 ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

Feb 24: Sugga Daddies Band

Feb 25: Diamonds Edge Band

 

ASHEBORO 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Feb 25: Wayward Blues Band

Mar: Samuel Stowe

Mar 11: 80’s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Feb 23: Warka Music Video Release Party

Feb 24L The Royal Arctic Institue, Shark Quest, Paul Swest

Feb 24: Futurebirds

Feb 25: Weyes Blood

Feb 25: Lemon Sparks, Brett Harris

Feb 27: Junior Boys

Mar 2: Sam Grisman Project

Mar 3: Chatham County Line

Mar 3: Bailen

Mar 4: Soul Glo

Mar 5: Mikaela Davis

Mar 8: They Might Be Giants

Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo

Mar 10: Bilmuri

Mar 11: Curtis Waters

Mar 13: Runnner

Mar 14: Emily Scott Robinson + Alisa Amador + Violet Bell

Mar 16: Duck w/ Florencia & the Feeling, Elora Dash

Mar 20: The Lemon Twigs

Mar 20: New Found Glory

Mar 21: Cheekface

Mar 21: Riverside

Mar 21: Souldside

Mar 22: White Reaper

Mar 24: Medium Build

Mar 25: Jervis Campbell w/ Thomas Austin

Mar 25-26: Archers of Loaf

Mar 26: Nicotine Dolls

Mar 27: Tennis

Mar 27: Magic Giant

Mar 28: Phoneboy

Mar 27: Avey Tare

Mar 28: Ibeyi

Mar 29: Shawn Mullis + Lacy Campbell & Teresa WIlliams

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour

Mar 3: Joe Bonamassa

Mar 22: BUDDY GUY

Apr 15: Brandon Lake

Apr 19: Bethel Music

Apr 20: Los Dos Carnales

Apr 22: Soul II Soul

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Feb 24: J.I.D & Smino

Feb 24: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Feb 25: Subtronics

Feb 25: Eric Bellinger

Feb 26: K. Michelle

Feb 27: Ari Lennox

Feb 28: DVSN

Mar 1: Dropkick Murphys

Mar 3: Muscadine Bloodline

Mar 9: Keshi

Mar 10: Key Glock

Mar 14: Knuckle Puck & Real Friends

Mar 14: August Burns Red

Mar 15: Yeat 2023

Mar 16: Static-X

Mar 16: Nick Cannon w/ special guests

Mar 17: Sebastian Mickael

Mar 20: Jordy Searcy

Mar 22: Gracie Abrams

Mar 23: Big Wild

Mar 24: Vance Joy

Mar 29: Joshua Bassett

Mar 29: Lucki

Mar 30: Masked Wolf

Mar 31: Eluveitie

Mar 31: Lettuce

Apr  1: Young Nudy

Apr 2: The Winery Dogs

Apr 3: North Star Boys

Apr 5: Joywave

Apr 6: Pouya

Apr 7: Party 101 w/ DJ Matt Bennett

Apr 9: Masego

Apr 11: Jake Wesley Rogers

Apr 12: Queensryche

Apr 13: Fozzy

Apr 14: Skinny Punny

Apr 14: Built To Spill

Apr 15: The Plot in You

Apr 16: Ruston Kelly

Apr 19: Whitechapel

Apr 19: Ripe

Apr 20: Lil Wayne

Apr 21: half alive

Apr 22: MAVI

Apr 23: Kevin Kaarl

Apr 25: Mac Ayres

Apr 25: Ella Mai

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

Mar 10: New Edition: Legacy Tour 2023

Mar 18: Rauw Alejandro

Apr 21: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Feb 23: Joey Whitaker

Feb 24: Motorvader

Feb 25: Matt Dylan & the Honky Tonk Outlaws

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Feb 23: Tower of Power 

Mar 10: Jerry Cantrell

Mar 14: Lizz Wright

Mar 21: Tye Tribbett

Mar 23: HITS! The Musical

Mar 25: Orpheus and Eurydice

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile

Feb 24-26: Riverdance

Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill

Mar 8: Trixie and Katya Live

Mar 14: IL Divo

Mar 24-27: Trevor Noah

Mar 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Apr 1: Taylor Tomlinson

Apr 4-9: Les Miserables

Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice

Apr 20: David Spade

Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector

Apr 22: Druski

Apr 23: Bill Maher

Apr 27: Travis Tritt

Apr 28-30: Chicago

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Feb 17: Blue Dogs

Feb 24: Tommy Prine

Mar 4: Jeff Little Trio

Mar 10: Scythian

Mar 11: The Reeves House Band plays The Allman Brothers Band

Mar 30: Elkin Big Band: Love & Romance

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death

Feb 24: Encounter

Mar 4- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Mar 28: Cory Asbury w/ Riley Clemmons

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Feb 22: Casey Frey

Feb 24-25: Cocoa Brown

Mar 2: Christian Johnson

Mar 3-5: Ali Siddiq

Mar 10-11: J.J. Williamson

Mar 17-18: Josh Adam Meyers

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Mar 18: Sleepless Denver

Mar 29: June Star

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Feb 24: Second Glacne Band

Feb 25: Fabulous Flashbacks

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 23: Blake Shelton

Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023

Mar 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Feb 25: Norma Jean

Mar 1: D.R.U.G.S.

