ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Oct 16: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Nov 6: Randolph Jazz Band
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Oct 13: Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkins
Oct 13: Dead Horses w/ Andrea von Kampen
Oct 14: Stereolab w/ Rievel Is Glauque
Oct 15: Psychic Hotline Block Party
Oct 16: Bob Mould Sols Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts! w/ H.C. McEntire
Oct 16: The Luka State w/ Micky James
Oct 16: The Glorious Sons w/ Brother Elsey
Oct 17: Madison Cunningham w/ Bendigo Fletcher
Oct 17: KMFDM
Oct 18: Calexico w/ Ada Lea
Oct 18: Mightmare
Oct 18: Mother Mother w/ Sir Sly & Transviolet
Oct 19: Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Kairos Creature Club
Oct 19: The Maria Present: CINEMA
Oct 19: The Black Angels
Oct 20: Alex Cameron w/ Loah
Oct 21: shame / Viagra Boys w/ Thus Love
Oct 21: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Oct 22: Yep Roc 25 ft. Caitlin Cary, The Old Ceremony, Chris Stamey, Mayflies USA, Jennyanykind, Dawn Landes, & more!
Oct 23: Panchiko w/ Computerwife
Oct 24: Narrow Head w/ Temple of Angels & Bleed
Oct 25: Whitney
Oct 25: Pile w/ Maneka
Oct 26: Violent Femmes
Oct 26: Corey Branan w/ Jon Snodgrass
Oct 26: The Airborne Toxic Event w/ In the Valley Below
Oct 27: Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ Supper Club
Oct 28: Bad Suns w/ Last Dinosaurs & Quarters of Change
Oct 28: Algernon Cadwallader
Oct 28: Watchhouse
Oct 29: Hand of Doom w/ Speedstick
Oct 29: Too Many Zooz w/ Yam Yam
Oct 30: Dar Williams
Oct 30: Ghostly Kisses w/ Richie Quake
Oct 31: Napalm Death w/ Brujeria, Frozen Soul, & Millions of Dead Cops
Oct 31: MICHELLE
Nov 1: War On Women
Nov 1: The Wrecks
Nov 2: Tropical Fuck Storm
Nov 2: Russian Circles
Nov 4: Matthew Shipp, Ivo Perelman, Jeff Cosgrove Trio
Nov 4: OFF!
Nov 4: Beth Stelling
Nov 5: Chloe Moriondo
Nov 6: Shane Smith and the Saints
Nov 6: Oso Oso
Nov 6: The Legendary Pink Dots
Nov 7: Plains
Nov 7: Tigers Jaw
Nov 9: Eugene Mirman
Nov 9: Leven Kali
Nov 10: Copeland
Nov 10: The Red Pears
Nov 11: Violet Bell
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Oct 23: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson
Oct 29: Frankie Valli
Nov 1: PUSCIFER
Nov 3: We The Kingdom
Nov 6: HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of the Bands
Nov 13: Myriam Hernandez
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Oct 21: Demi Lovato
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Oct 12: Sabrina Claudio
Oct 12: Yung Bae
Oct 13: The Sage Motel Tour ft. Monophonics
Oct 14: DOMi & JD Beck
Oct 15: Noah Kahan
Oct 15: BAYNK
Oct 16: FEID
Oct 17: Fletcher
Oct 18: Joji
Oct 19: The Front Bottoms
Oct 19: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise
Oct 20: Steve Lacy
Oct 21: HeavyBagEnt Presents the Bull Pen
Oct 22: Warren Zeiders
Oct 22: Hippo Campus
Oct 23: Steve Vai
Oct 25: Marcus King
Oct 26: Twiddle
Oct 26: Jake Scott
Oct 27: The Bronx w/ Drug Church & Robot Monster
Oct 29: Mac Sabbath
Oct 29: AWOLNATION
Oct 31: TRIVIUM
Nov 3: Bad Omens
Nov 4: Emo Night Karaoke
Nov 5: Yung Gravy & bbno$
Nov 5: William Clark Green
Nov 6: Rina Sawayama
Nov 9: Blanco Brown
Nov 10: Claudia Oshry
Nov 10: Oddisee
Nov 11: Dayglow
Nov 12: Silversun Pickups
Nov 13: The Menzingers
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Oct 22: Stevie Nicks
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Oct 20: Lizzo
Oct 28: Greta Van Fleet
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Oct 13: Ashton Redd
Oct 14: Spindle 45
Oct 15: Blue City Bombers
Oct 20: Taylor Mason Duo
Oct 21: PhilRay
Oct 27: Joey Whitaker
Oct 28: Billy Creason Band
Nov 3: JVC
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Oct 12: Craig Ferguson
Oct 13: Here Come The Mummies
Oct 15: A Walk in August
Oct 15: Pierce Freelon
Oct 17: A Walk in August
Oct 19: Joe Santriani
Oct 21: The Wallflowers
Oct 22: Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll Gettin’ Together
Oct 23: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
Oct 24: Josh Gates Live!
