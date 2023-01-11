ARCHDALE

FIREHOUSE TAPROOM

10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441

www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/

Jan 13: Warren Phillips Band

Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

 

ASHEBORO 

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends

Jan 28: High Cotton

Feb 5: Randolph Jazz Band

Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

Mar 5: Randolph Jazz Band

Mar 11: 80’s Unplugged

Mar 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Jan 14: Victoria Victoria

Jan 14: Magic City Hippies

Jan 19: Hammered Hulls

Jan 20: Town Mountain

Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio

Jan 22: Quarters of Change

Jan 24: Night Moves

Jan 25: John Craigie

Jan 27: Rubblebucket

Jan 27: Matt Heckler

Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse

Feb 2: MJ Lenderman

Feb 3: flipturn

Feb 6: Patty Griffin

Feb 7: Durry

Feb 9: Warren Zeiders

Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter

Feb 10: 10 String Symphony, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb  11: Kimbra

Feb 13: STRFKR

Feb 17: The Criticals

Feb 17: Amy Ray Band

Feb 17: Adam Melchor

Feb 18: Ella Jane

Feb 25: Weyes Blood

Feb 27: Junior Boys

Mar 3: Chatham County Line

Mar 8: They Might Be Giants

Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo

Mar 11: Curtis Waters

Mar 13: Runnner

Mar 14: Emily Scott Robinson + Alisa Amador + Violet Bell

Mar 20: The Lemon Twigs

Mar 20: New Found Glory

Mar 21: Cheekface

Mar 21: Souldside

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma

Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe

Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua

Feb 8: John Mellencamp

Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 17: Katt Williams

Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour

Mar 3: Joe Bonamassa

Mar 22: BUDDY GUY

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Jan 20: Giggly Squid

Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov

Jan 25: Babytron

Jan 26: We Came As Romans

Jan 27: Noel Miller

Jan 27: GloRilla

Jan 29: Steel Panther

Feb 1: Token

Feb 5: Big Gigantic

Feb 11: Jim Messina

Feb 13: Lil Darkie

Feb 14: STRFKR

Feb 15: Parkway Drive

Feb 16: Russel Dickerson

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Jan 13: Future

Jan 21: Barry Manilow: Hits 2023

Feb 8: Carrie Underwood

Feb 17: Impractical Jokers

Feb 18: Adam Sandler

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

Mar 10: New Edition: Legacy Tour 2023

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Jan 12: Jason Bunch

Jan 13: Muddy Creek Revival

Jan 14: Bad Romeo

Jam 20: Smash Hat

Jan 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Jan 27: Kids in America Band

Jan 28: Ross Coppley Band

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Feb 11: Angel Olsen

Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs

Feb 23: Tower of Power 

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Jan 18-22: Come From Away

Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats

Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile

Feb 24-26: Riverdance

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Jan 14: Blue Ridge Opry

Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue

Feb 4: Big Daddy Love

Feb 11: Presley Barker

 

GREENSBORO 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place

Jan 28: The Legacy

Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death

Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers

Feb 24: Encounter

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Jan 28: M’SOUL in the Crown

Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret

Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina

Feb 18: The Mavericks

 

Char Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Jan 12: Emma Willmann

Jan 13-15: Erik Griffin

Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford

Jan 26-28: Damon Wayans Jr.

Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak

Feb 10: Hypnotist Leon Sankofa

Feb 14: Chris Wiles

Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland

Feb 22: Casey Frey

Mar 2: Christian Johnson

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Jan 11: Lyn Grissett Trio

Jan 12: Joel Henry & Friends + Jessie Dunks

Jan 13: Sam Fribush Trio

Jan 14: Sam Burchfield w/ Chris McGinnis

Jan 17: Trivia w/ Scott

Jan 18: Demeanor

Jan 19: Dance from Above

Jan 20: Ed E Ruger

Jan 21: Deaf Andrews w/ Late Notice

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Jan 13: Jukebox Rehab Band

Jan 14: The Mighty Fairlanes

Jan 20: Wristband Band

Jan 21: Camel City Blues

Jan 27: The Tess Band

Jan 28: Radio Revolver

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 14-15: Monster Jam

Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers

Jan 28: Toby Mac

Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour

Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz

Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO

Feb 23: Blake Shelton

Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023

Mar 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

 

