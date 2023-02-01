ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Feb 4: Jamie Trout
Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
Feb 25: Wayward Blues Band
Mar: Samuel Stowe
Mar 11: 80’s Unplugged
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse
Feb 2: MJ Lenderman
Feb 3: flipturn
Feb 3: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre
Feb 4: Bob Marley Birthday Bash
Feb 4: Colby Acuff
Feb 6: Patty Griffin
Feb 7: Durry
Feb 9: Warren Zeiders
Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter
Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 11: Kimbra
Feb 11: Speed Stick
Feb 13: STRFKR
Feb 17: The Criticals
Feb 17: Amy Ray Band
Feb 17: Adam Melchor
Feb 18: Ella Jane
Feb 24: Futurebirds
Feb 25: Weyes Blood
Feb 25: Lemon Sparks, Brett Harris
Feb 27: Junior Boys
Mar 3: Chatham County Line
Mar 3: Bailen
Mar 8: They Might Be Giants
Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo
Mar 10: Bilmuri
Mar 11: Curtis Waters
Mar 13: Runnner
Mar 14: Emily Scott Robinson + Alisa Amador + Violet Bell
Mar 16: Duck w/ Florencia & the Feeling, Elora Dash
Mar 20: The Lemon Twigs
Mar 20: New Found Glory
Mar 21: Cheekface
Mar 21: Souldside
Mar 22: White Reaper
Mar 24: Medium Build
Mar 25: Jervis Campbell w/ Thomas Austin
Mar 25-26: Archers of Loaf
Mar 27: Tennis
Mar 27: Magic Giant
Mar 28: Phoneboy
Mar 27: Avey Tare
Mar 28: Ibeyi
Mar 29: Shawn Mullis + Lacy Campbell & Teresa WIlliams
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe
Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua
Feb 8: John Mellencamp
Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 17: Katt Williams
Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour
Mar 3: Joe Bonamassa
Mar 22: BUDDY GUY
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Feb 1: Token
Feb 5: Big Gigantic
Feb 11: Jim Messina
Feb 13: Lil Darkie
Feb 14: STRFKR
Feb 15: Parkway Drive
Feb 16: Russel Dickerson
Feb 18: Adam Melchor
Feb 19: Danny Ocean
Feb 21: Colony House
Feb 24: J.I.D & Smino
Feb 24: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Feb 25: Subtronics
Feb 25: Eric Bellinger
Feb 26: K. Michelle
Feb 27: Ari Lennox
Feb 28: DVSN
Mar 1: Dropkick Murphys
Mar 3: Muscadine Bloodline
Mar 9: Keshi
Mar 10: Key Glock
Mar 14: Knuckle Puck & Real Friends
Mar 14: August Burns Red
Mar 15: Yeat 2023
Mar 16: Static-X
Mar 16: Nick Cannon w/ special guests
Mar 17: Sebastian Mickael
Mar 20: Jordy Searcy
Mar 22: Gracie Abrams
Mar 23: Big Wild
Mar 24: Vance Joy
Mar 29: Joshua Bassett
Mar 29: Lucki
Mar 31: Eluveitie
Mar 31: Lettuce
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Feb 8: Carrie Underwood
Feb 17: Impractical Jokers
Feb 18: Adam Sandler
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
Mar 10: New Edition: Legacy Tour 2023
Mar 18: Rauw Alejandro
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Feb 2: James Vincent Carroll
Feb 3: Hampton Drive
Feb 4: Black Glass
Feb 9: Soundkraft
Feb 10: Hawthorne Curve
Feb 11: Jill Goodson Band
Feb 16: Shoulder 2 Shoulder
Feb 17: Decades
Feb 18: Vinyl Tap
Feb 23: Joey Whitaker
Feb 24: Motorvader
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Feb 23: Tower of Power
Mar 10: Jerry Cantrell
Mar 14: Lizz Wright
Mar 21: Tye Tribbett
Mar 23: HITS! The Musical
Mar 25: Orpheus and Eurydice
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats
Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 22: Brandi Carlile
Feb 24-26: Riverdance
Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill
Mar 8: Trixie and Katya Live
Mar 14: IL Divo
Mar 24-27: Trevor Noah
Mar 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Apr 1: Taylor Tomlinson
Apr 4-9: Les Miserables
Apr 11-16: Bettlejuice
Apr 20: David Spade
Apr 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour w/ Ben Rector
Apr 22: Druski
Apr 23: Bill Maher
Apr 27: Travis Tritt
Apr 28-30: Chicago
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue
Feb 4: Big Daddy Love
Feb 11: Presley Barker
Feb 17: Blue Dogs
Feb 24: Tommy Prine
Mar 4: Jeff Little Trio
Mar 10: Scythian
Mar 11: The Reeves House Band plays The Allman Brothers Band
Mar 30: Elkin Big Band: Love & Romance
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death
Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers
Feb 24: Encounter
Mar 4- Apr 15: Church Basement Ladies: The Last Potluck Supper
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret
Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina
Feb 18: The Mavericks
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak
Feb 14: Chris Wiles
Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland
Feb 22: Casey Frey
Feb 24-25: Cocoa Brown
Mar 2: Christian Johnson
Mar 3-5: Ali Siddiq
Mar 10-11: J.J. Williamson
Mar 17-18: Josh Adam Meyers
Mar 21- Apr 1: Hypontist Leon Sankofa
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Mar 18: Sleepless Denver
Mar 29: June Star
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Feb 4: Jimmy Shirley Jr. & The Footlights
Feb 10: RetroVinyl
Feb 17: Brother Pearl Trio
Feb 18: Stereo Doll
Feb 24: Second Glacne Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour
Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz
Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO
Feb 23: Blake Shelton
Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023
Mar 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Feb 8: Limbs
Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams
Feb 16: The Cadillac Three
Feb 18: Creed Fisher
Feb 25: Norma Jean
Mar 1: D.R.U.G.S.
