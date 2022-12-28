ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jan 1: Randolph Jazz Band
Jan 7: Graymatter
Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jan 6: Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band
Jan 7: The Kingsby Manx, Nathan Bowles & Joe O’Connell
Jan 14: Victoria Victoria
Jan 14: Magic City Hippies
Jan 19: Hammered Hulls
Jan 20: Town Mountain
Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio
Jan 22: Quarters of Change
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Dec 31: The Avett Brothers
Jan 13: Stephen Sharer
Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Dec 31: Peekaboo
Jan 20: Giggly Squid
Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Dec 29: Joey Whitaker
Dec 30: Motorvader
Jan 5: James Vincent Carroll
Jan 6: Ryan Trotti Band
Jan 7: Next O Kin
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jan 7: Stephen Freeman
Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place
Jan 28: The Legacy
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Dec 29: Whiskey Pines
Dec 30: Savannah Harmon
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Dec 30: Bodacious
Jan 6-7: Shaun Jones
Jan 12: Emma Willmann
Jan 13-15: Erik Griffin
Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Dec 29: The Kind Thieves
Dec 30: All With An I & Kudzu Wish
Dec 31: Drew Foust's Wheelhouse New Year's Eve Party
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Dec 29: Renae Paige
Dec 30: Gipsy Danger
Dec 31: Retro Vinyl
Jan 6: Brother Pearl
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Dec 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour
Jan 14-15: Monster Jam
Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Dec 30: Larger Than Life: 90’s & 00’s Pop Dance Party
Jan 6: In The End: Linkin Park Tribute
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Dec 31: Paleface & Mo
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 27: Steel Panther
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Dec 31: The Kruger Brothers
Jan 8: Styx
Jan 13: George Lopez
Jan 18: Shen Yun
Jan 21: James Ehnes
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Dec 31: Bending Fate
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jan 7: The songs of John Prine
Jan 13: Mario The Maker Magician
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Friday & Saturday: Live Bands
Dec 29: DJ Jen
Dec 31: Hampton Drive
KERNERSVILLE
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Dec 30: Kevin Holdson
Dec 31: Stone Parker Band
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Dec 30: Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Dec 29: Cris Jacons
Dec 20: Into the Fog
Dec 31: Red Panda
Jan 12: By George, Harvey Street Company, Late Notice
Jan 13: Adam Knight’s Buried Alive - A Tribute to Phish
Jan 15: Shot Thru The Heart - Bon Jovi Tribute w/ Bullet the Blue Sky
Jan 18: Spafford
Jan 21: Weekend Excursion w/ Runaway Cab
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
Dec 28: Josh Jennings
Dec 30: Travis Grubb & The Stoned Rangers
Dec 31: Halden Vang (Finalist from The Voice)
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Dec 30: The Mighty Fairlanes
Dec 31: The Megan Doss Band
Jan 6: Killer Wabbits
Jan 7: Anna Leigh Band
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Dec 28: Banjo Earth
Dec 30: The Sun Dried Tomatoes
Jan 6: Carolina Clay
Jan 8: Jon Montgomery
Jan 13: Andrew Wakefield
Jan 15: Eddie Clayton & Friends
Jan 20: Camel City Blues
Jan 22: David Childers
Jan 27: Patrick Rock
Jan 29: Dana Bearror
Feb 5: Heather Rogers
Feb 5: Megan Doss
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Dec 31: Jimmy Shirley Jr.
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Dec 29: Eddie 9V
Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Dec 29: Dead President$
Dec 30: Circles Around The Sun
Jan 5: Nirvani
Jan 6: Men in Black
Jan 7: Old Heavy Hands
Jan 13: Charlie Starr
Jan 14: The MayByrds w/ Magnolia Green
Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie
Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute
Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew
Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies
Feb 3: The Steeldrivers
Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo
Feb 19: SUSTO
Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas
Feb 24: The Paul Thorn Band
Feb 25: Jeremy’s Ten
Feb 27: Los Lobos
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Dec 30: Souljam NYE
