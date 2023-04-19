ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

 

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise

May 6: Jamie Trout

May 27: William Nesmith

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Apr 19: Elora Dash

Apr 20: Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels

Apr 21: The Old Ceremony

Apr 21: The Dip

Apr 22: Andy Shauf

Apr 22: Devon Gilfillian

Apr 22-23: The Mountain Goats

Apr 23: Acid Dad

Apr 24: Theo Katzman

Apr 25: Fruit Bats

Apr 27: Pedro The Lion

Apr 28: Kill Alters

Apr 28: David Cross

Apr 29: Chessa Rich

Apr 30: Nova Twins

May 1: Augustana

May 1: UPSAHL

May 2: Arlie

May 2: James McMurtry

May 3: Yaeji

May 4: Erie Choir, Lud

May 5: NiiTO

May 5: Puma Blue

May 6: Destroyer

May 6: Mdou Moctar

May 9: Hoodoo Gurus

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Apr 19: Bethel Music

Apr 20: Los Dos Carnales

Apr 22: Soul II Soul

May 3: It’s Time Ft: Naomi, Tasha, Natalie and Taya

May 4: Seal

May 7: Blessd: Blessd Corner

May 12: Ceelo Green, Plies, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Goodie Mob, Lil Webbie

May 26: Ramon Ayala

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

May 11-12: Cody Jinks

May 14: Quinn XCII

May 15: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

May 30: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Apr 19: Whitechapel

Apr 19: Ripe

Apr 20: Lil Wayne

Apr 21: half alive

Apr 22: MAVI

Apr 23: Kevin Kaarl

Apr 25: Mac Ayres

Apr 25: Ella Mai

Apr 26: Prof

Apr 27: The Cadillac Three

Apr 28: Obituary

Apr 28: The Garden

Apr 29: Snow Tha Product

Apr 29: MUNA

Apr 30: Babyface Ray

Apr 30: Ministry

May 2: Seven Lions: Beyond the Veil

May 2: VALLEY

May 3: Goth Babe

May 4: Sun Room

May 5: Alestorm

May 5: VV/ Neon Noir Tour 2023

May 7: Joey Valence & Brae

May 8: The Flaming Lips

May 9: Alter Bridge

May 10: Bury Tomorrow

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

May 12: Janet Jackson & Ludacris

May 21: Godsmack & I Prevail

May 30: Dead & Compamy

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Apr 21: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Apr 20: Corky Jams

Apr 21: KIds in America

Apr 22: Black Glass

Apr 28: Next O’ Kin

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Apr 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

May 8: Morgan Wade

May 9: Keb’ Mo’

May 12: Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

May 13: Slippery Hill Bluegrass

May 16: Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Apr 20: David Spade

Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector

Apr 22: Druski

Apr 23: Bill Maher

Apr 26: Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee

Apr 27: Travis Tritt

Apr 28-30: Chicago

May 2-14: Moulin Rouge! The Musical

May 19: Get the Led Out

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Apr 21: Tab Benoit

May 13: The Foreign Landers

May 19: The Classic Drifters

May 27: Darin & Brooke Aldridge

 

GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Apr 22- May 27: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Apr 20: Wishful Thinking

Apr 27: Coia

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Apr 21-22: Steve Rannazzisi

April 28-29: Carlos Mencia

May 19-20: Darren Fleet

May 26-28: Tommy Davidson

  

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Apr 20: Daniel Love

Apr 21: Camel City Blues

Apr 22: Radio Revolver

Apr 23: Big Bump

Apr 27: Jacob Vaughan

Apr 28: Brother Pearl

 

Grandover Resort

2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800

www.grandover.com

Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Apr 23: Legacy Tour w/ Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank

Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Apr 21: Nu Metal Madness Tour 2

Apr 22: Hovvdy

Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Apr 21: Along Those Lines

Apr 22: Wake Moody Duo

Apr 28: Swamproots

Apr 29: David Childers

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Apr 21: Green Queen Bingo

May 6: Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour

May 11: Grace Potter

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Apr 19: No Strings Attached

Apr 21: Jason Duggins

Apr 26: JVC

Apr 28: Shane Key

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Apr 18-23: Beetlejuice

Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Apr 22: Steve Gillespe

May 9: Maria Bamford

May 12: Carter Deems

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Apr 21: Latino Night

Apr 22: Huckleberry Shyne

Apr 29: Carolina Rhythm Machine

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

May 5-7: HPU Theatre: Matilda

May 25: Letters From Home

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Apr 20: Micah Auler

Apr 22: Hampton Drive

Apr 28: Carolina Ambush

Apr 29: Radio Revolver

May 5: Brother Pearl

 

 KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Apr 20: Sip N’ Splash!

May 13: Burlesk Flower Power

May 26: SMASHAT

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Apr 21-22: The John Conlee Show

Aor 29: Jimmy Fortune

Apr 29: Doug Stone

May 13: Bryan White

May 20: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Apr 20: Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene

Apr 21: Dr. Fresch Rave’s Anatomy 2023 Tour w/ The Sponges

Apr 22: Sickman w/ The Fifth

Apr 23: The Band of Heathens

Apr 25: Prof w/ Juice Lord/ Bayo/ WIllie Wonka

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

May 10: Lizzo

May 12: Stevie Nicks

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Apr 21: Anna Leigh Band

Apr 22: Drew Foust and the Wheelhouse

Apr 28: Time Bandits

Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Apr 21: Dana Bearror

Apr 22: Chasing Daylight

Apr 23: Heather Rogers

Apr 28: Whiskey Mic

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Apr 19: The Wallflowers, Drew Foust

Apr 21: Laura Jane Grace, Weakened Freinds, Totally Slow

Apr 22: Vanessa Collier

Apr 28: By George, The Fidgets, Carolina Crossing

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Apr 20: Pure Fiyah on the Mayfair Club

Apr 21: Mystic Muse, Susana Mcfarlane, DJ Fish

Apr 22: Hawthorne Curve, Red Umber

Apr 23: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Apr 28: Chuck Dale Smith, Corky James, DJ Professor

Apr 29: The Blue Genes, DJ Professor

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Apr 21: Gipsy Danger

Apr 28: Friday Night Music Club

 