Mar 4: Bodysnatcher
Mar 5: Nonpoint
Mar 7: Fleshgod Apocalypse
Mar 11: Kings Of Thrash
Mar 12: Rotting Christ
Mar 13: Adelitas Way
Mar 18: Maiden Voyage- The
Ultimate Iron Maiden Tribute
Mar 21: Death To All
Mar 22: Jonny Craig
Mar 30: Until I Wake
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo
Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Mar 12: Key Glock
Mar 25: Skid Row & Buckcherry
Mar 31: Judah & The Lion
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit
Feb 7-9: RIverdance
Feb 10: Royal Comedy Tour
Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
Feb 18: A German Requiem
Mar 4: Kountry Wayne
Mar 5: Nikki Glaser
Mar 14-19: Ain’t Too Proud
Mar 23: Buddy Guy
The Idiot Box
Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Feb 3-4: Robert Baril
Feb 17: AJ Schraeder
Mar 10: Nik Cartwright
Mar 24: Andy Forrester
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Feb 11: Taylor Williams
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Feb 4: Slightly Emotional
Feb 10: Latin Night
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase
Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s
Feb 16: Turpentine Shine
Feb 23: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Feb 2: Dan Miller
Feb 3: Retro Vinyl
Feb 4: Brother Pearl
Feb 9: Renae Paige
Feb 10: Vinyl Tap
Feb 11: Soul Central
Feb 16: Ethan Smith
Feb 17: Hampton Drive
Feb 18: TJ The DJ
Feb 23: Bradley Steele
Feb 24: TJ The DJ
Feb 25: Radio Revolver
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Feb 24: SMASHAT
Mar 11: Vinyl Tap
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta
Feb 4: Lonesome River Band
Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute
Feb 18: Russell Moore & lllrd Tyme Out
Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown
Mar 4: The Malpass Brothers
Mar 10: Country Gentlemen Tribute Band
Mar 11: Lee Roy Parnell
Mar 16: Chapel Hart
Mar 17: Dailey & Vincent
Mar 18: Aaron Tippin
Mar 25: Dewey & Leslie Brown
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Feb 4: Barefoot Modern Acoustic
Feb 11: Two for the Road
Feb 18: Limited Engagement
Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder
Feb 9: Big Gigantic
Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey
Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole
Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
Feb 19: Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten & Special Guests Trousdale
Feb 19: Blanke w/ Crystal Skies, Vndetta
Feb 22: Lotus
Feb 24: Boogie T w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn
Mar 2: Muscadine Bloodline
Mar 4: Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Band w/ Christ Trapper
Mar 10: Sidewinder
Mar 12: Popa Chubby
Mar 14: Marc Broussard
Mar 16: Boombox
Mar 17: Adam Doleac
Mar 18: Shoot to Thrills w/ Stone Whiskey/ Automag
Mar 19: Will Hoge & The Wild Feathers
Mar 21: Moe.
Mar 22: The Movement w/ Kyle Smith
Mar 28: Guster
Mar 31: Eric Gales w/ King Solomon Hicks
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO
Mar 13: Greta Van Fleet
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
Feb 4: Alex Key w/ Dylan Jackson Band
Feb 5: Carolina Ambush
Feb 10-11: Billy Creason Band
Feb 18: Black Glass
Feb 25: Matt Dylan & The Honky Tonk Outlaws
Mar 3: Drag in the Country: Paisley Parque
Mar 4: Fair Warning
Mar 11: Brother Pearl
Mar 18: Bad Romeo
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Feb 3: Drew Foust
Feb 10: Matt Dylan
Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Feb 3: Grizzly Panda
Feb 10: None of the Above
Feb 17: Camel City Blues
Feb 24: Down the Mountain
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Feb 5: Heather Rogers
Feb 5: Megan Doss
Feb 10: iNCogNiTo
Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters
Feb 19: Michael Hodgdon
Feb 24: Whiskey Mic
Feb 26: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Mar 3: James Vincent Carroll
Mar 12: David Childers
Mar 17: The Almost Irish Band
Mar 19: Patrick Rock w/ Special Guest
Mar 24: John Montgomery w/
Special Guest
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Feb 4: Silverhawk Kickin’ Country
Feb 11: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and the Footlights
Feb 18: Granite City Rollers
Feb 25: The Classics with Joe
Alexander
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies
Feb 3: The Steeldrivers
Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo
Feb 19: SUSTO
Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Feb 3: Camel City Blues, DJ Karolina, DJ Professor
Feb 4: Tupelo Crush
Feb 4: Red Umber, DJ FISH, DJ Professor
Feb 5: The Rockers
Feb 8: Divine Poetry
Feb 10: Darrell Hoots
Feb 10: Ready Set Radio
Feb 10: DJ Fish
Feb 11: Rewind
Feb 11: Tony Chambers, DJ Chubbs, DJ Professor
Feb 12: Camel City Revelators
Feb 17: Corky, DJ Fish, DJ Professor
Feb 18: The Blue Genes, DJ Chubbs, DJ Karolina
Feb 19: Travis Williams Group
Feb 22: Divine Poetry
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Feb 3: Jessie Dunks Duo
