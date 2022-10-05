ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Oct 8: Eck McCanless

Oct 16: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Nov 6: Randolph Jazz Band

Nov 12: Creatio

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Oct 6: Alex G w/ Barrie

Oct 6: The Cactus Blossoms w/ Alexa Rose

Oct 7: Tyrone Wells w/ Nathan Colberg

Oct 7: Steve Kimock & Friends

Oct 8: Wild Rivers w/ Kyndal Inskeep

Oct 8: Clem Snide & Jill Andrews

Oct 9: EddieFest w/ Tha Materials, Secret Monkey Weekend, Phineas Nyang’oro, Nikki Meets the Hibachi, & more!

Oct 9: Caroline Rose w/ Toth

Oct 11: Lucero w/ L.A. Edwards

Oct 11: Sammy Rae & The Friends w/ The Collection

Oct 13: Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkins

Oct 13: Dead Horses w/ Andrea von Kampen

Oct 14: Stereolab w/ Rievel Is Glauque

Oct 15: Psychic Hotline Block Party

Oct 16: Bob Mould Sols Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts! w/ H.C. McEntire

Oct 16: The Luka State w/ Micky James

Oct 16: The Glorious Sons w/ Brother Elsey

Oct 17: Madison Cunningham w/ Bendigo Fletcher

Oct 17: KMFDM

Oct 18: Calexico w/ Ada Lea

Oct 18: Mightmare

Oct 18: Mother Mother w/ Sir Sly & Transviolet

Oct 19: Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Kairos Creature Club

Oct 19: The Maria Present: CINEMA

Oct 19: The Black Angels

Oct 20: Alex Cameron w/ Loah

Oct 21: shame / Viagra Boys w/ Thus Love

Oct 21: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers

Oct 22: Yep Roc 25 ft. Caitlin Cary, The Old Ceremony, Chris Stamey, Mayflies USA, Jennyanykind, Dawn Landes, & more!

Oct 23: Panchiko w/ Computerwife

Oct 24: Narrow Head w/ Temple of Angels & Bleed

Oct 25: Whitney

Oct 25: Pile w/ Maneka

Oct 26: Violent Femmes

Oct 26: Corey Branan w/ Jon Snodgrass

Oct 26: The Airborne Toxic Event w/ In the Valley Below

Oct 27: Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ Supper Club

Oct 28: Bad Suns w/ Last Dinosaurs & Quarters of Change

Oct 28: Algernon Cadwallader

Oct 28: Watchhouse

Oct 29: Hand of Doom w/ Speedstick

Oct 29: Too Many Zooz w/ Yam Yam

Oct 30: Dar Williams

Oct 30: Ghostly Kisses w/ Richie Quake

Oct 31: Napalm Death w/ Brujeria, Frozen Soul, & Millions of Dead Cops

Oct 31: MICHELLE

Nov 1: War On Women

Nov 1: The Wrecks

Nov 2: Tropical Fuck Storm

Nov 2: Russian Circles

Nov 4: Matthew Shipp, Ivo Perelman, Jeff Cosgrove Trio

Nov 4: OFF!

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Oct 6: Kevin Gates

Oct 7: Carin Leon

Oct 23: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson

Nov 1: PUSCIFER

Nov 3: We The Kingdom

Nov 6: HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of the Bands

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Oct 21: Demi Lovato

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Oct 5: Niki

Oct 7: Twin Temple

Oct 9: Judah & the Lion

Oct 11: Turnstile w/ JPEGMAFIA & Snail Mail

Oct 12: Sabrina Claudio

Oct 12: Yung Bae

Oct 13: The Sage Motel Tour ft. Monophonics

Oct 14: DOMi & JD Beck

Oct 15: Noah Kahan

Oct 15: Baynk

Oct 17: Fletcher

Oct 18: Joji

Oct 19: The Front Bottoms

Oct 19: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise

Oct 20: Steve Lacy

Oct 21: HeavyBagEnt Presents the Bull Pen

Oct 22: Warren Zeiders

Oct 22: Hippo Campus

Oct 23: Steve Vai

Oct 25: Marcus King

Oct 26: Twiddle

Oct 26: Jake Scott

Oct 27: The Bronx w/ Drug Church & Robot Monster

Oct 29: Mac Sabbath

Oct 29: AWOLNATION

Oct 31: TRIVIUM

Nov 3: Bad Omens

Nov 4: Emo Night Karaoke

Nov 5: Yung Gravy & bbno$

Nov 5: William Clark Green

Nov 6: Rina Sawayama

Nov 9: Blanco Brown

Nov 10: Claudia Oshry

Nov 10: Oddisee

Nov 11: Dayglow

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Oct 22: Stevie Nicks

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Oct 8: The Millennium Tour ft. Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, & Day26

Oct 20: Lizzo

Oct 28: Greta Van Fleet

Nov 20: Hilsong UNITED + Chris Tomlin

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Oct 6: JVC

Oct 8: Lasater Union

Oct 13: Ashton Redd

Oct 14: Spindle 45

Oct 20: T&K

Oct 27: Joey Whitaker

Oct 28: Billy Creason Band

Nov 3: JVC

Nov 18: Whiskey Mic

DURHAM 

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Oct 12: Craig Ferguson

Oct 13: Here Come The Mummies

Oct 15: A Walk in August

Oct 15: Pierce Freelon

Oct 17: A Walk in August

Oct 19: Joe Santriani

Oct 21: The Wallflowers

Oct 22: Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll Gettin’ Together

Oct 23: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Oct 24: Josh Gates Live!

Oct 25: The Emperor’s New Clothes

Oct 27: Dance Theatre of Harlem

Oct 30: Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes

Oct 31: Clerks III

Nov 2: Jonathan Blanchard

Nov 6: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Oct 6: Wanda Sykes

Oct 7: Brandi Carlile

Oct 8: Father John Misty w/ Suki Waterhouse

Oct 9: Tauren Wells w/ Aaron Cole & Lakewood Music

Oct 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Oct 12: Wardruna

Oct 15: Diana Krall

Oct 16: Steve Martin & Martin Short

Oct 24: Daniel Howell

Oct 27: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Oct 28: Marcus Mumford w/ The A’s

Oct 29: Jonathan Van Ness

Oct 30: Straight No Chaser

Nov 10: Disney Junior Live on Tour

Nov 11: Lewis Black

Nov 12: Randy Rainbow

Nov 22-23: Harry Connick, Jr.

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Oct 6: Becca Stevens, Jeff Black, & Joe Thrift

Oct 15: The Embers ft Craig Woolard

Oct 20: Alice Howe & Freebo, Terri Binion, & DaShawn Hickman Presents Sacred Steel

Oct 22: Magnolia Green + The Deluge

Oct 23: Steve Hofstetter

Oct 28: ALIVE

Oct 29: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin

Nov 11: Sideline

Nov 18: Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius with Paul Burch

Nov 25: Time Sawyer w/ Damon Atkins Trio

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Oct 11: The Contortionist

Oct 30: The Early November w/ I Can Make A Mess & Vinnie Caruana

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?

Nov 26 - Dec 18: Black Nativity

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Oct 7: Spin The Crow

Oct 13: Pete The Cat

Oct 15: Abigail Dowd

Oct 20: Brickman Across America

Oct 21: Tyrus Live!

Oct 22: Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street

Oct 23: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

Oct 30: Crowned Kings

Nov 3: Natalie Grant

Nov 4: On The Border

Nov 16: Nu-Blu

Nov 28: Motown Christmas

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

Wednesday & Saturday: Karaoke

 

 

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Oct 7-8: Chris Wiles

Oct 14-16: Carolanne Miljavac

Oct 19: Ryan Long

Oct 20: Bubba Dub

Oct 21-23: Adele Givens

Oct 27: Randy Feltface

Nov 3: Pinky Patel

Nov 4-5: Chad Prather

Nov 10: Tim Shropshire

Nov 11-12: Burpie

Nov 17: Kerwin Claiborne

Nov 25-26: Mario Tory

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Oct 8: Chris McGinnis & Mason Winfree

Nov 16: Megan Paullet

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Oct 8: B.O.B w/ Live Band

Oct 15: Sabbath

Oct 21: Girls Night Out

Nov 11: Ace Hood

Nov 27: Rome & Duddy

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Oct 14: Jukebox Rehab

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour

Oct 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze

Oct 15-16: Hot Wheels Live Glow Party

Oct 22: Casting Crowns

Oct 23: Christian Nodal

Oct 25: Iron Maiden

Oct 29: Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby

Oct 30: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert

Nov 18: We Outside Comedy Tour

Nov 23: Los Angeles Azules

 

Little Brother 

Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Oct 22: Men Can Cook

Nov 4: Green Queen Bingo

Dec 8: Jinjer

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Oct 29: Viva La Muerte

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Oct 6: Jordan Lawson

Oct 7: Elonzo Wesley

Oct 9: Hunter McBride

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Oct 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Oct 15: That Girl Lay Lay

Oct 16: Diana Krall

Oct 20: Venus Williams

Oct 22: David Sedaris

Nov 3: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson

Nov 5: Sergey Antonov

Nov 8: Disney Junior Live on Tour

Nov 10: Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash

Nov 11: Joe Gatto

Nov 12: Taylor Tomlinson

Nov 16: Alton Brown

Nov 18: The Illusionists

Nov 19: Michael Feinstein

Nov 20: Atif Aslam

Nov 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Nov 26: Martina McBride

Nov 27: Dirty Dancing in Concert

 

The Idiot Box 

Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Oct 15: Jason Allen King

Nov 3: Caitlin Cook

Nov 12: Dusty Cagle

 

