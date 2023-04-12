ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
CARBORRO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Apr 15: High Cotton
Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise
May 6: Jamie Trout
May 27: William Nesmith
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Apr 12: The Bobby Lees
Apr 13: Coco & Clair Clair
Apr 14: Happy Landing
Apr 14: Mt. Joy
Apr 15: Built To Spill
Apr 15: Donovan Woods and Henry Jamison
Apr 16: Caroline Rose
Apr 16: Garcia Peoples & Chris Forsyth
Apr 17: Pageant
Apr 17: Michelle Zauner
Apr 17: The Lemon Twigs
Apr 18: Samia
Apr 18: Caitlyn Smith
Apr 19: Elora Dash
Apr 20: Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels
Apr 21: The Old Ceremony
Apr 21: The Dip
Apr 22: Andy Shauf
Apr 22: Devon Gilfillian
Apr 22-23: The Mountain Goats
Apr 23: Acid Dad
Apr 24: Theo Katzman
Apr 25: Fruit Bats
Apr 27: Pedro The Lion
Apr 28: Kill Alters
Apr 28: David Cross
Apr 29: Chessa Rich
Apr 30: Nova Twins
May 1: Augustana
May 1: UPSAHL
May 2: Arlie
May 2: James McMurtry
May 3: Yaeji
May 4: Erie Choir, Lud
May 5: NiiTO
May 5: Puma Blue
May 6: Destroyer
May 6: Mdou Moctar
May 9: Hoodoo Gurus
May 10: Feist
May 10: shame
May 10: Transviolet
May 11: Dopapod
May 12: Vienna Teng
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Apr 15: Brandon Lake
Apr 19: Bethel Music
Apr 20: Los Dos Carnales
Apr 22: Soul II Soul
May 3: It’s Time Ft: Naomi, Tasha, Natalie and Taya
May 4: Seal
May 7: Blessd: Blessd Corner
May 12: Ceelo Green, Plies, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Goodie Mob, Lil Webbie
May 26: Ramon Ayala
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
May 11-12: Cody Jinks
May 14: Quinn XCII
May 15: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
May 30: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Apr 12: Queensryche
Apr 13: Fozzy
Apr 14: Skinny Punny
Apr 14: Built To Spill
Apr 15: The Plot in You
Apr 16: Ruston Kelly
Apr 19: Whitechapel
Apr 19: Ripe
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
May 12: Janet Jackson & Ludacris
May 21: Godsmack & I Prevail
May 30: Dead & Compamy
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Apr 21: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Apr 13: Taylor Mason
Apr 14: Smash Hat
Apr 15: Bad Romeo
Apr 20: Corky Jams
Apr 21: KIds in America
Apr 22: Black Glass
Apr 28: Next O’ Kin
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Apr 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
May 8: Morgan Wade
May 9: Keb’ Mo’
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice
Apr 20: David Spade
Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector
Apr 22: Druski
Apr 23: Bill Maher
Apr 26: Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
Apr 27: Travis Tritt
Apr 28-30: Chicago
May 2-14: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 19: Get the Led Out
May 20: John Mellencamp
May 23: The Beach Boys
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Apr 21: Tab Benoit
May 13: The Foreign Landers
May 19: The Classic Drifters
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Mar 7- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper
Apr 22- May 27: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Apr1 3: Megan Doss
Apr 20: Wishful Thinking
Apr 27: Coia
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Apr 14-15: Brian Simpson
Apr 21-22: Steve Rannazzisi
April 28-29: Carlos Mencia
May 19-20: Darren Fleet
May 26-28: Tommy Davidson
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
May 18: Jackyl
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Apr 13: Bradley Steele
Apr 14: The Band Tess
Apr 15: Muddy Creek Revival
Apr 16: Irish Jam Session
Apr 20: Daniel Love
Apr 21: Camel City Blues
Apr 22: Radio Revolver
Apr 23: Big Bump
Apr 27: Jacob Vaughan
Apr 28: Brother Pearl
Apr 29: Room 42
Apr 30: Buddyro
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 14: Harlem Globetrotters
Apr 15: Los Temerarios
Apr 23: Legacy Tour w/ Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank
Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini
May 6: MANA
May 12: Straight Jokes! No Chaser
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Apr 12: The Home Team
Apr 13: Icon For Hire
Apr 15: The Last Ten Seconds Of Life
Apr 21: Nu Metal Madness Tour 2
Apr 22: Hovvdy
Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Apr 14: The Good Watts
Apr 15: Sam Robinson Band
Apr 21: Along Those Lines
Apr 22: Wake Moody Duo
Apr 28: Swamproots
Apr 29: David Childers
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 21: Green Queen Bingo
May 6: Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour
May 11: Grace Potter
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Apr 12: Darell Hoots
Apr 14: Patrick Rock Duo
Apr 19: No Strings Attached
Apr 21: Jason Duggins
Apr 26: JVC
Apr 28: Shane Key
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Apr 18-23: Beetlejuice
Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!
