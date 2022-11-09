ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Nov 12: Creatio
Nov 19: Analog Crash
Nov 20: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
Nov 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise
Dec 4: Randolph Jazz Band
Dec 17: Eck McCanless
Dec 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
Jan 1: Randolph Jazz Band
Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Nov 9: Eugene Mirman
Nov 9: Leven Kali
Nov 10: Copeland
Nov 10: The Red Pears
Nov 12: Phillip Phillips
Nov 13: Alejandro Escovedo
Nov 13: The Brevet
Nov 14: Soccer Mommy
Nov 14: Field Medic
Nov 15: Don Dixon
Nov 16: Courtney Marie Andrews
Nov 17: Stop Light Observations
Nov 17: Pretty Sick
Nov 17: Senses Fail
Nov 18: The Stews
Nov 18: Dro Kenji & midwxst
Nov 19: Carbon Leaf
Nov 19: Rose City Band
Nov 20: Meechy Darko
Nov 20: Old Sea Brigade
Nov 23: aldn
Nov 25: Crazy Chester
Nov 26: Philstock ‘22
Nov 27: The Menzingers
Nov 28: Black Lips
Dec 1: Less Than Jake
Dec 2: JULIA., By George
Dec 2: Violet Bell
Dec 3: Mike Doughty
Dec 4: Covet
Dec 7: Lightning Bolt
Dec 8: Jump, Little Children
Dec 9: Kelsey Waldon
Dec 10: The Greeting Committee
Dec 10: Southern Culture on the Skids
Dec 12: Special Interest
Dec 13: The Happy Fits
Dec 13: Baked Shrimp
Dec 14: Mclusky
Dec 15: Turnover
Jan 6: Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band
Jan 7: The Kingsby Manx, Nathan Bowles & Joe O’Connell
Jan 14: Victoria Victoria
Jan 14: Magic City Hippies
Jan 20: Town Mountain
Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio
Jan 24: Night Moves
Jan 27: Rubblebucket
Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Nov 13: Myriam Hernandez
Nov 17: MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Nov 19: Gloria Trevi
Nov 30: Rod Wave
Dec 1: A Day To Remember - Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour
Dec 6: Allman Family Revival
Dec 10: Southern Soul Music Festival
Dec 31: The Avett Brothers
Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Nov 9: Blanco Brown
Nov 10: Claudia Oshry
Nov 10: Oddisee
Nov 11: Dayglow
Nov 12: Silversun Pickups
Nov 13: The Menzingers
Nov 14: Bobby Shmurda
Nov 15: Teddy Swims
Nov 16: I Previal
Nov 16: Jessie Reyez
Nov 19: Omar Apollo
Nov 19: Ani DiFranco
Nov 20: Amon Amarth
Nov 27: W.A.S.P
Nov 29: MAX w/ VINCINT
Dec 2: Blue October
Dec 2: Soen + Special Guests
Dec 3: State Champs
Dec 7: Jinjer
Dec 8: Machine Head
Dec 15: From Ashes To New
Dec 18: ‘Twas the Drag Show Before Christmas
Dec 20: Destroy Lonely
Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov
Jan 25: Babytron
Jan 26: We Came As Romans
Jan 27: Noel Miller
Feb 1: Token
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Nov 20: Hilsong UNITED + Chris Tomlin
Dec 6: Daddy Yankee
Dec 10: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec 15: Charlotte R&B Music Experience
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Nov 10: Corky Jams
Nov 11: Hampton Drive
Nov 12: Black Glass
Nov 17: Megan Doss
Nov 18: Whiskey Mic
Nov 19: Muddy Creek Revival
Dec 1: James Vincent Carroll
Dec 9: Big City
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Nov 10: The Fab Four
Nov 11: Claudia Oshry
Nov 12: Boney James
Nov 16: Lindsey Buckingham
Nov 18: Ani DiFranco w/ The Righteous Babes Revue
Dec 3: That Motown Band
Dec 7: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall
Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Nov 10: Disney Junior Live on Tour
Nov 11: Lewis Black
Nov 12: Randy Rainbow
Nov 22-23: Harry Connick, Jr.
Dec 7: Allman Family Revival
Dec 22: Fantasia
Dec 23: The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Jan 3 -8: TINA -The Tina Turner Musical
Jan 18-22: Come From Away
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Nov 11: Sideline
Nov 18: Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius with Paul Burch
Nov 25: Time Sawyer w/ Damon Atkins Trio
Dec 2: The Elkin Big Band w/ Teresa Jasper
Dec 9: Donna the Buffalo
Dec 10: Drifters Revue
Dec 16: The Music of John Prime
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?
Nov 26 - Dec 18: Black Nativity
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Nov 16: Nu-Blu
Nov 28: Motown Christmas
Dec 1: Frosty
Dec 16: Greensboro Ballet: The Nutcracker
Dec 17: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock Quartet
Jan 7: Will McBride
Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Nov 3: Luc & Chloe Gravely, Patrick Rock
Nov 4: Jay Mathey
Nov 10: Renea Paige, Whiskey Pines
Nov 11: Savannah Harmon
Nov 17: Rovert Alexander Smith,
Tony Barnes
Nov 18: Isaac & Adele
Nov 25: Dustin Curlee
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Wednesday & Saturday: Karaoke
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Nov 10: Tim Shropshire
Nov 11-12: Burpie
Nov 17: Kerwin Claiborne
Nov 18-19: Shelly Belly
Nov 25-26: Mario Tory
Dec 2-3: Michael Yo
Dec 8: Maddy Smith
Dec 9-10: Gianmarco Soresi
Dec 16-17: Mutzie
Dec 30: Bodacious
Jan 12: Emma Willmann
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Nov 16: Megan Paullet
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Nov 11: Ace Hood
Nov 27: Rome & Duddy
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Nov 10: SinaTracey
Nov 11: Room42
Nov 12: Stereo Doll
Nov 18: RetroVinyl
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Nov 18: We Outside Comedy Tour
Nov 23: Los Angeles Azules
Dec 11: For King & Country
Dec 17: Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular
Dec 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour
Jan 14-15: Monster Jam
Jan 28: Toby Mac
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Nov 10: Abigail Dowd
Nov 11: Michael & The Pentecost
Nov 12: Florencia & the Feeling
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Dec 8: Jinjer
Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Nov 9: Robert Alexander Smith & JVC
Nov 11: Wishful Thinking
Nov 16: Darell Hoots
Nov 18: Rod Brady Duo
Nov 23: Tony Andrews
Nov 25: Jim Mayberry
Nov 30: Megan Doss
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro
Nov 10: Vilai Harrington
Nov 11: River Tramps
Nov 13: Jordan Lawson
Nov 19: The High Tides
Nov 25: Tre Smith
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Nov 10: Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash
Nov 11: Joe Gatto
Nov 12: Taylor Tomlinson
Nov 16: Alton Brown
Nov 18: The Illusionists
Nov 19: Michael Feinstein
Nov 20: Atif Aslam
Nov 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Nov 26: Martina McBride
Nov 27: Dirty Dancing in Concert
Dec 13: Bela Fleck
Dec 14: Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec 17: Heather McMahan
Dec 18: Worship Live Holiday Tour
Dec 31: The Kruger Brothers
Jan 8: Styx
Jan 13: George Lopez
Jan 18: Shen Yun
Jan 21: James Ehnes
Jan 24-29: Cats
Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit
Feb 7-9: Riverdance
Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Nov 12: Dusty Cagle
Nov 18: Jay Light
Dec 9: David Goolsby
Dec 10: Kenyon Adamcik
Dec 17: Carter Deems
Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins
Jan 21: Drew Davis
Feb 3-4: Robert Baril
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Nov 12: Stewart Coley
Dec 3: Susana Macfarlane
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Nov 12: Cowboy
Nov 18: Throwdown Jones
Nov 19: Vinyl Rox
Nov 26: Fair Warning
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Nov 19: Casey Noel
Nov 26: Michael Chaney
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Nov 18: Confederate Railroad In Concert
Nov 20: Black Violin
Nov 26: John Berry Christmas Tour
Dec 3-4: The Nutcracker Ballet
Dec 9-11: A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Jan 7: The songs of John Prine
Feb 9: New York Rockabilly Rockets
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Nov 10: Banjo Earth
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Friday & Saturday: Live Bands
Nov 10: DJ Jen
Nov 11: The Finns
Nov 12: TJ the DJ/Dance Party
Nov 17: Dan Miller
Nov 18: 7 Roads Band
Nov 19: Jukebox Revolver
Nov 25: Decades
Nov 26: Simerson Hill
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Jan 14: Sprocket
