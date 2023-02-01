ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

 

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Feb 4: Jamie Trout

Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

Feb 25: Wayward Blues Band

Mar: Samuel Stowe

Mar 11: 80’s Unplugged

 

CARBORRO 

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse

Feb 2: MJ Lenderman

Feb 3: flipturn

Feb 3: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre

Feb 4: Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Feb 4: Colby Acuff

Feb 6: Patty Griffin

Feb 7: Durry

Feb 9: Warren Zeiders

Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter

Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb  11: Kimbra

Feb 11: Speed Stick

Feb 13: STRFKR

Feb 17: The Criticals

Feb 17: Amy Ray Band

Feb 17: Adam Melchor

Feb 18: Ella Jane

Feb 24: Futurebirds

Feb 25: Weyes Blood

Feb 25: Lemon Sparks, Brett Harris

Feb 27: Junior Boys

Mar 3: Chatham County Line

Mar 3: Bailen

Mar 8: They Might Be Giants

Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo

Mar 10: Bilmuri

Mar 11: Curtis Waters

Mar 13: Runnner

Mar 14: Emily Scott Robinson + Alisa Amador + Violet Bell

Mar 16: Duck w/ Florencia & the Feeling, Elora Dash

Mar 20: The Lemon Twigs

Mar 20: New Found Glory

Mar 21: Cheekface

Mar 21: Souldside

Mar 22: White Reaper

Mar 24: Medium Build

Mar 25: Jervis Campbell w/ Thomas Austin

Mar 25-26: Archers of Loaf

Mar 27: Tennis

Mar 27: Magic Giant

Mar 28: Phoneboy

Mar 27: Avey Tare

Mar 28: Ibeyi

Mar 29: Shawn Mullis + Lacy Campbell & Teresa WIlliams

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe

Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua

Feb 8: John Mellencamp

Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 17: Katt Williams

Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour

Mar 3: Joe Bonamassa

Mar 22: BUDDY GUY

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Feb 1: Token

Feb 5: Big Gigantic

Feb 11: Jim Messina

Feb 13: Lil Darkie

Feb 14: STRFKR

Feb 15: Parkway Drive

Feb 16: Russel Dickerson

Feb 18: Adam Melchor

Feb 19: Danny Ocean

Feb 21: Colony House

Feb 24: J.I.D & Smino

Feb 24: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Feb 25: Subtronics

Feb 25: Eric Bellinger

Feb 26: K. Michelle

Feb 27: Ari Lennox

Feb 28: DVSN

Mar 1: Dropkick Murphys

Mar 3: Muscadine Bloodline

Mar 9: Keshi

Mar 10: Key Glock

Mar 14: Knuckle Puck & Real Friends

Mar 14: August Burns Red

Mar 15: Yeat 2023

Mar 16: Static-X

Mar 16: Nick Cannon w/ special guests

Mar 17: Sebastian Mickael

Mar 20: Jordy Searcy

Mar 22: Gracie Abrams

Mar 23: Big Wild

Mar 24: Vance Joy

Mar 29: Joshua Bassett

Mar 29: Lucki

Mar 31: Eluveitie

Mar 31: Lettuce

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Feb 8: Carrie Underwood

Feb 17: Impractical Jokers

Feb 18: Adam Sandler

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

Mar 10: New Edition: Legacy Tour 2023

Mar 18: Rauw Alejandro

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Feb 2: James Vincent Carroll

Feb 3: Hampton Drive

Feb 4: Black Glass

Feb 9: Soundkraft

Feb 10: Hawthorne Curve

Feb 11: Jill Goodson Band

Feb 16: Shoulder 2 Shoulder

Feb 17: Decades

Feb 18: Vinyl Tap

Feb 23: Joey Whitaker

Feb 24: Motorvader

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs

Feb 23: Tower of Power 

Mar 10: Jerry Cantrell

Mar 14: Lizz Wright

Mar 21: Tye Tribbett

Mar 23: HITS! The Musical

Mar 25: Orpheus and Eurydice

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats

Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile

Feb 24-26: Riverdance

Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill

Mar 8: Trixie and Katya Live

Mar 14: IL Divo

Mar 24-27: Trevor Noah

Mar 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Apr 1: Taylor Tomlinson

Apr 4-9: Les Miserables

Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice

Apr 20: David Spade

Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector

Apr 22: Druski

Apr 23: Bill Maher

Apr 27: Travis Tritt

Apr 28-30: Chicago

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue

Feb 4: Big Daddy Love

Feb 11: Presley Barker

Feb 17: Blue Dogs

Feb 24: Tommy Prine

Mar 4: Jeff Little Trio

Mar 10: Scythian

Mar 11: The Reeves House Band plays The Allman Brothers Band

Mar 30: Elkin Big Band: Love & Romance

 

GREENSBORO

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death

Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers

Feb 24: Encounter

Mar 4- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret

Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina

Feb 18: The Mavericks

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak

Feb 14: Chris Wiles

Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland

Feb 22: Casey Frey

Feb 24-25: Cocoa Brown

Mar 2: Christian Johnson

Mar 3-5: Ali Siddiq

Mar 10-11: J.J. Williamson

Mar 17-18: Josh Adam Meyers

Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Mar 18: Sleepless Denver

Mar 29: June Star

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Feb 4: Jimmy Shirley Jr. & The Footlights

Feb 10: RetroVinyl

Feb 17: Brother Pearl Trio

Feb 18: Stereo Doll

Feb 24: Second Glacne Band

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour

Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz

Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO

Feb 23: Blake Shelton

Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023

Mar 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Feb 8: Limbs

Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams

Feb 16: The Cadillac Three

Feb 18: Creed Fisher

Feb 25: Norma Jean

Mar 1: D.R.U.G.S.

