved & Insomnium w/ Black Anvil

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Apr 28: Time Bandits

Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band

Apr 30: Josh McBride Eddie Clayton

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Apr 29: Terra-String

May 5: Fruit Smoothie Trio

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Apr 26: Colin Cutler

Apr 28: Whiskey Mic

Apr 29: Vogan Thompson

Apr 30: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

May 3: The Robertson Boys

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway

May 6: Oldskool Band

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Apr 26: Beer & Banjos: The Brewer’s Brothers

Apr 27: Temperance League, Clay Howard & the Silver Alerts

Apr 28: By George, The Fidgets, Carolina Crossing

Apr 29: Cosmic Charlie

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Apr 28: Chuck Dale Smith, Corky James, DJ Professor

Apr 29: The Blue Genes, DJ Professor

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Apr 28: Friday Night Music Club

Apr 29: Fruhlingsfest

May 12: Gipsy Danger

 

