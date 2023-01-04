ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jan 7: Graymatter

Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends

Jan 28: High Cotton

Feb 5: Randolph Jazz Band

 

CARBORRO 

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jan 6: Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band

Jan 7: The Kingsby Manx, Nathan Bowles & Joe O’Connell

Jan 14: Victoria Victoria

Jan 14: Magic City Hippies

Jan 19: Hammered Hulls

Jan 20: Town Mountain

Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio

Jan 22: Quarters of Change

Jan 24: Night Moves

Jan 25: John Craigie

Jan 27: Rubblebucket

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma

Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe

Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jan 20: Giggly Squid

Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov

Jan 25: Babytron

Jan 26: We Came As Romans

Jan 27: Noel Miller

Jan 27: GloRilla

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jan 13: Future

Jan 21: Barry Manilow: Hits 2023

Feb 8: Carrie Underwood

Feb 17: Impractical Jokers

Feb 18: Adam Sandler

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jan 5: James Vincent Carroll

Jan 6: Ryan Trotti Band

Jan 7: Next O Kin

Jan 12: Jason Bunch

Jan 13: Muddy Creek Revival

Jan 14: Bad Romeo

Jam 20: Smash Hat

Jan 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Jan 27: Kids in America Band

Jan 28: Ross Coppley Band

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs

Feb 23: Tower of Power 

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jan 3 -8: TINA -The Tina Turner Musical

Jan 18-22: Come From Away

Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jan 14: Blue Ridge Opry

Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue

Feb 4: Big Daddy Love

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jan 7: Stephen Freeman

Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place

Jan 28: The Legacy

Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death

Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jan 6: Bill and the Belles

Jan 7: Will McBride

Jan 28: M’SOUL in the Crown

Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret

Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina

Feb 18: The Mavericks

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Dec 29: Whiskey Pines

Dec 30: Savannah Harmon

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jan 6-7: Shaun Jones

Jan 12: Emma Willmann

Jan 13-15: Erik Griffin

Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford

Jan 26-28: Damon Wayans Jr.

Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak

Feb 10: Hypnotist Leon Sankofa

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jan 4: Pop Up Dance Party

Jan 5: Tequila Tasting/ Housewife

Jan 6: Royal Jelly Album Release w/ Logan Butler Trio

Jan 7: Nightblooms w/ Blue Cactus + Gentale Junior

Jan 9: The Ellipses w/ Saphron + Clout Chaser

Jan 10: Rod Abernathy, Johnathan Byrd + Jess Klein

Jan 12: Jessie Dunks +TBA

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jan 6: Brother Pearl

Jan 7: Daniel Love & The Love Rustlers

Jan 13: Jukebox Rehab Band

Jan 14: The Mighty Fairlanes

Jan 20: Wristband Band

Jan 21: Camel City Blues

Jan 27: The Tess Band

Jan 28: Radio Revolver

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 14-15: Monster Jam

Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers

Jan 28: Toby Mac

Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour

Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Jan 6: In The End: Linkin Park Tribute

Jan 21: Trial By Fire: Journey Tribute

Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 27: Steel Panther

Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo

Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jan 8: Styx

Jan 13: George Lopez

Jan 18: Shen Yun

Jan 21: James Ehnes

Jan 24-29: Cats

Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit

Feb 7-9: RIverdance

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins

Jan 21: Drew Davis

Jan 28: Steve, AJ and Some Lady

Feb 3-4: Robert Baril

Mar 24: Andy Forrester

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Jan 7: Huckleberry Shyne

Jan 14: The Resistance

Jan 20: Lip Sync Battle

Jan 21: Kwik Fixx

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jan 7: The songs of John Prine

Jan 13: Mario The Maker Magician

Feb 9: New York Rockabilly Rockets

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Jan 5: Turpentine Shine

Jan 12: Johnny O’ and The Jump out Boys

Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jan 12: Bradley Steele

Jan 13: Gipsy Danger

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Jan 14: Sprocket

Jan 21: Vinyl Tap

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jan 7: The Embers Band

Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs

Jan 20: The Isaacs

 

RALEIGH

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jan 12: By George, Harvey Street Company, Late Notice

Jan 13: Adam Knight’s Buried Alive - A Tribute to Phish

Jan 14: Winter Metafest ft. Cultus Black, Drill 187, Infinity Dream, 

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo

Jan 28: Cody Johnson

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Jan 6: Killer Wabbits

Jan 7: Anna Leigh Band

Jan 13: Kyle Kelly

Jan 14: Aaron Hamm

Jan 20: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jan 6: Carolina Clay

Jan 7: Anne & The Moonlighters

Jan 8: Jon Montgomery

Jan 13: Andrew Wakefield

Jan 15: Eddie Clayton & Friends

Jan 20: Camel City Blues

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Jan 7: Silverhawk

Jan 14: The Classics

Jan 21: Matt Dylan and Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jan 28: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and The Footlights

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jan 5: Nirvani

Jan 6: Men in Black

Jan 7: Old Heavy Hands w/ BAL

Jan 13: Charlie Starr w/ Benji Sharks

Jan 14: The MayByrds w/ Magnolia Green

Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie

Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute

Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew

