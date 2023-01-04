ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jan 7: Graymatter
Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends
Jan 28: High Cotton
Feb 5: Randolph Jazz Band
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jan 6: Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band
Jan 7: The Kingsby Manx, Nathan Bowles & Joe O’Connell
Jan 14: Victoria Victoria
Jan 14: Magic City Hippies
Jan 19: Hammered Hulls
Jan 20: Town Mountain
Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio
Jan 22: Quarters of Change
Jan 24: Night Moves
Jan 25: John Craigie
Jan 27: Rubblebucket
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma
Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe
Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jan 20: Giggly Squid
Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov
Jan 25: Babytron
Jan 26: We Came As Romans
Jan 27: Noel Miller
Jan 27: GloRilla
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jan 13: Future
Jan 21: Barry Manilow: Hits 2023
Feb 8: Carrie Underwood
Feb 17: Impractical Jokers
Feb 18: Adam Sandler
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jan 5: James Vincent Carroll
Jan 6: Ryan Trotti Band
Jan 7: Next O Kin
Jan 12: Jason Bunch
Jan 13: Muddy Creek Revival
Jan 14: Bad Romeo
Jam 20: Smash Hat
Jan 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Jan 27: Kids in America Band
Jan 28: Ross Coppley Band
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Feb 23: Tower of Power
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jan 3 -8: TINA -The Tina Turner Musical
Jan 18-22: Come From Away
Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jan 14: Blue Ridge Opry
Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue
Feb 4: Big Daddy Love
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jan 7: Stephen Freeman
Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place
Jan 28: The Legacy
Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death
Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jan 6: Bill and the Belles
Jan 7: Will McBride
Jan 28: M’SOUL in the Crown
Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret
Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina
Feb 18: The Mavericks
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Dec 29: Whiskey Pines
Dec 30: Savannah Harmon
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jan 6-7: Shaun Jones
Jan 12: Emma Willmann
Jan 13-15: Erik Griffin
Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford
Jan 26-28: Damon Wayans Jr.
Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak
Feb 10: Hypnotist Leon Sankofa
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jan 4: Pop Up Dance Party
Jan 5: Tequila Tasting/ Housewife
Jan 6: Royal Jelly Album Release w/ Logan Butler Trio
Jan 7: Nightblooms w/ Blue Cactus + Gentale Junior
Jan 9: The Ellipses w/ Saphron + Clout Chaser
Jan 10: Rod Abernathy, Johnathan Byrd + Jess Klein
Jan 12: Jessie Dunks +TBA
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Jan 6: Brother Pearl
Jan 7: Daniel Love & The Love Rustlers
Jan 13: Jukebox Rehab Band
Jan 14: The Mighty Fairlanes
Jan 20: Wristband Band
Jan 21: Camel City Blues
Jan 27: The Tess Band
Jan 28: Radio Revolver
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 14-15: Monster Jam
Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers
Jan 28: Toby Mac
Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour
Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Jan 6: In The End: Linkin Park Tribute
Jan 21: Trial By Fire: Journey Tribute
Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 27: Steel Panther
Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo
Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jan 8: Styx
Jan 13: George Lopez
Jan 18: Shen Yun
Jan 21: James Ehnes
Jan 24-29: Cats
Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit
Feb 7-9: RIverdance
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins
Jan 21: Drew Davis
Jan 28: Steve, AJ and Some Lady
Feb 3-4: Robert Baril
Mar 24: Andy Forrester
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Jan 7: Huckleberry Shyne
Jan 14: The Resistance
Jan 20: Lip Sync Battle
Jan 21: Kwik Fixx
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jan 7: The songs of John Prine
Jan 13: Mario The Maker Magician
Feb 9: New York Rockabilly Rockets
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Jan 5: Turpentine Shine
Jan 12: Johnny O’ and The Jump out Boys
Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jan 12: Bradley Steele
Jan 13: Gipsy Danger
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Jan 14: Sprocket
Jan 21: Vinyl Tap
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jan 7: The Embers Band
Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs
Jan 20: The Isaacs
RALEIGH
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jan 12: By George, Harvey Street Company, Late Notice
Jan 13: Adam Knight’s Buried Alive - A Tribute to Phish
Jan 14: Winter Metafest ft. Cultus Black, Drill 187, Infinity Dream,
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo
Jan 28: Cody Johnson
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Jan 6: Killer Wabbits
Jan 7: Anna Leigh Band
Jan 13: Kyle Kelly
Jan 14: Aaron Hamm
Jan 20: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jan 6: Carolina Clay
Jan 7: Anne & The Moonlighters
Jan 8: Jon Montgomery
Jan 13: Andrew Wakefield
Jan 15: Eddie Clayton & Friends
Jan 20: Camel City Blues
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Jan 7: Silverhawk
Jan 14: The Classics
Jan 21: Matt Dylan and Honky Tonk Outlaws
Jan 28: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and The Footlights
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jan 5: Nirvani
Jan 6: Men in Black
Jan 7: Old Heavy Hands w/ BAL
Jan 13: Charlie Starr w/ Benji Sharks
Jan 14: The MayByrds w/ Magnolia Green
Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie
Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute
Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew
