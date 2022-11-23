ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Nov 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise

Dec 4: Randolph Jazz Band

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Nov 23: aldn

Nov 25: Crazy Chester

Nov 26: Philstock ‘22

Nov 27: The Menzingers

Nov 28: Black Lips

Dec 1: Less Than Jake

Dec 2: JULIA., By George

Dec 2: Violet Bell

Dec 3: Mike Doughty

Dec 4: Covet

Dec 5: Lynn Blakey Christmas Show

Dec 7: Lightning Bolt

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Nov 30: Rod Wave

Dec 1: A Day To Remember - Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour

Dec 6: Allman Family Revival

Dec 10: Southern Soul Music Festival

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Nov 27: W.A.S.P

Nov 29: MAX w/ VINCINT

Nov 30: Rina Sawayama

Dec 2: Blue October

Dec 2: Soen + Special Guests

Dec 3: State Champs

Dec 7: Jinjer

Dec 8: Machine Head

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Dec 6: Daddy Yankee

Dec 10: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Nov 23: The Plaids

Nov 24: Joey Whitaker

Nov 25: Lasater Union

Nov 26: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Dec 1: James Vincent Carroll

Dec 8: Anna Mertson

Dec 9: Big Cityl

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Dec 3: That Motown Band

Dec 7: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Dec 7: Allman Family Revival

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Nov 25: Time Sawyer w/ Damon Atkins Trio

Dec 2: The Elkin Big Band w/ Teresa Jasper

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Nov 26 - Dec 18: Black Nativity

 Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Nov 28: Motown Christmas

Dec 1: Frosty

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Nov 25: Dustin Curlee

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Nov 25-26: Mario Tory

Dec 2-3: Michael Yo

Dec 8: Maddy Smith

Dec 9-10: Gianmarco Soresi

Dec 14: Charleston White

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Nov 27: Rome & Duddy

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Nov 23: Flat's Friendsgiving w/ Kingston Vybes & Prez

Nov 25: Roseland

Nov 26: Patrick Rock Band (Sold Out)

Nov 29: Dance From Above

Dec 1: Slow Teeth + Spirit System + The Kneads

Dec 3: Ed E. Ruger

Dec 9: Sam Frazier & The Side Effects

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Nov 23: Alek Ottaway

Dec 9: Borther Pearl

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Nov 23: Los Angeles Azules

Dec 11: For King & Country

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Nov 25: Sam Robinson Trio

Nov 26: David Childers

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Dec 8: Jinjer

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Nov 23: Tony Andrews

Nov 25: Jim Mayberry

Nov 30: Megan Doss

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Nov 25: Tre Smith

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Nov 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Nov 26: Martina McBride

Nov 27: Dirty Dancing in Concert

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Dec 9: David Goolsby

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Dec 3: Susana Macfarlane 

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Nov 26: Fair Warning

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Nov 26: Michael Chaney

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Nov 26: John Berry Christmas Tour

Dec 3-4: The Nutcracker Ballet

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Friday & Saturday: Live Bands

Nov 23: Stereo Doll

Nov 26: Simerson Hill

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Jan 14: Sprocket

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Dec 2: Billy “Crash” Craddock

Dec 9: Jerry Allison & Friends

Dec 10: Jimmy Fortune

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Dec 30: Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Nov 25: Into the Fog and Songs From The Road Band

Nov 26: Duck

Dec 1: Runaway Gin

Dec 3: Ian Noe

Dec 4: Chatham Rabbits

Dec 7: Delta Rae

Dec 9: The Connells w/ The Whom

Dec 10: The Dune Dogs

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Dec 1: Chris Tomlin  X MercyMe

Dec 3: Reba McEntire

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Nov 25: Decades Band

Nov 26: Russ Varnell and his Too Country Band

Dec 2: Zack Brock and the Good Intentions

Dec 3: Jesse Ray Carter

Dec 9: Billy Creason Band

Dec 10: Jason Moss and the Hosses

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Dec 2: Stray Local

Dec 9: Red Umber

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Nov 23: Banjo Earth 

Nov 25: Eddie Clayton

Nov 27: The Sun Dried Tomatoes

Nov 30: Terra String

Dec 2: Colin Allured

Dec 4: Michael Chaney

Dec 7: Colin Cutler

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Dec 3: SideKix

Dec 10: JS, And the Footlights

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Nov 26: Nirvani: A Nirvana Tribute

Dec 3: Kyle Petty

Dec 9: Dropkick Mullet

Dec 10: Big Daddy Love

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Nov 23: Sam Fribush Organ Trio w/ Sonny Miles

Nov 23: Camel City Yacht Club

Nov 26: Todd Snider

Dec 1: Caleb Caudle

Dec 2: Trampled By Turtles w/ Spring Summer

Dec 3: FemFest IX

Dec 8: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio w/ Victoria Victoria

Dec 9: Southern Culture on the Skids

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Nov 25: Gipsy Danger

 