Mar 4: Bodysnatcher

Mar 5: Nonpoint

Mar 7: Fleshgod Apocalypse

Mar 11: Kings Of Thrash

Mar 12: Rotting Christ

Mar 13: Adelitas Way

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Mar 4: Paleface

Mar 10: Chuck Mountain Live

Mar 11: Stray Local

Mar 17: The New Strange

Mar 24: Kyle Caudle Band

Mar 25: Evan Blackberby

Mar 31: Johnny-O

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo

Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Mar 12: Key Glock

Mar 25: Skid Row & Buckcherry

Mar 31: Judah & The Lion

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Mar 4: Kountry Wayne

Mar 5: Nikki Glaser

Mar 14-19: Ain’t Too Proud

Mar 23: Buddy Guy

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Mar 10: Nik Cartwright

Mar 24: Andy Forrester

 

HIGH POINT

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Feb 23: Tin Can Alley

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Feb 23: Bradley Steele

Feb 24: TJ The DJ

Feb 25: Radio Revolver

  

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Feb 24: SMASHAT

Mar 11: Vinyl Tap

 

LIBERTY 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown

Mar 4: The Malpass Brothers

Mar 10: Country Gentlemen Tribute Band

Mar 11: Lee Roy Parnell

Mar 16: Chapel Hart

Mar 17: Dailey & Vincent

Mar 18: Aaron Tippin

Mar 25: Dewey & Leslie Brown

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen

Mar 4: Kris Ferris

Mar 11: Two for the Road

Mar 18: Limited Engagement

Mar 25: Wilde...Chris & Amanda Barrens

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Feb 22: Lotus

Feb 24: Boogie T  w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn

Mar 2: Muscadine Bloodline

Mar 4: Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Band w/ Christ Trapper

Mar 10: Sidewinder 

Mar 12: Popa Chubby

Mar 14: Marc Broussard

Mar 16: Boombox

Mar 17: Adam Doleac

Mar 18: Shoot to Thrills w/ Stone Whiskey/ Automag

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Mar 13: Greta Van Fleet

 

RANDLEMAN

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

Feb 25: Matt Dylan & The Honky Tonk Outlaws

Mar 3: Drag in the Country: Paisley Parque

Mar 4: Fair Warning

Mar 11: Brother Pearl

Mar 18: Bad Romeo

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Feb 24: Lando and Mando

Feb 25: Jason Moss and the Hosses

Mar 3: The Mighty Fairlanes

Mar 4: Jonathan Parker

Mar 10: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions

Mar 11: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Feb 24: Down the Mountain

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Feb 24: Whiskey Mic

Feb 26: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Mar 3: James Vincent Carroll

Mar 12: David Childers

Mar 17: The Almost Irish Band

Mar 19: Patrick Rock w/ Special Guest

Mar 24: John Montgomery w/ 

Special Guest

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Feb 25: The Classics with Joe 

Alexander

Mar 4: The Delmonicos

Mar 11: The Classics w/ Steve Winston

Mar 18: Matt Dylan and the Honky Tonk Outlaws

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Feb 26: The Blue Ridge Opry presents: The Shootouts

Mar 11: Taylon Hope, Presley Barker

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas

Feb 24: Paul Thorn Band, Josh Watson & Emily Stewart

Feb 25: Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute

Feb 27: Los Lobos, David Wax Museum

Mar 3: Jon Sticklet Trio

Mar 4: Fireside Collective

Mar 8: Secret Shame

Mar 9: Kruger Brothers

Mar 10: The Wood Brothers with Michaela Anne

Mar 16: Resse McHenry, P-90’s

Mar 18: End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Mar 22: Popa Chubby

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Feb 22: Divine Poetry

Feb 24: Chuck Dale Smith, DJ Chubbs, DJ Karolina

Feb 25: Gypsy Soul, Patrick Rock, DJ Karolina, DJ Professor

Feb 26: Couldn’t be Happiers

Mar 3: Camel City Blues

Mar 4: Red Umber, Tupelo Crush

Mar 5: Rain Check

Mar 10: Darrell Hoots, Ready Set Radio

Mar 11: Patrick Rock, Robertson Boys, DJ Jersey, DJ Professor

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.