Apr 28: Ben Folds
May 5: Jill Scott
May 7: Zach Williams
May 11: Branford Marsalis
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Apr 15: Katie K
Apr 22: Steve Gillespe
May 9: Maria Bamford
May 12: Carter Deems
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Apr 15: Astrocat
Apr 21: Latino Night
Apr 22: Huckleberry Shyne
Apr 29: Carolina Rhythm Machine
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Apr 14: Barbra Lica
Apr 15: Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience
May 5-7: HPU Theatre: Matilda
May 25: Letters From Home
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Apr 14: Stephen Legree
Apr 15: Cory Leutjen
Apr 20: Micah Auler
Apr 22: Hampton Drive
Apr 28: Carolina Ambush
Apr 29: Radio Revolver
May 5: Brother Pearl
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Apr 15: Vinyl Tap
Apr 20: Sip N’ Splash!
May 13: Burlesk Flower Power
May 26: SMASHAT
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Apr 15: Junior Brown
Apr 21-22: The John Conlee Show
Aor 29: Jimmy Fortune
Apr 29: Doug Stone
May 13: Bryan White
May 20: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Apr 14: Wilder Woods w/ Abraham Alexander
Apr 15: Ruston Kelly w/ Annie Dirusso
Apr 18: Ripe w/ The Heavy Hours
Apr 20: Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene
Apr 21: Dr. Fresch Rave’s Anatomy 2023 Tour w/ The Sponges
Apr 22: Sickman w/ The Fifth
Apr 23: The Band of Heathens
Apr 25: Prof w/ Juice Lord/ Bayo/ WIllie Wonka
Apr 26: The Hip Abduction
Apr 28: Dillon Fence w/ Wonderwhys
Apr 29: Enslaved & Insomnium w/ Black Anvil
May 5: Pert Near Sandstone & The Way Down Wanderers
May 6: SUSTO w/ Harvey Street Co.
May 7: Ana Popovic
May 13: Railroad Earth
May 19: Mostley Crue w/ Flying High Again/ Voodoo
May 20: Start Making Sense ( The Talking Heads Tribute)
May 26: BigbabyGucci
May 28: K. Flay
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Apr 14: Mt. Joy
May 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Apr 16: Harlem Globetrotters
May 10: Lizzo
May 12: Stevie Nicks
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Apr 14: Lando and the Mando
Apr 15: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions
Apr 21: Anna Leigh Band
Apr 22: Drew Foust and the Wheelhouse
Apr 28: Time Bandits
Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Apr 14: Sam Robinson
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Apr 14: Megan Doss
Apr 15: XPLORER
Apr 16: Eddie Clayton & Friends
Apr 21: Dana Bearror
Apr 22: Chasing Daylight
Apr 23: Heather Rogers
Apr 28: Whiskey Mic
Apr 29: Vogan Thompson
Apr 30: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Apr 13: Cadillac Cowboys
Apr 15: The Delmonicos
Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Apr 13: Emily Stewart, David Chillders
Apr 15: Chatham County Line, Deffrey Dean Foster
Apr 18: Carolina Twine, Michael Witt
Apr 19: The Wallflowers, Drew Foust
Apr 21: Laura Jane Grace, Weakened Freinds, Totally Slow
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Apr 14: Darrell Hoots, Grizzly Panda
Apr 15: Men in Black, Robertson Boys
Apr 16: Geezer Sunday w/ The Rockers
Apr 20: Pure Fiyah on the Mayfair Club
Apr 21: Mystic Muse, Susana Mcfarlane, DJ Fish
Apr 22: Hawthorne Curve, Red Umber
Apr 23: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Apr 14: Barefoot Modern
Apr 15: Dangermuffin
Apr 21: Gipsy Danger
Apr 28: Friday Night Music Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.