ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jan 28: High Cotton
Feb 5: Randolph Jazz Band
Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jan 25: John Craigie
Jan 27: Rubblebucket
Jan 27: Matt Heckler
Jan 28: Skyblew
Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse
Feb 2: MJ Lenderman
Feb 3: flipturn
Feb 3: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre
Feb 4: Bob Marley Birthday Bash
Feb 4: Colby Acuff
Feb 6: Patty Griffin
Feb 7: Durry
Feb 9: Warren Zeiders
Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter
Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma
Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe
Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua
Feb 8: John Mellencamp
Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 17: Katt Williams
Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jan 25: Babytron
Jan 26: We Came As Romans
Jan 27: Noel Miller
Jan 27: GloRilla
Jan 29: Steel Panther
Feb 1: Token
Feb 5: Big Gigantic
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Feb 8: Carrie Underwood
Feb 17: Impractical Jokers
Feb 18: Adam Sandler
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jan 27: Kids in America Band
Jan 28: Ross Coppley Band
Feb 2: James Vincent Carroll
Feb 3: Hampton Drive
Feb 4: Black Glass
Feb 9: Soundkraft
Feb 10: Hawthorne Curve
Feb 11: Jill Goodson Band
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Feb 23: Tower of Power
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats
Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 22: Brandi Carlile
Feb 24-26: Riverdance
Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill
Mar 8: Trixie and Katya Live
Mar 14: IL Divo
Mar 24-27: Trevor Noah
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue
Feb 4: Big Daddy Love
Feb 11: Presley Barker
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jan 28: The Legacy
Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death
Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers
Feb 24: Encounter
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jan 28: M’SOUL in the Crown
Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret
Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina
Feb 18: The Mavericks
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jan 26-28: Damon Wayans Jr.
Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak
Feb 10: Hypnotist Leon Sankofa
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jan 25: Sam Tayloe (Time Sawyer) w/ Abigail Dows + Mike McKenna Jr
Jan 27: Saphron + Galloway + Carcrashpoolparty
Jan 28: Tommy Prine w/ Jordan Smart
Feb 1: 3rd Annual Dilladoomsday: Tribute to J Dilla & MF Doom
Feb 2: Wine & Design
Feb 3: Elora Dash w/ Taylor Parker Williams
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Jan 27: The Tess Band
Jan 28: Radio Revolver
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers
Jan 28: Toby Mac
Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour
Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz
Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO
Feb 23: Blake Shelton
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 27: Steel Panther
Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo
Rody’s Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Jan 25: David Lin
Jan 27: Mark Ficks
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jan 24-29: Cats
Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit
Feb 7-9: RIverdance
Feb 10: Royal Comedy Tour
Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Jan 28: Steve, AJ and Some Lady
Feb 3-4: Robert Baril
Feb 17: AJ Schraeder
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Feb 11: Taylor Williams
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Jan 28: Black Glass
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase
Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s
Feb 16: Turpentine Shine
Feb 23: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jan 26: Renae Paige
Jan 27: Unhinged
Jan 28: TJ The DJ
Feb 2: Dan Miller
Feb 3: Retro Vinyl
Feb 4: Brother Pearl
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Feb 24: SMASHAT
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band
Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta
Feb 4: Lonesome River Band
Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Jan 28: Jordan & Madisen
Feb 4: Barefoot Modern Acoustic
Feb 11: Two for the Road
Feb 18: Limited Engagement
Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen
RALEIGH
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jan 27: Love Tribe & Niito
Jan 28: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Jan 29: Daniel Donato
Jan 31: Tauk Moore
Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder
Feb 9: Big Gigantic
Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey
Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole
Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jan 28: Cody Johnson
Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Jan 27: Time Bandits
Jan 28: Billy Creason
Feb 3: Drew Foust
Feb 10: Matt Dylan
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jan 27: Patrick Rock
Jan 29: Dana Bearror
Feb 5: Heather Rogers
Feb 5: Megan Doss
Feb 10: iNCogNiTo
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Jan 28: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and The Footlights
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew
Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies
Feb 3: The Steeldrivers
Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo
Feb 19: SUSTO
