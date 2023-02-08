ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

 

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

Feb 25: Wayward Blues Band

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Feb 9: Warren Zeiders

Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter

Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb  11: Kimbra

Feb 11: Speed Stick

Feb 13: STRFKR

Feb 17: The Criticals

Feb 17: Amy Ray Band

Feb 17: Adam Melchor

Feb 18: Ella Jane

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Feb 8: John Mellencamp

Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 17: Katt Williams

Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Feb 11: Jim Messina

Feb 13: Lil Darkie

Feb 14: STRFKR

Feb 15: Parkway Drive

Feb 16: Russel Dickerson

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Feb 8: Carrie Underwood

Feb 17: Impractical Jokers

Feb 18: Adam Sandler

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Feb 9: Soundkraft

Feb 10: Hawthorne Curve

Feb 11: Jill Goodson Band

Feb 16: Shoulder 2 Shoulder

Feb 17: Decades

Feb 18: Vinyl Tap

 

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs

Feb 23: Tower of Power 

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile

Feb 24-26: Riverdance

Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Feb 11: Presley Barker

Feb 17: Blue Dogs

Feb 24: Tommy Prine

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death

Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers

Feb 24: Encounter

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret

Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina

Feb 18: The Mavericks

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Feb 14: Chris Wiles

Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland

Feb 22: Casey Frey

Feb 24-25: Cocoa Brown

Mar 2: Christian Johnson

Mar 3-5: Ali Siddiq

Mar 10-11: J.J. Williamson

Mar 17-18: Josh Adam Meyers

Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Mar 18: Sleepless Denver

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Feb 10: RetroVinyl

Feb 17: Brother Pearl Trio

Feb 18: Stereo Doll

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz

Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO

Feb 23: Blake Shelton

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Feb 8: Limbs

Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams

Feb 16: The Cadillac Three

Feb 18: Creed Fisher

Feb 25: Norma Jean

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Feb 7-9: RIverdance

Feb 10: Royal Comedy Tour

Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

 

HIGH POINT

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s

Feb 16: Turpentine Shine

Feb 23: Tin Can Alley

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Feb 9: Renae Paige

Feb 10: Vinyl Tap

Feb 16: Ethan Smith

Feb 17: Hampton Drive

Feb 18: TJ The DJ

Feb 23: Bradley Steele

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute

Feb 18: Russell Moore & lllrd Tyme Out

 

RALEIGH 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Feb 9: Big Gigantic

Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey

Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole

Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Feb 10: Matt Dylan

Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Feb 10: None of the Above

Feb 17: Camel City Blues

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Feb 10: iNCogNiTo

Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Feb 11: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and the Footlights

Feb 18: Granite City Rollers

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo

Feb 19: SUSTO

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Feb 8: Divine Poetry

Feb 10: Darrell Hoots

Feb 10: Ready Set Radio

Feb 10: DJ Fish

Feb 11: Rewind