Oct 25: The Emperor’s New Clothes
Oct 27: Dance Theatre of Harlem
Oct 30: Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes
Oct 31: Clerks III
Nov 2: Jonathan Blanchard
Nov 6: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Nov 10: The Fab Four
Nov 11: Claudia Oshry
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Oct 12: Wardruna
Oct 15: Diana Krall
Oct 16: Steve Martin & Martin Short
Oct 24: Daniel Howell
Oct 27: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
Oct 28: Marcus Mumford w/ The A’s
Oct 29: Jonathan Van Ness
Oct 30: Straight No Chaser
Nov 10: Disney Junior Live on Tour
Nov 11: Lewis Black
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Oct 15: The Embers ft Craig Woolard
Oct 20: Alice Howe & Freebo, Terri Binion, & DaShawn Hickman Presents Sacred Steel
Oct 22: Magnolia Green + The Deluge
Oct 23: Steve Hofstetter
Oct 28: ALIVE
Oct 29: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin
Nov 11: Sideline
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Oct 30: The Early November w/ I Can Make A Mess & Vinnie Caruana
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Oct 13: Pete The Cat
Oct 15: Abigail Dowd
Oct 20: Brickman Across America
Oct 21: Tyrus Live!
Oct 22: Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street
Oct 23: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round
Oct 30: Crowned Kings
Nov 3: Natalie Grant
Nov 4: Larry & Joe
Nov 4: On The Border
CHar Bar No. 7
3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555
Oct 13: Jim Mayberry
Oct 13: Rodney Brady
Oct 14: Savannah Harmon
Oct 20: Rodney Brady
Oct 20: Stone Dolls
Oct 21: Ellie Morgan
Oct 27: The Good Watts
Oct 27: Jim Mayberry
Oct 28: Jay Mathey
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Wednesday & Saturday: Karaoke
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Oct 14-16: Carolanne Miljavac
Oct 19: Ryan Long
Oct 20: Bubba Dub
Oct 21-23: Adele Givens
Oct 27: Randy Feltface
Nov 3: Pinky Patel
Nov 4-5: Chad Prather
Nov 10: Tim Shropshire
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Nov 16: Megan Paullet
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Oct 15: Sabbath
Oct 21: Girls Night Out
Nov 11: Ace Hood
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Oct 14: Jukebox Rehab
Oct 21: Tess
Oct 22: Wristband
Oct 28: The Traveling Blues
Oct 29: Simerson Hill
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Oct 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze
Oct 15-16: Hot Wheels Live Glow Party
Oct 22: Casting Crowns
Oct 23: Christian Nodal
Oct 25: Iron Maiden
Oct 29: Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby
Oct 30: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music
Oct 14: Big Bump and The Stun Gunz
Oct 15: Stray Local
Oct 22: Bradley Wik
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Oct 22: Men Can Cook
Nov 4: Green Queen Bingo
Rody's Tavern
5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950
Oct 12: Craig Baldwin
Oct 14: Daniel Love
Oct 19: Megan Doss
Oct 21: Paris Ave
Oct 26: Michael Chaney
Oct 28: Kelsey Hurley
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Oct 15: Sam Robinson, The Greensbrothers, Rick Lerner & The Groove
Oct 29: Viva La Muerte
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Oct 15: That Girl Lay Lay
Oct 16: Diana Krall
Oct 20: Venus Williams
Oct 22: David Sedaris
Nov 3: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson
Nov 5: Sergey Antonov
Nov 8: Disney Junior Live on Tour
Nov 10: Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash
Nov 11: Joe Gatto
The Idiot Box
Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Oct 15: Jason Allen King
Nov 12: Dusty Cagle
Dec 10: Kenyon Adamcik
Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins
Feb 3-4: Robert Baril
White Oak
Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277
Oct 22: Gerry Stanek
Nov 5: Susana Macfarlane
HIGH POINT
1614 DMB
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/