Mar 4: Bodysnatcher

Mar 5: Nonpoint

Mar 7: Fleshgod Apocalypse

Mar 11: Kings Of Thrash

Mar 12: Rotting Christ

Mar 13: Adelitas Way

Mar 18: Maiden Voyage- The 

Ultimate Iron Maiden Tribute

Mar 21: Death To All

Mar 22: Jonny Craig

Mar 30: Until I Wake

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo

Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Mar 12: Key Glock

Mar 25: Skid Row & Buckcherry

Mar 31: Judah & The Lion

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit

Feb 7-9: RIverdance

Feb 10: Royal Comedy Tour

Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

Feb 18: A German Requiem

Mar 4: Kountry Wayne

Mar 5: Nikki Glaser

Mar 14-19: Ain’t Too Proud

Mar 23: Buddy Guy

 

The Idiot Box 

Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Feb 3-4: Robert Baril

Feb 17: AJ Schraeder

Mar 10: Nik Cartwright

Mar 24: Andy Forrester

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Feb  11: Taylor Williams

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Feb 4: Slightly Emotional

Feb 10: Latin Night

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase

Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s

Feb 16: Turpentine Shine

Feb 23: Tin Can Alley

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Feb 2: Dan Miller

Feb 3: Retro Vinyl

Feb 4: Brother Pearl

Feb 9: Renae Paige

Feb 10: Vinyl Tap

Feb 11: Soul Central

Feb 16: Ethan Smith

Feb 17: Hampton Drive

Feb 18: TJ The DJ

Feb 23: Bradley Steele

Feb 24: TJ The DJ

Feb 25: Radio Revolver

 

KERNERSVILLE 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Feb 24: SMASHAT

Mar 11: Vinyl Tap

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

 

LIBERTY 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta

Feb 4: Lonesome River Band

Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute

Feb 18: Russell Moore & lllrd Tyme Out

Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown

Mar 4: The Malpass Brothers

Mar 10: Country Gentlemen Tribute Band

Mar 11: Lee Roy Parnell

Mar 16: Chapel Hart

Mar 17: Dailey & Vincent

Mar 18: Aaron Tippin

Mar 25: Dewey & Leslie Brown

 

OAK RIDGE 

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Feb 4: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

Feb 11: Two for the Road

Feb 18: Limited Engagement

Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen

  

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder

Feb 9: Big Gigantic

Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey

Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole

Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

Feb 19: Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten & Special Guests Trousdale

Feb 19: Blanke w/ Crystal Skies, Vndetta

Feb 22: Lotus

Feb 24: Boogie T  w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn

Mar 2: Muscadine Bloodline

Mar 4: Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Band w/ Christ Trapper

Mar 10: Sidewinder 

Mar 12: Popa Chubby

Mar 14: Marc Broussard

Mar 16: Boombox

Mar 17: Adam Doleac

Mar 18: Shoot to Thrills w/ Stone Whiskey/ Automag

Mar 19: Will Hoge & The Wild Feathers

Mar 21: Moe.

Mar 22: The Movement w/ Kyle Smith

Mar 28: Guster

Mar 31: Eric Gales w/ King Solomon Hicks

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO

Mar 13: Greta Van Fleet

 

RANDLEMAN 

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

Feb 4: Alex Key w/ Dylan Jackson Band

Feb 5: Carolina Ambush

Feb 10-11: Billy Creason Band

Feb 18: Black Glass

Feb 25: Matt Dylan & The Honky Tonk Outlaws

Mar 3: Drag in the Country: Paisley Parque

Mar 4: Fair Warning

Mar 11: Brother Pearl

Mar 18: Bad Romeo

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Feb 3: Drew Foust

Feb 10: Matt Dylan

Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Feb 3: Grizzly Panda

Feb 10: None of the Above

Feb 17: Camel City Blues

Feb 24: Down the Mountain

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Feb 5: Heather Rogers

Feb 5: Megan Doss

Feb 10: iNCogNiTo

Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters

Feb 19: Michael Hodgdon

Feb 24: Whiskey Mic

Feb 26: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Mar 3: James Vincent Carroll

Mar 12: David Childers

Mar 17: The Almost Irish Band

Mar 19: Patrick Rock w/ Special Guest

Mar 24: John Montgomery w/ 

Special Guest

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Feb 4: Silverhawk Kickin’ Country

Feb 11: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and the Footlights

Feb 18: Granite City Rollers

Feb 25: The Classics with Joe 

Alexander

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies

Feb 3: The Steeldrivers

Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo

Feb 19: SUSTO

Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Feb 3: Camel City Blues, DJ Karolina, DJ Professor

Feb 4: Tupelo Crush

Feb 4: Red Umber, DJ FISH, DJ Professor

Feb 5: The Rockers

Feb 8: Divine Poetry

Feb 10: Darrell Hoots

Feb 10: Ready Set Radio

Feb 10: DJ Fish

Feb 11: Rewind

Feb 11: Tony Chambers, DJ Chubbs, DJ Professor

Feb 12: Camel City Revelators

Feb 17: Corky, DJ Fish, DJ Professor

Feb 18: The Blue Genes, DJ Chubbs, DJ Karolina

Feb 19: Travis Williams Group

Feb 22: Divine Poetry

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Feb 3: Jessie Dunks Duo

