ARCHDALE
FIREHOUSE TAPROOM
10146 N Main St | 336.804.9441
www.facebook.com/firehousetaproom/
Jan 13: Warren Phillips Band
Feb 18: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Jan 15: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark DIllion & Friends
Jan 28: High Cotton
Feb 5: Randolph Jazz Band
Feb 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
Mar 5: Randolph Jazz Band
Mar 11: 80’s Unplugged
Mar 19: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Jan 14: Victoria Victoria
Jan 14: Magic City Hippies
Jan 19: Hammered Hulls
Jan 20: Town Mountain
Jan 20: Chuck Prophet Trio
Jan 22: Quarters of Change
Jan 24: Night Moves
Jan 25: John Craigie
Jan 27: Rubblebucket
Jan 27: Matt Heckler
Feb 1: Suki Waterhouse
Feb 2: MJ Lenderman
Feb 3: flipturn
Feb 6: Patty Griffin
Feb 7: Durry
Feb 9: Warren Zeiders
Feb 10: G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter
Feb 10: 10 String Symphony, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
Feb 10: Kathleen Edwards
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 11: Kimbra
Feb 13: STRFKR
Feb 17: The Criticals
Feb 17: Amy Ray Band
Feb 17: Adam Melchor
Feb 18: Ella Jane
Feb 25: Weyes Blood
Feb 27: Junior Boys
Mar 3: Chatham County Line
Mar 8: They Might Be Giants
Mar 9-10: Yo La Tengo
Mar 11: Curtis Waters
Mar 13: Runnner
Mar 14: Emily Scott Robinson + Alisa Amador + Violet Bell
Mar 20: The Lemon Twigs
Mar 20: New Found Glory
Mar 21: Cheekface
Mar 21: Souldside
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Jan 29: Asphalt Meadows w/ Momma
Feb 3: Fantasia w/ special guest Joe
Feb 4: Vive Chuhuahua
Feb 8: John Mellencamp
Feb 15: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 17: Katt Williams
Feb 25: 2023 Blues Alright Tour
Mar 3: Joe Bonamassa
Mar 22: BUDDY GUY
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Jan 20: Giggly Squid
Jan 21: Gregory Alan Isakov
Jan 25: Babytron
Jan 26: We Came As Romans
Jan 27: Noel Miller
Jan 27: GloRilla
Jan 29: Steel Panther
Feb 1: Token
Feb 5: Big Gigantic
Feb 11: Jim Messina
Feb 13: Lil Darkie
Feb 14: STRFKR
Feb 15: Parkway Drive
Feb 16: Russel Dickerson
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Jan 13: Future
Jan 21: Barry Manilow: Hits 2023
Feb 8: Carrie Underwood
Feb 17: Impractical Jokers
Feb 18: Adam Sandler
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
Mar 10: New Edition: Legacy Tour 2023
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jan 12: Jason Bunch
Jan 13: Muddy Creek Revival
Jan 14: Bad Romeo
Jam 20: Smash Hat
Jan 21: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Jan 27: Kids in America Band
Jan 28: Ross Coppley Band
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Jan 30: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Feb 11: Angel Olsen
Feb 18: Shana Tucker, ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Feb 23: Tower of Power
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Jan 18-22: Come From Away
Jan 31- Feb 5: Cats
Feb 8: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Feb 22: Brandi Carlile
Feb 24-26: Riverdance
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Jan 14: Blue Ridge Opry
Feb 3: Silk Groove Revue
Feb 4: Big Daddy Love
Feb 11: Presley Barker
GREENSBORO
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jan 13,14, 20,21: Ms. Mary’s Boys: Meet Me at Mary’s Place
Jan 28: The Legacy
Feb 4-25: Murdered to Death
Feb 10: Soul & Inspiration: A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers
Feb 24: Encounter
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Jan 28: M’SOUL in the Crown
Feb 11: Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret
Feb 17: Jo Dee Messina
Feb 18: The Mavericks
Char Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Jan 12: Emma Willmann
Jan 13-15: Erik Griffin
Jan 20-21: Katherine Blanford
Jan 26-28: Damon Wayans Jr.
Feb 3-4: Michael Palascak
Feb 10: Hypnotist Leon Sankofa
Feb 14: Chris Wiles
Feb 17-18: T.K. Kirkland
Feb 22: Casey Frey
Mar 2: Christian Johnson
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Jan 11: Lyn Grissett Trio
Jan 12: Joel Henry & Friends + Jessie Dunks
Jan 13: Sam Fribush Trio
Jan 14: Sam Burchfield w/ Chris McGinnis
Jan 17: Trivia w/ Scott
Jan 18: Demeanor
Jan 19: Dance from Above
Jan 20: Ed E Ruger
Jan 21: Deaf Andrews w/ Late Notice
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Jan 13: Jukebox Rehab Band
Jan 14: The Mighty Fairlanes
Jan 20: Wristband Band
Jan 21: Camel City Blues
Jan 27: The Tess Band
Jan 28: Radio Revolver
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 14-15: Monster Jam
Jan 27: A Night of Soul: Frankie Beverly & Maze, The Isley Brothers
Jan 28: Toby Mac
Feb 3: Jurassic World Live Tour
Feb 10: The Legendz of the Streetz
Feb 11: Journey w/ TOTO
Feb 23: Blake Shelton
Feb 25: Winter Jam 2023
Mar 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Hangar 1819
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.579.6480
Jan 21: Trial By Fire: Journey Tribute
Feb 12: Gideon w/ For The Fallen Dreams
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Jan 27: Steel Panther
Feb 24: Green Queen Bingo
Feb 26: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Mar 12: Key Glock
Mar 25: Skid Row & Buckcherry
Mar 31: Judah & The Lion
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Jan 13: George Lopez
Jan 18: Shen Yun
Jan 21: James Ehnes
Jan 24-29: Cats
Feb 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit
Feb 7-9: RIverdance
Feb 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
Feb 18: A German Requiem
Mar 14-19: Ain’t Too Proud
Mar 23: Buddy Guy
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins
Jan 21: Drew Davis
Jan 28: Steve, AJ and Some Lady
Feb 3-4: Robert Baril
Mar 24: Andy Forrester
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Jan 14: The Resistance
Jan 20: Lip Sync Battle
Jan 21: Kwik Fixx
Jan 28: Black Glass
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Jan 13: Mario The Maker Magician
Feb 9: New York Rockabilly Rockets
Feb 18: Triad Has Talent Showcase
Mar 25: The Funny Godmothers
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Jan 12: Johnny O’ and The Jump out Boys
Feb 9: Metro Jethro’s
Feb 16: Turpentine Shine
Feb 23: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Jan 12: Bradley Steele
Jan 13: Gipsy Danger
Jan 14: Big City
Jan 19: Ethan Smith
Jan 21: Radio Revolver
Jan 26: Renae Paige
Jan 28: TJ The DJ
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Jan 14: Sprocket
Jan 21: Vinyl Tap
Feb 24: SMASHAT
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Jan 15: Anne & The Moonlighters
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs
Jan 20: The Isaacs
Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band
Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta
Feb 4: Lonesome River Band
Feb 11: Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute
Feb 25: Wade Hayes w/ Dewey Brown
Mar 4: The Malpass Brothers
Mar 11: Lee Roy Parnell
Mar 16: Chapel Hart
Mar 17: Dailey & Vincent
Mar 18: Aaron Tippin
Mar 25: Dewey & Leslie Brown
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
Jan 14: Wilde (Chris & Amanda Barrans)
Jan 21: Limited Engagement
Jan 28: Jordan & Madisen
Feb 4: Barefoot Modern Acoustic
Feb 11: Two for the Road
Feb 18: Limited Engagement
Feb 25: Jordan & Madisen
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Jan 12: By George, Harvey Street Company, Late Notice
Jan 13: Adam Knight’s Buried Alive - A Tribute to Phish
Jan 14: Winter Metafest ft. Cultus Black, Drill 187, Infinity Dream, Outliar, Attracting the Fall, Among the Machines
Jan 15: Shot Thru The Heart - Bon Jovi Tribute w/ Bullet the Blue Sky
Jan 18: Spafford
Jan 21: Weekend Excursion w/ Runaway Cab
Jan 27: Love Tribe & Niito
Jan 28: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Jan 29: Daniel Donato
Jan 31: Tauk Moore
Feb 1: Neal Francis w/ Danielle Ponder
Feb 9: Big Gigantic
Feb 9: The Stews w/ Easy Honey
Feb 10: Far too Jones w/ Lauren Nicole
Feb 19: Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten & Special Guests Trousdale
Feb 19: Blanke w/ Crystal Skies, Vndetta
Feb 22: Lotus
Feb 24: Boogie T w/ THe Widdler, Khiva, Notixx, Skelltyn
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Jan 21: CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo
Jan 28: Cody Johnson
Feb 17: Hootie & the Blowfish w/ SUSTO
Mar 13: Greta Van Fleet
RANDLEMAN
Kamikaze’s Tavern
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.908.6144
www.facebook.com/kamikazestavern
Karaoke Every Tuesday & Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Jan 13: Kyle Kelly
Jan 14: Aaron Hamm
Jan 20: Zack Brock & The Good Intentions
Jan 21: Russ Varnell
Jan 27: Time Bandits
Jan 28: Billy Creason
Feb 3: Drew Foust
Feb 10: Matt Dylan
Feb 11: Mike Cosner and the Fugatives
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Jan 13: Andrew Wakefield
Jan 15: Eddie Clayton & Friends
Jan 20: Camel City Blues
Jan 22: David Childers
Jan 27: Patrick Rock
Jan 29: Dana Bearror
Feb 5: Heather Rogers
Feb 5: Megan Doss
Feb 10: iNCogNiTo
Feb 17: Anne & the Moonlighters
Feb 19: Michael Hodgdon
Feb 24: Whiskey Mic
Feb 26: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Mar 3: James Vincent Carroll
Mar 12: David Childers
Mar 17: The Almost Irish Band
Mar 19: Patrick Rock w/ Special Guest
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Jan 14: The Classics
Jan 21: Matt Dylan and Honky Tonk Outlaws
Jan 28: Jimmy Shirley Jr. and The Footlights
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Jan 21: Led Head: Led Zeppelin Experience
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Jan 13: Charlie Starr w/ Benji Sharks
Jan 14: The MayByrds w/ Magnolia Green
Jan 20: Cosmic Charlie
Jan 21: Maiden Boyage: Iron Maiden Tribute
Jan 28: Them Pants w/ withdrew
Feb 2: Mike and the Moonpies
Feb 3: The Steeldrivers
Feb 4: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Feb 8: The Mountain Goats Duo
Feb 19: SUSTO
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