Oct 15: Toyz
Oct 19: Dwarfnators
Oct 22: Hampton Drive
Oct 28: The Resistance
Oct 29: Slightly Emotional
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Oct 15: Mike Everett
Oct 22: Emma Lee
Oct 29: Susanna Macfarlane
Nov 5: Tyler Millard Duo
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Oct 14: Don Quixote
Oct 15: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss
Oct 28: Jimmy Webb
Oct 29: Lonestar
Nov 3: Girls Night: The Musical
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Oct 29: Purple House
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Oct 13: Buddy Ro and the Fairlanes Trio
Oct 20: Johnny O’ and The Jump Out Boys
Oct 27: Jimmy Hayes Revival
Nov 3: Dylan Smith
Nov 10: Banjo Earth
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Oct 13: Dan Miller
Oct 14: Jill Goodson
Oct 20: Ethan Smith
Oct 21: Room42
Oct 22: Stone Parker Band
Oct 27: Renae Paige
Oct 28: Hampton Drive
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Oct 16: Brews-A-Palooza
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Wednesdays: Trivia
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Oct 21: John Anderson
Oct 22: Rhonda Vincent
Nov 4: Seldom Scene
Nov 5: Dailey & Vincent
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Oct 13: Battle of the Broker Bands
Oct 14: Saint Augustine’s Homecoming Kick Off Party ft. The Niito Band
Oct 15: Harvey Street/ The Nasty Habits/ Balsa Gliders
Oct 18: Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato
Oct 21: Perpetual Groove
Oct 22: Acoustic Syndicate & Blue Dogs
Ocr 22: Piper Rockelle
Oct 28: Turnpike Troubadours w/ American Aquarium & Elizabeth Cook
Oct 28: Butch Walker w/ Aaron Lee Tasjan
Oct 29: Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Chayce Beckham, & Jason Adamo
Oct 30: Bring Out Yer Dead
Nov 4: Cosmic Charlie
Nov 5: 49 Winchester
Nov 9: Todd Snider
Nov 10: Tropidelic w/ Mike Pinto
Nov 11: William Clark Green w/ Ben Chapman
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Oct 20: Koe Wetzel
Oct 28: Turnpike Troubadours
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Oct 18: Greta Van Fleet
Nov 3: Reba McEntire w/ Terri Clark
WINSTON-SALEM
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Oct 14: Zack Brock and The Good Intentions
Oct 15: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band
Oct 21: Jonathan Parker
Oct 22: Chelsea Sorrell and Runaway Train
Oct 28: Carolina Ambush
Oct 29: Jason Leake Band
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Oct 14: Joe Dowdy Trio
Oct 15: Cosmic CHarlie w/ Wyndy Trail Travelers
Oct 21: Sam Robinson
Nov 4: Hotwax & The Splinters
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Oct 12: Colin Cutler
Oct 14: Camel City Blues
Oct 26: Banjo Earth
Nov 2: Colin Cutler
Nov 9: Hotwax & The Splinters
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Oct 15: Diamond Edge
Oct 22: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The Footlights
Oct 28: Atlantic Coast Highway
Oct 28: Zack Brock & Good Intentions
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
Oct 13: Jim Messina
Nov 9: Gaelic Storm
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Oct 12: Kitchen Dwellers w/ Daniel Donato
Oct 13: Colin Allured & LB The Poet
Oct 15: Rhymin’ N Stealin’ (The Original Beastie Boys Tribute)
Oct 19: Terri Binion
Oct 20: Jeff Jenkins
Oct 21: Sarah Sophia w/ Clint Roberts
Oct 28: Gypsy Soul
Nov 3: Vince Herman
Nov 4: Legendary Shack Shakers
Nov 9: Chris Renezema w/ Jess Ray
Nov 11: The Waybacks
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Oct 13: Joe Dowdy
Oct 14: Ciera Dumas & Patrick Rock, DJ PROFESSOR, DJ FISH
Oct 15: General Hijink 400, DJ PROFFESSOR, DJ FISH
Oct 16: Camel City Revelators
Oct 21: Gypsy Soul
Oct 21: The Chuck Dale Smith Band
Oct 22: Watchtower DMB
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Oct 14: Souljam Trio
Oct 21: Jay Alexander & Special Guest
Oct 22: Justin Fox Band
