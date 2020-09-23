The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association has partnered with Community Housing Solutions to make home repairs for a deserving low-income homeowner in Greensboro.
Local REALTORS® to replace woman’s porch and spruce up her yard for 12th annual REALTORS® R Rebuilding project
