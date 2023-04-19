ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise
May 6: Jamie Trout
May 27: William Nesmith
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Apr 19: Elora Dash
Apr 20: Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels
Apr 21: The Old Ceremony
Apr 21: The Dip
Apr 22: Andy Shauf
Apr 22: Devon Gilfillian
Apr 22-23: The Mountain Goats
Apr 23: Acid Dad
Apr 24: Theo Katzman
Apr 25: Fruit Bats
Apr 27: Pedro The Lion
Apr 28: Kill Alters
Apr 28: David Cross
Apr 29: Chessa Rich
Apr 30: Nova Twins
May 1: Augustana
May 1: UPSAHL
May 2: Arlie
May 2: James McMurtry
May 3: Yaeji
May 4: Erie Choir, Lud
May 5: NiiTO
May 5: Puma Blue
May 6: Destroyer
May 6: Mdou Moctar
May 9: Hoodoo Gurus
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Apr 19: Bethel Music
Apr 20: Los Dos Carnales
Apr 22: Soul II Soul
May 3: It’s Time Ft: Naomi, Tasha, Natalie and Taya
May 4: Seal
May 7: Blessd: Blessd Corner
May 12: Ceelo Green, Plies, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Goodie Mob, Lil Webbie
May 26: Ramon Ayala
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
May 11-12: Cody Jinks
May 14: Quinn XCII
May 15: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
May 30: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Apr 19: Whitechapel
Apr 19: Ripe
Apr 20: Lil Wayne
Apr 21: half alive
Apr 22: MAVI
Apr 23: Kevin Kaarl
Apr 25: Mac Ayres
Apr 25: Ella Mai
Apr 26: Prof
Apr 27: The Cadillac Three
Apr 28: Obituary
Apr 28: The Garden
Apr 29: Snow Tha Product
Apr 29: MUNA
Apr 30: Babyface Ray
Apr 30: Ministry
May 2: Seven Lions: Beyond the Veil
May 2: VALLEY
May 3: Goth Babe
May 4: Sun Room
May 5: Alestorm
May 5: VV/ Neon Noir Tour 2023
May 7: Joey Valence & Brae
May 8: The Flaming Lips
May 9: Alter Bridge
May 10: Bury Tomorrow
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
May 12: Janet Jackson & Ludacris
May 21: Godsmack & I Prevail
May 30: Dead & Compamy
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Apr 21: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Apr 20: Corky Jams
Apr 21: KIds in America
Apr 22: Black Glass
Apr 28: Next O’ Kin
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Apr 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
May 8: Morgan Wade
May 9: Keb’ Mo’
May 12: Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
May 13: Slippery Hill Bluegrass
May 16: Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Apr 20: David Spade
Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector
Apr 22: Druski
Apr 23: Bill Maher
Apr 26: Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
Apr 27: Travis Tritt
Apr 28-30: Chicago
May 2-14: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 19: Get the Led Out
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Apr 21: Tab Benoit
May 13: The Foreign Landers
May 19: The Classic Drifters
May 27: Darin & Brooke Aldridge
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Apr 22- May 27: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Apr 20: Wishful Thinking
Apr 27: Coia
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Apr 21-22: Steve Rannazzisi
April 28-29: Carlos Mencia
May 19-20: Darren Fleet
May 26-28: Tommy Davidson
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Apr 20: Daniel Love
Apr 21: Camel City Blues
Apr 22: Radio Revolver
Apr 23: Big Bump
Apr 27: Jacob Vaughan
Apr 28: Brother Pearl
Grandover Resort
2275 Vanstory Street Suite 200 | 336.294.1800
Wednesdays: Live Jazz w/ Steve Haines Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 23: Legacy Tour w/ Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank
Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Apr 21: Nu Metal Madness Tour 2
Apr 22: Hovvdy
Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Apr 21: Along Those Lines
Apr 22: Wake Moody Duo
Apr 28: Swamproots
Apr 29: David Childers
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 21: Green Queen Bingo
May 6: Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour
May 11: Grace Potter
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Apr 19: No Strings Attached
Apr 21: Jason Duggins
Apr 26: JVC
Apr 28: Shane Key
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Apr 18-23: Beetlejuice
Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Apr 22: Steve Gillespe
May 9: Maria Bamford
May 12: Carter Deems
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Apr 21: Latino Night
Apr 22: Huckleberry Shyne
Apr 29: Carolina Rhythm Machine
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
May 5-7: HPU Theatre: Matilda
May 25: Letters From Home
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Apr 20: Micah Auler
Apr 22: Hampton Drive
Apr 28: Carolina Ambush
Apr 29: Radio Revolver
May 5: Brother Pearl
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Apr 20: Sip N’ Splash!
May 13: Burlesk Flower Power
May 26: SMASHAT
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Apr 21-22: The John Conlee Show
Aor 29: Jimmy Fortune
Apr 29: Doug Stone
May 13: Bryan White
May 20: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Apr 20: Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene
Apr 21: Dr. Fresch Rave’s Anatomy 2023 Tour w/ The Sponges
Apr 22: Sickman w/ The Fifth
Apr 23: The Band of Heathens
Apr 25: Prof w/ Juice Lord/ Bayo/ WIllie Wonka
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
May 10: Lizzo
May 12: Stevie Nicks
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Apr 21: Anna Leigh Band
Apr 22: Drew Foust and the Wheelhouse
Apr 28: Time Bandits
Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Apr 21: Dana Bearror
Apr 22: Chasing Daylight
Apr 23: Heather Rogers
Apr 28: Whiskey Mic
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Apr 19: The Wallflowers, Drew Foust
Apr 21: Laura Jane Grace, Weakened Freinds, Totally Slow
Apr 22: Vanessa Collier
Apr 28: By George, The Fidgets, Carolina Crossing
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Apr 20: Pure Fiyah on the Mayfair Club
Apr 21: Mystic Muse, Susana Mcfarlane, DJ Fish
Apr 22: Hawthorne Curve, Red Umber
Apr 23: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Apr 28: Chuck Dale Smith, Corky James, DJ Professor
Apr 29: The Blue Genes, DJ Professor
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Apr 21: Gipsy Danger
Apr 28: Friday Night Music Club
