8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 19-25

- The Willingham Story Slam at Muse Winston-Salem - May 20, 2021 - The Willingham Story Slam at MUSE Winston Salem is a participatory storytelling event. This month’s featured storyteller is Donovan Livingston and will be emceed by Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet. This month’s theme is “The Mamas and the Papas.” The event is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Stories must be true to the teller’s best recollection and must be no longer than five minutes. Interpret the prompt as you see fit. Those interested in telling stories or attending should register on Eventbrite.
- JEKYLL - an Online Reading by Triad Stage - May 20, 2021 - A modern-day adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde, written by NYC playwright Patricia Lynn and performed by Triad Stage. The event, held online from 7:30 to 9 p.m., is free and online. The live-streamed reading is a feminist twist to gothic classic, where Jane Utterson is faced with helping the authorities catch the brutal and dangerous vigilante who attacks corrupt men or face the suspicion her best friend, Jekyll, might be mixed up in this mess somehow.
- Greek Food Festival Drive-Thru and Pastry Sale - May 21, 2021 - The Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church and the Greensboro Greek Festival presents the Greek Food Festival Drive-Thru and Pastry Sale. The event will be held at 800 Westridge Road in Greensboro from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For the menu or questions, visit https://www.facebook.com/GreensboroGreekFest.
- Beer and Broads - May 21, 2021 - On Friday, Vintage to Vogue Boutique in Greensboro will host Beer and Broads. All craft beers will be paired with Girl Scout Cookies, and the hosts will be drag queens Kitty Litter and Brenda the Drag Queen. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 with a minimum of 2 people. Must be 21 or older due to comedy content. COVID protocols will be in place.
- Gateway Gardens Grand Opening - May 21, 2021 - Greensboro Parks and Recreation will be hosting a ribbon-cutting for its newest rental space in Gateway Gardens, the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center, on Friday at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, and facility tours will be available immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Gateway Gardens, located at 2800 E. Gate City Boulevard, is an interactive public garden and a horticultural oasis integrating history, movement, discovery, art, and community elements.
- Whitaker Farms Strawberry Fair - May 22, 2021 - To celebrate the strawberry season, Whitaker Farms in Climax invites guests to enjoy the day at Whitaker Farms. Attendees can pick their own strawberries, hang out with friends and family and enjoy a day under the sun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Price: Free. For more information, visit www.whitakerfarm.com.
- Power and Sound Revival - May 22, 2021 - Power and Sound Revival is a one-day festival celebrating live music, art, bikes, and cars at Piedmont Dragway in Julian. Attendees can camp onsite if they’d like. Tickets are $25 and are being sold at the gate. Parking is $5. Gates open at noon, and kids 10 and under get in free.
- Catchfire Presents “Kaleidoscope” at Bull City Ciderworks - May 23, 2021 - Billed as a celebration of colorful orchestration, this concert, held from 4:30 to 7 p.m., offers an ever-shifting variety of patterns, shapes, and sounds. In Kaleidoscope, attendees plunge into the boundless possibilities of orchestration, whether it be the bright whimsy of Robin McLaughlin’s “Falling Up,” the shifting shades of Gabriella Smith’s “Number Nine,” or the hard funk of Holly Harrison’s “Lobster Tales and Turtle Soup.” Plus, Catchfire presents the world premiere of “Attention Span” by Maria Lihuen Sirvent. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, this week’s program or to support, visit catchfirecollective.com/support.
