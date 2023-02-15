ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
Feb 25: Wayward Blues Band
Mar: Samuel Stowe
Mar 11: 80’s Unplugged
Mar 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Feb 17: The Criticals
Feb 17: Amy Ray Band
Feb 17: Adam Melchor
Feb 18: Ella Jane
Feb 23: Warka Music Video Release Party
Feb 24L The Royal Arctic Institue, Shark Quest, Paul Swest
Feb 24: Futurebirds
Feb 25: Weyes Blood
Feb 25: Lemon Sparks, Brett Harris
Feb 27: Junior Boys
Mar 3: Chatham County Line
Mar 3: Bailen
Mar 5: Mikaela Davis
Mar 8: They Might Be Giants
Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo
Mar 10: Bilmuri
Mar 11: Curtis Waters
Mar 13: Runnner
Mar 14: Emily Scott Robinson + Alisa Amador + Violet Bell
Mar 16: Duck w/ Florencia & the Feeling, Elora Dash
Mar 20: The Lemon Twigs
Mar 20: New Found Glory
Mar 21: Cheekface
Mar 21: Riverside
Mar 21: Souldside
Mar 22: White Reaper
Mar 24: Medium Build
Mar 25: Jervis Campbell w/ Thomas Austin
Mar 25-26: Archers of Loaf
Mar 26: Nicotine Dolls
Mar 27: Tennis
Mar 27: Magic Giant
Mar 28: Phoneboy
Mar 27: Avey Tare
Mar 28: Ibeyi
Mar 29: Shawn Mullis + Lacy Campbell & Teresa WIlliams
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 17: Katt Williams
Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour
Mar 3: Joe Bonamassa
Mar 22: BUDDY GUY
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Feb 15: Parkway Drive
Feb 16: Russel Dickerson
Feb 18: Adam Melchor
Feb 18: The Wonder Years w/ Hot Mulligan
Feb 19: Danny Ocean
Feb 21: Colony House
Feb 24: J.I.D & Smino
Feb 24: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Feb 25: Subtronics
Feb 25: Eric Bellinger
Feb 26: K. Michelle
Feb 27: Ari Lennox
Feb 28: DVSN
Mar 1: Dropkick Murphys
Mar 3: Muscadine Bloodline
Mar 9: Keshi
Mar 10: Key Glock
Mar 14: Knuckle Puck & Real Friends
Mar 14: August Burns Red
Mar 15: Yeat 2023
Mar 16: Static-X
Mar 16: Nick Cannon w/ special guests
Mar 17: Sebastian Mickael
Mar 20: Jordy Searcy
Mar 22: Gracie Abrams
Mar 23: Big Wild
Mar 24: Vance Joy
Mar 29: Joshua Bassett
Mar 29: Lucki
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Feb 17: Impractical Jokers
Feb 18: Adam Sandler
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
Mar 10: New Edition: Legacy Tour 2023
Mar 18: Rauw Alejandro
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Feb 16: Shoulder 2 Shoulder
Feb 17: Decades
Feb 18: Vinyl Tap
Feb 23: Joey Whitaker
Feb 24: Motorvader
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Feb 23: Tower of Power
Mar 10: Jerry Cantrell
Mar 14: Lizz Wright
Mar 21: Tye Tribbett
Mar 23: HITS! The Musical
Mar 25: Orpheus and Eurydice
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Feb 22: Brandi Carlile
Feb 24-26: Riverdance
Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill
Mar 8: Trixie and Katya Live
Mar 14: IL Divo
Mar 24-27: Trevor Noah
Mar 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Apr 1: Taylor Tomlinson
Apr 4-9: Les Miserables
Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice
Apr 20: David Spade
Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector
Apr 22: Druski
Apr 23: Bill Maher
Apr 27: Travis Tritt
Apr 28-30: Chicago
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Feb 17: Blue Dogs
Feb 24: Tommy Prine
Mar 4: Jeff Little Trio
Mar 10: Scythian
Mar 11: The Reeves House Band plays The Allman Brothers Band
Mar 30: Elkin Big Band: Love & Romance
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death
Feb 24: Encounter
Mar 4- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina
Feb 18: The Mavericks
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland
Feb 22: Casey Frey
Feb 24-25: Cocoa Brown
Mar 2: Christian Johnson
Mar 3-5: Ali Siddiq
Mar 10-11: J.J. Williamson
Mar 17-18: Josh Adam Meyers
Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Mar 18: Sleepless Denver
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Feb 17: Brother Pearl Trio
Feb 18: Stereo Doll
Feb 24: Second Glacne Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 23: Blake Shelton
Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Feb 16: The Cadillac Three
Feb 18: Creed Fisher
Feb 25: Norma Jean
Mar 1: D.R.U.G.S.
Mar 4: Bodysnatcher
Mar 5: Nonpoint
Mar 7: Fleshgod Apocalypse
Mar 11: Kings Of Thrash
Mar 12: Rotting Christ
Mar 13: Adelitas Way
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo
Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Mar 12: Key Glock
Mar 25: Skid Row & Buckcherry
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Feb 18: A German Requiem
Mar 4: Kountry Wayne
Mar 5: Nikki Glaser
Mar 14-19: Ain’t Too Proud
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Feb 17: AJ Schraeder
Mar 10: Nik Cartwright
HIGH POINT
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase
Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Feb 16: Turpentine Shine
Feb 23: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Feb 16: Ethan Smith
Feb 17: Hampton Drive
Feb 18: TJ The DJ
Feb 23: Bradley Steele
Feb 24: TJ The DJ
Feb 25: Radio Revolver
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Feb 24: SMASHAT
Mar 11: Vinyl Tap
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Feb 18: Russell Moore & lllrd Tyme Out
Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown
Mar 4: The Malpass Brothers
Mar 10: Country Gentlemen Tribute Band
Mar 11: Lee Roy Parnell
Mar 16: Chapel Hart
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Feb 18: Limited Engagement
Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen
RALEIGH
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
Feb 19: Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten & Special Guests Trousdale
Feb 19: Blanke w/ Crystal Skies, Vndetta
Feb 22: Lotus
Feb 24: Boogie T w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn
Mar 2: Muscadine Bloodline
Mar 4: Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Band w/ Christ Trapper
Mar 10: Sidewinder
Mar 12: Popa Chubby
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO
Mar 13: Greta Van Fleet
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
Feb 18: Black Glass
Feb 25: Matt Dylan & The Honky Tonk Outlaws
Mar 3: Drag in the Country: Paisley Parque
Mar 4: Fair Warning
WINSTON-SALEM
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Feb 17: Camel City Blues
Feb 24: Down the Mountain
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters
Feb 19: Michael Hodgdon
Feb 24: Whiskey Mic
Feb 26: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Feb 18: Granite City Rollers
Feb 25: The Classics with Joe
Alexander
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Feb 19: SUSTO
Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Feb 17: Corky, DJ Fish, DJ Professor
Feb 18: The Blue Genes, DJ Chubbs, DJ Karolina
Feb 19: Travis Williams Group
Feb 22: Divine Poetry
