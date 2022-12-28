ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jan 1: Randolph Jazz Band

Jan 7: Graymatter

Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jan 6: Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band

Jan 7: The Kingsby Manx, Nathan Bowles & Joe O’Connell

Jan 14: Victoria Victoria

Jan 14: Magic City Hippies

Jan 19: Hammered Hulls

Jan 20: Town Mountain

Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio

Jan 22: Quarters of Change

 

CHARLOTTE 

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Dec 31: The Avett Brothers

Jan 13: Stephen Sharer

Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Dec 31: Peekaboo

Jan 20: Giggly Squid

Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Dec 29: Joey Whitaker

Dec 30: Motorvader

Jan 5: James Vincent Carroll

Jan 6: Ryan Trotti Band

Jan 7: Next O Kin

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jan 7: Stephen Freeman

Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place

Jan 28: The Legacy

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Dec 29: Whiskey Pines

Dec 30: Savannah Harmon

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Dec 30: Bodacious

Jan 6-7: Shaun Jones

Jan 12: Emma Willmann

Jan 13-15: Erik Griffin

Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Dec 29: The Kind Thieves

Dec 30: All With An I & Kudzu Wish

Dec 31: Drew Foust's Wheelhouse New Year's Eve Party

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Dec 29: Renae Paige

Dec 30: Gipsy Danger

Dec 31: Retro Vinyl

Jan 6: Brother Pearl

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Dec 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour

Jan 14-15: Monster Jam

Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Dec 30: Larger Than Life: 90’s & 00’s Pop Dance Party

Jan 6: In The End: Linkin Park Tribute

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Dec 31: Paleface & Mo

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 27: Steel Panther

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Dec 31: The Kruger Brothers

Jan 8: Styx

Jan 13: George Lopez

Jan 18: Shen Yun

Jan 21: James Ehnes

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Dec 31: Bending Fate

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jan 7: The songs of John Prine

Jan 13: Mario The Maker Magician

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Friday & Saturday: Live Bands

Dec 29: DJ Jen

Dec 31: Hampton Drive

 

KERNERSVILLE

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Dec 30: Kevin Holdson

Dec 31: Stone Parker Band

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Dec 30: Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Dec 29: Cris Jacons

Dec 20: Into the Fog

Dec 31: Red Panda

Jan 12: By George, Harvey Street Company, Late Notice

Jan 13: Adam Knight’s Buried Alive - A Tribute to Phish

Jan 15: Shot Thru The Heart - Bon Jovi Tribute w/ Bullet the Blue Sky

Jan 18: Spafford

Jan 21: Weekend Excursion w/ Runaway Cab

 

RANDLEMAN 

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

Dec 28: Josh Jennings

Dec 30: Travis Grubb & The Stoned Rangers

Dec 31: Halden Vang (Finalist from The Voice)

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Dec 30: The Mighty Fairlanes

Dec 31: The Megan Doss Band

Jan 6: Killer Wabbits

Jan 7: Anna Leigh Band

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Dec 28: Banjo Earth

Dec 30: The Sun Dried Tomatoes

Jan 6: Carolina Clay

Jan 8: Jon Montgomery

Jan 13: Andrew Wakefield

Jan 15: Eddie Clayton & Friends

Jan 20: Camel City Blues

Jan 22: David Childers

Jan 27: Patrick Rock

Jan 29: Dana Bearror

Feb 5: Heather Rogers

Feb 5: Megan Doss

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Dec 31: Jimmy Shirley Jr.

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Dec 29: Eddie 9V

Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Dec 29: Dead President$

Dec 30: Circles Around The Sun

Jan 5: Nirvani

Jan 6: Men in Black

Jan 7: Old Heavy Hands

Jan 13: Charlie Starr

Jan 14: The MayByrds w/ Magnolia Green

Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie

Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute

Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew

Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies

Feb 3: The Steeldrivers

Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo

Feb 19: SUSTO

Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas

Feb 24: The Paul Thorn Band

Feb 25: Jeremy’s Ten

Feb 27: Los Lobos

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Dec 30: Souljam NYE

