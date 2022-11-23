ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Nov 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise
Dec 4: Randolph Jazz Band
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Nov 23: aldn
Nov 25: Crazy Chester
Nov 26: Philstock ‘22
Nov 27: The Menzingers
Nov 28: Black Lips
Dec 1: Less Than Jake
Dec 2: JULIA., By George
Dec 2: Violet Bell
Dec 3: Mike Doughty
Dec 4: Covet
Dec 5: Lynn Blakey Christmas Show
Dec 7: Lightning Bolt
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Nov 30: Rod Wave
Dec 1: A Day To Remember - Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour
Dec 6: Allman Family Revival
Dec 10: Southern Soul Music Festival
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Nov 27: W.A.S.P
Nov 29: MAX w/ VINCINT
Nov 30: Rina Sawayama
Dec 2: Blue October
Dec 2: Soen + Special Guests
Dec 3: State Champs
Dec 7: Jinjer
Dec 8: Machine Head
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Dec 6: Daddy Yankee
Dec 10: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Nov 23: The Plaids
Nov 24: Joey Whitaker
Nov 25: Lasater Union
Nov 26: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Dec 1: James Vincent Carroll
Dec 8: Anna Mertson
Dec 9: Big Cityl
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Dec 3: That Motown Band
Dec 7: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Dec 7: Allman Family Revival
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Nov 25: Time Sawyer w/ Damon Atkins Trio
Dec 2: The Elkin Big Band w/ Teresa Jasper
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Nov 26 - Dec 18: Black Nativity
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Nov 28: Motown Christmas
Dec 1: Frosty
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Nov 25: Dustin Curlee
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Nov 25-26: Mario Tory
Dec 2-3: Michael Yo
Dec 8: Maddy Smith
Dec 9-10: Gianmarco Soresi
Dec 14: Charleston White
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Nov 27: Rome & Duddy
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Nov 23: Flat's Friendsgiving w/ Kingston Vybes & Prez
Nov 25: Roseland
Nov 26: Patrick Rock Band (Sold Out)
Nov 29: Dance From Above
Dec 1: Slow Teeth + Spirit System + The Kneads
Dec 3: Ed E. Ruger
Dec 9: Sam Frazier & The Side Effects
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Nov 23: Alek Ottaway
Dec 9: Borther Pearl
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Nov 23: Los Angeles Azules
Dec 11: For King & Country
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Nov 25: Sam Robinson Trio
Nov 26: David Childers
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Dec 8: Jinjer
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Nov 23: Tony Andrews
Nov 25: Jim Mayberry
Nov 30: Megan Doss
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro
Nov 25: Tre Smith
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Nov 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Nov 26: Martina McBride
Nov 27: Dirty Dancing in Concert
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Dec 9: David Goolsby
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Dec 3: Susana Macfarlane
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Nov 26: Fair Warning
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Nov 26: Michael Chaney
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Nov 26: John Berry Christmas Tour
Dec 3-4: The Nutcracker Ballet
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Friday & Saturday: Live Bands
Nov 23: Stereo Doll
Nov 26: Simerson Hill
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Jan 14: Sprocket
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Dec 2: Billy “Crash” Craddock
Dec 9: Jerry Allison & Friends
Dec 10: Jimmy Fortune
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Dec 30: Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Nov 25: Into the Fog and Songs From The Road Band
Nov 26: Duck
Dec 1: Runaway Gin
Dec 3: Ian Noe
Dec 4: Chatham Rabbits
Dec 7: Delta Rae
Dec 9: The Connells w/ The Whom
Dec 10: The Dune Dogs
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Dec 1: Chris Tomlin X MercyMe
Dec 3: Reba McEntire
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Nov 25: Decades Band
Nov 26: Russ Varnell and his Too Country Band
Dec 2: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions
Dec 3: Jesse Ray Carter
Dec 9: Billy Creason Band
Dec 10: Jason Moss and the Hosses
Fiddlin’ Fish
Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Dec 2: Stray Local
Dec 9: Red Umber
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Nov 23: Banjo Earth
Nov 25: Eddie Clayton
Nov 27: The Sun Dried Tomatoes
Nov 30: Terra String
Dec 2: Colin Allured
Dec 4: Michael Chaney
Dec 7: Colin Cutler
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Dec 3: SideKix
Dec 10: JS, And the Footlights
Muddy Creek Cafe
& Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Nov 26: Nirvani: A Nirvana Tribute
Dec 3: Kyle Petty
Dec 9: Dropkick Mullet
Dec 10: Big Daddy Love
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Nov 23: Sam Fribush Organ Trio w/ Sonny Miles
Nov 23: Camel City Yacht Club
Nov 26: Todd Snider
Dec 1: Caleb Caudle
Dec 2: Trampled By Turtles w/ Spring Summer
Dec 3: FemFest IX
Dec 8: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio w/ Victoria Victoria
Dec 9: Southern Culture on the Skids
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Nov 25: Gipsy Danger