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Nov 12: The Malpass Brothers
Dec 2: Billy “Crash” Craddock
Dec 9: Jerry Allison & Friends
Dec 10: Jimmy Fortune
Jan 7: The Embers Band
Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs
Jan 20: The Isaacs
Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band
Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta
Feb 4: Lonesome River Band
Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Dec 30: Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Nov 9: Todd Snider
Nov 10: Tropidelic w/ Mike Pinto
Nov 11: William Clark Green w/ Ben Chapman
Nov 12: Stone Whiskey
Nov 13: St. Lucia
Nov 17: Corrosion of Conformity
Nov 19: Inzo w/ Rome in Silver & Covex
Nov 25: Into the Fog and Songs From The Road Band
Nov 26: Duck
Dec 1: Runaway Gin
Dec 3: Ian Noe
Dec 4: Chatham Rabbits
Dec 7:Delta Rae
Dec 9: The Connells w/ The Whom
Dec 10: The Dune Dogs
Dec 14: Andy Frasco & The U.N. W/ Little Stranger
Dec 15: The Vegabonds
Dec 16: Arrested Development W/ Terminator X
Dec 17: Neighbor
Dec 18: Scotty Mccreery, George Birge, Kylie Morgan
Dec 22: Jump, Little Children w/ Frances Cone
Dec 29: Cris Jacons
Dec 20: Into the Fog
Dec 31: Red Panda
Jan 15: Shot Thru The Heart - Bon Jovi Tribute w/ Bullet the Blue Sky
Jan 18: Spafford
Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Nov 13: Adam Sandler
Dec 1: Chris Tomlin X MercyMe
Dec 3: Reba McEntire
Dec 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo
Jan 28: Cody Johnson
WINSTON-SALEM
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Nov 9: Neil Young Classics- Local Bands
Nov 11: Anna Leigh Band
Nov 12: Drew Foust
Nov 18: Travis Grubb and the Stone Rangers
Nov 19: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band
Nov 25: Decades Band
Nov 26: Russ Varnell and his Too Country Band
Dec 2: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions
Dec 3: Jesse Ray Carter
Dec 17: The J.D. Simo Trio w/ Patrick Sweany
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Travelers
Nov 4: Hotwax & The Splinters
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Nov 9: Colin Cutler
Nov 11: Josh Watson & Emily Stewart
Nov 13: Evan Blackerby
Nov 16: Carolina Clay
Nov 18: COIA
Nov 20: Ears to the Ground
Nov 23: Banjo Earth
Nov 25: Eddie Clayton
Nov 27: The Sun Dried Tomatoes
Nov 30: Terra String
Dec 2: Colin Allured
Dec 4: Michael Chaney
Dec 7: Colin Cutler
Dec 9: David Childers
Dec 11: Caleb Wolfe
Dec 14: Terra String
Dec 16: Ryan Johnson
Dec 18: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Nov 12: JS, And the Footlights
Nov 13: Thunder Road Cruise in and Market
Nov 13: Atlantic Coast Highway
Nov 19: Sidekix
Dec 3: SideKix
Dec 10: JS, And the Footlights
Dec 31: Jimmy Shirley Jr.
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Nov 9: Gaelic Storm
Nov 12: Presley Barker & Paige King Johnson
Nov 19: Wayne Henderson, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Nov 26: Nirvani: A Nirvana Tribute
Dec 2: Kyle Petty
Dec 9: Dropkick Mullet
Dec 10: Big Daddy Love
Dec 17: The Blue Ridge Girls
Dec 17: The Kody Norris Show
Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Nov 9: Chris Renezema w/ Jess Ray
Nov 10: Joshua Ray Walker w/ Margo Cilker
Nov 11: The Waybacks
Nov 12: Acoustic Syndicate & Blue Dogs
Nov 17: Migrant Birds w/ Mild Goose Chase
Nov 18: Dirty Logic
Nov 19: Chatham Rabbits w/ Seth Walker
Nov 23: Sam Fribush Organ Trio w/ Sonny Miles
Nov 23: Camel City Yacht Club
Nov 26: Todd Snider
Dec 1: Caleb Caudle
Dec 2: Trampled By Turtles w/ Spring Summer
Dec 3: FemFest IX
Dec 8: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio w/ Victoria Victoria
Dec 9: Southern Culture on the Skids
Dec 10: Samantha Fish w/ The Jesse Dayton Band
Dec 13: Tab Benoit
Dec 16: Futurebirds
Dec 18: Chatham County Line
Dec 22: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs w/ Danielle Howle
Dec 23: Jump, Little Children w/ Frances Cne
Jan 4: Nirvani: a Nirvana Tribute
Feb 3: The Steeldrivers
Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Nov 11: Barefoot Modern
Nov 18: Souljam Trio
Nov 19: Jesse Fox Band
Nov 25: Gipsy Danger
