ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Apr 15: High Cotton
Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Mar 29: Shawn Mullis + Lacy Campbell & Teresa WIlliams
Mar 30: Cosmic Rays Live AV
Mar 31: Wyatt Easterling and The Modern Day Drifters
Apr 2: The Residents
Apr 3: Etran de L’Air
Apr 3: JAWNY
Apr 4: Free Throw
Apr 4: Joywave
Apr 5: Wiki
Apr 6: The Church
Apr 7: JULIA, The Hourglass Kids
Apr 7: Duster
Apr 8: Jphonol, Jennyanykind, Mayflies USA
Apr 9: High Vis
Apr 12: The Bobby Lees
Apr 13: Coco & Clair Clair
Apr 14: Happy Landing
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Apr 15: Brandon Lake
Apr 19: Bethel Music
Apr 20: Los Dos Carnales
Apr 22: Soul II Soul
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Mar 29: Joshua Bassett
Mar 29: Lucki
Mar 31: Eluveitie
Apr 1: Pop Evil
Apr 1: Young Nudy
Apr 2: The Winery Dogs
Apr 3: North Star Boys
Apr 5: Joywave
Apr 6: Hawthorne Heights / Armor For Sleep
Apr 6: Pouya
Apr 7: Party 101 w/ DJ Matt Bennett
Apr 8: K Camp:
Apr 9: Masego
Apr 11: Jake Wesley Rogers
Apr 11: Killswitch Engage
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Apr 21: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Mar 30: Joey Whitaker
Mar 31: Whiskey Mic
Apr 1: HedTrip
Apr 6: James Vincent Carroll
Apr 7: Unhinged
Apr 13: Taylor Mason
Apr 14: Smash Hat
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Apr 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Apr 1: Taylor Tomlinson
Apr 4-9: Les Miserables
Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice
Apr 20: David Spade
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Mar 30: Elkin Big Band: Love & Romance
Mar 31: Alex Williams
Apr 1: LoneHollow
Apr 7: Fine Tuned
Apr 21: Tab Benoit
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Mar 4- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Mar 30: Whos Live Anyway?
Apr 7: Sweet Dream in the Crown
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Mar 30: Renae Paige
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa
Apr 7-8: Lara Beitz
Apr 14-15: Brian Simpson
Apr 21-22: Steve Rannazzisi
April 28-29: Carlos Mencia
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Mar 29: June Star
Mar 31: Travis Reid Ball
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Mar 30: Dustin York
Mar 31: Brother Pearl Band
Apr 7: Gipsy Danger
Apr 8: Huckleberry Shyne
Apr 15: Muddy Creek Revival
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Apr 4: Eagles
Apr 8: Katt Williams
Apr 14: Harlem Globetrotters
Apr 15: Los Temerarios
Apr 23: Legacy Tour w/ Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank
Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Mar 30: Until I Wake
Apr 1: Overcome Fest 2023
Apr 2: Cold - Year of the Spider
Apr 3: Left to Suffer
Apr 7: Run Home Jack
Apr 8: The Reticent
Apr 9: nothing,nowhere.
Apr 11: Eyehategod & Goatwhore
Apr 12: The Home Team
Apr 13: Icon For Hire
Apr 15: The Last Ten Seconds Of Life
Apr 21: Nu Metal Madness Tour 2
Apr 22: Hovvdy
Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Mar 31: Johnny-O
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Mar 31: Judah & The Lion
Apr 1: Lorna Shore
Apr 5: Scott Bradlee
Apr 21: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Mar 29: William Nesmith
Mar 31: Jason Bunch
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Mar 28-Apr 2: Les Miserables
Apr 6: Price is Right Live!
Apr 18-23: Beetlejuice
Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!
Apr 28: Ben Folds
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Apr 15: Katie K
Apr 22: Steve Gillespe
HIGH POINT
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Apr 1: Ben Vereen
Apr 14: Barbra Lica
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Mar 30: Micah Auler
Mar 31: Big City
Apr 1: Brother Pearl
Apr 6: Porcelain Lovecraft
Apr 8: Muddy Creek Band
Apr 14: Stephen Legree
Apr 15: Cory Leutjen
Apr 20: Micah Auler
Apr 22: Hampton Drive
Apr 28: Carolina Ambush
Apr 29: Radio Revolver
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Mar 31: Dance Party with DJ Josh Price
Apr 1: Burlesk Follies
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Apr 1: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mtn Boys
Apr 15: Junior Brown
Apr 21-22: The John Conlee Show
Aor 29: Jimmy Fortun
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Mar 30: Band By George W Harvey Street Co.
Mar 31: Eric Gales w/ King Solomon Hicks
Apr 1: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band w/ Tom Baker / Jut Thomas
Apr 8: Shortest Straw
Apr 11: Club Bpc Presents Tank & Friends
Apr 14: Wilder Woods w/ Abraham Alexander
Apr 15: Ruston Kelly w/ Annie Dirusso
Apr 18: Ripe w/ The Heavy Hours
Apr 20: Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene
Apr 23: The Band of Heathens
Apr 26: The Hip Abduction
Apr 28: Dillon Fence w/ Wonderwhys
Apr 29: Enslaved & Insomnium w/ Black Anvil
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Apr 14: Mt. Joy
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Mar 31: Jesse Ray Carter
Apr 1: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives
Apr 7: Carolina Ambush
Apr 8: Flat Blak Cadillac
Apr 14: Lando and the Mando
Apr 15: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions
Apr 21: Anna Leigh Band
Apr 22: Drew Foust and the Wheelhouse
Apr 28: Time Bandits
Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Mar 29: Sam Robinson
Mar 31: Carolina Clay
Apr 1: iNCofNiTo
Apr 2: Michael Chaney
Apr 7: Anne & the Moonlighters
Apr 8: Taylor Mason
Apr 14: Megan Doss
Apr 15: XPLORER
Apr 16: Eddie Clayton & Friends
Apr 21: Dana Bearror
Apr 22: Chasing Daylight
Apr 23: Heather Rogers
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Apr 13: Cadillac Cowboys
Apr 15: The Delmonicos
Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Mar 30: Eric Gales Band, King Soloman Hicks
Mar 31: Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey, Don Dixon
Apr 6: Irata, HolyRoller, THNG
Apr 8: Leo Kottke
Apr 13: Emily Stewart, David Chillders
Apr 15: Chatham County Line, Deffrey Dean Foster
Apr 18: Carolina Twine, Michael Witt
Apr 19: The Wallflowers, Drew Foust
Apr 21: Laura Jane Grace, Weakened Freinds, Totally Slow
Apr 22: Vanessa Collier
Apr 28: By George, The Fidgets, Carolina Crossing
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Mar 31: GypsySoul, Corky James
Apr 1: Ready Set Radio, Red Umber
Apr 2: Rain Check
Apr 7: Darrell Hoots
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Mar 31: Jay Alexander & Ashley Santiago
Apr 15: Dangermuffin
