ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
Feb 25: Wayward Blues Band
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Feb 9: Warren Zeiders
Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter
Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 11: Kimbra
Feb 11: Speed Stick
Feb 13: STRFKR
Feb 17: The Criticals
Feb 17: Amy Ray Band
Feb 17: Adam Melchor
Feb 18: Ella Jane
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Feb 8: John Mellencamp
Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 17: Katt Williams
Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Feb 11: Jim Messina
Feb 13: Lil Darkie
Feb 14: STRFKR
Feb 15: Parkway Drive
Feb 16: Russel Dickerson
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Feb 8: Carrie Underwood
Feb 17: Impractical Jokers
Feb 18: Adam Sandler
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Feb 9: Soundkraft
Feb 10: Hawthorne Curve
Feb 11: Jill Goodson Band
Feb 16: Shoulder 2 Shoulder
Feb 17: Decades
Feb 18: Vinyl Tap
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Feb 23: Tower of Power
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 22: Brandi Carlile
Feb 24-26: Riverdance
Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Feb 11: Presley Barker
Feb 17: Blue Dogs
Feb 24: Tommy Prine
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death
Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers
Feb 24: Encounter
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret
Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina
Feb 18: The Mavericks
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Feb 14: Chris Wiles
Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland
Feb 22: Casey Frey
Feb 24-25: Cocoa Brown
Mar 2: Christian Johnson
Mar 3-5: Ali Siddiq
Mar 10-11: J.J. Williamson
Mar 17-18: Josh Adam Meyers
Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Mar 18: Sleepless Denver
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Feb 10: RetroVinyl
Feb 17: Brother Pearl Trio
Feb 18: Stereo Doll
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz
Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO
Feb 23: Blake Shelton
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Feb 8: Limbs
Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams
Feb 16: The Cadillac Three
Feb 18: Creed Fisher
Feb 25: Norma Jean
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Feb 7-9: RIverdance
Feb 10: Royal Comedy Tour
Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
HIGH POINT
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s
Feb 16: Turpentine Shine
Feb 23: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Feb 9: Renae Paige
Feb 10: Vinyl Tap
Feb 16: Ethan Smith
Feb 17: Hampton Drive
Feb 18: TJ The DJ
Feb 23: Bradley Steele
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute
Feb 18: Russell Moore & lllrd Tyme Out
RALEIGH
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Feb 9: Big Gigantic
Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey
Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole
Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Feb 10: Matt Dylan
Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Feb 10: None of the Above
Feb 17: Camel City Blues
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Feb 10: iNCogNiTo
Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Feb 11: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and the Footlights
Feb 18: Granite City Rollers
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo
Feb 19: SUSTO
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Feb 8: Divine Poetry
Feb 10: Darrell Hoots
Feb 10: Ready Set Radio
Feb 10: DJ Fish
Feb 11: Rewind
