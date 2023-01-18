ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

 

ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jan 28: High Cotton

Feb 5: Randolph Jazz Band

Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

 

CARBORRO 

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jan 19: Hammered Hulls

Jan 20: Town Mountain

Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio

Jan 21: Cosmic Charlie

Jan 22: Quarters of Change

Jan 24: Night Moves

Jan 25: John Craigie

Jan 27: Rubblebucket

Jan 27: Matt Heckler

Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse

Feb 2: MJ Lenderman

Feb 3: flipturn

Feb 3: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre

Feb 4: Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Feb 4: Colby Acuff

Feb 6: Patty Griffin

Feb 7: Durry

Feb 9: Warren Zeiders

Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter

Feb 10: 10 String Symphony, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb  11: Kimbra

Feb 13: STRFKR

Feb 17: The Criticals

Feb 17: Amy Ray Band

Feb 17: Adam Melchor

Feb 18: Ella Jane

Feb 24: Futurebirds

Feb 25: Weyes Blood

Feb 27: Junior Boys

Mar 3: Chatham County Line

Mar 8: They Might Be Giants

Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo

Mar 11: Curtis Waters

Mar 13: Runnner

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma

Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe

Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua

Feb 8: John Mellencamp

Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 17: Katt Williams

Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jan 20: Giggly Squid

Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov

Jan 25: Babytron

Jan 26: We Came As Romans

Jan 27: Noel Miller

Jan 27: GloRilla

Jan 29: Steel Panther

Feb 1: Token

Feb 5: Big Gigantic

Feb 11: Jim Messina

Feb 13: Lil Darkie

Feb 14: STRFKR

Feb 15: Parkway Drive

Feb 16: Russel Dickerson

Feb 18: Adam Melchor

Feb 19: Danny Ocean

Feb 21: Colony House

Feb 24: J.I.D & Smino

Feb 24: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Feb 25: Subtronics

Feb 25: Eric Bellinger

Feb 26: K. Michelle

Feb 27: Ari Lennox

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jan 21: Barry Manilow: Hits 2023

Feb 8: Carrie Underwood

Feb 17: Impractical Jokers

Feb 18: Adam Sandler

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jam 20: Smash Hat

Jan 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Jan 27: Kids in America Band

Jan 28: Ross Coppley Band

Feb 2: James Vincent Carroll

Feb 3: Hampton Drive

Feb 4: Black Glass

Feb 9: Soundkraft

Feb 10: Hawthorne Curve

Feb 11: Jill Goodson Band

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs

Feb 23: Tower of Power 

Mar 10: Jerry Cantrell

Mar 23: HITS! The Musical

Mar 25: Orpheus and Eurydice

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jan 18-22: Come From Away

Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats

Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile

Feb 24-26: Riverdance

Feb 28-Mar 5: Jagged Little Pill

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue

Feb 4: Big Daddy Love

Feb 11: Presley Barker

Feb 24: Tommy Prine

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place

Jan 28: The Legacy

Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death

Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers

Feb 24: Encounter 

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jan 28: M’SOUL in the Crown

Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret

Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford

Jan 26-28: Damon Wayans Jr.

Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak

Feb 10: Hypnotist Leon Sankofa

Feb 14: Chris Wiles

Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland

Feb 22: Casey Frey

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jan 13: Demeanor

Jan 19: Dance from Above

Jan 20: Ed E Ruger

Jan 21: Deaf Andrews w/ Late Notice

Jan 24: Matt Woods + Bob Fleming

Jan 25: Sam Tayloe (Time Sawyer) w/ Abigail Dowd + Mike McKenna Jr.

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jan 13: Jukebox Rehab Band

Jan 14: The Mighty Fairlanes

Jan 20: Wristband Band

Jan 21: Camel City Blues

Jan 27: The Tess Band

Jan 28: Radio Revolver

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers

Jan 28: Toby Mac

Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour

Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz

Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO

Feb 23: Blake Shelton

Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Jan 21: Trial By Fire: Journey Tribute

Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 27: Steel Panther

Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo

Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

 

Rody’s Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Jan 18: Daniel Love

Jan 20: Coia

Jan 25: David Lin

Jan 27: Mark Ficks

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jan 18: Shen Yun

Jan 21: James Ehnes

Jan 24-29: Cats

Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit

Feb 7-9: RIverdance

Feb 10: Royal Comedy Tour

Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

Feb 18: A German Requiem

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Jan 21: Drew Davis

Jan 28: Steve, AJ and Some Lady

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Feb  11: Taylor Williams

 

HIGH POINT 

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Jan 20: Lip Sync Battle

Jan 21: Kwik Fixx

Jan 28: Black Glass

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s

Feb 16: Turpentine Shine

Feb 23: Tin Can Alley

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jan 19: Ethan Smith

Jan 20: Limited Engagement

Jan 21: Radio Revolver

Jan 26: Renae Paige

Jan 27: Unhinged

Jan 28: TJ The DJ

Feb 2: Dan Miller

Feb 3: Retro Vinyl

Feb 4: Brother Pearl

Feb 9: Renae Paige

Feb 10: Vinyl Tap

Feb 11: Soul Central

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Jan 21: Vinyl Tap

Feb 24: SMASHAT

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jan 20: The Isaacs

Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band

Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta

Feb 4: Lonesome River Band

Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute

Feb 18: Russell Moore & lllrd Tyme Out

Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Jan 21: Limited Engagement

Jan 28: Jordan & Madisen

Feb 4: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

Feb 11: Two for the Road

Feb 18: Limited Engagement

Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jan 18: Spafford

Jan 21: Weekend Excursion w/ Runaway Cab

Jan 27: Love Tribe & Niito

Jan 28: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Jan 29: Daniel Donato

Jan 31: Tauk Moore

Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder

Feb 9: Big Gigantic

Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey

Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole

Feb 15: The Great Mountain Groove Ft. Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

Feb 19: Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten & Special Guests Trousdale

Feb 19: Blanke w/ Crystal Skies, Vndetta

Feb 22: Lotus

Feb 24: Boogie T  w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo

Jan 28: Cody Johnson

Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Jan 20: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Jan 21: Russ Varnell

Jan 27: Time Bandits

Jan 28: Billy Creason

Feb 3: Drew Foust

Feb 10: Matt Dylan

Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jan 20: Camel City Blues

Jan 22: David Childers

Jan 27: Patrick Rock

Jan 29: Dana Bearror

Feb 5: Heather Rogers

Feb 5: Megan Doss

Feb 10: iNCogNiTo

Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters

Feb 19: Michael Hodgdon

Feb 24: Whiskey Mic

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Jan 21: Matt Dylan and Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jan 28: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and The Footlights

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie

Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute

Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew

Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies

Feb 3: The Steeldrivers

Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo

Feb 19: SUSTO

Feb 23: Catz in Pajamas

Feb 24: The Paul Thorn Band

Feb 25: Jeremy’s Ten

Feb 27: Los Lobos

 

