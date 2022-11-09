ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Nov 12: Creatio

Nov 19: Analog Crash

Nov 20: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

Nov 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise

Dec 4: Randolph Jazz Band

Dec 17: Eck McCanless

Dec 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

Jan 1: Randolph Jazz Band

Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends

 

CARBORRO 

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Nov 9: Eugene Mirman

Nov 9: Leven Kali

Nov 10: Copeland

Nov 10: The Red Pears

Nov 12: Phillip Phillips

Nov 13: Alejandro Escovedo

Nov 13: The Brevet

Nov 14: Soccer Mommy

Nov 14: Field Medic

Nov 15: Don Dixon

Nov 16: Courtney Marie Andrews

Nov 17: Stop Light Observations

Nov 17: Pretty Sick

Nov 17: Senses Fail

Nov 18: The Stews

Nov 18: Dro Kenji & midwxst

Nov 19: Carbon Leaf

Nov 19: Rose City Band

Nov 20: Meechy Darko

Nov 20: Old Sea Brigade

Nov 23: aldn

Nov 25: Crazy Chester

Nov 26: Philstock ‘22

Nov 27: The Menzingers

Nov 28: Black Lips

Dec 1: Less Than Jake

Dec 2: JULIA., By George

Dec 2: Violet Bell

Dec 3: Mike Doughty

Dec 4: Covet

Dec 7: Lightning Bolt

Dec 8: Jump, Little Children

Dec 9: Kelsey Waldon

Dec 10: The Greeting Committee

Dec 10: Southern Culture on the Skids

Dec 12: Special Interest

Dec 13: The Happy Fits

Dec 13: Baked Shrimp

Dec 14: Mclusky

Dec 15: Turnover

Jan 6: Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band

Jan 7: The Kingsby Manx, Nathan Bowles & Joe O’Connell

Jan 14: Victoria Victoria

Jan 14: Magic City Hippies

Jan 20: Town Mountain

Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio

Jan 24: Night Moves

Jan 27: Rubblebucket

Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Nov 13: Myriam Hernandez

Nov 17: MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Nov 19: Gloria Trevi

Nov 30: Rod Wave

Dec 1: A Day To Remember - Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour

Dec 6: Allman Family Revival

Dec 10: Southern Soul Music Festival

Dec 31: The Avett Brothers

Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Nov 9: Blanco Brown

Nov 10: Claudia Oshry

Nov 10: Oddisee

Nov 11: Dayglow

Nov 12: Silversun Pickups

Nov 13: The Menzingers

Nov 14: Bobby Shmurda

Nov 15: Teddy Swims

Nov 16: I Previal

Nov 16: Jessie Reyez

Nov 19: Omar Apollo

Nov 19: Ani DiFranco

Nov 20: Amon Amarth

Nov 27: W.A.S.P

Nov 29: MAX w/ VINCINT

Dec 2: Blue October

Dec 2: Soen + Special Guests

Dec 3: State Champs

Dec 7: Jinjer

Dec 8: Machine Head

Dec 15: From Ashes To New

Dec 18: ‘Twas the Drag Show Before Christmas

Dec 20: Destroy Lonely

Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov

Jan 25: Babytron

Jan 26: We Came As Romans

Jan 27: Noel Miller

Feb 1: Token

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Nov 20: Hilsong UNITED + Chris Tomlin

Dec 6: Daddy Yankee

Dec 10: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec 15: Charlotte R&B Music Experience

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Nov 10: Corky Jams

Nov 11: Hampton Drive

Nov 12: Black Glass

Nov 17: Megan Doss

Nov 18: Whiskey Mic

Nov 19: Muddy Creek Revival

Dec 1: James Vincent Carroll

Dec 9: Big City

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Nov 10: The Fab Four

Nov 11: Claudia Oshry

Nov 12: Boney James

Nov 16: Lindsey Buckingham

Nov 18: Ani DiFranco w/ The Righteous Babes Revue

Dec 3: That Motown Band

Dec 7: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Nov 10: Disney Junior Live on Tour

Nov 11: Lewis Black

Nov 12: Randy Rainbow

Nov 22-23: Harry Connick, Jr.

Dec 7: Allman Family Revival

Dec 22: Fantasia

Dec 23: The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Jan 3 -8: TINA -The Tina Turner Musical

Jan 18-22: Come From Away

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Nov 11: Sideline

Nov 18: Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius with Paul Burch

Nov 25: Time Sawyer w/ Damon Atkins Trio

Dec 2: The Elkin Big Band w/ Teresa Jasper

Dec 9: Donna the Buffalo

Dec 10: Drifters Revue 

Dec 16: The Music of John Prime

 

GREENSBORO 

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?

Nov 26 - Dec 18: Black Nativity

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Nov 16: Nu-Blu

Nov 28: Motown Christmas

Dec 1: Frosty

Dec 16: Greensboro Ballet: The Nutcracker

Dec 17: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock Quartet

Jan 7: Will McBride

Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Nov 3: Luc & Chloe Gravely, Patrick Rock

Nov 4: Jay Mathey

Nov 10: Renea Paige, Whiskey Pines

Nov 11: Savannah Harmon

Nov 17: Rovert Alexander Smith,

Tony Barnes

Nov 18: Isaac & Adele

Nov 25: Dustin Curlee

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

Wednesday & Saturday: Karaoke

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Nov 10: Tim Shropshire

Nov 11-12: Burpie

Nov 17: Kerwin Claiborne

Nov 18-19: Shelly Belly

Nov 25-26: Mario Tory

Dec 2-3: Michael Yo

Dec 8: Maddy Smith

Dec 9-10: Gianmarco Soresi

Dec 16-17: Mutzie

Dec 30: Bodacious

Jan 12: Emma Willmann

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Nov 16: Megan Paullet

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Nov 11: Ace Hood

Nov 27: Rome & Duddy

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Nov 10: SinaTracey

Nov 11: Room42

Nov 12: Stereo Doll

Nov 18: RetroVinyl

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Nov 18: We Outside Comedy Tour

Nov 23: Los Angeles Azules

Dec 11: For King & Country

Dec 17: Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular

Dec 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour

Jan 14-15: Monster Jam

Jan 28: Toby Mac

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Nov 10: Abigail Dowd

Nov 11: Michael & The Pentecost

Nov 12: Florencia & the Feeling

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Dec 8: Jinjer

Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Nov 9: Robert Alexander Smith & JVC

Nov 11: Wishful Thinking

Nov 16: Darell Hoots

Nov 18: Rod Brady Duo

Nov 23: Tony Andrews

Nov 25: Jim Mayberry

Nov 30: Megan Doss

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Nov 10: Vilai Harrington

Nov 11: River Tramps

Nov 13: Jordan Lawson

Nov 19: The High Tides

Nov 25: Tre Smith

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Nov 10: Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash

Nov 11: Joe Gatto

Nov 12: Taylor Tomlinson

Nov 16: Alton Brown

Nov 18: The Illusionists

Nov 19: Michael Feinstein

Nov 20: Atif Aslam

Nov 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Nov 26: Martina McBride

Nov 27: Dirty Dancing in Concert

Dec 13: Bela Fleck

Dec 14: Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec 17: Heather McMahan

Dec 18: Worship Live Holiday Tour

Dec 31: The Kruger Brothers

Jan 8: Styx

Jan 13: George Lopez

Jan 18: Shen Yun

Jan 21: James Ehnes

Jan 24-29: Cats

Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit

Feb 7-9: Riverdance

Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Nov 12: Dusty Cagle

Nov 18: Jay Light

Dec 9: David Goolsby

Dec 10: Kenyon Adamcik

Dec 17: Carter Deems

Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins

Jan 21: Drew Davis

Feb 3-4: Robert Baril

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Nov 12: Stewart Coley

Dec 3: Susana Macfarlane

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Nov 12: Cowboy

Nov 18: Throwdown Jones

Nov 19: Vinyl Rox

Nov 26: Fair Warning

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Nov 19: Casey Noel

Nov 26: Michael Chaney

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Nov 18: Confederate Railroad In Concert

Nov 20: Black Violin

Nov 26: John Berry Christmas Tour

Dec 3-4: The Nutcracker Ballet

Dec 9-11: A Christmas Carol: The Musical

Jan 7: The songs of John Prine

Feb 9: New York Rockabilly Rockets

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Nov 10: Banjo Earth

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Friday & Saturday: Live Bands

Nov 10: DJ Jen

Nov 11: The Finns

Nov 12: TJ the DJ/Dance Party

Nov 17: Dan Miller

Nov 18: 7 Roads Band

Nov 19: Jukebox Revolver

Nov 25: Decades

Nov 26: Simerson Hill

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Jan 14: Sprocket

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

 

LEWISVILLE 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays: Karaoke

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Nov 12: The Malpass Brothers

Dec 2: Billy “Crash” Craddock

Dec 9: Jerry Allison & Friends

Dec 10: Jimmy Fortune

Jan 7: The Embers Band

Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs

Jan 20: The Isaacs

Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band

Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta

Feb 4: Lonesome River Band

Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Dec 30: Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Nov 9: Todd Snider

Nov 10: Tropidelic w/ Mike Pinto

Nov 11: William Clark Green w/ Ben Chapman

Nov 12: Stone Whiskey

Nov 13: St. Lucia

Nov 17: Corrosion of Conformity

Nov 19: Inzo w/ Rome in Silver & Covex

Nov 25: Into the Fog and Songs From The Road Band

 

Nov 26: Duck

Dec 1: Runaway Gin

Dec 3: Ian Noe

Dec 4: Chatham Rabbits

Dec 7:Delta Rae

Dec 9: The Connells w/ The Whom

Dec 10: The Dune Dogs

Dec 14: Andy Frasco & The U.N. W/ Little Stranger

Dec 15: The Vegabonds

Dec 16: Arrested Development W/ Terminator X

Dec 17: Neighbor

Dec 18: Scotty Mccreery, George Birge, Kylie Morgan

Dec 22: Jump, Little Children w/ Frances Cone

Dec 29: Cris Jacons

Dec 20: Into the Fog

Dec 31: Red Panda

Jan 15: Shot Thru The Heart - Bon Jovi Tribute w/ Bullet the Blue Sky

Jan 18: Spafford

Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Nov 13: Adam Sandler

Dec 1: Chris Tomlin  X MercyMe

Dec 3: Reba McEntire

Dec 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo

Jan 28: Cody Johnson

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Nov 9: Neil Young Classics- Local Bands

Nov 11: Anna Leigh Band

Nov 12: Drew Foust

Nov 18: Travis Grubb and the Stone Rangers

Nov 19: Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band

Nov 25: Decades Band

Nov 26: Russ Varnell and his Too Country Band

Dec 2: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions

Dec 3: Jesse Ray Carter

Dec 17: The J.D. Simo Trio w/ Patrick Sweany

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Travelers

Nov 4: Hotwax & The Splinters

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Nov 9: Colin Cutler

Nov 11: Josh Watson & Emily Stewart

Nov 13: Evan Blackerby

Nov 16: Carolina Clay

Nov 18: COIA

Nov 20: Ears to the Ground

Nov 23: Banjo Earth 

Nov 25: Eddie Clayton

Nov 27: The Sun Dried Tomatoes

Nov 30: Terra String

Dec 2: Colin Allured

Dec 4: Michael Chaney

Dec 7: Colin Cutler

Dec 9: David Childers

Dec 11: Caleb Wolfe

Dec 14: Terra String

Dec 16: Ryan Johnson

Dec 18: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Nov 12: JS, And the Footlights

Nov 13: Thunder Road Cruise in and Market

Nov 13: Atlantic Coast Highway

Nov 19: Sidekix

Dec 3: SideKix

Dec 10: JS, And the Footlights

Dec 31: Jimmy Shirley Jr.

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Nov 9: Gaelic Storm

Nov 12: Presley Barker & Paige King Johnson

Nov 19: Wayne Henderson, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Nov 26: Nirvani: A Nirvana Tribute

Dec 2: Kyle Petty

Dec 9: Dropkick Mullet

Dec 10: Big Daddy Love

Dec 17: The Blue Ridge Girls

Dec 17: The Kody Norris Show

Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Nov 9: Chris Renezema w/ Jess Ray

Nov 10: Joshua Ray Walker w/ Margo Cilker

Nov 11: The Waybacks

Nov 12: Acoustic Syndicate & Blue Dogs

Nov 17: Migrant Birds w/ Mild Goose Chase

Nov 18: Dirty Logic

Nov 19: Chatham Rabbits w/ Seth Walker

Nov 23: Sam Fribush Organ Trio w/ Sonny Miles

Nov 23: Camel City Yacht Club

Nov 26: Todd Snider

Dec 1: Caleb Caudle

Dec 2: Trampled By Turtles w/ Spring Summer

Dec 3: FemFest IX

Dec 8: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio w/ Victoria Victoria

Dec 9: Southern Culture on the Skids

Dec 10: Samantha Fish w/ The Jesse Dayton Band

Dec 13: Tab Benoit

Dec 16: Futurebirds

Dec 18: Chatham County Line

Dec 22: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs w/ Danielle Howle

Dec 23: Jump, Little Children w/ Frances Cne

Jan 4: Nirvani: a Nirvana Tribute

Feb 3: The Steeldrivers

Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Nov 11: Barefoot Modern

Nov 18: Souljam Trio

Nov 19: Jesse Fox Band

Nov 25: Gipsy Danger

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.