Hangar 1819

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480

www.hangar1819.com

Jan 21: Trial By Fire: Journey Tribute

Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Jan 27: Steel Panther

Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo

Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Mar 12: Key Glock

Mar 25: Skid Row & Buckcherry

Mar 31: Judah & The Lion

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Jan 13: George Lopez

Jan 18: Shen Yun

Jan 21: James Ehnes

Jan 24-29: Cats

Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit

Feb 7-9: RIverdance

Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

Feb 18: A German Requiem

Mar 14-19: Ain’t Too Proud

Mar 23: Buddy Guy

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins

Jan 21: Drew Davis

Jan 28: Steve, AJ and Some Lady

Feb 3-4: Robert Baril

Mar 24: Andy Forrester

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Jan 14: The Resistance

Jan 20: Lip Sync Battle

Jan 21: Kwik Fixx

Jan 28: Black Glass

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Jan 13: Mario The Maker Magician

Feb 9: New York Rockabilly Rockets

Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase

Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Jan 12: Johnny O’ and The Jump out Boys

Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s

Feb 16: Turpentine Shine

Feb 23: Tin Can Alley

 

JAMESTOWN 

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jan 12: Bradley Steele

Jan 13: Gipsy Danger

Jan 14: Big City

Jan 19: Ethan Smith

Jan 21: Radio Revolver

Jan 26: Renae Paige

Jan 28: TJ The DJ

 

KERNERSVILLE 

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Jan 14: Sprocket

Jan 21: Vinyl Tap

Feb 24: SMASHAT

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Jan 15: Anne & The Moonlighters

 

LIBERTY 

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs

Jan 20: The Isaacs

Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band

Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta

Feb 4: Lonesome River Band

Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute

Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown

Mar 4: The Malpass Brothers

Mar 11: Lee Roy Parnell

Mar 16: Chapel Hart

Mar 17: Dailey & Vincent

Mar 18: Aaron Tippin

Mar 25: Dewey & Leslie Brown

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

Jan 14: Wilde (Chris & Amanda Barrans)

Jan 21: Limited Engagement

Jan 28: Jordan & Madisen

Feb 4: Barefoot Modern Acoustic

Feb 11: Two for the Road

Feb 18: Limited Engagement

Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Jan 12: By George, Harvey Street Company, Late Notice

Jan 13: Adam Knight’s Buried Alive - A Tribute to Phish

Jan 14: Winter Metafest ft. Cultus Black, Drill 187, Infinity Dream, Outliar, Attracting the Fall, Among the Machines

Jan 15: Shot Thru The Heart - Bon Jovi Tribute w/ Bullet the Blue Sky

Jan 18: Spafford

Jan 21: Weekend Excursion w/ Runaway Cab

Jan 27: Love Tribe & Niito

Jan 28: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Jan 29: Daniel Donato

Jan 31: Tauk Moore

Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder

Feb 9: Big Gigantic

Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey

Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole

Feb 19: Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten & Special Guests Trousdale

Feb 19: Blanke w/ Crystal Skies, Vndetta

Feb 22: Lotus

Feb 24: Boogie T  w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo

Jan 28: Cody Johnson

Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO

Mar 13: Greta Van Fleet

 

RANDLEMAN 

Kamikaze’s Tavern

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144

www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern

Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Jan 13: Kyle Kelly

Jan 14: Aaron Hamm

Jan 20: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions

Jan 21: Russ Varnell

Jan 27: Time Bandits

Jan 28: Billy Creason

Feb 3: Drew Foust

Feb 10: Matt Dylan

Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Jan 13: Andrew Wakefield

Jan 15: Eddie Clayton & Friends

Jan 20: Camel City Blues

Jan 22: David Childers

Jan 27: Patrick Rock

Jan 29: Dana Bearror

Feb 5: Heather Rogers

Feb 5: Megan Doss

Feb 10: iNCogNiTo

Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters

Feb 19: Michael Hodgdon

Feb 24: Whiskey Mic

Feb 26: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Mar 3: James Vincent Carroll

Mar 12: David Childers

Mar 17: The Almost Irish Band

Mar 19: Patrick Rock w/ Special Guest

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Jan 14: The Classics

Jan 21: Matt Dylan and Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jan 28: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and The Footlights

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Jan 13: Charlie Starr w/ Benji Sharks

Jan 14: The MayByrds w/ Magnolia Green

Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie

Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute

Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew

Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies

Feb 3: The Steeldrivers

Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo

Feb 19: SUSTO

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

