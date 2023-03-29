ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Apr 15: High Cotton

Apr 29: Corey Hunt and the Wise

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Mar 29: Shawn Mullis + Lacy Campbell & Teresa WIlliams

Mar 30: Cosmic Rays Live AV

Mar 31: Wyatt Easterling and The Modern Day Drifters

Apr 2: The Residents

Apr 3: Etran de L’Air

Apr 3: JAWNY

Apr 4: Free Throw

Apr 4: Joywave

Apr 5: Wiki

Apr 6: The Church

Apr 7: JULIA, The Hourglass Kids

Apr 7: Duster

Apr 8: Jphonol, Jennyanykind, Mayflies USA

Apr 9: High Vis

Apr 12: The Bobby Lees

Apr 13: Coco & Clair Clair

Apr 14: Happy Landing

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Apr 15: Brandon Lake

Apr 19: Bethel Music

Apr 20: Los Dos Carnales

Apr 22: Soul II Soul

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Mar 29: Joshua Bassett

Mar 29: Lucki

Mar 31: Eluveitie

Apr 1: Pop Evil

Apr  1: Young Nudy

Apr 2: The Winery Dogs

Apr 3: North Star Boys

Apr 5: Joywave

Apr 6: Hawthorne Heights / Armor For Sleep

Apr 6: Pouya

Apr 7: Party 101 w/ DJ Matt Bennett

Apr 8: K Camp:

Apr 9: Masego

Apr 11: Jake Wesley Rogers

Apr 11: Killswitch Engage

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Apr 21: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Mar 30: Joey Whitaker

Mar 31: Whiskey Mic

Apr 1: HedTrip

Apr 6: James Vincent Carroll

Apr 7: Unhinged

Apr 13: Taylor Mason

Apr 14: Smash Hat

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Apr 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Apr 1: Taylor Tomlinson

Apr 4-9: Les Miserables

Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice

Apr 20: David Spade

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Mar 30: Elkin Big Band: Love & Romance

Mar 31: Alex Williams

Apr 1: LoneHollow

Apr 7: Fine Tuned

Apr 21: Tab Benoit

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Mar 4- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Mar 30: Whos Live Anyway? 

Apr 7: Sweet Dream in the Crown

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Mar 30: Renae Paige

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa

Apr 7-8: Lara Beitz

Apr 14-15: Brian Simpson

Apr 21-22: Steve Rannazzisi

April 28-29: Carlos Mencia

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Mar 29: June Star

Mar 31: Travis Reid Ball

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Mar 30: Dustin York

Mar 31: Brother Pearl Band

Apr 7: Gipsy Danger

Apr 8: Huckleberry Shyne

Apr 15: Muddy Creek Revival

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Apr 4: Eagles

Apr 8: Katt Williams

Apr 14: Harlem Globetrotters

Apr 15: Los Temerarios

Apr 23: Legacy Tour w/ Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank

Apr 29: Kenny Chesney w/ Kelsea Ballerini

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Mar 30: Until I Wake

Apr 1: Overcome Fest 2023

Apr 2: Cold - Year of the Spider

Apr 3: Left to Suffer

Apr 7: Run Home Jack

Apr 8: The Reticent

Apr 9: nothing,nowhere.

Apr 11: Eyehategod & Goatwhore

Apr 12: The Home Team

Apr 13: Icon For Hire

Apr 15: The Last Ten Seconds Of Life

Apr 21: Nu Metal Madness Tour 2

Apr 22: Hovvdy

Apr 28-29: Slaughter To Prevail

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Mar 31: Johnny-O

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Mar 31: Judah & The Lion

Apr 1: Lorna Shore

Apr 5: Scott Bradlee

Apr 21: Green Queen Bingo

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Mar 29: William Nesmith

Mar 31: Jason Bunch

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Mar 28-Apr 2: Les Miserables

Apr 6: Price is Right Live!

Apr 18-23: Beetlejuice

Apr 27: Theresa Caputo Live!

Apr 28: Ben Folds

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Apr 15: Katie K

Apr 22: Steve Gillespe

 

HIGH POINT 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Apr 1: Ben Vereen

Apr 14: Barbra Lica

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Mar 30: Micah Auler

Mar 31: Big City

Apr 1: Brother Pearl

Apr 6: Porcelain Lovecraft

Apr 8: Muddy Creek Band

Apr 14: Stephen Legree

Apr 15: Cory Leutjen

Apr 20: Micah Auler

Apr 22: Hampton Drive

Apr 28: Carolina Ambush

Apr 29: Radio Revolver

 

KERNERSVILLE 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Mar 31: Dance Party with DJ Josh Price

Apr 1: Burlesk Follies

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Apr 1: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mtn Boys

Apr 15: Junior Brown

Apr 21-22: The John Conlee Show

Aor 29: Jimmy Fortun

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Mar 30: Band By George W Harvey Street Co.

Mar 31: Eric Gales w/ King Solomon Hicks

Apr 1: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band w/ Tom Baker / Jut Thomas

Apr 8: Shortest Straw

Apr 11: Club Bpc Presents Tank & Friends

Apr 14: Wilder Woods w/ Abraham Alexander

Apr 15: Ruston Kelly w/ Annie Dirusso

Apr 18: Ripe w/ The Heavy Hours

Apr 20: Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene

Apr 23: The Band of Heathens

Apr 26: The Hip Abduction

Apr 28: Dillon Fence w/ Wonderwhys

Apr 29: Enslaved & Insomnium w/ Black Anvil

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Apr 14: Mt. Joy

 

RANDLEMAN

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Mar 31: Jesse Ray Carter

Apr 1: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives

Apr 7: Carolina Ambush

Apr 8: Flat Blak Cadillac

Apr 14: Lando and the Mando

Apr 15: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions

Apr 21: Anna Leigh Band

Apr 22: Drew Foust and the Wheelhouse

Apr 28: Time Bandits

Apr 29: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Mar 29: Sam Robinson

Mar 31: Carolina Clay

Apr 1: iNCofNiTo

Apr 2: Michael Chaney

Apr 7: Anne & the Moonlighters

Apr 8: Taylor Mason

Apr 14: Megan Doss

Apr 15: XPLORER

Apr 16: Eddie Clayton & Friends

Apr 21: Dana Bearror

Apr 22: Chasing Daylight

Apr 23: Heather Rogers

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Apr 13: Cadillac Cowboys

Apr 15: The Delmonicos

Apr 29: Atlantic Coast Highway

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Mar 30: Eric Gales Band, King Soloman Hicks

Mar 31: Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey, Don Dixon

Apr  6: Irata, HolyRoller, THNG

Apr 8: Leo Kottke

Apr 13: Emily Stewart, David Chillders

Apr 15: Chatham County Line, Deffrey Dean Foster

Apr 18: Carolina Twine, Michael Witt

Apr 19: The Wallflowers, Drew Foust

Apr 21: Laura Jane Grace, Weakened Freinds, Totally Slow

Apr 22: Vanessa Collier

Apr 28: By George, The Fidgets, Carolina Crossing

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Mar 31: GypsySoul, Corky James

Apr 1: Ready Set Radio, Red Umber

Apr 2: Rain Check

Apr 7: Darrell Hoots

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Mar 31: Jay Alexander & Ashley Santiago

Apr 15: Dangermuffin