White Oak 

Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Oct 8: Stewart

Nov 5: Susana Macfarlane

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Oct 8: Kwik Fxx

Oct 15: Toyz

Oct 22: Hampton Drive

Oct 28: Bad Romeo

Oct 29: Slightly Emotional

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Oct 15: Mike Everett

Oct 22: Emma Lee

Oct 29: Susanna Macfarlane

Nov 5: Tyler Millard Duo

Nov 19: Casey Noel

Nov 26: Michael Chaney

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers

Oct 14: Don Quixote

Oct 15: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss

Oct 28: Jimmy Webb

Oct 29: Lonestar

Nov 3: Girls Night: The Musical

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

Oct 29: Purple House

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Oct 6: Bradley Steele

Oct 13: Buddy Ro and the Fairlanes Trio

Oct 20: Johnny O’ and The Jump Out Boys

Oct 27: Jimmy Hayes Revival

Nov 3: Dylan Smith

Nov 10: Banjo Earth

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Oct 6: Kelsey Hurley

Oct 7: The Plaids

Oct 8: Cory Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band

Oct 13: Dan Miller

Oct 14: Jill Goodson

Oct 20: Ethan Smith

Oct 21: Room42

Oct 22: Stone Parker Band

Oct 27: Renae Paige

Oct 28: Hampton Drive

KERNERSVILLE 

Breathe 

Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Oct 7: Blue City Bombers

 

Kernersville 

Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Oct 16: Brews-A-Palooza

LEWISVILLE 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays: Karaoke

LIBERTY

The Liberty 

Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Oct 22: Rhonda Vincent

Nov 4: Seldom Scene

Nov 5: Dailey & Vincent

Nov 12: The Malpass Brothers

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park 

at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Oct 6: Nikki Lane

Oct 7: The Mersiv w/ Lost In The South, Black Carl!, & Saka

Oct 8: The Petty Thieves (Tom Petty Tribute)

Oct 13: Battle of the Broker Bands

Oct 14: Saint Augustine’s Homecoming Kick Off Party ft. The Niito Band

Oct 15: Harvey Street/ The Nasty Habits/ Balsa Gliders

Oct 18: Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato

Oct 21: Perpetual Groove

Oct 22: Acoustic Syndicate & Blue Dogs

Oct 28: Turnpike Troubadours w/ American Aquarium & Elizabeth Cook

Oct 28: Butch Walker w/ Aaron Lee Tasjan

Oct 29: Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Chayce Beckham, & Jason Adamo

Oct 30: Bring Out Yer Dead

Nov 4: Cosmic Charlie

Nov 5: 49 Winchester

Nov 9: Todd Snider

Nov 10: Tropidelic w/ Mike Pinto

Nov 11: William Clark Green w/ Ben Chapman

Nov 13: St. Lucia

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Oct 7: Maxwell w/ Ash Minor

Oct 20: Koe Wetzel

Oct 28: Turnpike Troubadours

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah ft. Gaither Vocal Band

Oct 7: Katt Williams

Oct 18: Greta Van Fleet

Nov 3: Reba McEntire w/ Terri Clark

Nov 13: Adam Sandler

WINSTON-SALEM

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Oct 7: Carolina Clay

Oct 8: Mike Cosner and The Fugatives

Oct 14: Zack Brock and The Good Intentions

Oct 15: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band

Oct 21: Jonathan Parker

Oct 22: Chelsea Sorrell and Runaway Train

Oct 28: Carolina Ambush

Oct 29: Jason Leake Band

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Oct 7: Camel City Blues

Oct 14: Joe Dowdy Trio

Oct 21: Sam Robinson

Nov 4: Hotwax & The Splinters

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Oct 9: Anne and The Moonlighters

Oct 14: Camel City Blues

Oct 26: Banjo Earth

Nov 9: Hotwax & The Splinters

Nov 16: Carolina Clay

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Oct 8: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Oct 15: Diamond Edge

Oct 22: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The Footlights

Oct 28: Atlantic Coast Highway

Oct 28: Zack Brock & Good Intentions

Nov 19: Sidekix

 

Muddy Creek Cafe 

& Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Oct 13: Jim Messina

Nov 9: Gaelic Storm

Dec 2: Kyle Petty

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Oct 5: Popa Chubby

Oct 6: Handsome Jack w/ Michael Bennett

Oct 7: Couldn’t Be Happiers w/ The Simple Joy

Oct 12: Kitchen Dwellers w/ Daniel Donato

Oct 13: Colin Allured & LB The Poet

Oct 15: Rhymin’ N Stealin’ (The Original Beastie Boys Tribute)

Oct 19: Terri Binion 

Oct 20: Jeff Jenkins

Oct 28: Gypsy Soul

Nov 4: Legendary Shack Shakers

Nov 9: Chris Renezema 

Nov 11: The Waybacks

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Oct 5: Trivia Time

Oct 6: The Joe Dowdy Trio

Oct 7: River Gold

Oct 7: DJ FISH

Oct 7: DJ CHUBBS

Oct 8: Reggie Buie

Oct 8: DJ FISH

Oct 8: DJ SK101

Oct 9: Rockers

Oct 14: Ciera Dumas & Patrick Rock

Oct 15: General Hijink 400

Oct 16: Camel City Revelators

Oct 21: Gypsy Soul

Oct 21: The Chuck Dale Smith Band

Oct 22: Watchtower DMB

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

Winston-Salem 

Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

Oct 5: Rend Collective w/ Christian Paul

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Oct 8: Southern Groove

